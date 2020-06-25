Thursday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Thursday’s Rugby News

Thursday’s Rugby news sees the Brumbies welcoming spectators, Hamish McLennan extending the olive branch across the ditch, Mack Mason on the outer at NSW Waratahs and the Rebels relocating to Canberra.

The Brumbies are back…

The ACT Brumbies club has announced that they are planning to invite somewhere between 1000 – 1500 spectators to attend their opening fixture of the Vodafone Super Rugby AU competition when they take on the Melbourne Rebels on 4 July at GIO Stadium.

Paying Brumbies members were contacted via email to give them the first opportunity to enter into a ballot system for tickets. The Brumbies will host a random draw to decide which members will be permitted as spectators once the exact attendance numbers are confirmed.

There will also be a limited number of Corporate Hospitality attendees who will be permitted under ACT COVID-19 restrictions.

It is hoped that more attendees will be allowed into the ground for the Brumbies second home Super Rugby AU fixture against the Reds on 1 August, once further easing of restrictions from the ACT Government takes place.

“We’re really happy that we will be able to have some of our members at our first game of the Vodafone Super Rugby AU competition,” said Brumbies CEO Phil Thomson.

“We’d like to thank the ACT Chief Health Officer and the ACT Government for their support in allowing this to happen. We’re hopeful we will be able to have more of our members and supporters at games throughout the season.”

Brumbies inside centre Irae Simone is excited to get out on the paddock. “Now that we have a date, there’s a new spark to the group. There’s a lot of motivation now the boys have something to look forward. They have a lot of goals they want to achieve.”

“Training has been awesome. The boys have been ripping in, and come 4 July, the boys are pretty keen for it.”

Meanwhile, Blake Enever has left the club on compassionate grounds, effective immediately, and there is speculation he might join the Reds as cover in the second row.