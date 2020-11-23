 The simple rule change to attract eyeballs to rugby - Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

The simple rule change to attract eyeballs to rugby

The simple rule change to attract eyeballs to rugby

Longtime rugby agitator Roy Masters may love putting the boot into the game they play from heaven – but sadly, he’s often right.

Speaking about the Wallabies try-less test match against Argentina over the weekend, Masters implied a free to air audience wouldn’t tolerate the constant stoppages in Rugby, and changes to the laws would be needed, similar to the NRL’s “six-again” laws implemented this year.

The problem, Masters says, is that around 40 stuffy old men at World Rugby headquarters Dublin, Ireland, have the power to change Rugby’s laws, and are often the least willing to do so.

While a roadblock, there’s no doubt a couple of simple measures, acceptable to almost every stakeholder, could make Rugby far more attractive to watch – which is crucial as the game prepares to launch itself on Channel 9.

The greatest strength of the “six again” rule in Rugby League is its simplicity. It’s not a radical overhaul. The rule simply restarts the tackle count if a penalty is given away, rather than halting proceedings for a penalty.

The result is that teams who commit wrestling style slow downs of play the balls or are offside when a team is red hot on attack pay the ultimate price – six more tackles of defending. The incentive: play by the rules, or else.

This procedural change has sped up Rugby League so much it’s threatening to change the structural meta-game. Players are running more, the ball is in play more, and they’re getting tired. Anecdotally, it has seen a reduction in big hits. Ultimately, it could even see players forced to become a bit smaller to cope.

Rugby should take heed and implement some simple rule changes of its own – 15 second shot clocks for scrums, 60 seconds for penalty goals, and some reductions to the substitutions bench.

In the old days, in fact, as recently as around 2003, players took almost no time to set for scrums. Then, some Northern Hemisphere teams realised the tactical advantage of slowing down the scrum. It allows big, physical teams to slow down, have a breather, and make life hell for smaller teams who want to move the ball around.

Combine this with the farce of drinks breaks and test match Rugby has an embarrassingly low ball in play time compared to Rugby League.

Huge props can dominate the physical contest at scrums and rucks. The massive collisions have made fast, jinking players of the David Campese mold extinct – they were simply smashed into touch, and out of the starting lineups of teams the world over.

Michael Hooper  is tackled

Bomfah!

The result is interesting enough if you love rugby. It’s a grand game of brutal chess. To the uninitiated – it’s dross. The big collisions make people drop the ball far more, leading to more minute long stoppages waiting for a scrum to set (and potentially reset). This rewards intense physicality at the expense of guile and skill.

A 15 second scrum clock would get the game moving. It also allows the viewer not to be taunted by minute long stoppages from basic errors. With the ball back in play, and the forwards running around, players start getting tired and missing tackles, opening things up.

The public is more than willing to forgive a complex rule book, provided decisions are made and play resumes. What they won’t forgive is constant stoppages which take forever to restart.

Another area which could be reformed in both Rugby Union and Rugby League is the incredibly liberal substitutions bench. Having eight replacements allows both props to be subbed off – in effect granting a get out of jail free card for having large props who are unfit. Rugby League likewise has the interchange which has a similar effect.

Instead of running into open space at the end of thrilling games, speedy backs find themselves running into fresh 120 kilogram props, who’ve just come onto the field.

The 8 player bench should remain – but teams should only be able to use three of these players, with the rest able to come on if there’s an injury. This will see games break open with thrilling late stage line-breaks, adding to the drama.

These changes should also be considered for another reason – safety. Having huge props smash people all game isn’t just frustrating – it’s dangerous. Players are getting concussed from these collisions at frightening rates. When the next generation of players gets older, it’s terrifying to think what will happen to many.

Speeding up the game and making players fitter will make them need to be smaller. This will moderate the collision, while keeping its core elements. It will make the game prettier, and safer. Rugby AU should consider adopting these simple procedural law changes.

Related Items

  • Better rule change would be to drop the value of penalties to 2 points and field goals to 1 point.

    For mine the srum has improved these days in that if the scrum goes down and the ball is out, most, if not all referees and letting the game go on.

    • paul

      The opposite to 2 point penalties is you simply encourage the defending team to commit multiple offences knowing punishment is more limited.

  • Pfitzy

    1) RugbaLeg has about 650 stoppages every single game, called “tackles”. That isn’t counting scrums. Not that anyone should count scrums in league. Or whatever it is they do for sideline restarts (why do they bother tapping it against their foot?)

    2) The level of danger in a RugbaLeg scrum is practically zero unless someone breaks a nail dropping the ball into the second row’s feet. And they still take about 30 seconds to “set” one of these “scrums” because gamesmanship.

    3) “The 8 player bench should remain – but teams should only be able to use three of these players, with the rest able to come on if there’s an injury. This will see games remain largely the same, with a spate of late-game injuries happening miraculously between the 55th and 80th minutes in every single contest.”

    Fixed. Remember when the blood rule came in and a few unscrupulous French clubs sent their medics out with razor blades to get a tired player off with a blood injury?

    4) Maybe we could just teach our wingers to be shit on defense to create space – like pretty much every NRL team in the comp. That would create more tries. Or every 5 tackles put up a kick? Because union has too many kicks while league only averages around 90 kicks per game (around 1 per tackle set).

    I’m not saying Masters doesn’t have some good points about speeding the game up, but this raving nonsense comes up every couple of years when he’s got plenty to talk about in his own game.

    • Mike D

      No set of rule changes will ever be perfect, people will always find a way to game the system. Maybe if a player has to come off injured, for the sake of long term safety and well being, they must miss the next match of a comparable level. People might game it at the Grand Final, but you’ll want to be very sure that player is injured in a pool match. On the other hand that might cause players to remain on the field when they should come off. But I do like the idea of making players do the full 80, not a 50/30 split load. Cardio fitness in your forwards goes up and the Michael Hoopers of the game become more competitive because he’s not trying to shift someone who has 40 kegs on him.

  • Jason

    First up the six again rule is 10/10 dumb. 6 again on the first tackle is meaningless while six again on the 6th tackle is gold. But the idea of a simple fast penalty is a good one, honestly, I think you could easily take the penalty goal away entirely. Another option is to drop it’s value to only 2 points to discourage teams from kicking. Alternatively, it could easily be made that all goal attempts must be drop goals so that teams are discouraged from being too fixated on penalty goals.

    Scrum shotclock is a dead simple one that pretty much everyone has been begging for but World Rugby is an overly conservative body. But all it would take is say a competition like Super Rugby bring it in and for them to see the positive results of it.

  • formerflanker

    Go the full monty and ban all tactical substitutions. 5 player bench, no replacements except for injuries, and trust the coaches and players to adhere to the ethos of rugby.
    A man can dream.

  • Nutta

    The answer lies in Law 6.5.A and actually applying Law 19.4. Now 30sec is a long time. But players don’t wear watches so if a Ref stands there and says “Righto lads, 3-2-1…” then blows the short-arm penalty against the team not ready it will sort itself out quick-smart. If they do it again then long-arm them. If they do it again then sin-bin their 9. Problem fixed.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      works every time

  • formerflanker

    Re constant stoppages – the increasing trend of having a board meeting with multiple agenda items before lineouts and penalty decisions needs to be stopped.
    Refs could do so with one warning and then follow up action.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      absolutely

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks for this. I was initially going to dismiss it but I actually get where you’re coming from. I think that 15 secs is too short though. Even at club rugby there are some big boys and we need to let them get set as unlike league the scrum isn’t just a reset it’s actually a contest. This is the difference between the two codes. In league the contest is only in the tackle, and even then only in the contact, then everything stops and you restart. In rugby everything is a “fair contest” – fair meaning the rules allow for a fair contest, not the players. Because the scrum is a contest there is a lot of power and the sides need to be set so that there aren’t any injuries. If things aren’t set there is a real probability of serious injury, I remember a number of broken necks when I was a kid that forced the rule changes, and we don’t want that again. In saying that I think you are correct with the number of stoppages and the way they are managed. I think there should be a time limit for a setup on all the set plays, lineout, penalty, free kick and scrum. I also think the water stops need to be banned and referees need to be stricter, say get off once then free kick to the opposition straight away. 2 or 3 of those and people might get the message.

    I’m not sure I agree as much on the bench, I think that a full bench is necessary because of the risk of injury and if we reduced it and say the Wallabies lost a RWC final because they had an injury with no replacement available because of the reduced bench then there would be even worse complaints. In some ways the games I’ve refereed with rolling subs have actually worked out better because players can come and go as they want and the level of play stays high. maybe that’s the answer.

  • JaLsWs

    Might not be a popular idea here, but if I could change one rule it would be to ditch the rolling maul. From a spectator point of view it’s dour and uninteresting. At lineout time teams could contest the ball from the throw, then it’s game on.

    The game is long overdue on introducing tighter time limits on stoppages.

Rugby
@HarrySpicerNews

An amateur rugby referee and an even more amateur journalist

Related Items

More in Rugby

  • Ned Hanigan, Taniela Tupou , Folau Faingaa  and Angus Bell during anthems
    Read More
    Monday’s Rugby News

    Monday’s Rugby News looks at the Wallabies draw with Argentina, the Wallaroos Rugby World Cup draw, how...

    Nathan Williamson November 22, 2020
  • Super Rugby AU FINAL 17
    Read More
    Friday’s Rugby News

    Friday’s Rugby News sees Wallabies Back In Action,  Argentinian Double? , Europe Wrap, and A Trans-Tasman Draft? Green And Gold...

    Ben Marczyk November 20, 2020
  • Water Boy James O'Connor
    Read More
    Wednesday’s Rugby News

    Wednesday’s Rugby News looks at a James O’Connor injury update, the return of Michael Cheika, how Lachie...

    Nathan Williamson November 17, 2020
  • Michael Cheika, Mario Ledesma
    Read More
    Tuesday’s Rugby News

    Tuesday’s Rugby News looks at Los Puma’s belief in Cheika, Aussie Rugby’s new outlook, New Zealand’s reaction...

    Shane Sullivan November 17, 2020