Thursday Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Nic White Ruled out of the French Series

From the SMH Nic White has been ruled out of the French test series with a medial ligament strain. This leaves Tate McDermott in the box seat to start in the first game at the worst rugby ground in Australia the SCG. Expect much to be made of the fact that this is the first test to be played at the stadium in 35 years, but to be honest that is because it is a terrible place to watch a game on a rectangular field, only closely followed by the Stadium at Homebush.

The real winner from this injury is the possible call up of Ryan Lonergan who goes from a tackle pad holder to potential bench spot. I expect his star to rise, and it could be a Drew Bledsoe (The guy who got injured and Tom Brady replaced.) moment for Nic White.

Olympic Sevens teams sorted and Townsville Sevens

Ireland have secured one of the last spot in the Olympics by winning the repechage in Monaco. It is funny I have never heard of a sevens comp in Skag Ness. They got out of a pool containing Samoa, Tonga, Zimbabwe and Mexico.

This is a fantastic effort from the boys in green as they get to go the big dance. The tourney probably got the highest level of exposure as the way that Malakai Fekitoa switched allegiances back to the country of his birth.

The funniest fact I got out of this listening to an English rugby pod during my many hours of driving this week is that Irish player Gregory O’Shea will be doing a very unusual double in that he will be an Olympian and a contestant on Love Island. Now that is an odd double.

There is also a Olympic warm up event between Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and an Oceania Team in Townville this weekend. I believe it will be shown live on Stan for those who have interest. I have also heard that Samu Kerevi will be running out for the Australian team.

Super Rugby negotiations stall as Australia cools on trans-Tasman competition

News from our friends at the SMH is that all is not well between RA and their New Zealand counterparts around the makeup of a potential Trans-Tasman competition next year. For some reason the RA board are looking at things like fiscal responsibility and viability for a long-term competition. Such blasphemy is so unlike the heads of Australian Rugby administration.

The argument is centred around money and both sides are in the position where they need each other going forward. New Zealand need us for the finances and potential audience for long term financial security and we need them to test our players against the best available competition and the fact that a ten or twelve teams will be required for a feasible comp.

Sarracens return to the English Premier League

In one of the least surprising results in rugby history Sarracens have returned to the top flight after a two leg 117 to 15 win over the Ealing Trailblazers.

Sarries beat Ealing Trailfinders 57-15 in the second leg of their Championship play-off final to add to their 60-0 first-leg win.

Saracens were relegated for repeated salary cap breaches last season.

“We were in crisis mode around November 2019 and anything could have happened to the club,” said McCall.

This will be a warning to the premiership as Sarries have retained most of the squad that was relegated in a salary cap scandal and potentially have gotten better as some of the younger players in the squad got valuable game time at the lower level

I expect them to be top four next year in the Gallagher Prem.