Thursday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Thursday’s Rugby News

Thursday’s Rugby News looks at what’s happening with the Jaguares, ANZ redevelopment scrapped, The Orange Card idea and Ben Hyne is back in Canberra.

Are The Jaguares Out Of Super Rugby. There has been talk everywhere about Super Rugby’s future. Rumours of South Africa leaving, new short term comps in New Zealand and maybe Australia and the end of the Sunwolves have all filled the news. Through it all there’s been nothing said about the Jaguares and one may have thought things were fine in South America but now American Rugby News is suggesting the Jaguares are not only out of Super rugby this year, as expected all things considered, but next year as well. This from the article. As of yet, no announcement has been made from the UAR or SANZAAR. The UAR did, nonetheless, release a gloomy statement last week in which it noted that options were being considered. It was clear then, and it is clearer now, that Los Jaguares are out of Super Rugby. Super Rugby itself may also have concluded. In its place, there may be new-look domestic competitions for Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. There may, instead, be an Oceania competition and a South African one which would be followed by play-offs between top sides per region. Regardless of the format, there will not be an Argentine competition. Argentina’s situation is thereby grave. Should Super Rugby resume ‘as normal’ then Los Jaguares will need to wait until 2022. One option for the Jaguares to play in the South African competition but the cost may prove too high. A more cost-effective solution could be Major League Rugby in the USA, which of course has it’s own problems with disease and internal conflict. The present and the future are very uncertain for Argentina. Players are being encouraged to take up offers from abroad. Player movement is inevitable, yet many will remain in Argentina. What to do with them? SLAR could be the best option on the table.

ANZ Stadium Redevelopment Scrapped. The pandemic has put an end to the controversial $800 million redevelopment of Sydney’s ANZ Stadium. Instead, the NSW state government is setting up a $3 billion fund for job creation in the state. The NSW Coalition Government had taken its stadium plan to the last election, retaining power despite the best efforts of the NSW Opposition that had run a campaign of “schools and hospitals before stadiums”. The rebuild of Allianz Stadium will continue — the structure was demolished last year — but ANZ Stadium will now remain in the same 82,000-seat configuration it has held since it was remodelled after the 2000 Olympics. “Unprecedented crisis calls for an unprecedented recovery, and redirecting funding from Stadium Australia to job-creating infrastructure builds is the right thing to do for the people of NSW,” Deputy Premier John Barilaro said. The decision could impact a variety of sports in the short term with both Football Federation Australia and Rugby Australia having identified a redeveloped ANZ Stadium as the centrepiece of their respective FIFA Women’s World Cup and Rugby World Cup bids.

Nigel Owen Backs Orange Card. While there’s no rugby on a lot of people have had an awful lot of time to think and come up with ideas. some of them are even about rugby. One such idea that’s been floating around has been an Orange Card that sits somewhere between the Yellow and Red we have now. The Orange card would see the player leave the field for 15 minutes and be automatically reported for certain high tackle offences. Crucially the play could also be reviewed during that time and be upgraded to a red. But more importantly, the Orange card has the backing of refereeing rockstar Nigel Owen. World Rugby claim that high tackles are more likely to risk transmission of the virus, and hence the orange card being one of the recommendations being pushed by the governing body. Now Nigel Owens, the game’s leading referee, is backing the card. He told the Daily Mail in the UK that: “I think it’s something that’s worth trialling and seeing how it works,’ said Owens. ‘An orange card has its place in the game for ones where it is such a tight 50-50 decision, but it is important we didn’t opt-out of giving a red card and use an orange as a safety net. “If it’s a nailed-on red card, in the first or last minute, you need to still give a red card.” “That would need to be thought through before it was implemented.” “When I am refereeing a game I want to make those decisions myself. I wouldn’t want to send someone off on an orange and for someone else to upgrade it to a red. The decision has to come back to you as the referee.”