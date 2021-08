The Dropped Kick-Off 26 – Blissful Ignorance

Nick W, Nick H, Natho and Jacko are back to talk the end of the Lions Series, Bledisloe I and the Rugby Championship.

WARNING: Coarse language

1. Did we play better or did the All Blacks go to sleep?

2. Does the Wallabies have a problem with kickers?

3. Kerevi is back. Who’d you get under the revised Giteau law?

4. The Lions series: did game three resurrect the series?

5. Predictions for the weekend.