Thursday Rugby News

Thursday Rugby News

Week two of my GAGR adventure

My discussion points in no particular order.

 

World Rugby Have Confirmed That the RWC 7’s will be played in South Africa

Dan Norton tries to step past Rosko Speckman

From rugby.com.au

World Rugby have announced that the RWC 7’s will be held in South Africa from the 9th to the 11 September.

Whilst this means the women’s team gain automatic qualification after their third-place finish, the men will have to go through regional tournaments to secure their place, with 16 places up for grabs.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “We are delighted to announce the tournament dates for Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 alongside the unveiling of a striking new brand that truly captures the unique, fun and carnival spirit of the tournament.

As someone who loves 7’s and has been to HK7’s more than once I am happy to see WR have a go at getting the event going next year. Personally, the way our South African cousins have handled the pandemic I give the event less than a 10% chance of being played with fans which is the point of sevens.

Great British Rugby Returning & They are Even Going to Have Crowds

Crowd enjoyed the early open play

Just to make us all aware of how good we have it this from the soap dodgers website

As of 29 March, community rugby clubs may hold contact training sessions, excluding scrums and mauls, and host Ready4Rugby, O2 Touch and Tag rugby matches between clubs. This applies to adult and age grade players. Contact should be built incrementally and RFU guidance will include that training sessions should not exceed 20 minutes of contact at this stage.

To make everyone realise how tough it has been for Rugby Clubs in the UK they have lost the entirety of the 2020 – 2021 season at the community level.

The British Government’s plans to move England out of lockdown could see rugby fans return to stadiums from 17 May.

The ‘roadmap’ announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson also includes the resumption of organised outdoor sports – like community rugby – from 29 March.

These dates are all subject to certain conditions being met around vaccines and infection rates, but are a positive sign for both professional and grass-roots sport.

In terms of the return of supporters, the Government plans to run pilot events in April and if they are successful up to 10,000 people could be allowed into the largest venues from mid-May. In smaller stadiums, 25% of the total seated capacity could be permitted – it’s whatever figure is lower.

Japanese Top League

The Japanese top league plays out the final this weekend with the Suntory Sungoliath taking on the Panasonic Wild Knights. For anyone who has watched any of the games they are fast and exciting games. Some have been horrendously one sided with some high level internationals taking on some Japanese players. The eligibility rules of the top league makes it interesting as each team is only allowed to have a certain number of those highly paid intenational on the field at any one time. The quality on the field this weekend will include Samu Kerivi, Beauden Barrett, Ben Gunter and George Kruis.

 

Tom Banks hits form at the right time

Tom Banks, hit and spin.

Tom Banks, hit and spin.

Brumbies fullback has hit form when it matters most, scoring a worldy against the Crusaders on the weekend. Like many I believe he has the capacity to become world-class, and he finally seems to be realising that he belongs at this and hopefully the next level. With his line kicking and poise in general play he is certainly putting his hand up to be next in line for DHP’s position.

Speaking of DHP hopefully his health improves and seeing how he has not been able to play for a year after what was a relatively innocuous head knock one can only hope he makes the correct decision for him and his family.

  • Crescent

    Thanks Happyman.

    For mine, the DHP situation is the reminder of why we are seeing “soft” red cards around hits to the head. The science is in, and while the spectacle of the game will change, we need to go through the transitional period to ensure that players long term health are protected, as well as the careers of the professional players. The transition can be frustrating, but the longer World Rugby adheres to the framework, the better the chances of long term alteration to tackle technique to consistently lower the tackle height. Not sure how they are going to look at protecting the tackler – that is a more problematic area but we will have to tackle it one bite at a time.

    • Timbo

      Really interesting seeing ‘Rugby-Lite’ cracking down on head shots as well and the responses they’re having. It’s about time as we all know that RL players have a lot to lose when their careers are cut short.

      • Custardtaht

        The response is weird. Coaches whinge about losing a player to concussion, then the same coaches whinge about the NRL taking action on headshots.

        It isn’t hard as a player, don’t tackle high or late with a swinging arm or modified shoulder charge.

        • Yowie

          Do you think the Waratahs took the first two words of your advice then got distracted?

        • Custardtaht

          I think they heard the topic of discussion was tackling and said, that’s not relevant to us.

        • Crescent

          Working smarter, not harder. If you don’t tackle, you can’t get a red card.

          Report
        • Timbo

          when i learned to tackle, it was hips and down. anything higher than that and you won’t be able to take a bigger player. Seeing now that the 1:1 tackle wrapping up the ball is the go to, it’s hard to relearn the hips tackle method. Plus there is the fear of hitting a pelvis with your bonce and having a nap

        • Crescent

          Interestingly, Timana Tahu is doing research with University of Newcastle on getting hard data for an improved tackle technique to reduce the risk to the tackler as well as the ball carrier. It involves aiming up to the abdomen rather than the hips – will be interesting to see if and how the research bears fruit and feeds into the process for the administrators looking at ways to manage the risk.

        • Reds Revival

          Kinda reminds me of the Simpsons episode where Homer becomes famous for stopping a cannonball with his stomach.

          Report
          Then they’ll start finding internal damage to organs from repeated hits.

          Report
          Tim Tam Tahu is the poster boy for ‘if i take many more knocks to the head…. i cant remember what i was going to say. who am I?’ testing

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Considering there are more injuries from tackling than being tackled this makes sense. When I played it was high to wrap the ball and all if you didn’t want an offload or protecting the try line, guts if you wanted to stop the player, and possibly put him off his game and below the knees if you wanted to bring him straight down. Not sure any of that has changed much

        • Yowie

          I think the Melbourne Storm have a few variations. Eg the Half-Nelson, the Stone Cold Stunner, the Tombstone Piledriver…

          Report
          The Widow Maker too, I think.

          Report
          A “half-Nelson Solomona” is a full sized Ryan Papanhousen

          Report
          Its the ‘Father Nelson’ that they use that really makes the eyes water.

          Report
        • Who?

          Wasn’t the point of ‘eyes on thighs, toe to toe, cheek to cheek’ an attempt to bury your shoulder through the ball carrier’s stomach..? Hard body parts (shoulders) against soft body parts (the stomach)?

        • Custardtaht

          It’s not so much the going high is the problem, it’s the lazy and cheapshot way they go about it. It’s the swinging arms and leading with the shoulder whilst making a half arsed attempt of getting the arm in position that’s the problem.

          Report
          It’s not lazy or half-hearted. It’s a deliberate ricochet off the ball/shoulder into the head.

          Report
          I think this is the way we need to think. Whether a deliberate ricochet or not… assume it was… they will stop,

          Report
          We pretty much do by calling it careless. Doesn’t sound as bad as deliberate but the penalty is the same so that doesn’t matter

          Report
          You see it with the Loigies when the player and Capt argue with the Ref. They all claim “first contact” on the ball or on the shoulder etc therefore implying that the subsequent hit to the scone was somehow excused. I would call that ‘reckless disregard’ but that’s just me.

          Report
        • Custardtaht

          Agreed! Was just being nice.

        • Nutta

          It’s Loig. They have sucked, poached, exploited, connived, slagged and ripped us off for years. And we are quite good enough at doing our best to destroy our own game without help from them thanks very much. Don’t be nice to them.

          Report
          I wasn’t the biggest or hardest player – and a back (a rare species on this site) – but I enjoyed tackling high and low.

          a) I was inspired to shirt-front by that time Wally Lewis sent Darrell Williams back into yesterday which today makes me think of Lewis’ epilepsy and wonder if Williams has velcro shoes.

          b) my Saffa teammates called it ‘wildebeesting’ when a smaller chap grabs a bigger one high and falls on his (tacklers) back to bring the big bull down. It’s all we could do sometimes

          But my retirement was hastened when my larynx was rearranged by a kiwi prop’s firearm and it now sits at 1 and 7 o’clock!

        • Timbo

          What grade were you playing that props brought firearms onto the field?!! and a Kiwi too? I knew I didn’t like them for a reason…

        • mortlucky

          “pack and drive” is not just them pronouncing funny

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          It’s our secret weapon

        • Yowie

          that and shooting people from the side to bypass body armour :p

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Absolutely

      • Greg

        It is interesting to watch the Mungoes having the debate.

        Many commentators till crying foul about how you need to be tougher. The game has no choice from a legal point of view. Provided they stick with the cards, people will come on board.

        I think that we have it about right in rugby. If you touch the head, you are gone. only question is red or yellow.

        Still wondering whether Mr White can be yellow carded for being a d*ck. The likelihood of contact to his head must be high.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Spot on. We need to look after our players better than we have been doing

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Happyman, when you look at other countries we really have been lucky with only a small amount of turmoil to the club rugby during the pandemic. I still crack up though when I see signs on the sideline warning people to abide by social distancing rules while the players are in full contact on the field.

    I’m a bit with you on the chances of seeing the 7’s actually go ahead. I see the Japanese medical fraternity is calling for the Olympics to be cancelled as well. I guess we’ll see another round of crying sportspeople like we got with the cricketers who decided to go to India and then blamed the government for not looking after them. In my mind anyone who travels overseas during the pandemic needs to realise that whatever the reason, there are consequences for their decision to travel and they need to understand and accept them instead of being a whining little prick like the cricketers were.

    It’ll be interesting to see how DR goes this year. I feel like last year he was stuck with some choices he didn’t really like but had to make and that this year there will be more freedom for him in the selections. Banks is playing well but I’m not sure yet that he is an international level fullback. Mind you there are not a lot of options out there so maybe he is the best at the moment.

    • Happyman

      I like excludes scrums and mauls.

    • Greg

      We could give Mr Folau a run at 15? maybe worth a shot?

      • Reds Revival

        Fa’ainga? He already scores more tries in his current position.

  • Yowie

    Good stuff Happyman
    As someone who loves 7’s and has been to HK7’s more than once… ” – you’re in good company https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/4997dda76c310b67ad2af1b47457794cfde0f7d341785609ff95acad8f97b507.jpg

    • Happyman

      Yowie
      One trip met an English guy who played for the Beijing Rugby Club. They were sponsored by a multi national and the local girlie bar.

      There is no better place to watch than the South Stand on Sunday and nothing better than to watch the South Stand on Saturday from the outside.

      My photos are all deleted I don’t know how that happened.

      • Alister Smith

        Is that Kim Jong Un with the dark glasses (not drinking just to the right near the blokes in the Chinese army hats?)

        • Yowie

          Certainly looks like Kim Jong Il

        • Reds Revival

          Or his cousin who mysteriously went missing.

        • Yowie

          Being a potential rival to the alpha-dog seems to be risky business in a dictatorship with all the plane crashes and other mishaps.

          There is a theory that the military of a dictatorship seems to under-perform in an actual war because any talented senior military officers have had “fatal accidents” or had the good sense to keep their ideas and initiative to themselves.

        • Damo

          Like around 1937 when most of Stalin’s generals became very accident prone.

        • Yowie

          There was also a stint where Rommel was back in Germany for medical recovery reasons but was prone to mouthing-off against the national leadership (with his mates saying “easy on the criticism there sport!”). I recall the Gestapo ended up making him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

        • Damo

          Yes, being a member of the Claus Von Stauffenberg fan club wasn’t a very healthy pursuit.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          was thinking the same thing

        • Damo

          I believe ‘The U’ as he likes to be called, had a couple of seasons in Colts on the right wing at Pyongyang Uni RFC. Scored quite a few tries. Apparently the opposition couldn’t lay a hand on him- as in, “DO NOT LAY A HAND ON HIM!!!”

      • Damo

        Not a HK 7’s occasion, but I will always treasure being there the night we beat the AB’s, but more so the night Quade messed up Richie’s hair.

        • Yowie

          “Unforgivable Saturday” as I think it’s known as in New Zealand. KARL can probably confirm.

  • Reds Revival

    Great job Happyman! I’m really enjoying the fresh content from our fellow peanut gallery” members. It’s like when you see one of your friends on TV in the crowd – “I know that guy!”. Keep it coming.
    I don’t often refer to articles from other websites, but this is a really good one;
    https://www.theroar.com.au/2021/05/20/two-easy-changes-to-be-competitive-against-the-kiwis
    I had hoped that the 50/22 rule would have encouraged more of this from our teams, but against the faster defence, the Aussie teams have returned to what they know best (and is most predictable).

    • Yowie

      It’s like when you see one of your friends on TV in the crowd – “I know that guy!”. Keep it coming.
      I once spotted the (straight) drummer from the band I was in at the time at a pro-gay-marriage-rights protest on the evening news.

      I sent him a “was that you?” text message* and he replied with a big laugh.

      [*which is not homphobic, whichever way you slice it]

      • Damo

        I just sincerely hope I never see a friend at a pro-mice-rights rally.

  • Wonky Donkey

    Banksie has his moments of test level footy performace, but at least once a game he’ll do some janky kick that makes you think “mmm, maybe next season”.

    A man baby between Haggity and Banks might be a good 20yr dovelopment plan. I was impressed with Haggitys infield kicking v Highlanders game.
    I’ll start a GoFund for same sex child birth.

    • Yowie

      Perhaps some kind of Boys from Brazil genetics program where we create the ideal Wallabies from suitable genetic donors.

      • Alister Smith

        lets not limit ourselves to Aryan genetic pools though…..

        • Yowie

          King oath. Clearly Herr Schicklgruber never played rugby against some Pacific Islanders when he got his funny ideas about the best breeding.

    • Who?

      Maddocks was the best 15 in SR Au. And I say that as someone who’s long been a fan of Banks.

  • Reds Revival

    The Rebels have finally named a team that looks like it can be competitive. Maybe not first game, but I think moving Carter Gordon into 5/8th and 2Cows out one spot is a really good move. Stroke of genius to get Kellaway back from Japan too.
    Hopefully, the Tahs will be the only team that we will be embarrassed about…

    • Keith Butler

      As they say Reds, the proof of the pudding etc. I’ll b3 happier when Pone is back at TH and Eloff goes back to LH where he should be.

  • Nutta

    Cheers Hap

    Rugby in Saffa land? Gotta admit it seems like a pipedream to me. Here’s hoping it does go ahead, but for anyone who has some mates/family/local insights from over there, they will tell you they are in a proper dead-set shite-fight at a community/ground level. It’s not India, but it’s not good. So I sniff some folk trying to protect commercial interests whilst heads may be in the sand rather than making informed commentary.

    I get a bit of mail from old mates in the UK and the North and they are champing at the bit to get some local footy back. Poor buggers. For mine, it serves as a good reminder of just how lucky we have had it locally (and why we shouldn’t take it for granted – but that’s dangerously political so I’ll stop there).

    Banksy is a good footballer. No doubt.

    • Greg

      Nutta,
      Were you about to be political and say “everyone should get out and get vaccinated”?

      Good you didn’t…
      I am arranging mine and hope everyone else is doing the same. It is 10x more risky to be on the roads than to have the AZ vaccine by my research.

      • Nutta

        Righto, I’ll bite.

        First – yes go get fkn vaccinated. Don’t be that knob. I’m not mandating it because I actually do believe in the sanctity of autonomy over your own body & life (which is why I can then advocate for voluntary assisted dying too – it’s my body and my choice what happens to it). But it is a moral imperative to do your part for the good of not even your family or your nation bu tin the case of a virus tearing up the planet it’s for the good of your SPECIES.

        Second – and more importantly – I have long seen the states retention of certain functions as just being idiotic and a palavering left-over from an outdated time. One example of that is having states run water and the seething mass of corrupted scunge that now surrounds one of the absolute basics of life. If EVER there was a case for centralisation of authority for the peace, order, and good government of the Commonwealth for the greater public good that is the most obvious one when we live on the 2nd driest continent on the face of the earth.

        Another example is state police forces. That’s bullshit as well. There should be 2 police forces and that’s it; Domestic & Federal (which incorporates Border).

        States retaining control of health care is another one. If for no other reason then sheer efficiency, why in fks name must we have 7 different health departments in a country of not even 26million people? It is simply dead-set public padding (same for education departments, roads departments etc etc etc). So let’s cut the crap. We have 1 – not 7 – national health department. One outcome of such common sense is that it the centralises and with efficiency and uniformity drives our response to the pandemic. That puts the feds in a position to then leverage probably 3x Howard Springs type quarantine centres where you punch your ticket and do your Q-time on your way back into the country. Domestic airports link to those centres. Those 3x centres have international runways. We hub and spoke it. Not only is it naturally more efficient, but it’s fkn logistically simple.

        Righto, out with the knives you bastards and give it to me…

        • Yowie

          Interesting time to run a “Federal Govt should run all these things” argument with Scotty “not my job mate” Morrison the nominal head of said Federal Government.

        • Nutta

          Fair call – and don’t mistake me for a Scotty “I believe in miracles” luvva – but like all pollies he’s just leveraging the cards he’s been dealt. The Feds aren’t responsible for Health. The states are. It’s the biggest stick they use to argue for GST funds. So ok, if you want the job then do the job…

        • Yowie

          The constitution says “quarantine” is a Federal job, yet here we are nearly 18 months in with leaky States-run hotel-based quarantine, complete with shared AC ducting, Rooty McShag the security guard, “lowest bidder” subcontracted cleaning staff having to work three other jobs, Uber Eats deliveries, etc. right in CBD of each capital city.

        • Nutta

          You are correct on both fronts;

          The Constitution Section 51 part 9 or 10 gives Parliament to right to make laws about Quarantine. And so they have. But execution of powers lies with the state unless expressly taken by the Feds (blame the old Boilermakers case).

          Now given the states have control over the actual execution of that, how have they handled the task? All your observations are correct. They have handled it poorly.

          Look I’m not saying in the current instance the Feds would have done it better/worse than Vic/NSW. What I am saying is that the continual layering and inherent-redundancy built into the system makes us incapable of actually having either a coherent, consistent response and certainly (deliberately? conveniently?) stops ANYONE from being accountable for getting it right. It actually drives inefficiency in the outcome.

        • Yowie

          You make a valid point about duplication/accountability/efficiency/cohesion/etc.

          Clearly I’m just cherry-picking individual items to whinge about, rather than presenting a case for anything in particular, so here is my next one:

          Consolidation of more power & responsibility with the Feds has the on-paper advantages you mention, however it’s a bit “eggs in one basket” when it comes to delivery.

          It’s probably not controversial to observe that the Right side of politics is basically opposed to spending money on public services (as opposed to cutting taxes, de-regulating, etc.). See the state of aged care, social security, the ABC and the knives-out for the NDIS as just a few examples.

          With the Murdoch-sponsored (and Labor underperformance assisted) societal lurch to the right that Australia, the UK and the US seem to be doing (averaged over recent years), I have a few concerns about the LNP being in charge of funding roads, schools, hospitals etc. in every State for the indefinite future.

          The Poms (under many years of Tories) have been running an “austerity” thing which basically strangles the funding out of public health, public libraries, etc. etc. The Yanks have their particular “winner-takes-all capitalism” brand of thinking towards spending government money on public services. I wouldn’t want to live there but each to his/her own.

        • Nutta

          Not a bad argument. Certainly we have seen that Greek-like austerity doesn’t work and arguably is a reversal-reinvention of good-ol Treaty of Versailles -esque reparations (with the same social outcomes). Likewise the world is finally waking up to neo-liberal hawking gobshite of trickle-down economics.

          However the simple ideal remains that as long as there is structural inefficiency that allows (encourages?) one failure to blame another failure then they will waste effort on blaming each other and neither will do the job.

          So I say we should isolate the accountability so that we can have greater clarity on what is to be done, by whom and by when. Under such circumstances, avoidance of such accountability is so much harder.

        • Yowie

          Likewise the world is finally waking up to neo-liberal hawking gobshite of trickle-down economics

          My concern is that it is not. The vast bulk of people seem to be either disengaged, or engaged enough to absorb Murdoch headlines as fact or willing to look away from a lot of scandal for their own reasons.

          Nearly 50% of voting yanks voted for Trump despite his track record. Boris Johnson and the Tories “on paper” should be suffering a backlash for all the lying, corruption and incompetence, yet they continue to defy gravity at the polls. At the last Aussie federal election ministers were basically clearing out their offices until the results started coming in.

          I’m not particularly pro-Labor (despite the tone of my ranting today), but the apparent immunity of the right from any kind of backlash as a solid trend is a real worry to me. Clearly they are stretching their legs more and more with this new-found lack of real accountability.

        • Jcr

          The only austerity the right seems to be running in various governments globally is as long as it’s for the plebs , austerity it’s great . I personally don’t give a fuck either way politically but I’m sure I wouldn’t want to be camped up in a hut with any of them.
          Barkeep get me another IPA….

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Seems vaguely similar to RA where the states run all their own programs (badly) and we have no central framework for the development of Coaches, players, administrators and referees. No wonder it’s a shitfight

        • Custardtaht

          I was under the impression constitutionally it was a joint function between the Feds and States.
          The states were stupid enough to want/agree to running the hotel quarantine debacle, they gave him his free pass.

          Not a a fan of the messiah, but the states make it easy for him to duck, weave and pass the blame.

        • Yowie

          Without knowing the specifics well enough, it is certainly a phenomenon that the people who get off their arses and do something in the hour of need get criticised by those who don’t, often after the fact.

          Those Thai cave rescuers could have sorted it out a bit quicker FFS.

        • Custardtaht

          Yep. The exemption is the Vic Govt, they genuinely fucked it all up with incompetence. If it wasn’t so serious and deadly, it would be comedy gold.

        • Yowie

          My little lightly-informed whinge about that is this whole buck-passing attitude, with subcontracting as a big component, that has infected the thinking of the public and private sector.

          Eg. treating it as “good enough” hiring security contractor X that warrants a certain standard of qualification/performance, paying them top-dollar, then having the actual service-delivery done by poor f*ckers on minimum wage, working 4 jobs, with no PPE who get a text message about guarding a hotel on the morning-of (with no quarantine training).

          When the stakes are lower “we hired a contractor who promised they were competent” is enough to get you off the hook when things go wrong. The insurers can sort it out, whatever.

          But when there is a once-in-100 years deadly contagious disease getting about it’s not good enough by a long shot.

          Hindsight and all that, but where was the person/department taking charge of the problem, doing a fast due diligence (via experts) to identify potential leaks and getting the right measures in place? Compared to a knockout punch to the economy, it would have been chickenfeed to just hire the right people, give them the proper training & gear and pay them plenty on the condition they don’t work four jobs and visit five Bunnings every weekend.

        • donktec

          There were ‘leaks’ from hotels in other states also. Happened early in Vic when everyone had let their guard down. Seems more luck than anything else there weren’t similar problems in NSW, WA or wherever.
          Also think that it never made sense for each state to run their own program and have their own protocols, seems like everybody had to learn their own lessons and not have consistent rules. But of course that would require federal leadership, which we don’t have – the PMs position from early on was to ‘live with it’. So the response wasn’t great, but the states picked up the slack. And yes, it’s all very inefficient.

          My take is that quarantine is different from health. ie: Feds to build/run the 3 x Howard Springs type facilities for international travelers.
          While i like the idea of having less duplication of govt, in practice it only makes people slightly more accountable. eg: Politicians often have a skill for avoiding accountability (plausible deniability!) so that could mean pointing to the dept/PS and whatever arcane bureaucratic structure they have. (doco series “Yes Minister” offers many examples)
          So instead we could have clear definitions of roles and responsibilities of state vs fed departments. Besides, we seem to have become mostly accustomed to a degree of tension between state and federal govt.

        • Who?

          Let’s be fair, Yowie. Quarantine’s a power inside federal authority, but health is really run by states. And the health system is what’s controlled everything to do with entry to Australia. It was health system concerns, not room availability in hotels, that closed the border to India this month.

          And the states have, by and large, done a rather good job of HQ. We’ve had ONE case leak from HQ in Qld, and two cases leak from hospital (but hospitals will likely still run Covid patients even if we change from HQ to camps). That’s hardly ‘leaky’.

          That’s not to say there’s never room for improvement, just to say that there’s a lot of complaints over something that other nations could only dream of having. A real case of first world problems.

        • Yowie

          Fair points. My constitutional expertise is on par with Dennis Denuto.

          The expression “there is nothing more permanent than a temporary solution that’s good enough” comes to mind with the Hotel Quarantine thing. The holes in the system are more-or-less still there and unfortunately “mostly pretty good” isn’t good enough when escaping infected people can shut down whole States for days/weeks/months at a time. We currently see ponderances about how airborne viruses can travel through hotel AC ducting. No shit Sherlock. It’s a hotel, not a quarantine facility.

          Federal leadership on quarantine and vaccine rollout would help tremendously. If they wanted to of course.

          Biden appears to have learned “there is no vaccine roll-out plan” on day 1 in office, then proceeded to make it No.1 priority and exceeded all ambitious targets. Obviously the Yanks have more resources to play with, but a bigger problem and more population.

          Over here we get the current pissing-around. They have had how many months to sort out the logistics of a roll-out? We get “book it with your GP” announcements that surprise everyone, including the GPs.

          Imagine the current lot planning D-Day. There would be finger-pointing about whether landing troops on the beach was an Army or Navy responsibility.

        • Nutta

          Luv ‘the vibe’ reference.

        • Who?

          I’m happy to say that they should’ve been looking at alternatives to Hotel Quarantine 12 months ago. The major issue is the health system. That’s why the Wellcamp proposal had over 8,000 locals sign a petition against it. The current hospital is beyond capacity, there’s no room for additional staff/services, and there’s nothing specified about how any Covid patients from Wellcamp would be treated.
          And ‘mostly pretty good’ is significantly understating the outcomes they’ve seen.

          It’s worth noting the state government didn’t come up with the Wellcamp proposal. The Wagners (who have ties to Rugby) were the ones who put i forward – undoubtedly because they saw an economic opportunity. Use their airport, use their land, and Wagners does all the works (certainly civil, possibly also full construction).

          Nutta’s federalised health system would be useful for a vaccine roll out. The feds don’t employ doctors. Meanwhile, I get constant tv ads from the local ‘vaccination clinic’. Which I think isn’t overly busy.
          With a new vaccine, vaccine hesitancy’s real (I’m in no hurry – not that I’m eligible yet – thanks to good work on borders, I’m happy to allow others to be the guinea pigs and see medium term results) and I know a good number who plan never to have the vaccine.

          And states shutting down? That’s not on the feds – that’s down to how the premiers choose to deal with outbreaks. Not everyone locks down that much.

        • Nutta

          And that’s fair enough too. 1st world problems.

        • Custardtaht

          But without the states, he couldn’t play that card.

        • Yowie

          hahaha “hold my beer”

        • Greg

          I actually think education, health and police (and of course parochial rugby admin) better lie with the states. If only because it is likely that at least one of them can get it right. Relying on the feds, who have specialized in in-fighting for the last 15 years…. is problematic.

          My point above tho was get the #$##$ vaccine. You are on board. I am shocked by those saying it is not needed, or they would like something “better” that *might* be available one day.

        • Damo

          Yep, crunch the probability numbers people- and get vaccinated. Maybe mainstream media not running a blood clot segment every single night on the 6pm news might help.

        • laurence king

          I don’t watch tele all that much, but if I see another arm jabbed with a needle, I’ll lose it.

        • Custardtaht

          Worked for the Feds for a number of years. The organisation is full of the fat, dumb and lazy. There are some good ones in there, but they are few and far between. Bullying is the only form of leadership.

        • Andrew Luscombe

          It works better than pretty much any other country the way it is. End of argument.

          Redundancy is often built into things to make them reliable. If one bit doesn’t work, the other bit likely will. You see it quite often with the states and federal governments, and often between states – one state likely will do something better than the others, and then the others need to copy or look silly.

        • Nutta

          Andy you don’t work in govt do you? Asking for a friend.

        • Andrew Luscombe

          Nope.

        • Greg

          Gosh…. did I start this?

          Report
          Pulled the pin and walked away…

          Report
        • Damo

          Ah, yes, I believe you did Greg but no worries. It’s all been thoughtful, intelligent and respectful. And there has to be a rugby link in there somewhere- kind of like Monty Python’s Philosophy Football. Let’s just hope G&GR doesn’t get a reputation as a respected Think Tank.

        • Nutta
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I can’t. I’m 100% in agreement

    • laurence king

      Isn’t Banksy an artist?

      • Reds Revival

        The lead up to his touch finders are quite artistic.

        • Nutta

          Liturgical dance more accurately.

        • laurence king

          His haircut

    • Keith Butler

      It’s a sad fact that in the lower divisions of rugby in the UK clubs will go under as a result of Cov

      • Nutta

        Yeh probably. But is that actually an opportunity to reset to amateurism?

        • Keith Butler

          That’s what is being proposed by some fo4 the English leagues and it makes sense. Professionals in the Premiership, a mixture of pros and semi pros in the championship, semis/amateurs in div 1 an$ the rest amateurs. Keep the lower comps local ie county leagues so that small clubs with limited resources don’t have to travel miles. Also brings local derby’s back into play which were always feisty affairs.

        • laurence king

          Great piece the other day Keith, bit late in reading it. Cheers.

    • Timbo

      Banks is a ‘good’ footballer only when his legs are drenched in lube. When it rubs off, he’s about as good as other talented backs. He’s no IF.

  • sophankithfund

    Banks has played like this in the past and then done sweet F all in Gold to show he deserves his spot

    • laurence king

      Last year there was criticism in this regard, however I feel it was not merited, at least as to the depth of criticism. In defense he was placed under extreme pressure at times and he went well. Attack I would agree, he lacked. In the Cheika era he was rarely played in his preferred position, and often coming on late.

      • sophankithfund

        he has never once performed in gold

  • Adrian

    I’m looking for reasons why NSW won’t lose by 34.
    One is that Blues won’t have impressive #8 Sotutu, and do have Ioane brothers who can easily be distracted. Also clumsy tackler Nikawakawase dropped for a real speedster who is smaller and can tackle. 6:2 bench means better defence. The other guys that missed tackles last week have the ability to tackle ok, including Maddocks.
    Blues are unintentionally unstructured (because they don’t follow game plans), whereas the Hurricanes were deliberately unstructured. This is both a + and a minus for NSW.
    I’m not necessarily tipping a huge upset, but there are some indications there if NSW can somehow withstand a huge forward pack.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Is Sotutu out?

  • Does anybody know where are Slipper, White and Samu for the Brumbies. Are they all injured?

