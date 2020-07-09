Thursday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Thursday’s Rugby News

Thursday’s Rugby news sees the Force awaken, Rebel’s lock Matt Philip still with a point to prove, Red’s coach Brad Thorn wanting to keep talent on home shores and a Trans-Tasman comp continuing to gather momentum.

Unstoppable Force

This week will be the first time the Western Force are back in Super Rugby since their exile in 2017. The Force will fly out to New South Wales on Friday, and Head Coach Tim Sampson has reported that the group is “full of excitement” ahead of their first Super Rugby AU game for the year. The Force had to patiently wait last week as the new competition kicked-off.

The team will begin their campaign against the NSW Waratahs, who they played in their last Super Rugby clash on an emotionally charged night in Perth three years ago. Since then, the West Coast-East Coast rivalry has been bubbling along, and should produce a fiery match-up.

“The team can’t wait,” Sampson said.

“The excitement has been building for a long time to play against the Australian clubs again. It’s been brewing since the new Super Rugby structure was first mooted and we’re here now in the midst of game week, prepared and determined for the challenge.”

Following the Force’s game against the Waratahs on Saturday night, the team will relocate to the Hunter Valley, an arrangement Sampson is very thankful for.

“We’re delighted to be back in the Hunter Valley region after a great experience here during pre-season when we had a practice match in front of a big crowd,” he said.

“It’s a strong rugby area and there’s a lot of passion there, so we really appreciate St Philip’s Christian College hosting us and allowing us to use their facilities.”

Wallabies jerseys are on the line for the Force players, with new national coach Dave Rennie making it clear that he will picking a squad based on form in the Super Rugby AU. Coach Sampson believes the lads will have plenty to play for.

“I’m stoked for the players. For them to have the opportunity to go and play in a competition like this in front of Wallabies selectors is brilliant,” Sampson said.

“We have the utmost belief that we can perform in this competition, as there are individuals in our team that can certainly attract the attention of the right people for national selection. I’m just rapt the players get this opportunity and the loyal Sea of Blue get to witness them play at this level again.”