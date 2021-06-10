 Thursday Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Townsville 7’s Pre Olympic Tournament

 

Emma Tonegato scores in the corner

The three-day tournament is scheduled to occur at Townsville Stadium between June 25-27th, replicating the Tokyo Games format.

A unique new tournament under the Oceania Rugby Sevens brand, the 2021 tournament provides much needed high-performance preparation for pre-qualified Rugby teams ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Games.

In an added boost following Australia’s recent matches against New Zealand, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade support has also allowed for Fiji to partake in the championship, following the completion of their mandatory hotel quarantine period.

Australia, Fiji and New Zealand will also be bolstered by the inclusion of a fourth team, in both the men’s and women’s tournaments. An Oceania Barbarians side will play in the tournament, allowing the three core teams to replicate the Olympic format.

The Tournament will be held on the 25th to the 27th of June in the new Stadium in Townsville.

The Waratahs are facing a dire predicament ahead of the Chiefs clash

Ned Hanigan claims the lineout Waratahs v Rebels Super Rugby 2020 (Credit - Keith McInnes Photography)

News out of the NSW camp that they may struggle to field competitive team for this week’s final game against the Chiefs. As opposed to the rest of the season s far. The Waratahs will end up with a completely defeated season if they cannot defy the odds against the Chiefs this week.

To be fair the Tahs have 19 or 20 players on the injured list but one of the things I wonder is when teams are as thin on talent as the Tahs have been this year it means that others end up playing who should would normally sit out causing them to end up with more severe injuries.

I must say even as a Queenslander I almost feel sorry for the Horrortahs as this bus crash inevitably heads towards the cliff. I have seen the movie with maroon characters playing the lead .

‘I haven’t seen my son yet': Why Jake Ball is quitting Wales rugby to return to Australia

Australian Born Wales Lock Jake Ball– who is yet to see his new-born son – is to give up his test jersey to return to Australia to rejoin his wife and four children.

The 29-year-old will leave Scarlets – the Welsh club he has represented for nine years – at the end of the season.

His wife, Christie, returned home to Australia to have their fourth child, Max and has remained there due to the travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ball said in a statement on the Scarlets website that it was time for him to rejoin his family.

Waratahs you should find his number and not let him sign elsewhere You need a quality lock and although not Australian qualified he is a seasoned professional and and exactly the sort of player that Australian Rugby should have kept. If you want a bit of a laugh YouTube his fight with Alwyn Jones’ at training before a test against England it just goes to how hyper competitive it is at the top level.

South African’s who cannot Braai the national shame

Forwards v Backs?

Munster quartet CJ Stander, Damian de Allende, RG Snyman and Mike Haley have been injured after one of the players “threw petrol on a fire”.

A Munster statement said De Allende and Snyman had suffered “substantial” burns to their legs, hands and face in a “fire pit accident” at the weekend.

In an interview with SuperSport, De Allende explained that the petrol can caught alight and exploded.

Springboks De Allende and Snyman have seen a specialist about their injuries.

Centre De Allende and lock Snyman, both World Cup winners, have been named in the South Africa squad to face the British and Irish Lions.

Stander, who is retiring from rugby at the end of the season, and Haley suffered burns to their hands.

The duo may return to training this week and will have their availability for Friday’s Rainbow Cup game with Zebre reviewed as the week progresses. This must seriously cast doubt on the ability of De Allende and Snyman  to play for the Springboks without undergoing re-education on what it is to be South African and how to BBQ.

Over to you guys

  • Anonymous bloke

    I had read Ball was going to Force?

    Report
    • Keith Butler

      Interesting. Must be where his family is located.

      Report
    • Huw Tindall

      He’s from overseas and an internationally capped player so I think he has to go to the Force under the Super AU by-laws…

      Report
    • Reds Revival

      With Rodda going there also, The Tah’s should grab Timani. He is exactly the kind of lock they need.

      Report
      • Keith Butler

        Rodda, Ball and Thrush on paper a tasty trio to share the workload.

        Report
        • Hoss

          Or the start of a fantastic limerick……it almost writes itself.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Rodda, Thrush and Ball
          Went west to give it their all
          But along came a quokka
          That they kicked with a shocker
          And Twiggy despaired at their gall

          Report
        • Nutta

          Nah that was Scott Fava and Richard Brown if I remember correctly.

          Report
        • Yowie

          I like to tar all Force players with the quokka-abusing brush.

          Report
        • Nutta

          Does that approach to generalised tar-brushing also apply to other mobs of hyper-fit physical types with a penchant for physical destruction activities who hang out in West Australia?

          Report
        • Yowie

          While I am anonymous online and a continent away from them – sure.

          In person, not so much.

          Report
        • Nutta

          Probably a wise approach. Self preservation is generally a good idea.

          Report
        • Yowie

          I tend to read books published by those guys. In light of current revelations, it’s interesting to see (in the books) the cultural divide already forming. Eg:
          (a) the traditionalists who push for the “long-range reconnaissance” primary purpose to be upheld; versus
          (b) the door-kicking warriors embracing what the Afghan role ended up turning into.

          Report
        • Damo

          Official Force response is that the story is a quokka sh!t.

          Report
    • Funk

      He did an interview with Gareth Evans where he said that his stuff is in transit to Perth.

      Report
  • Keith Butler

    Jake Ball would be a good pick up for any of our SR teams. He was actually born in Ascot, England and migrated to Aus aged 17 so didn’t spend much time here before going back to the Scarlets ( according to Wiki that is).At 29 he’s got a good few years left in him. Out with the chequebook Tahs.

    Report
  • Huw Tindall

    Very well done on the Braai/BBQ piece Happyman. Was thinking the same thing when I saw that in twitter. Will be lucky to be let back into the country.

    Report
  • dsb

    The problems of the Tahs is longstanding and appears to be more to do with the quality and narrow status quo view of governance of Rugby in NSW. It has the potential to be a powerhouse if it changes its focus to include western Sydney and country NSW and, of course, the ‘grass roots’

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Maaaate you don’t understand. If it’s not from the North Shore it’s just not on.

      Report
    • Happyman

      Mate if you watch the under 18 results for the past five years the pipeline has been deplorable. A kid I coached went to Sydney at the end of Colts and said the None of the Sydney Colts teams would make the top four in Qld.

      Also any decent player in Western Sydney gets poached by the Eastern clubs as soon as he shows any signs of being good.

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        It was interesting to see how Charlie Turner (bald headed winger for Norths), is carving it up in Shute Shield, but was found out of his depth at Super level. Yet the likes of Isaac Henry and Mac Grealy both look at home in the next step up from the Hospital Cup. It is definitely a Tale of Two Cities at the moment.

        Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Happyman, I hope Stan or someone shows the 7’s tournament as I think there’ll be some good games there. Looking forward to seeing who is in the baabaa’s team.
    The situation at the Tahs is pretty damning for the entire board and management of NSW rugby. Everyone of them should resign in shame at the deplorable state of the game and the poor culture they have managed to establish there. I feel sorry for the players but if they weren’t smart enough to see the issues and run for another team like so many others then it’s really on them.

    Be interesting to see where Ball goes and how he plays. 9 years with the Scarletts and tests with Wales he should be a bonus for any team. If I was him and looking at the different clubs in Australia the Waratahs would be the least preferred option.

    The Boks will be pissing themselves with laughter at this. You can imagine the shit they’ll get when they turn up to the team.

    Report
    • Keith Butler

      Cultural training on how to prepare a braai followed by a few laps.

      Report
  • Yowie

    I thought “Jake Ball” was the effective-but-boring style of play of the Brumbies under South African coach Jake White. Now I know better.

    Report
  • Nutta

    Cheers Happs

    If I was Jake Ball I wouldn’t touch the Tarts. I wouldn’t do it to myself. Just in terms of Locks alone they have left over half a dozen proven Locks walk in the last 5yrs – nearly all to bigger and better things. They have the biggest pool of players and money and the most sponsors but can’t organise a chook raffle. When a guy with big money wants to come to town they shut him out (Twigg). When the same guy wants to grow the game in Sydneys west (gasp) they still shut him out. And now their highest level comp is actively seeking to shrink the game even further into exclusive isolation. So whilst not wishing injury on players, I seriously hope the Tarts get smashed from one end of the park to the other this weekend. The diabolical management of the Franchise and the State deserves nothing less than annihilation to such a draw-dropping degree that the powers-that-be cannot possibly hide. Fkn give it to them Canes and keep building the pressure for a wholesale clean-out of the whole incestuous, myopic, self-centered lot of them.

    That’s better.

    Jarpies dropping petrol on the braai deserve to to have their citizenry stripped.

    Townsville 7’s sounds like a lot more fun then last night was for the locals. Would be a good 3-day weekend.

    Report
    • Yowie

      It could have been a Paddy throwing the petrol, perhaps in a flashback moment from “the Troubles”.

      Report
  • Yowie

    Quick observation – posts with actual swearing in them (as opposed to letter-substitution versions like “sh!t”) seem to be being removed within seconds of being posted, including a p!ss-funny item from Damo. I assume a robot is doing it because the posts themselves are not abusive or anything.

    Perhaps take care to modify certain trigger words.

    Report
    • Damo

      Yes, I think they get removed by Rosey, the Jetsons’ maid. She was always self righteous and puritanical to the core.

      Report
      • Yowie

        Did you want to re-post a modified version of your Quokka comment? it was great.

        Report
        • Damo

          On my screen it’s still there. But yes, I will edit.

          Report
        • Yowie

          See how you go. On my screen I “cannot reply to a post that is not active” and opening this page on a fresh browser doesn’t show it at all.

          Report
  • Damo

    Ha ha.

    Report
