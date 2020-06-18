 Thursday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Thursday’s Rugby News

Thursday’s Rugby news sees Cheika come under fire (again), John Howard break out the Green & Gold for our World Cup bid, Super Rugby AU teams update their squads and a potential trans-Tasman comp take a step closer.

 

 

Fighting words

Michael Cheika revs up the Wallabies.

Former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has hit back at the criticism levelled at him from Michael O’Connor, who labeled the Wallabies World Cup campaign as shambolic.

O’Connor came out swinging after being released from selector duties by Rugby Australia due to financial constraints. He took aim at Michael Cheika, telling the Sydney Morning Herald the players should have stood up to Cheika.

“It was brought up quietly by a few players that the high-risk strategy (wasn’t working). Somebody needed to stand up. We had some reasonably strong personalities but we didn’t have a strong enough group.”

O’Connor also described what sounded like shambolic training sessions.

“I’ve never seen as much dropped ball from a national team. That was disturbing,” he said. “Situations where you’ve got Sekope Kepu trying to tip on balls in midfield like he’s Mark Ella, front-rowers playing like centres when they should be hitting the ball up…you train the way you play.”

Cheika has responded telling rugby.com.au that he was disappointed by the fact that O’Connor was airing his grievances so publicly months after the tournament wrapped up.

“Being a selector for Australia is a prestigious position,” said Cheika. “I think it shows the disregard for it when that person’s talking like that about stuff that’s close to the team and is not really qualified to make those comments.”

“Since the whole thing (the World Cup) finished, I…spoke at the end of the tournament and I did one interview in the Times, where I spoke about my accountability, I’ve not slagged anyone, not spoken poorly of any other person inside the organisation and I don’t want to,” he continued.

“At a certain point sometimes where the line is crossed on what the truth is you have to stand up and say, ‘This is not right and that person shouldn’t be talking like that.’ This concept that I could dominate the selection process is totally ridiculous, it was a vote of three every time.”

Cheika resigned after last year’s World Cup following a strained relationship with Rugby Australia and former CEO Raelene Castle. Towards the end of his tenure, Cheika was often criticised for not being able to develop a Plan B. The latest reports suggests he is in the mix for the head coach role at Premiership side Gloucester.

World Cup bid

John Howard strutting his stuff.

Rugby Australia has formed a new advisory board to help boost Australia’s bid for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Former Prime Minister John Howard, and past Wallabies skipper John Eales are among those on the board, and other members joining them include Sir Rod Eddington AO FTSE, who will will chair, Rugby AU chairman Hamish McLennan, General Sir Peter Cosgrove, Fortescue Metals Group Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines and Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth.

The inclusion of Fortescue Metals chief executive Elizabeth Gaines appears to be an attempt to repair Rugby Australia’s relationship with Twiggy Forrest, who owns the company.

Hamish McLennan unveiled the Board this week, wasting little time in attempting to change the negative narrative that has engulfed the game for much of 2020.

McLennan, who officially began his tenure as chairman on Monday, has been an advocate of pursuing Australia’s third World Cup.

“The 2027 Rugby World Cup is an incredible opportunity for rugby and for our country and we have signalled our intentions clearly by bringing together some of the greatest minds in Rugby, politics, business, and the tourism sector to deliver a winning bid for Australia,” he said.

“As I announced after I first agreed to become chairman of the board, the 2027 Rugby World Cup bid was one of my top priorities and today we have taken a giant step towards laying the foundations for a successful bid.”

The 2027 and 2031 World Cup hosts will be announced in 2021, with Australia going up against the U.S. as the main contenders following Argentina’s decision to pull out of the race to secure Australia’s vote for Pichot in the recent World Rugby elections.

Squad updates

Kyle Godwin playing for the Force.

With Super Rugby AU set to kick off on 3 July, there has been a fair amount of squad movement. Following the Western Force’s inclusion into the domestic comp, they have continued to bolster their squad, signing local products Kane Koteka and Jordan Luke, returning home from playing stints in Japan and Brisbane respectively. The Force also officially confirmed the return of Jono Lance this week. Lance has rejoined the team after UK employment law red tape foiled his agreed move from Worcester Warriors to Edinburgh.

“Disappointed to not be able to experience Edinburgh and the Champions Cup,” Lance wrote in a Twitter thread. “Good luck to Edinburgh in the future and one day I’ll get to try that haggis in town.”

Going the other way, former Queensland Reds lock Izack Rodda has signed with French club Lyon, while Isaac Lucas and Harry Hockings are exploring their options overseas, with Lucas expected to head to Japan. Meanwhile, it has been reported that new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has sought to shore things up with Reds recruit Suli Vunivalu after the departure of Henry Speight to France next year.

At the Waratahs, veteran hooker Damien Fitzpatrick hooker announced his retirement effective immediately, after more than a decade in the sky blue jersey. “Entering into this Super Rugby season, I was treating it as though there was a high possibility it would be my last. Ideally, it would have been nice to play out a regular season and sign off that way before finishing but that’s life,” Fitzpatrick said.

“With all that has transpired with this pandemic [COVID-19] and the nature of my contract period, I felt it was appropriate to call stumps on my playing time. I am excited about what lies ahead for me personally and I think the timing will benefit the team and organisation. It will give an opportunity to our younger hookers to show off their talents and allow the Waratahs to prepare for the future.”

Meanwhile, Nic White has wrapped up his time at English club Exeter, but might struggle to feature at all this season for the Brumbies, with the recent birth of his child keeping him in England for up to eight weeks before he endures a two-week coronavirus quarantine period on his return to Australia.

Down in Melbourne, the Rebels have drafted in Seven’s stars Jarel Skelton, Lewis Holland and Lachie Anderson after COVID-19 hampered their Sevens World Rugby Series and the 2020 Olympics campaigns. On the departure front, Melbourne born and bred prop Fereti Sa’aga has announced his retirement at the age of 25, while Jermaine Ainsley will head back across the ditch after signing with the Highlanders for 2021.

Trans-Tasman hospitality

Will Genia passes the ball to Kurtley Beale.

In an interesting development this week, the five NZ Super Rugby bosses have reached out to their Australian counterparts to invite them to a Zoom conference on Friday to discuss the possible shape of next season and beyond, indicating that the Kiwis envisage a joint future.

Invites were extended to Paul Doorn (Waratahs), David Hanham (Queensland Reds), Phil Thomson (Brumbies) and Baden Stephenson (Melbourne Rebels). Mark Evans, the Western Force CEO, was aware of the meeting but had not yet been formally contacted. It is being reported by The Australian that discussions will include a proposed trans-Tasman competition.

“I thought it was a great initiative and we can see what we can learn from each other, about what they did last weekend (when NZ became the first country in the world to play post-COVID-19 matches) and what their thinking is,” Baden Stephenson told The Australian.

“I got off the phone quite enthused that they want us in, we want to be in it. There is a lot at stake for all of us and we all need to know pretty quickly.”

Where a trans-Tasman competition fits into the proposed global calendar remains to be seen. World Rugby remains hopeful of achieving a global calendar change for 2021, but is getting major push-back from European clubs.

Representatives from national Unions, professional clubs and club competitions joined a digital conference on Monday to discuss how a new global calendar might work.

It has been proposed that the July window be moved to October from 2021 allowing for back-to-back months of Test rugby and, potentially, some form of the Nations Championship proposal that was voted down in 2019.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the 2020 season was also discussed, with the World Rugby Council set to vote 30 June to create an adjusted window from October of this year, where postponed international and club games can be completed.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Jack, I was waiting for Cheika’s reply and it was far more muted than I expected. Good luck to Gloucester but unless he’s changed considerably they can expect to go backwards under his reign.

    2027 RWC here would be massive. Good luck and I hoe it works out.

    Good to see the Force with some clever recruiting and I hope they actually do ok in the competition. I’d laugh if they won but I can’t see it as I think they lack depth.

    I think a Trans Tasman is about all that’ll be on offer for the next few seasons as even if the travel bans lift, no one has enough money to really expand beyond that. It may open the door to a PI team but I still have my doubts about their ability to provide the governance necessary to have a workable budget for this to occur. Maybe Japan which would actually be very good

    • Yowie

      I was waiting for Cheika’s reply and it was far more muted than I expected.

      It has echos of the moral high-horse riding that went on after the Fiji world cup game as expressed so eloquently: “I don’t find the way that they brought that in the spirit of the game at all, which is something you know from Fiji”

  • Rugby Truth

    The evidence is quite clear.
    – Strong personalities but not a strong group. For starters, it was hooper and the waratah that led the change room revolt to oust Ewen McKenzie. Allegedly, Scott Fardy “spoke” to Cheika, and what happens next? We lose a hard nosed back rower in favour of mumm, Hannigan, and Dempsey – funnily enough, all waratahs.
    – From day 1, Cheika has always favoured selecting under performing waratahs, how else do you explain the selections of; Robertson, Simmons, Hannigan, Mumm, Dempsey, Phipps, Hooper, Foley, Gordon, Mitchell, Beale. There’s a strong quorum that 1 individual can’t compete with. Even when the waratahs have been the worst performing Australian team, they always dominated Cheika’s selections.
    Ps. I include hooper in this list, as the poor performances of the waratahs and the wallabies coincides with hooper selected as #7 and captain – coincidence? I think not.
    – whilst we’re on hooper, he spends more time running up and down the sideline than the linesman. Tactical deficiencies right there!
    – having a 2 week training camp in South Africa (cost $2 million) and the a 1 week training camp (cost $1 million) in the RWC year, plus all the other state based camps is more evidence the tactics, plan, didn’t work at all. All that money spent so we could beat Georgia, Uruguay and Fiji at the RWC. That money could’ve been better utilised at the grass roots.
    – going from #2 in the world to #7 in the world, just more evidence of Cheika’s failings.

    • Timbo

      you need to change your name to Rugby Opinion

      • Rugby Truth

        Fardy gone in favour of Mumm, Hannigan, Dempsey – TRUE
        waratahs dominating Cheika’s selections – TRUE
        hooper on the wing – TRUE
        a huge investment for the RWC to beat Uruguay, Georgia, Fiji – TRUE
        Wallabies #2 down to #7 in the world – TRUE

        • IIPA

          Poor old Jake Gordon. Played all of about five minutes under Cheika – still part of the conspiracy.

  • Yowie

    “….I’ve not slagged anyone, not spoken poorly of any other person inside the organisation and I don’t want to,” he continued bullshitted.”

    Corrected above.

    • ATrain

      ” “….I’ve not slagged anyone, not spoken poorly of any other person inside the organisation and I don’t want to,” he continued bullshitted (as he put his fist through a nearby window).

      Just added some further context

  • Yowie

    Invites were extended to Paul Doorn (Waratahs), David Hanham (Queensland Reds), Phil Thomson (Brumbies) and Baden Stephenson (Melbourne Rebels). Mark Evans, the Western Force CEO, was aware of the meeting but had not yet been formally contacted.

    Even alphabetical order has a pro-Waratahs bias! Typical.

    • Timbo

      even blue comes before red on the colour wheel! its disgusting

      • Yowie

        Also, why is the sky “sky blue” a lot more of the time than it is red?

        It’s a NSW-centric conspiracy.

        • Timbo

          I put on a blue tie this morning. I didn’t even think about it. In fact, I have more blue ties than red ones.

          Its no coincidence that the police wear blue.

        • Yowie

          Well, the cops are about as popular as the Waratahs, so that bit makes sense.

        • Damo

          And The Thin Red Line would never garner much confidence- apart from maybe in the old DDR.

        • ATrain

          Are you part of Tony Abbott’s ministerial team?

        • Timbo

          as an employee of Australia, I am A-political. But Al Baxter, AKA el pres, is my boy

    • ATrain

      Was it the five NZ teams that sent out the invites? If so why are they ostracising WA, I guess you can’t get more East Coast-centric then NZ.

      A part of me doesn’t want the Force to stay beyond this year’s domestic season because i would really like to see what would happen if GRR is given 5 years or so to develop and I like the way they have approached it to date. I personally would like to see the Melbourne Rebels transferred to GRR and just have three teams in the

      I have written elsewhere on this on another forum that rhymes with F*ckus. I will rewrite it for this site and add some further ideas if anyone from the page admin is able to contact me and let me know if you think its interesting. I will also prepared to partner with Yowie and include some of his haiku about the women’s 7s team if you think that will improve the content. I believe he is struggling to find something to rhyme with Casslick….

  • Perth girl

    Once again RA seem to think the way forward is to sign league players and not put the money and effort into our own up and coming players

    • Timbo

      they’ve even added rules to make it more league-esque. soon to remove scrums because they’re ‘turning fans off’. Pretty sure thats the administrations job

Mad rugby supporter from Newcastle. Offering unbiased takes on why the Brumbies are the best team in Super Rugby.

