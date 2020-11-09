 The Tuesday Top 5 - Green and Gold Rugby
Welcome to the Tuesday Top 5. Just a short, sharp one this week.

The Good Bits

So, what stood out? What were, in the opinion of MST, the best bits about Saturday’s match?

* Koroibete! I have to admit, for the first couple of years he was with the Wallabies I was dubious. But this game proved just how far he has come, his defence in particular has improved out of sight (thought as you will see below, he still has some work to do there).

* On the other wing, Wright had a fantastic debut. He showed no signs of nerves and never looked out of place.

* It was good to see Banks showing some form again.

* Recognising the importance of scoring points, no matter how they are scored. We scored 1 less try than the All Blacks, but it was penalty goals that got us over the line.

* We improved our lineout, only losing 1 on our own throw.

Marika Koroibete 

The Bad Bits

Just because we won doesn’t mean I’m going to look back on the game with rose coloured glasses. There were definitely things that fall on to the not so positive side of the ledger.

* The missed tackle count was still around 80%. In fact there were 3 players who missed 4 tackles (Koroibete, made 5 missed 4, Paisami, made 6 missed 4, and Hooper, made 15, missed 4). 3 of our bench players missed more tackles than they made (McDermott made 0, missed 2, Lolesio made 0, missed 1 and Daugunu, made 0 missed 1)

* Swinton’s red card. When I saw that a tweet saying the “Tah’s hard man” had been selected I had a feeling there would be trouble. Too much aggression, out to prove his “hard man” status. Is that what happened? I think this headline from Christy Doran last week sums it up pretty well – “‘Something New Zealand hasn’t seen in a Wallaby jersey': Wallabies want debutant to bring hit-man aggression” Well they got It alright. Perhaps they need to temper the aggression a bit instead of trying to play it up.

* Nic White was still very slow at the play of the ball.

Lachlan Swinton see Red

Who played where?

There have been plenty of changes to the line-up over the 4 tests, so let’s just look and see how the team sheet looked over the course of the 4 tests.

2020 Wallabies v ABs

The green indicates the same player was in the same position for all four matches. The orange indicates there was a change to the position from the previous week.

Looking at that we can see there were 5 positions where the same player was named in all matches. Slipper, Philip, Hooper, White and Koroibete were the only players to start all 4 matches in the same position each time. Wilson started all 4 but played both 6 and 8.

So which positions had the least consistency? 6, 10 and 12 were all played by 3 different players. 10 and 12 were as a result of injury, but are we struggling to settle on a number 6?

Which of those was our strongest team? Have we even seen our strongest team yet? 4 tests in to Rennie’s reign and I think it is a bit too early to have those answers yet. But I am looking forward to seeing here we go from here – provided we aren’t seeing this many changes every week. I think Rennie needs to work out quickly who plays best in which positions and in combination with who else.

Who do we want to see?

This is just a quick question for you all. Based on what we have seen so far, is there anyone you want to see brought in/back? What would your ideal team look like?

Personally I would like to see Fraser McReight given a shot at 7. I know it won’t happen because Hooper is the Captain, but I don’t think it would hurt him to have a seat on the bench. In the past 4 games Hooper has made 65 tackles. He has missed 12. He has won 3 turnovers (with 0 in each of the last 2 games) and conceded 3 turnovers. And there was only one match where he made more metres than Sam Cane.

Also I want Samu back. He is big, strong, solid in defence. Some claimed that when he was dropped for Hanigan it was for the lineout – but then why not bring Samu back for game 4?

I’d like to see Rennie stick with Wright for now, and would like to see Simone and Lolesio given more time. I would like to see McDermott given more time as well.

On the other side of the page, I would like to see less of Simmons. He didn’t contribute a lot in the last match and I think there are better options. I hope Rennie sticks with Philip, I think he has proved himself.

So, over to you. What do you think?

Lineout won by Peter Samu.

Los Pumas v Australia XV

For those who didn’t catch the streams of the 2 matches, here are the highlights.

  • Patrick

    Agree very strongly re McReight and Samu and Philips. I’d like to see Hanigan trialled in the second row if he is to stay (and he has been much better but I’d be happy to see LSL back fighting for a spot) and a back row of 6. Samu 7. McCreight 8. Wilson with Swinton and Hooper on the bench.

    • I’m still not convinced on poor old Ned. But in the second row, where his role is more to carry and and add heft to mauls, than to hit rucks on a regular basis I’d be happy to see a group of him, Philips and LSL start to form a basic group. I’d like to see at least one more in there really.

      Certainly agree on McReight and Samu.

      I think the backs are a WIP. We probably need to see Powell and McDermott, Lolesio, Simone, Paisami, Wright and for me Banks is current the inked in 15, but he still needs game time, likewise Petaia. Daugunu needs some more time too. I am certainly not suggesting all those players start at once, apart from anything there are two scrum-halves there. But we need to see, and by we I really mean Rennie and his team, not us fans, how these guys cope with test match rugby. It doesn’t have to be this year for all of them, but by the end of 2021, they should have a pretty good idea of who their starting XV and their first choice bench 8 are for the next two years. That will obviously change a bit with injury, form, emerging new talent, people becoming fathers and whatever else, but there will be a core squad.

      Ideally we’ll see a situation, like we pretty much see if we look at all four semi-finalists in Japan, where there are senior players who retired, “middle-aged” players who will probably retired in four years and youngsters who will probably retire in eight years. In each position, even the youngsters, there’s an obvious understudy, usually another youngster, with a chunk of caps, ready to step in and take on the role with enough caps that it’s not “OMG, first test cap” time. It might be a challenge to get all of that in place with rebuilding the Wallabies and Covid, but the core of it could be there still. It might not result in a semi-final, there were other teams with that pattern that got knocked out earlier after all, but it gives the Wallabies a real chance again.

      • Patrick

        Agree on all those points. Especially that we really need a wider squad with inked-in specific replacements who
        know what to do if called upon, rather than just shuffling the same 9 backs around.

        In relation to 10, in the short term I would leave Hodge starting with Lolesio coming on, then make a call once JOC gets back whether to drop Lolesio (temporarily!) to bring JOC back in via the bench or drop Hodge.

      • Huw Tindall

        I’m with you on needing to continue to trial new players and build a wider squad but I’d do this slowly. Kind of went to town in my own post above but I’d prioritise developing a winning culture first and that means taking a relatively conservative approach to team and tactics. More of what we saw in Bled 1 and 4. Treat the Pumas games as must win. Stick with the A-Team and only selectively trial new blokes from the bench or if forced to via industry or need to rest a player. Guys like Phillip have played massive minutes and may just need a break. That’s a call for the coaches but if their bodies are right then they play. No easy caps! Realistically this means guys like Hosea and Harrison won’t get a run this year. Fine. Plenty of time for them.

  • Steve

    Thanks MST it’s always a pleasure – I agree with almost everything here (so what value can I add?)

    I liked the balance of the back row this week and think it should stay. For mine who better as a bench player than Samu who can play at 6,7,8 and really contribute? He’s a better bench loosie for me than Hannigan – As you say, if he stays he needs to find a home as backup second row.

    And keep the frikkin back 3 from this weekend please – DHP especially hasn’t been near the first-choice 15 for a while now and the wingers looked great.

    10/12/13 remains the question mark for me. Hodge outperformed expectation, but let’s be honest he’s not going to be our first choice 10 at RWC23 so JOC with a view to Lolesio seems to be the call.
    I still lean towards Toomua then Simone at 12 and prefer two 13s Petaia and Pastrami to compete at 13 (especially seeing Pastrami continued defensive issues at 12), I’m sure others will disagree so to each their own.

  • Huw Tindall

    Thanks as usual.

    In terms of what I want to see next I want to see small incremental improvements off the template they set in Bled 1 and Bled 4. We got ahea of ourselves in Bled 2 and Bled 3 was a schemozzle. I want simple tactics executed well and a slow but planned introduction of players and combos. Go for 2 wins against the argies rather than blooding talent or resting the best players just because we think we can. Build a winning culture and momentum by, well, winning! Take the Pumas deadly seriously. Put the best team on the paddock. Maybe if the Pumas are really struggling then experiment a bit morein game 2 but only if we can risk it.

    On the playing front I want combinations to build. Outside of forced selection changes I wonder how much Rennie would have experimented. If you want to experiment do it via the bench (like the kiwis do!). Not too much chopping and changing to the starting XV. It may mean Harrison or Hosea don’t get a debut this season and if that’s the case then so be it. Plenty of time for these youngsters and no need to rush it. I’d make minimal changes to the team for Pumas game 1.
    – Maybe rotate Slipper out of the starting spot to give him a break. Front row has been pretty good rotating and they are used to it at Super level.
    – BPA and 7As stick. Tupou off the bench is destructive.
    – Stick with Phillip unless he really needs a rest. he has put in a bunch of work and could be due a rest.
    – Stick with Simmons run on assuming LSL isn’t ready. Simmons is easily our best set piece lock (scrum and lineout). Sure he’s older and probably won’t make 2023 but back to building a winning culture. The young guys can learn a lot from him.
    – Hooper is the Captain for good reason. Leave him and get McReight onto the bench.
    – At 8 Wilson picks himself unless, like Phillip, his body needs a rest. Naisarani easy choice to replace if he is.
    – 6 would have been Swinton as he is a legit point of difference. With him likely suspended I’mnot sure who is next best. Hanigan is OK but like him on the bench as flexible cover. Probably Samu to reunite the Bled 1 combo which did so well. Honestly don’t know how Liam Wright fits into this Wallabies XV. A 6.5 style player who does his best work in tight channels.
    – White stays. Will be around for 2023 so invest in him. His kicking is worth it alone. Give Tate serious minutes though. 20-30 if we can.
    – JOC back into 10. Love the job Hodge did but unless they want to seriously invest in him for a future at 10 then he’s back to the bench as Mr Fix It. Victim of his own versatility. Lolesio on the bench and like Tate, give him proper minutes.
    – 11 I’d take Marika for game 1 then rest him for game 2. Give Daugunu a go. 11 is his natural side and plays a lot like Marika anyway!
    – 12 Tough one. Would be Toomua all day but in his absence I’m tempted to stick with Paisami. He’s done so well, and even though he plays 13 for the Reds, I could stomach this one as playing him out of his normal position. Tough on Simone but I don’t think the team’s game plan and combos are well enough developed to have a more ball playing 12 in there. In reailty they are keeping Toomua’s seat warm.
    – 13 Petaia all day.
    – 14 is Wright. Looked at home on debut. Got a step as good and Daugunus but better positional play and a boot on him. A more balanced back 3 with him in the side.
    – 15 is Banks. DHP doesn’t offer enough anymore over Banks.

