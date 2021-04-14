The Dropped Kick-Off 22 - The Rebels' Fan Therapy Session (Q&A V) - Green and Gold Rugby

The Dropped Kick-Off 22 – The Rebels’ Fan Therapy Session (Q&A V)

It’s been a while between drinks, but we’ve been busy getting jobs at rugby.com.au!

The Dropped Kick-Off is back, with Nick, Natho and Dylan sitting down to answer your Twitter questions and discuss the hot topics in Aussie rugby.

WARNING: coarse language

The Hot Topics

Nick – Moana Pasfikia and Drua joining Super Rugby. Is this now the best competition on Earth?

– Moana Pasfikia and Drua joining Super Rugby. Is this now the best competition on Earth? Rugby Fixation Podcast – You could make a very solid Wallabies side from just Brum/Reds: Slipper, Fainga’a, Alaalatoa, Neville, LSL, Valetini, McReight, Wilson, White, JOC, Daugunu, Paisami, Ikitau, Wright, Banks. Reserves: BPA, Sio, Tupou, Uru, Samu, McDermott, Lolesio, Petaia. Who else forces their way in?

– You could make a very solid Wallabies side from just Brum/Reds: Slipper, Fainga’a, Alaalatoa, Neville, LSL, Valetini, McReight, Wilson, White, JOC, Daugunu, Paisami, Ikitau, Wright, Banks. Reserves: BPA, Sio, Tupou, Uru, Samu, McDermott, Lolesio, Petaia. Who else forces their way in? Pick & Drive Rugby and NRC Sydney : NRC Discussion. What does the pathway look like if there is no return of the NRC (or similar) in future or if the NRC comes back in 2022, same format as last time? What is the optimal format for the competition?

and : NRC Discussion. What does the pathway look like if there is no return of the NRC (or similar) in future or if the NRC comes back in 2022, same format as last time? What is the optimal format for the competition? Nick (and Huw Tindall ): is Dave Wessels running out of time at the Rebels?

(and ): is Dave Wessels running out of time at the Rebels? Ian Rodger – Should the Wallabies use the 7s program as more of a pathway in to 15 a side rugby?

– Should the Wallabies use the 7s program as more of a pathway in to 15 a side rugby? Meredith_LR – Does Rugby Reg become more salty when the Reds are winning?

See Nick’s article here.

