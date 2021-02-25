The Dropped Kick-Off 21 - The National Anthem (Q&A IV) - Green and Gold Rugby

The Dropped Kick-Off 21 – The National Anthem (Q&A IV)

The season is back underway, and with it comes another episode of The Dropped Kick-Off.

Nick, Natho and Jack reunite for another Q&A sesh, and discuss the latest from Super Rugby AU, as well as all the other miscellaneous rugby banter.

The Hot Topics

Nick – What were our thoughts on the Stan coverage?

– What were our thoughts on the Stan coverage? Reds Revival – How long will it take for The Force to click this season?

– How long will it take for The Force to click this season? Natho – What’s going on with the Tahs?

– What’s going on with the Tahs? Natho - You can pick three players from the Wallabies to protect you while the rest of them attack you. Who do you pick? (and you can’t have Tupou)

- You can pick three players from the Wallabies to protect you while the rest of them attack you. Who do you pick? (and you can’t have Tupou) Nick/Jack – What’s the best rugby national anthem?

Be sure to hit us up on Twitter under the hashtag #DroppedKickOff or leave us a question here to answer in a future segment.