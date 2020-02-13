 Thursday Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Thursday’s Rugby News sees the launch of the 2020 Super W season, the broadcasting agreement that won over Shute Shield rugby, Tahs and Rebels ring the changes, and the Reds make a profit.

 

Super W 2020 Launched

Centre Sarah Riordan passes QLD Reds Womens Training Photo Credit Brendan Hertel / QRU

The third season of the Super W competition was launched in Canberra yesterday with players to remain unpaid.

Raelene Castle praised the success of the Super W but challenged players to continue to lift the standard.

“The success of the competition has also led to the double-digit growth of female participation over the last two years as the competition grows, and we expect to see this number continue to rise,” she said.

“The challenge for the class of 2020 is to back it up and go one better and grow the standard of competition evermore.

“These athletes (play) an exciting, fierce brand of rugby which has captured the imagination of fans and we’re looking forward to seeing what’s in store in season three,” Castle said.

Six games will be played as double-headers with Super Rugby games in Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane and be broadcasted on Fox Sports. All other games in the season will be available on Rugby.com.au and Kayo.

The competition kicks off this weekend, with the Rebels hosting the Tahs in the first double-header at AAMI Park in Melbourne. The Brumbies then host Rugby WA Women at GIO Stadium on Saturday ahead of the Brumbies-Highlanders Super Rugby clash.


Reds report profit

Brad Thorn coaching Reds

The Queensland Reds will be able to report a $32,000 net profit at next month’s Annual General Meeting.

Although a modest profit, it comes with more than 95% of its operating profit spent on the depreciation of its Ballymore home.

The ageing facility has been a financial burden on the club for some time, but relief is on its way with the Federal Government pledging $15 million towards the development of the National Rugby Training Centre (NRTC) at Ballymore.

The QRU are still working with the State Government to see a $15 million contribution to the project which will rejuvenate Ballymore into a state-of-the-art facility.

QRU chief executive David Hanham said Ballymore will be a destination the rugby community could be proud of.

“We’ll begin this work by delivering the NRTC, which will have training space for more than 80 elite rugby players as well as our academy, game development and community staff and other programs,” Hanham said.

Last year, the Reds reported a $1.09 million loss after the failure of collapsed property group Majella to honour a seven-figure sponsorship. Furthermore, payments to James Slipper, Quade Cooper, and Karmichael Hunt numbered $366,000.

However, with the Reds resigning a number of homegrown talent and the support of the Federal Government to redevelop Ballymore the future is beginning to look bright.


The broadcasting deal that won over Shute Shield

Will Miller tackled A61V4420.JPG

 

Tom Decent of the Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that a $1.45 million deal over five years for club rugby rights has won over the Shute Shield administration.

The deal would see the competition receive $450,000 in the first year and $250,000 each year thereafter until 2024. This is an increase compared to the current deal worth $150,000 per year.

RA also said it would cover the production costs involved in broadcasting the competition and pledge $150,000 per year in marketing and advertising to promote the Shute Shield.

A RA spokesman said: “Rugby Australia has today made further progress on bringing Sydney’s Shute Shield competition into its ‘whole of rugby’ media rights package from 2021 after reaching an agreement with the competition’s broadcast partner, Seven. Positive discussions have also continued with Club RUgby TV.”

Castle has also remained optimistic that Fox Sports would come to the table over broadcasting negotiations.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t get to a place we were both comfortable with, so now we’re in tender and we would expect that as a market process, they would step into that process.


Tahs, Rebels ring changes

Photo Credit Brendan Hertel / QRU

Photo Credit Brendan Hertel / QRU

With the Tahs and Rebels both yet to win a game the coaches have ringed the changes to improve the side’s fortunes.

Halfback Ryan Louwrens replaces Fiji international Frank Lomani to partner Matt To’ouma in the halves.

Richard Hardwick has been named at openside flanker, while Campbell Magnay will start at No.13 shifting Hodge to the wing.

Meanwhile, Tahs coach Rob Penney has elevated Junior Wallabies prop Angus Bell and Wallaby Jack Maddocks to the starting side for the first time.

Penney spoke glowingly about the young prop.

“Angus is an outstanding prospect. When you’re considering putting a young guy into a starting position, and the front row in particular, it is about their physical and mental ability to cope and Angus has proved over the last couple of weeks that he is more than capable.”

Cameron Clark has also been brought into the side for his first game of the season with Mark Nawaqanitawase dropped to the bench, while Alex Newsome replaces Foketi at outside centre.


 

  • AllyOz

    A fair bit on the TV negotiations again this morning and the Australia has a story on plans for the NRC to be dissolved after this season and replaced with a two division NCC with all sides from Brisbane and Sydney participating.

    Division One
    Sydney Uni (Syd)
    GPS Old Boys (Bris)
    Warringah (Syd)
    Brothers (Qld)
    Eastwood (Syd)
    UQ (Bris)
    Northern Suburbs (Syd)
    Canberra Vikings (ACT)
    Manly (Syd)
    Eastern Suburbs (Syd)
    Randwick (Syd)

    Division Two
    Wests (Bris)
    Gordon (Syd)
    Souths (Bris)
    Parramatta (Syd)
    Southern Districts (Syd)
    Bond Uni (Bris)
    West Harbour (Syd)
    Sunnybank (Bris)
    Norths (Bris)
    Easts (Bris)
    Melbourne/Penrith (Syd/Melb)

    It appears to indicate that this new set up would run for the full season (ie replace the Shute Shield and Hospital Cup) from 2021. There is plans for promotion and relegation.

    All available Wallabies would drop back into the Club comp when available.

    It certainly addresses the issues that I raised yesterday about ensuring all players got games but then, with two divisions, will they be encouraging higher level players into those higher division teams.

    BUT

    The costs of travel will be substantial. Depending on how the comp is arranged you potentially have more flights than the NRL. Rugby squads are bigger for one (23 vs 17) and you have roughly the same numbers in Brisbane as Sydney whereas the NRL has 9 of its 16 teams in driving distance (though the flights to Melbourne and Townsville are longer).

    The other issue for me is player availability and this was something that was identified when Brisbane, Newcastle and Canberra had a first go at doing something on a National basis in the early 00s. There are a lot of very good players who are happy to play club rugby at the Premier level but also have pretty solid commitments outside with work etc. So if you are finishing your work week then heading out to Brisbane Airport, catching a plane to Sydney, then flying back Saturday night or Sunday morning you start to cut out quite a few blokes who might (1) have a higher profile career (2) heavy study commitments (3) a young family (4) are keener on the social side but are still Premier Grade standard. So I think, while its a great idea, quite a few blokes might not want to play in a national comp and that might impact on the quality and some teams being able to field a decent team.

    • Yowie

      The costs of travel will be substantial. Depending on how the comp is arranged you potentially have more flights than the NRL. Rugby squads are bigger for one (23 vs 17)

      Can they save a few dollars by stuffing the No 9 in the overhead luggage compartment? Over a whole season the savings would add up.

      • Hoss

        Should be doing that anyone. Uppity little turds. One gave me lip once and said ‘i would never catch him’ – he quietened down a bit when i said ‘yeah, but i’d only have to catch you once’.

      • AllyOz

        I’m with Hoss. This should be standard practice. And, with some of the Brisbane teams at least, a lot of them already work loading planes at the Airport anyway so there are savings to be made. Also 10s will spend most of the flight prettying themselves up in the toilets so we may as well not book them a seat and just let them stay in there the whole flight.

        at the risk of, what are we calling it now, “provoking analysis”, I can understand now why it was so important to keep Qantas onside. Izzy had to go.

        • Yowie

          The 10s might be able to fake it as flight attendants if they are prepared to be mostly standing and push trolleys around during the flight?

        • overlooking the point 10s cant push?

    • dru

      You can’t have it both ways! NRC did a lot to overcome most/many of your “cons” but it did not build tribalism nor gain support in NSW. Like it or not NSW is a key plank here.

      I would imagine that the relegation thing will put paid to the broader logistics but may take time. The comp would pick up on the calls to tribalism and use of the traditional clubs, but does little for a step between club and Super.

      I’ll be getting behind it but saddened to see the end of NRC if this is the case.

      • AllyOz

        I also wonder if the tribalism is transferable. I will turn up to Brothers vs GPS and you might turn up to Rats v Manly (not wanting to put words in your mouth just and example) but will people turn up for Brothers vs Rats?? I guess we will have to wait and see.

    • Ads

      Are they making a division 3 for the Force?

      • AllyOz

        Well I am sure, and rightly so, that some of our GAGRWA brethren will point out that this is an ECCC not an NCC.

        Actually I think Twiggy could be a game changer in all this. I am not sure exactly what role he might end up playing but it could be decisive.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Hamish,
    I still think the continual rotation of players in the Rebels is one of their biggest problems. It smacks of a coach not having faith in his own selections and unsure of what the best combinations are. Maybe he needs to just pick a team and then work to develop it. This seems to flow down to the players where they don’t seem confident in what they’re doing. It’s hardly a surprise that they’re struggling.
    Good to see the ladies get more time. I think they’re developing well although it’d be nice if they were compensated a bit more.
    I personally hope the rumours about NRC disappearing are false. I agree the competition needs a revamp to get more buy in from the supporters but it’s a step above club rugby that is needed to develop players and if it goes it’ll be bad for Australian rugby

    • Hoss

      Bang on KARL. Its like firing your way too business success. One day you look round, see nothing but worried staff and wonder why the culture when arse-up ?

      Now excuse me – got another lynching to attend…….

  • Hoss

    Hamish, Hamish, Hamish.

    I don’t know what half-arsed, backwards yocal place the University of the Gong is, I’ve always considered it a poor mans Newcastle, but when i repeated 6th class a few times i learnt over and over to use correct grammar. To that end, the coaches have ‘rung’ (preterite) the changes, ‘he’ or ‘I’ may have ‘ringed’ the changes, but ‘they’ have ‘rung’ the changes.

    See me after class, we need to discuss career options – bring alcohol.

    Yours Truly
    Mr Hoss.

    • I think Tahs, Rebels rung changes would look and sound funky.

    • Yowie

      Also, all this use of the word “relegation” instead of the correct term “un-promotion” (or whatever we figured out in the comments section last week).

Aspiring sports journalism with a passion for all things rugby. Currently studying journalism at the University of Wollongong.

