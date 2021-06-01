 The Referee’s View – Well mine anyway. Part 2. – Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

The Referee’s View – Well mine anyway. Part 2.

The Referee’s View – Well mine anyway. Part 2.

 

Splitting this into 2 actually worked out well as I have been able to add a bit based on what people said after the first one. Hopefully this adds a bit more context to some of what I said in part 1. Enjoy and looking forward to the comments

Tactical Refereeing vs Technical Refereeing

One of the big emphasis, especially in New Zealand, for referee training is the application of the laws of the game during a game. We are taught to look at both the technical and tactical aspects of applying the law during a game. The main reason behind this is that because there are so many laws, there is always something that a referee could make a call on. A referee who only looks at the technical application will be blowing the whistle at every collision and the game will quickly become a very boring stop/start game with endless scrums, penalties and lineouts and probably, a very low scoring affair.

Referees do the job because they enjoy the game and, like the players and spectators, they want to see an open game with lots of movement and play. This means they look at what is going on and try to make decisions based on what they see has the most material effect on the game at that time. A classic for me was in a semi-final where a team defending a lineout didn’t jump to contest the ball. While the ball was not thrown in straight, I ignored that rule because the fact that the defending team didn’t contest the ball in the air meant that the crooked throw didn’t affect the outcome. The attacking team were going to win the ball anyway, so why stop the game in that situation? The defending coach was unhappy because their team let in a try that decided the game, but he did eventually agree that the ruling on the lineout was fair.

Consistency

This leads into what is sometimes the most controversial part of the refereeing game. Players, spectators and especially commentators all talk about wanting consistency in refereeing. The trouble with this is that when you are applying the law tactically the result often seems inconsistent. For example, a player who is offside in the backline is clearly breaking the law. However, where the play develops in a way so that them being offside doesn’t affect the play the offside is often not called. At other times where the player is affecting the decision making of the attacking team, and sometimes not by being in play but just being in the way and making the team change their plan, then the player is called up. All that can be seen by the spectators and commentators is a player offside and sometimes getting away with it and other times not getting away with it. This is then brought up as inconsistency by the referee.

What the spectators don’t always understand is that often a referee, especially an experienced one, will see where a team is planning to move and understands the impact of these players so while the result looks inconsistent, it is actually a consistent application of the tactical aspect of the law.

The other inconsistency is the apparent difference between the application of the law by different referees. This is one that I actually agree with but rather than a difference of application, I see it as a difference in the way a referee moves, and so they are often seeing different things and so making different judgement on different scenarios. I am absolutely certain that if two referees are seeing the same thing, they will rule on it the same way. However, due to a lot of reasons you will get one referee around one side of a ruck and another around the other and so their adjudicating will be different.

Jaco Peyper watches scrum Waratahs & Crusaders 2019 (Credit Keith McInnes)

Scrums

One of the most common comments from spectators is that referees make decisions on the scrum by guesswork and that they have no idea on what is going on. In my mind nothing is further from the truth. Referees spend a lot of time with some very good coaches on the scrum. Even in my first 2 years of refereeing I had Bryce Lawrence come in and spend 2 days on just the scrum and what each player is doing or trying to achieve when they are in an attacking or a defending scrum. Top referees spend even more time and sit down with scrum coaches to understand what is going on. The referee also has the best view of the scrum. While the overhead camera shows more than the side camera, what it still doesn’t do is give a 3-dimensional look at the scrum, so while it might clearly show a player on an angle, it doesn’t show what else happened to get that angle and what was happening in the scrum. The referee being so much closer can see the top of the scrum, and the work being done inside by the Props and locks. I am totally convinced that most referees know more than the players at times on what goes on in the scrum and for the most part they get the calls correct.

Outside Interference

The Introduction of the AR and TMO has been an interesting one to follow. TBH it is so far removed from what I referee on a daily basis where I sometimes have an AR from the club but usually only a touch judge and except for finals never even have communications with the AR’s I do get that I am not able to provide a lot of context. The biggest issue seems to be that there is no clear directive on what the TMO is to look at and what they shouldn’t look at. I personally think that in most cases they go too far and have too much influence. From what I recall they were originally only called in to look at the try scoring moment, then they were allowed to go back 2 or 3 moves, then look at foul play, and now they seem to have morphed into a beast that interferes with far too much and causes delay for delay’s sake.
It is an interesting balance as I’m sure that while everyone hates the TMO, they are more than happy to accept him bringing something up that gives their team an advantage, especially if it turns over a score against them and this will unfortunately ensure that it continues.

Country and World Rugby Direction

There is also a difference between the application of the law brought along by directives from the unions on where they want the emphasis placed. We saw this recently with the direction on high tackles and this was a bit of a mess. There was a very good article on the Roar (not all of it is bad) where a writer looked at how different countries had applied the directive from World Rugby on the application of the current law on offside, entering the ruck, securing the ball and remaining on your feet in a ruck. Most countries accepted the increase in penalties and cards as a consequence of players having to learn to play differently and after a season or so the players and coaches did adapt, and these penalties and cards became less. These changes also had an effect of speeding up the game and making players have to learn how to react faster, make faster decisions and use the ball more.

Unfortunately, in Australia there was a big push against the penalties and cards from spectators, commentators and the media who didn’t seem to understand that the players and coaches would take some time to adapt. The hierarchy managing the game here feared that this would further reduce the spectator numbers and that the game was taking so many hits this would be very bad for the game. They changed the application and referees here do apply these laws differently. How much of an effect this will have on international rugby is yet to be determined but the Roar article suggests it might be bad. Here is a link to the article The rest of the rugby world has left Australia behind (theroar.com.au)

So, in conclusion to this rather wordy piece. Yes, referees make mistakes. I don’t believe there are as many mistakes as some people believe and I don’t think that the mistakes have as large an effect on the game as some people would try and have us believe. The game moves too much for a decision to have a lasting effect and invariably there are other decisions by payers before or after the referee’s one that have a far bigger impact on the winning or losing of a game. Not everything you see on a TV or from the sideline is going to be the same as the referee and he/she will often have a greater appreciation of all that is happening and from seeing a different picture than you have may make a different decision than what you’d expect.
The rules for the game are complex, however this is because the game itself is complex. There is not a great need to change any of the rules, all that is needed is that the ones that are currently there are applied properly. Doing this will provide the space needed for teams to execute properly and to speed up the game.
And in accordance with Law 6.5.a. the referee is actually correct even if he seems wrong so HA!

Related Items
  • Yowie

    great part 2, cheers KARL.

    Also, expect a letter from Lars Ulrich’s lawyers regarding your TMO comments:-

    “a beast that interferes with far too much
    causes delay for delay’s sake
    Exit light
    Enter night
    Grain of sand”

    Report
    • Nutta

      Hush little baby don’t say a word.
      And never mind that noise you heard.
      It’s just the Beast under your bed,
      In your closet and in your head…

      Report
  • Nutta

    Well done KARL. You took a bite into an elephant and gave it a good chomp. Hats off to you.

    Threading through your piece is the clear message (at least to me) that Refs call what they see, from where they see it, on a spectrum of what influenced the game more/less. Well bugger me if that isn’t human. Are you really saying that Refs are human? Really? Bloody Hell…

    And your other underlying theme (as I interpret it) is likewise human in that it’s not as though Refs get up in the morning and say ‘Right, now how can I fk things up today?’ They call what they see as they see it with the words of their governing body humming in the background.

    I like your reference to the lineout – if it’s not contested then let it go (to a point). A bit of a whinge from me as a Frontie is that I would luv to see the same applied at scrum. I know a 9 is allowed to line up in the inside line of his Loosehead so a biased feed is inevitable but I would still like to see it straight and not 45* on-top of a biased feed.

    In terms of Refs and scrums, well dude I would be happy to edumacate as many Pea-Blowers as you want to send my way. I’ll be honest with them. You know that.

    Luv ya work.

    Report
    • Reds Revival

      ‘Right, now how can I fk things up today?’
      I believe that agenda belongs to NSWRU Board, Nutta.

      Report
      • Nutta

        Let’s not even start on the TOSSPOTS running the Shite Shield and their determination regarding dealing out Penrith, W.Hrb & Parra – the incubators for the East.

        I know I’m a broken record but I really struggle with the simple reality that there are +2million people between Parramatta, Richmond and Campbelltown, with +750 schools, all in the most rugby friendly socio-demo geography in Australia (for development purposes) and for the fkn life of me RA and NSWRU and SRU seem dead set fkn determined to completely ignore all that potential.

        A.B.S.O.L.U.T.E.L.Y does my FKN head in.

        Seriously, I’m one of those middle-ranking larger-corporate types. Now if I walked into my monthly executive review with the Boss and had to explain how I had not just ignored – but actively acted against exploiting – the biggest and most conveniently located mass-market opportunity for our product in the fkn country… well let’s just say I would be glad high-rise building have double-glazed glass. There must be something I am dead-set missing.

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          Completely agree.
          When Twiggy was setting up GRR, he wanted a team based in Western Sydney. Initially SRU agreed, and then backflipped once they realised how stupid and ineffective Twiggy would make them look when he ultimately made it a success.
          I wish he had…

          Report
        • Yowie

          But if the product is linen shirts and RM Williams boots?

          Report
        • Nutta

          T’would be funny if not so fkn true.

          Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I know right imagine a referee being human. I had a coach on Saturday and while he gave me a few good things to work on he did mention that it seemed as though I was enjoying myself and absolutely I do. The rapport with the players is something I enjoy.

      Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I’m so looking forward to refereeing one of your games. I’m sure there will be lots of edumacating both during and after the game

      Report
  • Funk

    ….hahaha, i had this typed up but hadn’t posted it yet…
    “I am totally convinced that most referees know more than the players at times on what goes on in the scrum and for the most part they get the calls correct.”….cue Nutta

    Report
  • Reds Revival

    I don’t think that we can be friends anymore KARL.
    Firstly, you come across as a reasonable and likeable Kiwi, and now you are debunking all my grievances about referees. Next thing, you will be trying to convince me that AJ’s are actually misunderstood and are really nice, well adjusted young men (and women). I feel like I am losing my grip on what is real, and which direction is actually north…

    Report
    • Yowie

      Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together… mass hysteria!

      Report
    • Timbo

      you come across as a reasonable and likable Kiwi

      There are such things?

      Report
      • Yowie

        Yep. Flight of the Conchords, Sam Neill, Rachel Hunter and now KARL.

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          Aren’t they all Australian??

          Report
        • Yowie

          Under the Phar Lap Rule, yes, I suppose you are right.

          Report
        • Timbo

          Also Taika Waititi.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Yep, and satirist John Clarke now that I think of it.

          Report
        • idiot savant

          And Rusty. Though do we want him?

          Report
        • Yowie

          Will need to check the “reasonable and likable” thing on Rusty and get back to him.

          Report
        • Nutta

          In the same vein – Mad Mel…

          Report
        • Yowie

          American I think.

          I liked Ricky Gervais’ form introducing him to the stage

          “I like a drink as much as the next man. Unless the next man is Mel Gibson”

          Report
        • Nutta

          I probably missed the joke – but Mad Mel was a Kiwi who we only claimed after Mad Max.

          Report
        • Yowie

          News to me. The word “New Zealand” only turns up four times on his Wikipedia page (not in the context of being from there).

          “Born in Peekskill, New York, Gibson moved with his parents to Sydney, Australia, when he was 12 years old”

          Report
        • Nutta

          Hmmm. Perchance I am wrong. It has happened before. 1996 I think the last time was. So I’m probably due.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Might have got wires crossed with Rusty on account of both being action movie tough guys with pillock incidents in the media and an Australian “but not born here” connection.

          Report
        • Nutta

          Yes yes yes. Misunderstanding and confusion is more likely than outright error. Most definitely. Buy that man a beer.

          Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      1/2 Australian now mate. Perhaps you can just like that part and continue to detest the other half

      Report
  • mortlucky

    Thanks KARL. An interesting perspective.
    Whilst I’m all for tactical interpretation to a degree, when you say a ref “ will see where a team is planning to move ” you’re in grave danger of losing impartiality if they start thinking like the team (as unconscious bias will prevail). You’re giving them too much power.

    How do refs think on the advantage rule? This is a hotbed of inconsistency.

    Report
    • Keith Butler

      A very good point Morty. We’ve seen many games when a penalty advantage has gone through 5 or 6 phases and then been called back to the original offence. Time for change imo, 3 phases max and then advantage over call.

      Report
      • mortlucky

        Yes, 3 phases sounds good.

        Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      A good point on the advantage and one I should have addressed. The main issue is that the law states the advantage must be clear and real, not merely the opportunity for advantage. A free kick advantage usually is ok but with a penalty, where the kicker can get the ball 30 to 40 meters downfield with their throw, a couple or more hit-ups even if they retain control hasn’t shown a Clear and real advantage. I’m personally going on the side of play going on too long and for me a change where it must be clear or real and in the next 3 plays is a good start point.

      Report
      • Who?

        Yeah, that’s a good point… So inconsistently addressed.
        I’ve long said that a PK should be 3 phases and 10m. A FK should be 1 phase with clean possession. So, if the first phase on a FK Advantage isn’t fast ball, give them an extra phase, or blow it up. PK, if you can’t get that 10m and 3 phases, blow it up.

        A PK can be 50m downfield, but it can also be a tap and go, or a scrum. And even if it’s a kick, if it’s in the middle of the field, you don’t gain as much territory as if you’re lucky enough to receive the PK in the tram tracks. And I get that it’s hard to go 10m when you’re in the opposition 5m zone, but…….

        The problem with longer advantages is that you end up with double jeopardy. A PK Advantage – even inside the 5m line – shouldn’t be a guaranteed try. It’s not even a guaranteed 3 points, as there’s always the chance the kick is missed. So holding advantage until there’s a score is unfair. And asking a team to defend phase after phase without hope of reward (the opportunity to turnover over the ball and attack) – to remove the contest – is against the spirit of the game. So, to say, “You can spend 10 phases defending, getting absolutely sapped on your tryline, then they bomb it, so I’ll give them the penalty kick and another go.” That’s double jeopardy, and quite unjust. It’s a much harsher outcome than if the penalty were blown immediately. It puts the game – the contest – into an unfair holding position that I hate as a spectator.

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yep and I think it’s an easy fix. A FK advantage is over at the time a 10 would have passed from a scrum. PK is harder but I think a clear number of phases should be part of it. Anywhere from 3 to 6 would be ok with me

          Report
        • Who?

          I think the distance factor on PK’s is useful, too. Because it feels crazy when you see a ref pulling the play back up the field 25m to go to a PK. And it would also feel wrong if the 3 phases only resulted in 2m progress to hear ‘advantage over!’ Because you’d be thinking, “What advantage..?”

          Report
  • donktec

    Thanks KARL good to get a refs perspective.

    i watched the Rebels Highlanders game last night, and was looking for somewhere to vent a bit, this seems as good a place as any, since there is a tenuous link to refereeing and TMO.
    i am still learning the rules, but pretty sure that there isn’t a special rule that says it’s ok to shoulder charge the kicker, right? In 49th minute, blue player drops shoulder and flattens white kicker. (did none of the 4 officials notice this?)
    In the first half, a blue player pushes white out of bounds when off the ball. Doesn’t directly affect the play, but he has to work harder to get back to defensive position. Felt like there was a similar (near) obstruction late in the game. Reading your description of tactical refereeing at least offers food for thought for a grumpy supporter.
    Last week the commentators looked at Dane Coles double-pump throwing, seems intended to fake out the opposition, calling it borderline legal. Reinforces the idea that you play to the whistle and it’s ok unless told otherwise.

    Aside from that, the Rebels were there own worst enemy with some daft penalties for being offside. And a bonehead YC from Uelese – he seemed to have a problem much of the game, and wasn’t listening to the ref.
    Meanwhile Highlanders were good at offloading in contact, always had someone in support… oh well, maybe next week!

    Report
    • Yowie

      Interesting indeed. I don’t think it’s too cynical to conclude that at least some teams have a calculated approach to how much grub behaviour they can get away with as a general thing (noting the quite sensible “Tactical Refereeing” guiding principle the refs will apply) and in a specific game.

      In international matters, see also various States constantly niggling in ways that fall below the threshold of “war” (eg creeping territorial expansion, cyber attacks, assassinations).

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Mate absofriggenlutely and as I’ve mentioned elsewhere I was taught to play that way as a youngster. My coaches all got me to hit the 10 late and jump across the line and only worry about when the referee pulled me up. Hitting the 10 late was based on where the play was and outside penalty range I was told to go later.

        Report
    • Alister Smith

      the offloads in contact was something I noticed from all the NZ teams so far in the TT. The Crusaders employed it the most in the first half against the Tahs when they were running into the wind and the Reds, the only team to beat an NZ team, were perhaps the best exponents of it of any of the Oz teams.

      Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Mate I need to watch the game. I’ve been doing the 20 min replay as I’m away all week in Canberra and need to focus on the wife a bit when I get home. No excuse for a shoulder into the kicker and it amazes me sometimes when people miss things like that. I think a lot get too ball focused and I do know I struggle at times when I’m doing an AR role to stop looking at the ball and look at the before and after contact battle.

      Report
  • Keith Butler

    Another great piece KARL. There’s more to reffing than just blowing the whistle. Agree that TMOs are getting too much influence and as you say the man with the whistle is the sole arbiter of the law. Wouldn’t have you job for all the tea in China but it won’t stop me yelling at the tv on occasion.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Hahahaha and I’d expect nothing less. I actually don’t get that upset at spectators yelling. To me they’re just showing their enjoyment in the game. Plus they’re usually wrong so I don’t care

      Report
  • Crescent

    Thanks KARL – another great explanation. In many respects, it really is a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” situation. We all claim we want consistency and clarity and whatever, then have a good sook session whenever it doesn’t go the way of the team wearing the jersey we like.

    I always come back to the mental side – the team that adjusts best to the tactical aspect of refereeing will have the best of the rub of the green. It remains a game that requires some agility mentally as well as the physical aspect to improve your chances as much as possible.

    Also love the use of Law 6.5A. It is an essential part of the refs mental toolbox that even if on review, you realise it may not be correct, you can use 6.5A to move on from the call and focus on getting the following calls right. It’s not an excuse to hide from the desire to improve – it helps to prevent the “I had better square up with a dicey penalty the other way” manner of thinking that can be a real trap. From a players side, it’s a nice counterpoint to the “everything is legal until the whistle is blown” mentality.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Mate it is absolutely the players job to react to the referee. I know I’m slightly less interested in the details of rucks than some and I’m sure there’s opportunities there for some players to exploit it. Good on them if they do. I know when I played my coach used to tell me to push the law until I got pinged. Then I knew where the line was. Of course my role was then to gradually push that line as well

      Report
  • idiot savant

    Nice defence KARL and again thanks for the service you give our great game.

    My biggest issue with consistency is at the ruck. As you correctly point out Australian and kiwi referees adjudicate them differently. More and more throughout TT I see Australian players looking up at the ref, like Oliver at Fagan, when they happen to be in a position to pilfer almost asking for permission. Its clear there is great uncertainty amongst the players about how the ref is going to interpret it.

    I take the point in Highlander’s Roar article that we didn’t experience the high volume of allowed turnovers the new directives ushered in which meant that we continued to arrive at rucks at the same pace which is too slow now. If the jackal doesn’t have to survive the cleanout it means that the ruck cleaners have to get there a millisecond behind the ball carrier to prevent the turnover. The benefit is quick ball. This is Australia rugby’s biggest problem. We are too slow in protecting the ball so cant maintain possession for long periods to put enough pressure on the opposition. And as Highlander says it will take a while to learn the new cleaning imperative and to get fit enough to keep doing it.

    However I dont think there has been enough consistency from all referees including kiwis in this area. McReight twice and Wright once got to the ball first against the Crusaders and on each occasion they were made to survive the cleanout (which they didn’t) by Fraser. I dont recall any Crusaders being made to survive the cleanout. This is an area where refs can apply rule 6.5.a and have a huge impact on the game.

    I am also a little concerned about the new direction we are seeing from kiwi refs where they allow side entries to the side that has gain line momentum. The same players who provide offload options as support runners either side of the ball carrier often turn in to clean out at a 45 degree angle to form an arrowhead in front of the ball. If the attacking side is getting across the gain line these side entries are ignored by the refs. If this is going to be the new way of protecting the ball Australians need to learn how to do it. Im just not sure if this method might lead to heavy penalties against northern hemisphere referees though.

    The one thing I do really feel for you guys is that nothing stays the same for long in this game. Not only do rules and directives keep changing but also coaches keep responding by coming up with new tactics which again challenge the referees. You guys have a lot of keeping up to do.

    Report
    • Keith Butler

      Not disagreeing regarding your point about side entry. One thing that does irk me is that players both Aus and NZ are allowed to flop on top of a ruck like a dead fish when they are clearly not supporting their body weight.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Yeah and that’s one that needs harder refereeing

        Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Fair call mate and it’s hard to get right. On the supporting off loads remember it’s only a ruck when there is a player from each side in contact with each other and over the ball so if a player tackles a runner and then gets up, the first player on the tacklers side coming in isn’t under the ruck laws. They are the first of the “other side” and until they make contact with the tackler there is not ruck. Coming in at 45 degrees is fine. However, once they make contact with the defender and there is 2 players, in contact over the ball all other players must come from behind the last players feet and through the gate

      Report
      • Who?

        They are the first of the “other side” and until they make contact with the tackler there is not ruck. Coming in at 45 degrees is fine.

        Wasn’t that the reason that Fraser sent off the Crusaders player against the Reds the other week? Entry, even though he was the tackler?
        Under the old laws (which I didn’t think needed changing), the tackler could simply regain their feet and play the ball from wherever they were. But under the new laws, it says:
        9.6 – Tacklers may play the ball from the direction of their own goal line provided they have complied with the above responsibilities and a ruck has not formed.
        And
        9.8.c – Arrive at the tackle from the direction of their own goal line before playing the ball.

        I also remember it being widely publicised when those laws were changed (2016/7..?) that tacklers had to enter through the gate.
        Now, that 45º? That may be the width you allow for the gate (that’s fine you’re reffing – 45º isn’t insanely wide), but the concept doesn’t, to my eye, vary between the tackler arriving to jackal at a tackle and players entering a ruck. You still have to arrive from behind the last feet. Well, that’s my read, and my memory of the explanation given when they did those last law changes. I could be wrong?

        Report

  • Great read and so much to agree on.

    I just wanted to say a little bit on us, the fans and their perception of the referee.

    This is something I really saw happen, if you saw it too, forget where for the moment, and go with your gut.

    The ref sees a knock on, blows for the scrum. The TMO informs him he’s missed a significant tackle off the ball, he needs to award a penalty the other way. The referee (mistakenly) awards the penalty where he awarded the scrum, on the 10m line, right in the middle of the pitch, and the fly-half says “shot at goal please.” The tee comes on. The TMO says “wrong place, mate, you need to go back to half-way.” The ref says “you’re allowed to change your decision to kick because I gave you the wrong mark.”

    This is clearly wrong under the laws as applied – the tee is on the pitch, the decision is taken, they’re committed to the kick. The ref says “it was my mistake, they shouldn’t be bound by it. I’d have done the same for you.” But we all know it’s really unlikely to get balanced out by a similar decision in that game.

    Imagine that’s your favourite Kiwi to coach to hate, refereeing your favourite Kiwi franchise to hate against your favourite Aussie side. Clearly Kiwi biased refs or a reasonable decision?

    Now place it in the context where it really happened. Wasps v Northampton in the British Premiership. I suspect no one here gives a damn about either side. Do you still think the ref, who clearly acted against the letter of the laws, made the wrong call because it was his mistake in giving the mark by such a big distance?

    I’m not trying to suggest that the Kiwi refs are gods who make impeccable decisions, far from it. Like all referees they’re human and they make mistakes and they judge on what they see and the pictures they’ve got used to seeing. But I wonder how many accusations of bias are due to the GAG glasses those decisions are viewed through.

    If the Kiwis were getting away with murder at home, why don’t the penalty counts massively change once they’re playing away, with Aussie refs? And they just don’t.

    Report
    • Yowie

      But I wonder how many accusations of bias are due to the GAG glasses those decisions are viewed through

      I’ve taken the liberty of doing a poll and 99% of GAGR readers:

      (a) know that Kiwi players and refs are up to no good; and
      (b) don’t think there is a pro-Aussie bias around here.

      So that’s sorted.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Hahahahaha gold

        Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Mate I think you’re spot on and as we say; players and supporters watch a game with one eye, we watch with two. However, a lesson for all referees is to be honest and admit it when they made a mistake. Personally I think the referee should have said “Yes I was wrong the kick needs to go back” I’ve found throughout my career that when you make a mistake and admit it and explain why you’re going back 99% of players will accept it and carry on. If you make a mistake and hide it you lose credibility and even your good decisions come under question.

      Report
Rugby

Related Items

More in Rugby

  • Jordan Petaia
    Read More
    Tuesday’s Rugby News

    GAGR’s here we go again. We are hitting the bottom of the barrel if I am writing...

    Brisneyland Local June 1, 2021
  • Taniela Tupou and Sonny Bill Williams
    Read More
    Monday’s Rugby News

    Monday’s Rugby news sees the Reds get the first win for Aussie teams in the Super Rugby trans-Tasman, as...

    Jack O'Rourke May 31, 2021
  • Richie hits the beach
    Read More
    Friday’s Rugby News

    ‘But deliver us from Kiwi’s, Amen’   Time to change tack. This week I make no fearless...

    Hoss May 28, 2021
  • 379_DSC_8994_2013_08_17_4787
    Read More
    The Referees View.

    The Referee’s View – Well mine anyway    Why I wrote this I saw a post the...

    KwAussie Rugby Lover May 27, 2021