The Dropped Kick-Off 20 - Trimming The Fat (Q&A III) - Green and Gold Rugby

The Dropped Kick-Off 20 – Trimming The Fat (Q&A III)

Yes, your eyes are not deceiving you. There is a podcast!

The Dropped Kick-Off is back in 2021, and for our podcast Nick, Nathan and Jack jump on to answer the tough questions around the upcoming 2021 season:

The Hot Topics:

Mark Anderson (Pick & Drive Rugby) – Who is going to win Super AU and why will it be the Tahs? Is partial private ownership the answer to ring in more $ and prevent the northward player drain?

– Who is going to win Super AU and why will it be the Tahs? Is partial private ownership the answer to ring in more $ and prevent the northward player drain? Huw Tindall – How do you think the new broadcast arrangements will turn out? Any hopes/fears for it?

– How do you think the new broadcast arrangements will turn out? Any hopes/fears for it? Mitch Evans – Who’s the player each franchise can least afford to lose?

– Who’s the player each franchise can least afford to lose? RedBlock25 – Is there any possible chance is there of the Lions tour going ahead?

– Is there any possible chance is there of the Lions tour going ahead? Rugby & Stuff – With trans Tasman comp looking like a pipe dream, should another option be available?

