Thursday’s Rugby News

Well here goes in the nothing welcome to my first Thursday Rugby News. Special thanks to Sully for the seeing me through the gruelling interview process and letting me have a go anyway.

What a week it has been in Aus Rugby a great game on the weekend and hope springing eternal as we look to storm the gates of Mordor once more.

My discussion points in no particular order.

 July Schedule confirmed for Pacific Rugby Nations

Fiji Drua pre-game v Melbourne Rising NRC 2018 (Credit Rugby Australia)

With Ireland and Italy not touring Fiji and New Zealand respectively travelling due to COVID-19

Fiji will play New Zealand on July 10 and 17. These team have played nine times with the Fijians still waiting for the first win against the men in black. The last meeting was in a 60 to 14 victory in Dunedin. I would have serious doubt whether the Flying Fijians will be able to use the European based players due to COVID-19 and Club restrictions which will leave them struggling to be competitive. It would be great to see a full strength Fijian team with a proper preparation take on the boys from across the ditch.

Tonga and Samoa will also play in a two leg series to be played in neutral New Zealand. Originally these games were to be played home and away but to be honest with the islander diaspora in New Zealand both games will be feisty affairs with big hits only. The winner will progress directly to the RWC to join the group of England, Japan, Argentina and an Americas qualifier in what will be a tough pool. The loser plays off against the Cook Islands to progress to an Asia Pacific playoff.

Classic Wallabies Play in Rockhampton for Beef Week 2021

Classic_Wallabies_logo

How good is it to see some former Wallabies giving back to the game and taking it to the bush. The Classics played the Beef Barbarians in Rockhampton and TBH is a pretty handy team featuring the following players.

Tatafu POLOTA-NAU, Stephen MOORE, Guy SHEPHERDSON, Nathan SHARPE, Radike SAMO, Beau ROBINSON, Ben MOWEN, George SMITH, Nick FRISBY, Digby IOANE and Plenty more.

This is the type of good news Rugby story that often goes unnoticed. From all accounts the locals and the Classics had a great time.

 Tough Week ahead for the finalists from last week except the Crusaders.

Reds celebrate

Reds celebrate

For the first week of the Trans Tasman Comp the 3 of the 4 finalists have it pretty tough. For the Reds they have a game against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday night. Given the brutal nature of the Australian final and the Grand Final celebrations, the Reds will only have six days to shake off the effects of the game and a solid Sunday session.

The Crusaders win again and will get to spend a leisurely Sunday shaking off the effects of last week’s final against the Chiefs at home and will be awaiting the battered and bruised Brumbies at their Christchurch fortress. I would expect a few of the Brumbies may struggle to shake off some niggling injuries from that game, they looked pretty busted.

The Chiefs will have the pleasure of picking themselves up after going down to the Crusaders and heading over to Perth to take on the in form Western Force. In what is now the longest road trip in the Trans Tasman comp. I like the Force in this one as they were coming into good form prior to the end of Super Rugby AU.

Highlanders have plan for Reds prop Taniela Tupou

Interesting article in Pravda (Stuff.co.nz) indicating that the Highlanders have a plan for Taniela Tupou with the state media stating that Australian Referees have been giving the Reds more leeway than he expects a NZ Ref would. It is nice to see our New Zealand brethren reverting to type and coming up with the line of he is being mean to me.

Highlanders loosehead prop Ethan de Groot says the dominant Reds scrum powered by Taniela Tupou has been given more leeway by Australian whistleblowers than referees would allow in New Zealand, setting the scene for a fiery set-piece tussle on Friday.

De Groot, the 126 kg, 22-year-old Southlander, said on Monday they had been keeping an eye on the Reds but said they had a plan “to deal to” Tupou at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

 

  • Huw Tindall

    I think young Ethan at the Highlanders is going to get schooled at scrum time.

    Looking ahead to the weekend I’m worried how I’ll be able to watch all 5 games without the GF questioning our relationship.

    Report
    • Greg

      Huw,
      From experience you will be watching on delay, late at night, possibly with two TVs streaming in parallel. And… you will still be in a lot of trouble.

      Report
    • Reds Revival

      It’s not unusual Huw, I find the Grand Final makes me question my relationship too…

      Report
      • Yowie

        Grand Final day makes people do funny things, like take a cab to a Newcastle residence and pay the driver to sit outside.

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          I feel like I should know that reference Yowie, but I’m coming up blank. I assume that it is a juicy Loig story?

          Report
        • Yowie

          Loig, with a brief stint in NFL.

          Report
        • Damo

          And now a long stint holding on tight to the soap.

          Report
        • Nutta

          Don’t even touch it. Just leave it be. If you don’t know then you don’t need to know.

          Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Happyman, legend mate. It always annoys me when players start talking shit before a game. Personally I think the players should not be allowed to as nothing good ever comes of it. This lad has now set himself up for failure. If he does ok it’ll be because of the referee and if, more likely, he gets tooled he’ll just be known as big mouthed dick who cant back into up. It’s a lose, lose situation.
    Good to see Fioji getting some game time but I think you’re right and most of their overseas players either wont be available or will be caught up in quarantine and not be able to be as effective. Still be good for those that play. Great to see Tonga and Samoa play as well. I wonder who goes through if it’s a one all series.
    Some tough travel this week that I think will affect the results and it certainly seems as though the Reds and Brumbies have been hit the hardest. I am salivating waiting for this comp to start

    Report
    • Yowie

      It always annoys me when players start talking shit before a game. Personally I think the players should not be allowed to as nothing good ever comes of it.

      Rugby would be a different spectacle if boxing / WWE style pre-fight/game theatrical shit-talking were the done thing.

      Interviewer: Drederick, ah, what do you think of Homer Simpson?

      Drederick Tatum: I think he’s a good man. I like him. I got nothing against him, but I’m definitely gonna make orphans of his children.

      Interviewer: Uh, you know, they do have a mother, Champ?

      Drederick Tatum: Yes, but I would imagine that she would die of grief.

      Report
      • Keith Butler

        You are a wicked man Yowie. Long May it continue.

        Report
    • Happyman

      Mate first crack quite happy with it

      We all know I am just the warm up act for Hoss tomorrow off the long run I hope.

      Report
      • Perth girl

        Yes, thanks Happy man and all the other contributors

        Report
  • Keith Butler

    Welcome to the club Happyman. A nice piece with plenty of variety to get our teeth into. I wonder if the PI games will get coverage on TV. Will be interesting to see how our finalists will shape up against NZ opposition. A big ask all round I reckon.

    Report
  • Greg

    Thanks Happyman.

    And thanks to all that are stepping up with some great pieces.

    Report
    • Happyman

      All good mate I would encourage anyone to give it a crack. Even a Luddite such as I could knock it out in a couple of hours.

      That and I enjoy the banter on gagr which I would hate to lose so we all have to dig to keep it going.

      Report
      • Nutta

        I’m wondering if we can take the 1984 approach and break the English/rugby language down to a single word that is all encapsulating – thus an article can just be a single word kicking of the Armageddon of all comments-compilations.

        I’ll start… “Sinkler”

        Report
        • Yowie

          Nutta, you seem to have awfully good knowledge of literature for a forward.

          Report
      • Yowie

        I enjoy the banter on gagr which I would hate to lose so we all have to dig to keep it going

        My reasons also.

        I reckon each of us will trim their personal time commitment down a fair bit now that we’ve got a handle on the technical side of the back-end*.

        [*by the way, did you see the photos that come up in the GAGR image bank when you use the search term “blackmail”. It’s an eye-opener but it also explains a lot]

        Report
  • Nutta

    I agree with KARL that old mate would be better served by shutting up. Yes Tupou was allowed to bore and he should not have been. Yes he won’t get away with it ever again after it was broadcasted internationally. But Tupou’s scrum game is a bit more than that one-trick pony. And besides, zero-sum-game baiting is so passe he may as well journo for the Daily Telegraph (sorry Jimmy Hooper – I still luv ya)

    Luv the Classic Wallabys touring sides. Fantastic. I remember seeing Ray Price trot out in a game vs Manly a few years ago and watched him get parallel to the ground in smashing a few upstarts. Luv it. And Radike Samo’s try vs AiB still gives me goosebumps and brings tears to my eyes just thinking about it.

    I have long believed and reckon there is a real opportunity to put National PI Teams posited domestically in the Aust Super conf.
    * Put Tonga, Samoa and Fiji in each of Melbourne, Sydney and Brissy.
    * The outer suburban support for them would be huge (give anyone with a hiome passport 50% off gate fees and watch them pour in for a crowd).
    * The TV audience will love it.
    * The Mungos and AFL would choke on their tongues
    * The Federal Govt will chip in some of the $000 we spend on developing their governance infrastructure now into admin and probity pathways aligned to the franchise.
    * RA would love it because incorporating them into the game would be a massive attraction and SOOOOO much cheaper having them in-situ and really add to the local competition
    * IRB would love it because we (Aus) wouldn’t play silly buggers about allowing them to play for their Aus or their country of origin.
    * Sooo many wins I just don’t understand why it hasn’t been done.

    Report
    • Yowie
      • Nutta

        39yrs and 49days… still makes me tear up.

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          and me, but for different reasons

          Report
        • Damo

          And usually Adam Thompson was a bloody good tackler.

          Report
        • Nutta

          Yeh Thommo was replaced about 5min later with some sort of tear in his shoulder. I’m not taking away from Samo’s try but Thommo was not 100% at that tackle.

          Report
        • Ads

          Vicks had smashed him earlier if I recall? RIP big man.

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          will always be incredibly sad

          Report
        • Greg

          I still remember that try.

          It might be the try of the year…. but it is the hair cut of the decade!!

          He shows up some of the strange modern cuts as…. strange.

          Report
  • onlinesideline

    Cadbury as a Wallaby sponser ??
    Homer – “mmmmmmm mmmmmm mmmmmmm “

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      It does have a certain ring to it mate. I wonder how any private equity will be affected by this

      Report
      • onlinesideline

        Its food mate – they’ll be fine with it. Rich people like food. Al kinds of food. Its perfect actually.

        Report
    • Yowie

      With no disrespect to the fine chocolatier, surely “the Cadbury Wallabies” would invite sledges of “melting under mild heat/pressure” every bloody time they lose.

      Likewise we can rule-out “the OXO Wallabies” (“laughing stock” jokes) and, at World Cup time, “the Viagra Wallabies” (these blokes can only get a semi).

      Report
      • Damo

        Mate, they are proposing to drill the sponsorship down even further. The forwards are going to be known as the Cadbury Variety Pack. Each forward gets a different jersey designed around Crunchie, Caramello, Cherry Ripe…etc. Turkish Delight jersey for the reserve who never gets to run on.

        Report
        • Yowie

          The loose forward who does the most show-boating and the least grunt-work the week before has to wear the “Flake” jersey at the next game.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Gold

          Report
      • onlinesideline

        I know I live in a fantasy world but even I couldnt make this one up

        Report
    • Custardtaht

      It is the perfect sponsor because

      a) The Wallabies always give us a glass n half full of optimism at the start of the test window, &

      b) Always end up melting in the heat.

      Report
      • onlinesideline

        take ur Cadbury coated tin foil hat off Taht

        (That was a terrible joke – its late here – long day)

        Report
      • Yowie

        Plus, if we were worried about our front rowers losing body mass over the season, boxes of sponsor product in the change rooms should sort that out.

        Report
      • Ads

        The only colour less intimidating than “wallaby gold” is chocolate brown. Hopefully we don’t end up with the brown jersey and look like Dick Hadlee back in the day in his soiled PJ’s. That was truly awful.

        Report
        • Yowie

          Plus, I think “the brown-shirts” has already been a thing, and it wasn’t good.

          Report
        • Ads

          Too soon?

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Maaaaate the Brown NZ cricket gear is legendary. You can spill drink on it, soil the pants and continue to wear it with no one noticing

          Report
        • Yowie

          As long as there is no goose-stepping involved, that should be ok.

          Report
    • Ads

      That fat german kid Augustus can play 3 for the tahs.

      Report
    • Keith Butler

      Are you following up your great idea for the Wednesday Wang with Sully. I have two or three comments brewing from my alter ego Disgusted of Swan Bay. The Cadbury’s Wallabies have soft centres.

      Report
      • onlinesideline

        It may still get off the ground. One has to remain optimistic, glass half full, just as there is the equivalent of a glass and a half of full cream milk in every 200mg of dairy milk chocolate

        Report
    • laurence king

      You mocha my Wallabies, however a team facing up to a front row with several cavities and teeth missing could intimidate.

      Report
  • Damo

    Highlanders have a “plan” for dealing with ‘Nela’. I hope the Reds have taken their food taster to Dunedin.

    Report
  • Perth girl

    Soft centres?

    Report
    • Reds Revival

      Old Gold?

      Report
      • Yowie

        A Bledisloe at Eden Park is no Picnic…

        Report
  • Perth girl

    That’s a great Classic Wallabies side! Anyone know if the game is going to be streamed on anything?

    Report
  • onlinesideline

    I feel like this site is now pretty much like a bunch of kids left at home all day to play while the single mother goes to work and we just pull out all the pots and pans in the kitchen and end up making a bloody decent lunch.

    Report
    • Yowie

      Can 90s Christina Applegate be involved?

      Report
      • onlinesideline

        As long as I dont play Macawley Culkin. He didnt wear so well unfortunately.

        Report
        • Yowie

          At least MC seems to have dodged a massive bullet in terms of MJ, probably by filling up his bedroom with improvised nasty traps.

          Report
  • Adrian

    Thanks Happy
    Possibly money to be made on the weekend even if AU sides lose. Qld get 9.5 start, NSW 24.5, ACT 19.5, Rebs 16.5, Force 16.5.
    Somewhere along the way there will be upsets, and certainly closer games than bookmakers think at the moment

    Report
