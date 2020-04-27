 The Wallabies are not rugby in Australia - Green and Gold Rugby
The Wallabies are not rugby in Australia

Rugby has been a major part of my life ever since it was introduced to me at high school.  But events this week have brought me to a point where I am questioning where my interest will be in the future.  The actions at the top of the tree, so to speak, have left me with an array of feelings: anger, resentment, frustration, embarrassment, disillusionment.

During the 90s and early 2000s rugby in Australia was at a peak.  We had won 2 World Cups, successfully staged a World Cup ourselves and the Wallaby ‘brand’ was something to be proud of.  We matched it with the All Blacks year after year and played a style of rugby that entertained even the non-rugby folk in the competitive Australian sporting market.  But over the last 15 years it has been in decline to a point where it now feels it is almost in free-fall.  You’re almost embarrassed to admit to being a rugby follower now in Australia and feel helpless trying to defend it.

But over the last couple of days I have found myself trying to make sense of it all and considering what the future of rugby will be in this country.  Here are some of my thoughts:

The Wallabies are not rugby in Australia.  Rugby in Australia are all the boys and girls running around early on a wintry weekend morning.  The dew-sweepers, whose playing fields are marked with cones and surrounded with excitable parents.  The kids who dream of one day playing for Australia but for now just love running around with their mates.

Henry Speight signs some mini-footballs for the Alleygators juniors

The Wallabies are not rugby in Australia.  Rugby in Australia are all the Uni students whose dreams of representing the Wallabies are rapidly disappearing but continue to play for the chance to relive the highlights of each game every Saturday night with their mates over a beer.

The Wallabies are not rugby in Australia.  Rugby in Australia are all the men and women in the small country towns who are happy to drive for hours every weekend just to get a game.  They don’t have a high-performance unit behind them and are often battling with drought and other complications of living in rural Australia, but rugby is their escape from the realities and so much more.

The Wallabies are not rugby in Australia.  Rugby in Australia are all the men and women who would give anything to be able to strap on the boots one more time.  To relive that feeling of being put into a gap or putting one last shot on an opponent.  The men and women who catch up every year to celebrate past premierships or just to relive the hay day of their youth.

The Wallabies are not rugby in Australia.  Rugby in Australia are all the volunteers at grassroots.  The line markers, the canteen supervisors, the coaches, the managers, the water runners, the jersey washers and of course the referees.  All the people that keep the rugby clubs and competitions around Australia ticking so that thousands of boys, girls, men and women can get a game every weekend.

Rugby in Australia are all these people.  The people that play their part without remuneration.  No mega contracts or match bonuses to be seen.  They do it because they want to be a part of something, to feel part of a community.  They do it because they love the game & they know what it can offer.  The feelings, the emotions, the rewards, the memories, the intangibles.

UQ v GPS QPR Club Rugby at Ballymore (Credit Brendan Hertel QRU)

None of these people will ever get to play in front of massive crowds, they won’t have sponsors chasing them, they won’t have massive Instagram followings or YouTube highlight reels but they turn up week after week, season after season to be a part of their local rugby club & part of something much bigger.

Rugby, like all sports, is something much bigger than just 1 player or 1 team.  The lucky few may get to don a Gold jersey but for every Wallaby great there are dozens of club stalwarts who make the game tick all around the country.

Captaining your country is a great achievement but just because you were good on the field should not give you a louder voice at the table.  Just as rugby is a game for all different makes & builds on the field so it is off it: the local copper, the lawyer, the tradie, the nurse, the landscaper, the accountant, the teacher.  Despite misconceived perceptions it’s a game that welcomes all regardless of background, colour, race or gender and as such the decision making of the game should not be restricted to a limited elite.

Obviously ex-Wallaby captains can make a strong contribution to the game going forward but it’s important that those who are at the heart of rugby in this country are also given a voice……..and perhaps those at the top remember their own journey through the game.

  • paul

    The Wallabies should be the pinnacle of the game here, they are the cream on the desert. Something special.

    The issue in Australia has always been trying to operate a code through one team, the game is drowning holding the Wallabies up.

    They turned Wallaby gold into Pizza & a Six Pack.

    Without letting the game breath below the Wallabies, the game has slowly suffocated under its weight, everything was sacrificed and every dollar spent on the hope that a few spare cents are thrown down to the masses.

    Those Wallaby captains and Castle were just a symptom of that structure slowly collapsing.

    Without a genuine domestic presence to take the game to the masses and grow it however slowly, then nothing is going to change.

  • David Creagh

    Great words. As a player I was never much chop, playing subbies most of my career but I turned up because I loved the game. When I got the opportunity to put the boots on again to play Veterans Rugby it brought back all the good feelings and memories from my playing days; the laughs and the sledges before the game, beers with your mates and telling stories after the game, the cameraderie, the knowledge if you were in trouble your mates will be there. Now as a significantly broken player my ability to get onto the paddock is a cameo at best but as a coach I have the same feeling about my ability to contribute to my club and my players.

    It saddens me to see the vast majority of the subs that come into the club go to RU to pay players and staff and that we seem to get little back for it. Yet every year we see new players turning up just keen to have a run in lower grades, these are the guys that make a club, are there as injury cover for higher grades and try their best. Don’t get me wrong I love the guys in the higher grades who put in all the effort and commitment to their trade, I am sure they play just as much for the love of the game but grass roots, the kids, the parents, the club officials and the referees, that’s what it is about.

    • Hear, hear

      I love watching those with the ability play at the top tier, but I played until a bad back meant I couldn’t. I never played at any significant level, I represented my school because I was tall and fast, not because I was particularly good.

      I don’t coach, I didn’t play long enough before injuries (ironically earned sailing, not playing rugby) stopped me although I might make a wicked video analyst these days.

      Those elites might be what we aspire to as kids, I know I did, but they’re not the owners of the game, they’re far from the totality of the game. But they’re also far from who they were, when they were play touch rugby or mini rugby or whatever started them off down the road to stardom and riches. It looks like quite a few of them have forgotten that. Not all, but quite a few.

  • Andrew Luscombe

    The sport was governed democratically until the federal government pressured it to adopt a corporate governance model. It’s been downhill ever since. It’s actually scary how closely the demise corresponds with the change in governance.

  • onlinesideline

    G’day fellas. I’m livered RC was pressured to resign. I thought she was approachable, relatable, took initiative, I liked where the Optus move was heading, secured a good looking coaching team for national side, seemed to be engineering change re pathways from schools, and local coaching development.

    The issue with “Not-Palestine” was extremely difficult. The fact that she signed a contract with him without the clause being properly stipulated, while strange, I don’t think, come a court case, was going to be a deal breaker or clincher. I think the law would have been decided on other factors and therefore she was put in the unenviable position, (even if she update his contract) of having to subject RA to a long, protracted and ultimately, either way, expensive case, that was shocking PR for the game and morale for the team too while it was happening. Point is, criticism leveled at her re this issue is pretty harsh. Even though I supported Izzy’s rights, it was an extremely unfortunate incident.

    Where I feel she made a FATAL mistake which in my opinion reflected on her overall capability as a CEO / leader of the code was with respect to NOT sacking Cheika at the end of the 2018 EOYT. Getting done by 50 points by Scotland, imploding like that, on top of a totally unacceptable win/loss ratio, over a 4 year period, was the beginning of her end for me. There was AMPLE time for a temp coach to work on a new team, rid the bad feelings, the bad strategies, bad selections and pick a new team with a tonne of great players that we DO have for the RWC. That was a massive failing and the letter from the captains ( I’m in no way condoning it) is really just a very dated response to that decision which ultimately resulted in a terrible world cup, a terrible pool match against Wales (hello Foley being selected at 12 – beyond words). Thus 2019 was the 5th year in a row of shocking Wallaby seasons. This sent the message that our national side and brand losing every important match in 5 years was basically acceptable. HUGE FAILURE on her part. That Christmas delay of the coaching review in 2018 was when I turned off rugby. I knew that was it for OZ rugby and while the black swan event of a virus has amplified it, it was inevitable non the less. You cant accept 5 years of constant huge losses without massive damage.

    What I don’t understand is the TIMING of the captains letter though. Why now in the middle of a global fricken plague ? What a time to start pointing fingers. I’m actually surprised RC resigned as it would have been very easy for her to say, “hey there is a plague affecting every human being and business on the planet” Very weird. If the captains think the lockdown is the optimal time and opportunity to rethink rugby, sorry but that is totally deluded. No-one in this present enviroment can think clearly enough to restructure a code, while people are dying by the hundred of thousands. The planet is faced with an existential threat that has people in shock and in survival mode at the most raw of levels. While I have viewed the term elbow patch brigade with a chuckle in the past, I can now see it is very real and more vested than I thought. RC was modern, approachable, very gutsy IMO and good for rugby.

    Ultimately though we had the players to go far in the RWC IMO and not sacking Cheika IMO was her biggest mistake and it sunk her in the end. Its a shame because I thought she was breath of fresh air. The captains letter / pressure for change like the article above suggests does indeed reflect whats wrong with the code. Can you imagine 6 or 7 previous Kangaroo captains trying to pull this stunt in League. Ive have always said we need a beligerent, street wise and street raised ocker of a corporate figure to run this code, to take on EXACTLY what just happened HEAD ON. Someone from Mt druitt who has a chip on their shoulder, but with a tonne of experience is what we need. The concept that we need a “rugby man” is part of the problem not the solution. Its a shame Raelene was probably too much of a lady at the end of the day. Thanks for giving it a good shot and all best.

    • Old boys networks, and lets be honest, that’s not just RA, that’s almost every national union and WR, are not generally keen on being approachable, malleable and they’re decided unhappy when exposed to a breath of fresh air.

      Personally, I’m inclined to agree with your analysis, I think that was her biggest mistake. I’m not convinced that’s why she felt she had to go though. There are plenty of adages about people in tricky jobs finding three envelopes in their draw when they start, giving advice about what to do, and the letter in the third one says “resign and write three letters to your successor.” I can’t help feeling as a woman and an outsider to rugby in Australia she basically opened the first two when she arrived. The letter from the captains was indicative that she’d lost the confidence not of them, but of the old boys and she’s shrewd enough to step down rather than fight when she’ll be defeated every time it comes to a vote. What CEO wants to try and run an organisation when the bulk of the board is against them?

      I think it’s a stupid, self-destructive move. But then RA has been in a stupid self-destructive place for at least 2 years, if not 3 now, with Cheika etc. With their finances and more.

      I’m not impressed by this one, but sadly I’m not surprised.

      • onlinesideline

        While Im no expert on board politics, maybe its reminder that she needed to get more people on board with her at board level to secure her position and prevent what just happened. Looks like a very taxing and tiring job and can understand her decision. Wouldn’t be surprised to see a picture of her standing around a “hangi” and getting back to basics.

