The Referees View.

The Referee’s View – Well mine anyway 

 

Why I wrote this

I saw a post the other day about how much fun it is to take on the job in the middle with all the spectators, most fairly well liberated with an alcoholic beverage or three, questioning every decision you make and despite only getting a one dimension view of the incident still calling you out and explaining why the decision you made was wrong. The vitriol that was provided to Nick Berry after the SRAU final online was a great example of this. 

Luckily, for his ongoing peace of mind, Nick doesn’t read these posts. He doesn’t read them because; Firstly, He knows that logical arguments with a clear explanation aren’t going to change the minds of some people. And secondly, most of the posts are written by people who don’t have a huge understanding of either the laws of the game or how they are applied. 

The laws of the game are easy to find. This link (Laws of the Game | World Rugby Laws) will take you directly to them. They are in English and have also been translated to a number of other languages so apart from a sense of laziness, or a desire to stay ignorant, so the rants are much better, there is really no reason not to know them.

I personally found a lot of the posts confronting and probably didn’t react that well to some of them. However, on reflection they also showed to me showed a general lack of understanding on the application of the laws and the different aspects a referee faces during a game which encouraged me to write this article.  I hope you enjoy it and look forward to seeing where I got it wrong.

Note: these are my personal views only. I have gained these views from a career of playing rugby from the age of 6 to about 47 with a small 3 year period where I played League because that game for some reason was prevalent within the Army during that time. I never played any representative rugby, although I have played up to senior club level in the Hutt Valley. In fact, I was in the same team as Bernie Fraser when he played for the ABs. I also represented various teams in the Army and played against other services, other armies, and some clubs in places as diverse as Bosnia, Israel, Egypt, the UK and Australia. I have been a referee for the last 13 odd years starting in the Manawatu then Wellington, Canberra and now Sydney. I have refereed international matches between Defence teams from other countries in New Zealand, Australia and Egypt so feel able to make some observations on the refereeing of this sport we love so much. 

Referee infallibility

Now I’m not going to state that referees don’t make mistakes, nor am I going to look at lots of specific instances where there are arguments, and you will understand that as you go through this article. Absolutely referees make mistakes. That clear example of the AR not seeing an AB foot in touch right in front of him where the said AB then scored a try is a clear example of things not going right. Why he missed that I’ll never know. He was looking higher in the frame and maybe focussing on the attempt at the tackle to ensure it was legal. Whatever the reason it was a definite mistake. However, despite the try being scored, that wasn’t the reason the ABs won. If it had been called then the whole remainder of the game would have changed as play would have reset from the lineout. There was enough time left in that game for anything to have occurred and so saying that missing this incident cost the Wallabies the game just really shows a lack of appreciation of the flows in a game and how they can always change. 

However, in saying this, law 6. 5. a. does state that the referee is the sole judge of fact and of law during a match. So, like being an officer in the Army; even if I’m wrong, I’m still right. I love this law.

Law Complexity

The laws of the game of rugby are quite complex, but this is for a very good reason. The post contact tussle for the ball while players are in contact with each other provides a lot of complexity to remain a fair contest. Other games such as league are much simpler because while the players still run at and tackle each other as soon as they make this contact the game stops, and they start again. Even in AFL with all the moving parts while the ball is in the air, play stops as soon as a player with the ball is tackled or held. 

This difference with rugby where the contact between two people is the start of the contest for possession and not the end of the contest creates a level of complexity that just doesn’t exist in these other games. This is why the other games are easier to follow and less controversial in their adjudicating. The rules for the contest in rugby are designed so that they provide both teams with a fair contest for the ball. This means that the tactics and skills of the players determines the outcome, not the laws. 

When the ball is being contested, especially when it is a maul or a ruck that has evolved from a contact between the two sides, there are a lot of moving parts. Players are joining and leaving the contest, the contest itself is often moving from side to side and back and forwards, the players not included are moving to either take advantage of winning the ball or setting themselves up to defend if the other team wins and the players in the tussle are either trying to tie the ball up or free it up. The referee will always have 6 to 8 things that could be ruled on depending on what law is applied. Critical to this decision making is where the referee is standing. He/she will see different things happening and therefore make a different decision that would have been made had he/she been standing elsewhere and looking at the contest from a different view. 

In a lot of ways this is at the heart of the complaints because the spectators (this includes the commentators and other so called experts who think they know more than they do) will often see a different picture from the referee and so will pick on something other than what the referee ruled on. The essence of good refereeing is to get to the point where you can see the most important thing to call in the context of the game at that time. 

Another point that is often overlooked by spectators is that depending on the position on the field, the time in the game, and even the score sometimes, some calls will have priority over others. For example, if a team is ahead by 30 points with 20 seconds to go with possession in a maul deep in the opposition half I am unlikely going to be too hard on the opposition offside either around the maul or in the backline. 

Look for Part #2 next week.

KARL.

 

  • Hoss

    Great piece mate, insiteful and you raise some good points.

    I am going to use law 6.5a at work, so when i am wrong I’ll refer them back to that.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Thanks mate. Hopefully I can get the 2nd part sorted properly. I pull that law out a lot especially when a coach starts going on about how I called their player off side and he wasn’t. I just say “‘Under law 6.5.a he was” and because none of them know the law they generally just go Oh! and drop it

      Report
      • Mike D

        Love it! Will use that next time I’m reffing. Occasionally ref little kids’ games – so not exactly elite level, but sometimes start getting a bit of lip anyway because at U12s it’s all about sheep stations right?

        Report
    • Nutta

      I’ve been using 6.5.a for years on the kids and at work. It’s gold.

      Report
      • Damo

        Yes, a law with wide ranging uses. It’s also my hat size.

        Report
      • Hoss

        It almost sums up the White House from 2016-2020. ‘It’s not actually a fact if I don’t believe it to be or it’s inconvenient to my agenda.’

        Report
  • Happyman

    Nice piece KARL and welcome aboard.
    Personally I think the biggest blight on the game is the TMO for referrals for tries. One of the things I like about the club games is that the Ref makes an call and we all move on.

    I am all good with foul play TMO intervention but in my view the TV producer let’s the TMO see what he wants often to the detriment to the travelling team and to the general public’s belief in the impartiality of the system.

    It is a tough gig I once ran the touch and when the ball went out the ref said did he carry that back and I went I have no idea.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Yeah I’m with you and will touch on the TMO in part 2. I sometimes have AR’s at my games but most of the time it’s just one of the players acting as a touch judge. In some ways that’s easier because I don’t have to worry about what they see on the field. Had one player who an AR pulled up for foul play and who was adamant that he did nothing but got 10 mins in the bin anyway. Fuck he was dark for the rest of the game and to be fair I’m not sure the AR got it right but I had to go with it

      Report
  • mortlucky

    Nice KARL. A few things to unpick…
    – two refs (like league did)? What about for set pieces?
    – did you ref the ELVs when they stripped the game right back?
    – offside seems to be really petty these days
    – re game context, like you say some of the minor or technical violations could be let go imho. The Hegarty strip just as the Crusader knee touched the ground seemed petty and diminished the contest and was not outcome critical. If we allow the ref the latitude to choose which of the 6-8 laws to see in a contest then we can’t allow pedantry to spoil the game.
    – you will never convince me the rolling mauls are reffed fairly
    – also, ours is the only sport where you get penalised just for not being as good as your opponent (scrum, maul). Silly.

    Finally, yes it’s a tough gig, and I blame the ridiculous amount of laws, for what is hailed as a ‘contest’, for making it harder.

    Report
    • Mike D

      Certainly agree on the scrum/maul. Make it a free kick instead – there should be clear benefit for being so much better that the opposition must infringe to hold you back.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Scrum is in part 2 mate

        Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      personally I don’t see the 2 referees working well. Too much happening and too hard to decide who makes the decision. It was easy in league because one was always marking the 10 while the other looked at the play.
      I never had anything to do with the ELV’s and to be honest I think that the last couple of years have proven that there is no need to change the rules, just a need to start applying them better.
      The reason World Rugby looked at the off side is that by maintaining this properly it provides the space that the attacking team needs to make their moves. It’s about creating the space and it’s working
      agree on the knee call as above
      I agree with rolling mauls. They are the one area where the laws don’t allow fair contest and I think they are wrong but not my call
      Not sure that’s true about penalised for not being as good, if that means you break the law then fine, get better
      The trouble is mate there is so much happening, especially in the contest that you need a lot of laws to ensure it remains a fair contest

      Report
      • mortlucky

        Cheers mate

        Report
    • Damo

      Mort, I reckon that even if the rolling maul is reffed fairly, current laws make it still an unfair contest for the defenders. If I’m a prop in a scrum and I can’t hold it up, I get penalised. If I do it a few times I have to go and sit in a chair for 10 minutes. However, If I’m part of a whole pack of forwards, bound together as we have practiced 1,000 times, rolling a maul towards the tryline and I/we can’t hold it up, i.e. the defenders pull it to the ground, THEY get penalised, carded, penalty try etc. Seems an anomaly to me.

      Report
      • mortlucky

        I really like this perspective. If you want the advantage that comes from protecting the ball behind a person(s) then it’s up to you to maintain it.

        Report

    • I think – and yes, you can always find specific counter examples – that the rolling maul laws are pretty much applied properly, that is as they’re written and current guidance suggests. But laws, in rugby as elsewhere, should be fair, equitable and moral. They rarely are, but that’s what we should strive for.

      As a good example, the change to the dangerous play, tackle in the air, so if both players are genuinely trying to play the ball it’s a “rugby incident” makes it much fairer than the situation just after the law interpretation was tightened up around that and we saw red cards pretty much weekly.

      I think the rolling maul laws are currently biased. It’s too easy to set a good maul and drive it forwards, then score. You sometimes get a stat that actually shows success in scoring from the driving maul (don’t listen to what the commentators say is that stat, they’re often talking rubbish at that point and talking about where the teams score their tries which is not the same thing). Even teams that don’t routinely score from lineouts often have efficiency rates well over 75% at their driving maul. Fair contest? Not really. I mean you can argue this is lower efficiency than any other single phase in rugby – scrums and lineouts are often 90%+, getting the ball back at a tackle breakdown is well over 90%, but those are not directly scoring you tries!

      Report
      • Keith Butler

        Point about the rolling maul well made. I’ve seen quite a few instances where the attacking team step out of the line out and look to form the maul before the hooker has thrown in, which is illegal. Back in the day I think we called it double banking.

        Report
      • mortlucky

        Good points. Yes, wrt mauls I guess I’m conflating refs and laws.

        Report
  • idiot savant

    Thanks KARL for making the time to do this and you have my respect for the time and service you have given this great game.

    But….

    I am intrigued at the timing and purpose of this post. Could it be that many have observed, in the press, on social media, and even some NZ sky commentators that Australians have not had the rub of the green from NZ officials in SR TT?

    Nic Bishop, a great rugby mind and analyst, recently wrote of his astonishment that Australians had allowed kiwis to referee home games and is planning an article on just how shafted the Reds were by Mike Fraser’s preferential decision making against the Crusaders. He said we have to realise that the kiwi attitude to rugby is that it is total war. And everyone including referees are foot soldiers in that war. We see it in the NZ media, in NZ Rugby’s contempt for Rugby Australia, in all the nasty social media comments from kiwis, in snorts from Jacinda Ardern. And in this article KARL, which is yet another example from a loyal foot soldier which is what you are. You are doing your bit for your country in the total war on Australia. It is a deliberate attempt to draw attention away from the worrying trend that is occurring in decision making from kiwi officials that has been going on for some time and has become very manifest during this TT series.

    Im not suggesting for a minute that any Australian sides would have won any matches so far if the kiwi officials had been less biased but the margins would not have been as ridiculous as they were at Suncorp last Saturday. And yes Im calling them biased because they are and Ive had enough. I have watched this new generation of kiwi referees such as Williams, O’Keefe, Fraser, and Pickerill and I have been commenting on how they adjudicate to the advantage of kiwi sides for some years now. Remember how Lyndon Bray kept appointing Fraser and O’Keefe after several one sided refereeing displays in 2018? These guys are very smart men and know the rules better than anyone, better than any Australian referees. They are capable of being the worlds best referees if they had a mind to be fair and even handed. But they dont and the evidence for that can be found in nearly every game this series and in call after call on Saturday night.

    So please keep the articles coming KARL. I think you have an excellent rugby mind and enjoy your insights. But please lets be honest. You are trained in the art of deception but in this case you are not fooling the enemy.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Mate that’s a level of conspiracy theory that I’d not ever considered. My initial response is just WOW! To me that’s up their with the flat earth society, fake moon landings and ant vaccine crowd but I’m glad to see that at least you’ve read the article so thanks.

      In part 2 I touch on the inconsistency bit although not to the level here and that Nick Bishop might do. Love his analysis but not sure he’s got this one right.

      Completely disagree with any call on bias but I do think that there is a difference between the application of the law and I think the issue here is the way the media and public influenced RA to not implement the World Rugby directive that is at the heart of this.

      Report
      • Mike D

        Thanks for the article. I think I read the piece by Nick Berry, “The man in the middle” was it?
        I don’t think the kiwi refs have a deliberate bias, but there were a couple of times when Fraser on Saturday night made very technical calls against the Reds, in particular, “His knee was on the ground, it would have happened too fast for you to see it.” I have no problem with that if he can maintain that level of technical accuracy on everything. But as you point out, referees are human and simply can’t do that for absolutely everything.

        And as a human being, it is impossible to eliminate bias – your point about ‘the ref is in position A, and therefor seeing a certain picture’ also extends to, ‘the ref has a certain paradigm of what rugby is and therefor sees a certain picture’, aka subjectivity which does lead to bias. This doesn’t make them a bad referee, it makes them human

        When it comes to rugby, it’s not quite Total War, but it’s not far off sometimes, e.g. tens of thousands of fans booing every time the fly half gets the ball because he once dropped a sneaky knee into the AB flanker/captain’s face. Can you really imagine Aussie fans doing the same if the position were reversed? Think Ma’a Nonu jamming is hand into Michael Hooper’s face while Hooper was on the ground, not as part of play – the ball was well gone – nor a bit of slip, but deliberately standing over the man and trying to intimidate with physical violence. I doubt too many people would even remember it.

        And I think the difference comes down to basic thinking about rugby. To most Australians, rugby is a game, and just one amongst many at that. To many – not all, and I think probably not even most – but for many New Zealanders it appears to be part of their cultural and even personal identity. Where in Australia losing a footy match, or even getting flogged, is a bit annoying, in New Zealand losing a rugby game impinges on their values, and values are the things you fight hardest for.

        So thanks for the article, it’s certainly one that might get the pot boiling over, and keep ‘em coming because I really enjoy the different points of view that come out.

        Report
        • mortlucky

          Well said that man

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I actually agree with the knee on the ground ruling. I thought it was a pretty harsh call. technically correct but probably over technical. I also think that there is at times an unconscious bias by referees. I know that if I get a particularly gabby person questioning everything I have to work hard to not be biased. Not sure I agree with it happening at test level so much and all of these guys have coaches from world rugby who will talk to them at half time, and even come over on the comms during a game. If they see a bias creeping into the game they’ll point it out.
          I’m also not sure it’s total war in rugby. Sure I, and most people I know, want their team to win every time they play, but I think we all accept it won’t happen and I actually believe that most people are accepting of the losses, respect each other and just want to be mates after the game. Sure there are idiots supporting every team that take it too far but I’m not sure NZ or Australia are any different there. Maybe once rugby did start going down the road of culture and identity, I think for such a small country to have this as something they could hold high was certainly up there and I think at times it might still be true for some, but NZ is struggling as much as Aus with attracting and retaining players so I’m not so sure that’s true now.

          Report
        • Mike D

          Fair enough.

          Report
        • idiot savant

          If you agree with the knee on the ground ruling then what do you make of Jordan’s strip on Tupou while both were one the ground in the second minute. By all means look it up on Stan. The replay shows it plain as day. If it is illegal to strip a player who’s gone to ground (or indeed play the ball when you are on the ground) why wasn’t that a penalty try and yellow card to Jordan because if he hadn’t stripped it while lying on the ground Tupou would’ve scored. Same referee, same game. Is this just another example of inconsistency? Or is it bias (unconscious or otherwise)?

          Report
      • idiot savant

        You would’ve been a tough bastard under interrogation KARL! Impossible to break!

        I look forward to the inconsistency argument. What Im saying is that its time we Australians started fighting back instead of genuflecting to the NZ rugby gods. If the kiwi refs are inconsistent we should call it out. Check out the Crusaders Reds game and tell me how Fraser was consistent with side entry rulings, what’s required to be awarded a turnover penalty, and stripping the ball while the player has a knee on the ground. Im truly fascinated to see what Im missing.

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          No worries mate. Some of it will come out in the next part. TBH loving the discussion and I know people are passionate about this because they love the game. I’m certainly all for that

          Report
    • Alister Smith

      “on just how shafted the Reds were by Mike Fraser’s preferential decision making against the Crusaders”

      Reds 28 – Crusaders 63

      I have been beaten beaten by scores like that before unfortunately. I think you can argue that a ref can have an influence on a game but I don’t think, with that margin, that you can suggest that the referee impacted on the outcome of the game.

      What we might be seeing (and I haven’t actually managed to see a full game yet of the TT) is that the NZ referees could be interpreting the rules differently to what the Australia sides are used to and are supporting a quicker game and that it is taking the Australian sides a bit longer to adjust to the different interpretation. But I think it is a very long stretch to accuse any refs of cheating.

      Report
      • idiot savant

        So you’re prepared to argue the ref had nothing to do with the scoreline and you haven’t seen the game? Please tell me you’re a kiwi.

        Report
        • Alister Smith

          I haven’t seen the full game – I watched the little mini-package thingy they have on Stan. I am still prepared to say that if a side concedes 60 plus points that, in my experience, it didn’t turn on the referees decision making. On the bit that I did see I did witness some missed tackles and some dropped ball by the Reds – I don’t think these were down to the ref.

          Report
  • Greg

    Thanks for a great discussion on the challenges and reality of being a ref.

    As a once upon a time junior ref and schoolboy player of exceedingly limited ability, I love rugby and have some understanding of the laws.You will hear me harping on about just wanting to see Australian teams play well (oh and deliberately cynical play…)

    I think that you have hit two nails on the head…

    1. some people don’t let facts get in the way of a good argument. This can be fun, but also frustrating. My approach of using logical argument o try and present another point of view is obviously flawed (Hello supporters of Mr Trump)
    2. Rugby laws are complicated. This makes our game great but also limits the ability of others to engage in it. You can watch an AFL game or a soccer game and enjoy it without knowing anything much about the laws as they are pretty limited.

    So 2) is a conundrum. Without understanding the laws, I think you can’t really enjoy a game. But even we “experts” don’t agree on some decisions.

    There might be a third key point…. refs have no idea what happens in scrums.

    Report
    • Greg

      Just thinking further on the scrums point…

      There is a set of laws that are designed to keep the scrums bot fair and safe. While no front rower wants to be injured or (rally) injure their opponent (yes, I know there are exceptions), I am not sure that any of them seek to be fair and safe. The laws seem to betaken as an affront to their person!

      Report
      • Nutta

        As a lifetime Fronty and thereby proud member of the International Illiterati Alumni I find the only thing that is an affront to my person is someone suggesting they know more about scrummage than I do. I don’t ask much. Just work as a team and do it my way!

        And Backs. Backs offend my person.

        But not bacon. Or beer. Or rum.

        Report
        • Greg

          It does seem to be something between consenting adults.

          Report
    • Nutta

      Minor correction Greg – the vast majority of the entire rugby-watching human race has no idea what is happening in scrums. So don’t be too harsh on Refs about it in isolation! If anything, it works to bring them back into the norm.

      Report

  • Scrum decisions often annoy me.
    Apart from that, different refs interpret differently, play by the interpretation and it’ll all be good.
    That last 5mins or so though, when the scores are real close….
    Good piece KARL.

    Report
  • Crescent

    Thanks KARL – a bold article!

    I reflected on the other story at the time, that if you think reffing is easy, do the training, pick up a whistle and see how you go. It’s not as clear cut as we would like at the grassroots.

    In terms of the professional cadre, it harks back to the lack of match smarts in the Aussie sides. We should all have learnt from juniors up that once the whistle is blown, the ruling is correct. If you get pinged a couple of times, you need to change on the field, Conversely, if you get away with slowing the ball, have at it all match. We know refs are given areas of focus – for example, Berry takes a very consistent, step by step approach to the high shot framework that he verbalises as he reviews the play. It is up to the players on the field to recognise the pattern of enforcement and adjust accordingly.

    I get the complaints about consistency, and Fraser is copping it this week. We conveniently forget he carded a Crusaders player who in fact, won a clean turnover fair and square, so in the heat of the moment, he had some poor decisions both ways. I will also point out the TMO did not correct the error either.

    I don’t accept there is a “conspiracy”. It’s a game of furiously contested possession that professional teams in particular want to play at pace, and the refs/AR’s can’t always be in the best possible position at all times despite their best efforts.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Thanks

      Report
  • Nutta

    Cheers KARL

    My fifty cents for what little they are worth (unlike 1972 when our $0.50 was actually worth $0.58 each given the price of nickel at the time, but I digress…)

    1. You are completely right to point out that our game starts when the man gets tackled whereas the other games stop at that point.

    2. However I also think that folk sometimes forget our game gives you no right to 50% of the ball whereas the structure of the other 2 games (Loig and AFL) almost guarantees 50/50 shares (or thereabouts).

    See our game is built on the fundamental concept that the game is a contest for ball at all times. The others aren’t. And protecting that contest is what leads to complications in interpretations of the Laws. It’s the fierceness of that contest and the perpetual struggle to find the next edge that makes the Reffing complicated. Like water and cracks, if one is there it will find the other one.

    Whilst I luv Law 6.5.a. my kids and direct-reports hate it.

    Look forward to Pt2.

    Fkn Refs.

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Absolutely correct mate. There is nothing in the laws designed to give the ball to the opposing side. If you’re good enough you could play with the ball for the full 80 mins. Teams need to earn the right to have the ball and that’s why protecting that possession is so important

      Report
  • Keith Butler

    Great discussion piece KARL. I personally do not hold with conspiracy theories but I do believe that there is inconsistency. Our rugby brothers in SA and NZ have it pretty easy in that Union is pretty much the only game in town but here in Aus we are behind the 8 ball in competition with AFL, League and Soccer who really have there act together in selling their game. For this reason, I feel that our referees may be inclined ‘to let things go’ in order to let the game flow and be more attractive to the average punter but when out team play their SA and NZ counterparts they may well come unstuck which is where the ‘bias’ tag comes in. Mind you I’ve seen some games particularly in SA where the penalty county in favour of the home team beggars belief.

    Report
  • Gottsy

    Great to see an article from the man himself!! It’s interesting to see the perspective of the man in the middle, looking forward to part 2. Cheers KARL

    Report
  • Reds Revival

    Great article KARL. More power to you my friend (but let’s not take that as more power to the entire ref community!).
    It seems entirely appropriate to share my two favourite ref sledging moments.
    A penalty was awarded straight after kick off receipt, and the guy behind me shouted “He’s been doing it all day, ref”.
    Another crowd comment when the ref called a penalty against their team, “Ref, if you had one more eye, you’d be Cyclops”. You don’t get those sort of sledges at a Loig game…

    Report
  • Yowie

    Great article KARL. Looking forward to Part 2.

    (I only spotted this was published a few minutes ago – busy day).

    Report
  • Tim

    Thanks for writing the article but a few things really bothered me.

    Firstly this

    even if I’m wrong, I’m still right. I love this law.

    This may be a throwaway line but it suggests a mindset that you consider yourself to be above reproach and rather than admitting mistakes and seeking to improve, that mistakes should be forgotten or excused because they aren’t mistakes.

    I also strongly disagree with your view that league and AFL stop at each tackle as that is simply wrong. That’s not to say that Union is not more complex, but those other games do not stop.

    Just my two cents worth.

    Report
  • Adrian

    We’ll done KRL.

    I’m a B grade version of you. I have a Sydney RU “linesman” ticket (AR these days) and a much shorter career than you. Also cricket umpire and other stuff.

    I totally agree with the gist of what you are saying. On one hand we must adjudicate on what we see, but also use common sense.

    Of course refs from different comps have slightly different emphasis. Equally, some people are more pedantic than others, irrespective of their job.

    A thing I always remember from my SRU training relates to where to put the flag up when a kick goes out.

    If you somehow or other manage to have it exactly on a line such as halfway or 10m, then it is much easier to judge if a lineout throw is straight or not.

    On the other hand, if you have the point of touch inbetween lines it is much easier to allow lineouts to proceed, provided the throw is fairly straight.

    For first graders and talented juniors find a line, for others don’t find a line.

    Rugby AU sides? …. definitely inbetween lines

    Report

  • As someone that watches all of the 6N with NH commentary, I’ve been treated to Brian Moore’s delightful views on the matches involving England for years.

    He used to be one of the most one-sided commentators in the world, and someone (thank you whoever it was) told him off for his unfounded abuse of the referees. In fairness to Moore, he went and took (and keeps up to date) a low-level refereeing qualification. He is still biased, as you might expect, but he is a far, far better commentator ever since. He understands the laws properly, and while his first comment might be yap, yap “England are the best” by the time he’s finished that and his brain has engaged, he follows it up with some real insights (and even admits England transgressed occasionally!).

    I always try to remember your point about the ref having a different view to what we get on the camera, and calling what they see, live and at full speed. Particularly in big things like scrums and lineouts where there are so many moving parts. What I see on the TV might be a clear penalty one way, but it’s not what they see and call. (Still won’t stop me criticising them when they just alternate scrum penalties one way, then the other in a long string.)

    Report
