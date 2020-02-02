Sydney7s - Day 2 - Green and Gold Rugby

Sydney7s – Day 2

The Aussie Women have started Day 2 with a win, to ensure they qualified for the semi-finals. While the Aussie Men were overpowered by an impressive USA, losing 43-7 to be knocked out of the semi-final race.

The second session for the women was very disappointing with Canada knocking out the Aussie women in the Semi Final, as they did last weekend in Hamilton

Results

Women

The Women held out a fast finishing French team to ensure they will make the Semi-Finals. They will play Canada in SF1, while New Zealand will play France in SF2

Australia 14 (Tries: Ellia Green, Emma Tonegato; Conv: Sharni Williams, Ellia Green) defeated France 10 (Tries: Seraphine Okemba, Chloe Pelle;)

Emma Tonegato scores

The Aussie girls were rattled by Canada’s strong defence. Losing Emilee Cherry early to injury, plus 2x Yellow Cards, didn’t help, bu Canada were always in control

Australia 0 defeated by Canada 34 (Tries: Paquin, Farella, Landry, Lukan, Wardley; Conv: Landry 2)

Bronze Medal Playoff – Australia 12 defeated France 10

Gold Medal Game – New Zealand 33 defeated Canada 10

Men

USA dominated the restart, and Perry Baker and Carlin Isles capitalized scoring 5 tries between them. Luke Morahan got a start after an injury to Trae Williams, but didn’t get any opportunities to impress.

Australia 7 (Tries: Lewis Holland; Conv: Lewis Holland) defeated by USA 43 (Tries: Perry Baker 3, Carlin Isles 2, Cody Melphy, Matai Leuta; Conv: Cody Melphy 4)

5th Place Playoff – New Zealand 24 defeated Australia 7

Gallery