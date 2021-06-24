 Thursday Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Thursday Rugby News

Nic White Ruled out of the French Series

From the SMH Nic White has been ruled out of the French test series with a medial ligament strain. This leaves Tate McDermott in the box seat to start in the first game at the worst rugby ground in Australia the SCG. Expect much to be made of the fact that this is the first test to be played at the stadium in 35 years, but to be honest that is because it is a terrible place to watch a game on a rectangular field, only closely followed by the Stadium at Homebush.

The real winner from this injury is the possible call up of Ryan Lonergan who goes from a tackle pad holder to potential bench spot. I expect his star to rise, and it could be a Drew Bledsoe (The guy who got injured and Tom Brady replaced.) moment for Nic White.

Olympic Sevens teams sorted and Townsville Sevens

Ireland have secured one of the last spot in the Olympics by winning the repechage in Monaco. It is funny I have never heard of a sevens comp in Skag Ness. They got out of a pool containing Samoa, Tonga, Zimbabwe and Mexico.

This is a fantastic effort from the boys in green as they get to go the big dance. The tourney probably got the highest level of exposure as the way that Malakai Fekitoa switched allegiances back to the country of his birth.

The funniest fact I got out of this listening to an English rugby pod during my many hours of driving this week is that Irish player Gregory O’Shea will be doing a very unusual double in that he will be an Olympian and a contestant on Love Island. Now that is an odd double.

There is also a Olympic warm up event between Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and an Oceania Team in Townville this weekend. I believe it will be shown live on Stan for those who have interest. I have also heard that Samu Kerevi will be running out for the Australian team.

Super Rugby negotiations stall as Australia cools on trans-Tasman competition

 

2021 Super Rugby AU Champions

News from our friends at the SMH is that all is not well between RA and their New Zealand counterparts around the makeup of a potential Trans-Tasman competition next year. For some reason the RA board are looking at things like fiscal responsibility and viability for a long-term competition. Such blasphemy is so unlike the heads of Australian Rugby administration.

 

The argument is centred around money and both sides are in the position where they need each other going forward. New Zealand need us for the finances and potential audience for long term financial security and we need them to test our players against the best available competition and the fact that a ten or twelve teams will be required for a feasible comp.

 

Sarracens return to the English Premier League

In one of the least surprising results in rugby history Sarracens have returned to the top flight after a two leg 117 to 15 win over the Ealing Trailblazers.

Sarries beat Ealing Trailfinders 57-15 in the second leg of their Championship play-off final to add to their 60-0 first-leg win.

Saracens were relegated for repeated salary cap breaches last season.

“We were in crisis mode around November 2019 and anything could have happened to the club,” said McCall.

This will be a warning to the premiership as Sarries have retained most of the squad that was relegated in a salary cap scandal and potentially have gotten better as some of the younger players in the squad got valuable game time at the lower level

I expect them to be top four next year in the Gallagher Prem.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Happyman, personally not a huge fan of White and we need to develop someone for RWC 23 anyway so not a bad thing to happen. Tate just needs to get his pass sorted out as his accuracy at times isn’t good and some passes go behind or too high still and that needs work. Good running and defence though so not unhappy.

    With Ireland 7’s team getting in the long way round I’m not sure they’ll be a threat to anyone at the Olympics. Good on them but they’re making up numbers. I’m not expecting too much from the tournament this week. It’ll be a good run out but I think coaches will be keeping their powder dry a bit as well. Looking forward to it though and lucky I have Stan

    I wonder how much the relegation hurt Saracens, from the sound of things it actually forced some development and maybe now they’ll do more of that and less of “buying” their results. In the end that is more sustainable and will probably garner better support

    The plan for next year was always going to be a shit fight, especially after the one sided TT competition. Personally I hope both sides pull their egos in and work together as I believe we both need each other, especially with SA going North. I personally like the split competition and I think it should continue. Not happy with a conference then final as I think you need to deserve a final by playing well in a combined competition not by winning a weaker conference and I’m not sure that if a team won the SRAU and then got thrashed in a final it would be any worse for rugby here than what happened in the TT.

    • onlinesideline

      I’m with you. Im not a fan of White. He’s good. We can do better though. Tate can snipe, pass, run, dummy, irritate. I say give him a crack. The waratahs 9 is a different type of 9. Solid but different skills. I suppose it depends on how they want to play. I prefer quick delivery personally, Tate will keep the opposition nervous., “like a Frog in a Science Lab”

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I was watching the TT final and it was the fast ball from Smith and the slow ball from Christie that evened out the game a lot. Christie has a nice pass but his decision making is crap and he waits for the defence to be set before he does anything. I thought he’d played his way out of the ABs with that display as under pressure he proved not good

        • Tomthusiasm

          I never rated Christie at the Canes, well done to him but there are better guys running around. Blues never play Sam Nock, maybe he’s injured, but he’s far better than Christie or Ruru.

        • Greg

          I can’t help myself….. whenever I hear Smith, I see public toilets. I don’t want to touch ball speed.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Hahahahaha gold

        • While I broadly agree, I wonder how much being in a different environment, different coaches, different players, a bit of mentoring from Weber and Smith will help him. I think Christie has the tools and he can probably learn the speed of thought – I guess we’ll see over the next few months.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yeah but he didn’t learn under Perinara at the Canes

      • Damo

        I’ve got a feeling that for the 1st Test Rennie will plan to play tight and choke the French attack and force a relatively inexperienced side to play speculatively and make mistakes. ( A bit like the Wallabies for 5 years or so). If this is the game plan I would probably start with Gordon, if fit, and finish with Tate, who will take advantage of opportunities to run late in the game. If and when Dupont and the other A team- particularly the tight forwards- are back for the 2nd and 3rd tests, then there would need to be a rethink. Score points early.

        • Not sure that’s the way to beat them. Have you watched the Top 14? They play club rugby like that every week, and they’ll just roll their sleeves up and get stuck in.

          Where they’re going to be weakest, I think, is 8, 9, 10. They’re going from arguably best in the world at 9 and an 8 who is in the argument, a 10 who really complements the 9 to not even their subs. Galthie’s style of rugby is still there to play, and they can do it, and the whole squad has bought in to Edwards’ defensive system – but for some dubious referring decisions this C team almost beat England’s best, back when they were playing pretty well last November, at Twickenham on the basis of that. But their decision making wasn’t as good as it could have been, their execution was pretty good once they made their choices though.

        • Patrick

          I would expect Serin and Jalibert who _are_ their 9 and 10 reserves to play, Jalibert is even preferred to Ntamack I think?

          And whilst Aldritt is certainly a loss and Ollivon an even bigger one, they have excellent depth at second row and back row (almost always fielding 5 jumpers) so I’m with you that if we want to wrestle we will be playing right into their hands.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Mate I think the French are going to be very hard. I think they’re being under estimated a lot

        • Brumby Runner

          It’s an approach that many seem to support at SR level too. Personally, I don’t go along with it – p;ick the best palyers or combinations to start every time. The bench players, especially at test level, should be good enough to offer enough when they come on without having to stack it with usual starters.

          Tate to start every game for me.

    • Crescent

      Agree with you that a TT comp is still desirable – although I am thinking that we run the Super AU and Super AO, and take the top 3 into a TT round robin. Gives an incentive for the domestic competition, which I believe has been good for both unions (local derbies and good crowds = $$$), the TT being a test against better opposition where you have to earn your place, which longer term should generate a tighter comp, and put a bit more spice into the domestic legs.

      Both unions need to be focused on the longer term development and opportunities, and like it or not, we need each other to continue to develop the code in the professional era.

      On another note, I did hear some rumblings that if the NZRU take the PE deal, there is a section funds that are allocated to developing infrastructure in the Pacific Islands to help those unions take the step to the next level in their commercial viability. If that is correct, that is a fantastic step forward, and something that Rugby AU should also be looking at contributing towards.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Or maybe the top 3 from AU against the bottom 3 from AO. Being a smart arse so don’t take it seriously. I’m dead against anything that rewards mediocrity and it was a huge part of the issue with the conference system in Super rugby. Giving a conference a home win just meant one team had to travel and beat them to then go home for their next game. Did nothing for the audience, was never going to work and just created a joke for everyone

        • Crescent

          Never fear – the same smart arse thought crossed my mind!

        • Andrew Luscombe

          I don’t even think it’s a smart arse thought. The way things are now, the Aussie teams will still struggle.

        • Yowie

          At least the Tahs and Rebels would get a break for those weeks.

        • Keith Butler

          Oh yea of little faith. My Rebs are on the up.

        • Yowie

          haha, yet the sound of crickets from the would-be defenders of the Tahs’ honour :p

        • Yowie

          Or maybe the top 3 from AU against the bottom 3 from AO

          That could go really badly. Apply a multiple to the current hand-wringing about part 2 of the 2021 Super season.

        • Alister Smith

          Didn’t 2 teams from the Bottom 3 of Ao win TT anyway??

          I think there may be a lesson for our Australian teams in the Gallen v Huni fight. Gallen got the absolute p!ss belted out of him but maybe if we let the Kiwi sides metaphorically break their hands on our faces we can still ruin it for them.

          I am not as worried about TT. I actually watched as many or more games of TT than I did Au and I reckon our top 2 or 3 sides will adapt and improve and we could get two sides into the top half.

          I have another suggested format though. First part of the year is national comps – so NPC and we bring back NRC. At the moment in NZ that is 10 round games and then 2 or 3 weeks for finals. Feb – Apr

          We then play TT provincial championship – May – July/Aug – all the teams in current TT plus 2 islander teams (they would be allowed to field teams in our NRC or the three as Fiji, Samoa, Tonga.

          May be a break in this for inbound tours but you could also play all inbound tour test matches as Wednesday nights as per Origin with half the teams having byes etc.

          The Aug Sept is Rugby Championship and Oct November is outbound tours.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Mate I like the idea of a NPC/NRC or whatever. It’s a huge hole here and I don’t think you’ll see much of an overall improvement until something is done to resolve it

    • IIPA

      On the contrary KARL this Irish 7s team was very competitive after winning their way into the HSBC series two years back and has maintained a stable lineup despite Covid. I’d rate with Australia, US and Great Britain behind the big three of 7s.

      Jordan Conroy is the next quickest in the game behind Isles and Baker and talks as fast as he runs

      https://fb.watch/6jDtai8Bjl/

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        How come they had to qualify through this tournament then? Not questioning you at all as you know more than me, just wondering why they didn’t make the automatic qualifying.

        Great video

        • Andrew Luscombe

          I don’t really know the answer to your question, but qualifying for the Olympics is different for The UK and Ireland. They can’t field their normal teams because the Olympics only accepts teams that represent governmental jurisdictions, not cultural nations – so Northern Irish players can’t play for Ireland, and players from the UK have to play for a UK team – no Wales, Scotland, or England allowed. It’s a bit strange because individuals can enter the Olympics separate from a national team, but apparently it isn’t allowed for team sports.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          OK cheers

        • Alister Smith

          Yes i remember the same argument for soccer. They didn’t want to play as UK because it might effect how they were treated for Europe Champs and world cups so they had a play off between Scotland England and Wales and who ever won that country alone would be the UK representative.

        • According to Wikipedia Japan get an automatic place (host country). The top four sides in the 2018-19 World Rugby Sevens Series automatically qualified (that was Fiji, USA, NZ and SA). The six regions then put forward a representative – this was the winner of a regional competition: Argentina, GB, Australia, Canada, Kenya, S. Korea.

          The last place went to the repechage, with the second and third place teams from all those six regional contests playing off, winner through to the Olympics. China, Brazil and Uganda ended up not playing thanks to Covid.

          I’m not sure what they’d have done if England had been in the top four in 2018-19, given GB the place or skipped it. I’m sure they have a rule for it.

      • Patrick

        Ahead of Fiji and USA? I’ll believe it when I see it, as they say!

        • IIPA

          No not ahead of Fiji. They along with NZ and the Blitzboks are clear top three. USA I actually think had their best period between Olympics and an ageing squad and lack of football will hurt them. But they are on the second tier with us, GB and I reckon the Irish. Argies, Canada and Kenya behind them and a decent drop to Japan whose squad isn’t as good as when they went so well in Rio, and then the Sth. Koreans. ( who aren’t actually that bad a side but will struggle getting ball from re-starts).

  • Huw Tindall

    Not just White but JOC and Toomua all crook. Looking like a very green backline now. Koroibete the most experienced player in the backs now! God I hope Gordon is fit soon. May even need to call up Will Harrison.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      He was playing Kiwi music and the players couldn’t maintain the beat and so got injured

      • Reds Revival

        Slice of Heaven at 110bpm?

        • Damo

          And side stepping drills being run by a border collie apparently.

        • Timbo

          chasing down stags and does

        • Reds Revival

          And night time sessions of watching “Once Were Warriors”.

        • Yowie

          Perhaps Rennie is going all Sgt Hartman from Full Metal Jacket to get the Wallabies in the NZ mindset.

          Eg players repeating “This is my chilly bin. There are many like it but this one is mine.”

        • Huw Tindall

          Lachie the Muss

      • Tomthusiasm

        I see red?

    • Dally M

      Wasn’t Cheika crucified on here when there were injuries during his training camps?

      • He was. I haven’t seen how the injuries occurred. But Cheika was not crucified for the injuries occurring per se, he was pilloried for the really stupid training he imposed that caused them, namely running up and down sand dunes to “show they were fitter than the League boys.”

        If these occurred doing something like a Bronco, which is a fairly standard fitness and training test in a lot of rugby clubs, then it’s unfortunate. If it occurred during full-contact karate training (which I don’t think is a thing but perhaps it’s Rennie’s secret sauce) then he deserves to be publicly shamed through the streets.

      • Huw Tindall

        I’m no Chekia apologies but yeah he was absolutely crucified as dumb when poey blew out his calf on the sand hills. Chek’s lack on results was wearing thin on people by this point so any mistake was crucified. Rennie hasn’t been in the chair long enough yet to get the same treatment but he clearly thinks they need to be fitter, like Chekia did. Sand dunes are a tried and tested method of fitness conditioning so not like he had them out doing SAS training getting injured on something comlpetely inapporpriate.

  • Keith Butler

    SIR

    Nic White injured my arse. He’s a bloody Frog spy and it’s a good job Rennie spotted him before it was too late. Look at him. The slug on his top lip is a dead give away along with the bandy legs you could drive a double decker bus through. Just needs a black beret, blue and white stripped t shirt and a string of onions and and there you have it Monsieur Greniouelle. And I bet he keeps cockerels and has a black bike with a wicker basket as well.

    Well done DR save from a fate worse than death.

    DOSB

    • Alister Smith

      Listen very carefully, I shall say this only once…

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Loved that show

        • Yowie

          Not knowing the reference is getting to me – please enlighten

        • Damo

          Allo.

        • Andrew Luscombe

          Allo

        • Keith Butler

          Maybe a bit before your time. Comedy tha5 I think was taking the piss out of itself with very obvious OTT French accents.

        • Yowie

          I’m aware of it, but never saw it. In the same category (for me) as “It aint half hot mum”

        • Keith Butler

          You lovely boy! Windsor Davies line not mine. Another eminently forgettable comedy series.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          That was another great show. Bloody hell I’m showing my age

        • Alister Smith

          I think you would like Allo Allo more than It Ain’t Alf Hot Mum. It’s not necessarily overly sophisticated but it is still quite clever. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=OtQxugFYQqs

        • Yowie

          That’s not too bad. Who would have thought being in occupied France was such a hoot.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Allo Allo

      • Damo

        Then you should speak slowly.

    • GeorgiaSatellite

      Ah,now I get his surname! The colour of surrender.

  • Alister Smith

    Did you see the news stories on the number of condoms issued to Olympic competitors during the week? Love Island and post competition life at the Olympics might not be that different. Only problem this year is that with COVID they are not encouraged to “mingle” as much as normal years.

    • Damo

      Slightly related anecdote. It is a small, but amusing (to me) irony that the French lock and hardman Jean Condom, played 61 tests for his country- but no tries. His career perished before he could score.

      • Keith Butler

        An unfortunate surname but you probably wouldn’t laugh at his face. One of a long line of psychopathic French locks.

        • Patrick

          You definitely wouldn’t twice no, not the kind of man to shirk at ball-twisting or elbow-charging your head

    • laurence king

      Check out Steely Dan’s ‘The Fez’, a euphemism for guess what. https://youtu.be/37aki3wNWrE

      • Alister Smith

        Great band – Can’t Buy A Thrill is one of my favourite albums and I think one of the best debut albums ever. Still I never knew that is what they meant by a Fez – you learn something everyday. Sometimes that thing you learn is completely useless but still…

        • GeorgiaSatellite

          Quite agree. My favourite band. I’m not sure about the euphemism though. The thought occurred to me, but I actually think it’s about a messiah complex: “That’s what I am. Please understand. I wanna be your holy man.”

        • laurence king

          Theres a vid of the tune and it shows a rack of condoms, one of which is labeled Fez.

        • Keith Butler

          Big up AS the Dans one of my favourites as well.

        • Alister Smith

          That era between 1965 and 1975 or even tighter 1967 – 1973 was the gold period of rock music for mine. The best of The Stones and Beatles, Hendrix, Clapton with Cream and Derek and the Dominoes (another favourite of mine), Zeppelin, all the US West Coast country folk stuff, Steely Dan and then Little Feat…i was lucky to have an older brother whose friends had older brothers so I got exposed to it. Otherwise it would have just been bagpipe music and dads. Hank Williams albums….

        • laurence king

          It was a brand name lol

      • Yowie

        Cardi B just asked me to ask you about this “euphemistic lyrics” thing and how long it’s been going on.

        • laurence king

          Fez was a brand name, and guess what Steely Dan eas about

        • Alister Smith

          Now it’s my turn to miss a reference….who is Cardi B

        • Yowie

          A lady rapper. In this year’s Triple J hottest 100 she did quite well with a rather explicit song abbreviated to WAP. I’ll leave you and Google to figure the rest out.

        • Alister Smith

          Ok..well…she seems to prefer her entendres singular rather than double

  • Hambone

    Who’s our replacement little sergeant coming into the squad. Joey P. Or will Moses go deeper into the youth?

