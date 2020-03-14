2020 Super Rugby season to be suspended - Green and Gold Rugby

2020 Super Rugby season to be suspended

In late news on Saturday night, SANZAAR have made the decision to suspend the 2020 Super Rugby season at the conclusion of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Brumbies and Waratahs.

Given the travel restrictions the New Zealand government introduced to travellers entering the country requiring them to be in isolation for 14 days, the governing body was left with little choice but to suspend the competition ‘for the foreseeable future’.

SANZAAR CEO Andy Marinos stated, ‘the safety and welfare of the public, our players and other stakeholders is paramount and as previously stated we were always going to abide by government and health authority instructions on the issue of COVID-19 containment.’

‘We are extremely disappointed for the players, our fans, broadcasters and partners but given the complexity of our competition structure, and the multiple geographies that we cover, we have no other option but to align with such directives. We also believe it is time for all those players currently overseas to return home and to be with their families.’

SANZAAR will explore options to resume the competition in a number of weeks with conference games a possibility and will issue more information a later date on the rescheduling of games.