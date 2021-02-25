 The Dropped Kick-Off 21 - The National Anthem (Q&A IV) - Green and Gold Rugby
Podcast

The Dropped Kick-Off 21 – The National Anthem (Q&A IV)

The season is back underway, and with it comes another episode of The Dropped Kick-Off.

Nick, Natho and Jack reunite for another Q&A sesh, and discuss the latest from Super Rugby AU, as well as all the other miscellaneous rugby banter.

The Hot Topics

  • Nick – What were our thoughts on the Stan coverage?
  • Reds Revival – How long will it take for The Force to click this season?
  • Natho – What’s going on with the Tahs?
  • Natho - You can pick three players from the Wallabies to protect you while the rest of them attack you. Who do you pick? (and you can’t have Tupou)
  • Nick/Jack – What’s the best rugby national anthem?

  • Keith Butler

    Come on GAGR how about a nice review of this weekends games or are they such foregone conclusions that you can’t be asked. For what it’s worth, the Reds by a lot and the Ponies by not quite a lot.

  • Nutorious

    La Marseillaise and Il Canto degli Italiani, easily. I do quite like Flower of Scotland, although it’s not really a country but it qualifies as a rugby country.

    The Australian anthem is an abomination, it is like an anthem written by a computer. God Save the Queen, imperial dross.

    • Hoss

      The FISMS tune resonates with me and my bedroom ability. A build up of not much happening and people standing around in expectation and a short powerful burst that ends before it began with all but one person wondering WTF just happened – and grown men in tears.

    • Keith Butler

      As much as I hate to say it, I have stood at Cardiff Arms Park and listened to 70000 welshmen and women belt out Land of my Fathers before demolishing the English, again. Makes the hairs on your back stand on end. An amazing experience.

  • Nutorious

    True, didn’t mean to phrase it so provocatively. There is no such thing as Scottish citizenship, UN doesn’t recognise it as a country or state, even in a limited sense. Of course it is a region of the UK with its own cultural identity, and has its own rugby and football teams in the international arena.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Great to have you all back. Thanks

  • Hoss

    I hate to admit it, but i have always enjoyed the Darkness ode to sheep loving.

    its thoughtful, respectful of history with a nod to the future. It was consultative in its inception and god-damn-it a subtle, powerful and wondrous tune.

    But, I hate them for making me like them. So its entirely their fault for being a terrific humble people, great sense of humour and with a catchy national ditty (that I may or may not have belted out one Anzac Day Ceremony in Westminster Abby in 2012) that is entirely the reason I dislike them – so there, you’re welcome NZ, you bastards.

    • Yowie

      God defend our free land.
      From dissension, envy, hate,
      And corruption guard our state,
      Make our country good and great,
      God defend New Zealand.

      The Kiwis are having a crack at New South Wales in that bit.

      • Hoss

        ‘Behind every successful fortune , there is a crime’ – NSW Coat of Arms translated.

        • Yowie

          haha

          “We give thanks to the Rum Corps for laying the foundations of our fine State…”

@Nick_Wasiliev

Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

