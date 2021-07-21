The Dropped Kick-Off 24 - Paying The Rent - Green and Gold Rugby

The Dropped Kick-Off 24 – Paying The Rent

Nick W, Natho, Jack and Nick H return to pay some long overdue rent, with the Dropped Kick-Off finally returning to discuss the France series, the Lions Tour, the Bledisloe, The Sevens teams in Tokyo, the Wallaroos and more.

WARNING: Occasional coarse langauge

The Hot Topics

1. Our thoughts on the France series.

2. thoughts on the Koroibete card?

3. What is one thing that gives us confidence going into the Bledisloe?

4. Can the Wallaroos grab their first win over the Black Ferns?

5. How do we think the Sevens teams will go in Tokyo?