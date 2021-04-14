 The Dropped Kick-Off 22 - The Rebels' Fan Therapy Session (Q&A V) - Green and Gold Rugby
The Dropped Kick-Off 22 – The Rebels’ Fan Therapy Session (Q&A V)

It’s been a while between drinks, but we’ve been busy getting jobs at rugby.com.au!

The Dropped Kick-Off is back, with Nick, Natho and Dylan sitting down to answer your Twitter questions and discuss the hot topics in Aussie rugby.

WARNING: coarse language

The Hot Topics

  • Nick – Moana Pasfikia and Drua joining Super Rugby. Is this now the best competition on Earth?
  • Rugby Fixation Podcast – You could make a very solid Wallabies side from just Brum/Reds: Slipper, Fainga’a, Alaalatoa, Neville, LSL, Valetini, McReight, Wilson, White, JOC, Daugunu, Paisami, Ikitau, Wright, Banks. Reserves: BPA, Sio, Tupou, Uru, Samu, McDermott, Lolesio, Petaia. Who else forces their way in?
  • Pick & Drive Rugby and NRC Sydney: NRC Discussion. What does the pathway look like if there is no return of the NRC (or similar) in future or if the NRC comes back in 2022, same format as last time? What is the optimal format for the competition?
  • Nick (and Huw Tindall): is Dave Wessels running out of time at the Rebels?
  • Ian Rodger – Should the Wallabies use the 7s program as more of a pathway in to 15 a side rugby?
  • Meredith_LR – Does Rugby Reg become more salty when the Reds are winning?

See Nick’s article here. 

Be sure to hit us up on Twitter under the hashtag #DroppedKickOff or leave us a question here to answer in a future segment.

 

  • Jason

    Funny thing about your NRC discussion, a lot of what you were talking about the QRU and Reds had been doing … since the start of the NRC. They have alignment with the Club program with the Queensland NRC sides playing at the Club Grounds and really building those relationships and the Queensland Country team would play at country clubs. Then the other way it was a direct pathways to the Reds squad with for the most part the Reds Squad and Academy being filled by players coming through those pathways. So you do have this path from Club to NRC and then on to Reds and Wallabies.
    To contrast it with the NRC in NSW/Sydney/Waratahs. The Clubs weren’t releasing players for NRC the Waratahs didn’t have any roster spots for NRC players. Rugby Australia needs to get out of their ‘Sydney centric bubble’ crack some heads with the Sydney Clubs and the Waratahs and force some aliment similar to what the Reds have done. (I think the Force and Brumbies both had similar aliment with the NRC but I have had a lot more exposure to the Queensland system.)

    • Nicholas Wasiliev

      Basically, politics is getting in the way of actually improving players. For me it’s a contributing factor as to why NSW has unachieved as a rugby state for years. To have only one Super Rugby title for the talent that is produced and is present is honestly unbelievable.
      The key issue around fixing this lies in the lack of coordination between all the governing bodies in NSW. If they are all aligned with the goal to produce players for the Wallabies, this would not be an issue.
      While RA has a lot of Sydney based folks in it, by simply introducing the NRC it shows they understand the need for this pathway to work. The issues with NSW lie with those NSW bodies, and only they can resolve it. Every other state has shown that when everyone is aligned, the NRC can be an extremely positive tool for both club and player development.

      • Huw Tindall

        The Ben Batger dummy spit this week is a NSW rugby politics case in point. Tahs wanted Edmed to get time in Shute but Batger put him on the bench to get time for their regular season 10. Two conflicting interests and both acting in their own best interests as you’d expect. Without singular direction from top to bottom this is inevitable. If Tahs is primary then Edmed would have got the minutes. As they aren’t aligned this is where we are. Outside that Batger just seemed to be going into bat for the player he coached which is fair enough but probably had 0 insight into what Gilmore and Whits had been seeing this whole season. IMO a bit unproductive but did make for a spicy story at least. Hopefully Donaldson carves and Edmed makes impact off the bench then everyone can be happy this weekend!

        • Reds Revival

          Good example Huw. As always, you are a fountain of rugby knowledge. Have you thought of applying for Roger Davis’ role? They could certainly do with a man of your insight.

  • Reds Revival

    I was concerned when I heard Nathan talking up the standard of Shute Shield as “not that far below Super Rugby standard”!! I feared that he had been drinking from the Phil Kearns Kool Aid stand… I don’t get how Qld accepts that the Hospital Cup in Brisbane is below NRC standard, which is below Super Rugby standard, but Sydneysiders still pump their own tyres about Shute Shield.
    He redeemed himself slightly when he acknowledged that it would be beneficial to have the NRC. I suppose this all goes back to the fact that the NRC never broke through in the NSW market because of their mis-handling of it. Would there be a different appreciation of it if one of the NSW teams had won the Toaster Rack?

    • Nathan Williamson

      Alleviated the fears, it’s not an RA initiation, I’ve been drinking from that Kool-Aid since birth. A couple of poor years from the Tahs doesn’t diminish how strong it’s been in the past, both in terms of player development and being financial viable to run without govt/org assistance. As I said, it’s good but the NRC is great and has to be the future. Whilst a lack of success hasn’t helped, I think that attitude towards the comp would be regardless of the success NSW has had in the comp

      • Reds Revival

        Thanks for the reply Nathan – greatly appreciated mate!
        I do think that there would be a different attitude to the NRC in NSW if one of the teams had won it. I know from my own experience that I bought into it more when Qld Country was really competitive. Like most competitions, I don’t think it helps if there are only one or two strong sides. It works best when everyone has their time in the sun.

  • Yowie

    Good podcast (of which I’m half way through).

    How much editorial culling was required in order to concisely finish the sentence to the effect of “The one thing that really annoyed me most about Cheika’s reign was….” ?

    Shall we send a large skip bin for all of the rejected draft podcast scripts/notes?

Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

