The Dropped Kick-Off 25 - Knee'den Park - Green and Gold Rugby

The Dropped Kick-Off 25 – Knee’den Park

Yep, two podcasts in one month, whoulda thought? Nick W, Jack and Nick H jump on to talk about the Bledisloe Cup, the Olympics Sevens performance, and the shitshow that is Rassiegate.

WARNING: mild coarse language

1. How do we feel about the Bledisloe?

2. Quade coming back – what does it mean?

3. Tokyo Sevens – why are we so shit and how are Fiji so so good

4. Lions Series- what are thoughts on the series and on Rassiegate?

5. What other rugby has caught our attention this month?