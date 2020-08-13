 Thursday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

Thursday’s Rugby News

Thursday’s Rugby News

Thursday’s Rugby news sees the Force take on the Tahs on the Gold Coast, and the Reds look to rebound against the Rebels, while Rugby Australia snaps up another young gun and the Blues are on high alert in the lead-up to their showdown with the champion Crusaders.

 

Feel the Force

Nick Frisby shuffles the ball on for the Force.

The first game of Super Rugby AU will see the Western Force take on the NSW Waratahs on Friday night at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast. The Force will be looking to pick up where they left off after the bye and notch up their first win in Super Rugby AU against the Waratahs on Friday night.

The last time the two teams met, the Force let the game slip through their fingers after racing to a 14-0 lead, but eventually the Tahs mounted a comeback to take the game 23-14.

Coach Tim Sampson is hoping they can breakthrough for a maiden victory, after proving they can match it with the best in this new domestic competition.

A point of pride for the Force is their scrum and lineouts, with veteran lock Jeremy Thrush providing much-needed leadership and the impressive Fergus Lee-Warner adding some mongrel to the pack.

Meanwhile the back row has been the surprise packet of the competition. Henry Stowers, Tevin Ferris and Brynard Stander have been workhorses, earning consistent selection in Green & Gold Rugby’s Team of the Week.

Meanwhile, veteran All Black centre Richard Kahui and Wallaby Kyle Godwin have added some starch in midfield, and Godwin is eager to aim up against the Tahs, with speculation he will be joining the NSW team next year.

“We’re raring to go this week,” Godwin said. “We’re so close to getting that win. We’ve been playing some great rugby and haven’t been rewarded yet, but we’ll keep pushing, keep ticking along and I’m sure the win will come soon.”

Red redemption

Hunter Paisami in space.

For the second game of Super Rugby AU, the shell-shocked Reds take on the rejuvenated Rebels. With last weekend’s results, both teams are still firmly in the hunt for the finals, and a win in this game could prove pivotal to the standings.

The Reds in particular had no answers for the Waratahs last weekend, and struggled at scrum and lineout time, a facet of the game the Queensland side usually pride themselves on. I shudder to think what Brad Thorn had in store for them when they rocked up to training.

Taniela Tupou has stepped up his efforts of late, consistently playing for the full 80 minutes. Quizzed on whether he is in the best shape of his career, Tupou admitted there was room for improvement.

“I wouldn’t say the best, I’m getting there and it’s a lot better than last year I think,” he told rugby.com.au.

“A few things I need to work on, been playing some big minutes and ready for some more I guess.”

He has now turned his attention to being a leader in the forward pack, which extends to Queensland’s newest debutant (and Tongan Thor’s new protege) Zane Nonggorr, who had a tough night out.

“I didn’t really say much to him in the speech but I spoke to him after the game,” said Tupou.

“He did well at the start but he got the yellow card so he was a bit disappointed. There’s a lot for him to work on and I’m pretty happy to help him out and stuff.”

It is time for the Reds to take this competition by the scruff of the neck if they are finally going to deliver on potential.

Tahs bolster their squad

James Ramm training with the Waratahs.

The NSW Waratahs have locked in rookie winger James Ramm, who has signed a two-year contract this week.

Ramm, who was Man of the Match on Saturday in the Waratahs surprise victory over the Queensland Reds, now leads Super Rugby AU in clean breaks, and sits equal first on defenders beaten.

Ramm created a brilliant try after putting a chip and chase to set the tone at the SCG.

“I’m just loving every minute of it,” Ramm said following news of his re-signing.

“To be a part of this squad and represent the Waratahs is something I’m really proud of, and to have been able to share that (debut) with my family and friends this year is a memory I won’t forget.

“There’s been some frustrating times (with injury) but that’s made this year all the more enjoyable.”

It is encouraging to see these young guns sign some long-term contracts, with the future of Super Rugby yet to be decided. Ramm is the second young prospect to commit to Australian rugby since the contract freeze was lifted earlier this month, after the Queensland Reds’s secured Hunter Paisami’s services for another two years.

Nervous wait

Blues skipper Patrick Tuipulotu with his team. Photo: Blues Rugby

The much anticipated Blues v Crusaders clash is in doubt following the New Zealand Government’s decision to put Auckland in a three-day lockdown.

The Blues are scheduled to host the Crusaders at Eden Park in front of a sellout crowd for the final round of Super Rugby Aotearoa, but a spike in community transmissions in Auckland has thrown a spanner in the works.

The Blues released a statement last night which read: “The Blues along with fellow Super Rugby Aotearoa partners and NZR are currently assessing the impact of both the Blues-Crusaders and Highlanders-Hurricanes games with the move to Covid-19 Level 3 in Auckland and the rest of the country to Level 2,”

“NZR is in close and constant dialogue with Government and we will pass on more information when we have it.

“We are working through all the numerous scenarios and will probably be in a better position to comment with more clarity tomorrow (Thursday).”

“The players and staff are now based at their homes awaiting updates, ensuring they are meeting all health and tracing requirements to keep safe.”

“We are busy this morning readying our facility for shutdown as per level 3 requirements, cleaning gym equipment which will be dispersed around players so they can continue to train and prepare for our final game.”

New Zealand Rugby are expected to make an official statement concerning the game after seeking more information from the Government.

Related Items
  • Mica

    I am hoping that Taniela’s desire to be a forwards leader also translates to a reduction in some of the brain lapses and stupid actions that have spoilt his impact at times. He’s been good over the last few weeks, so I am hopeful that this trend will continue. Good luck big fella and nice to see your desire to pay it forward.

  • Nutta

    I’ve really enjoyed watching Jeremy Thrush this year. He has just been this belligerent, indomitable pest for the Forcies in every game.

    And it’s fantastic to have the Forcies back in the fold.

    I find it amusing to contemplate the possibilities in asking a 24yr old frontie if he is in the best form of his career. Great to see him playing big minutes though. Big motor.

    Backs stuff? Who cares.

  • Alister Smith

    Most of the issues with the Reds lineout, at least in the early stages, seemed to centre around the throw. I hope Thorn has taken BPA out to a farm and found a barn door for him to practice against. But given last weekend’s effort, if I was a pig or a chicken in the nearby vicinity I would be living in fear.

Rugby

Mad rugby supporter from Newcastle. Offering unbiased takes on why the Brumbies are the best team in Super Rugby.

Related Items

More in Rugby

  • This is the last time the reds smiled.
    Read More
    Wednesday’s Rugby News

    Wednesday’s Rugby News looks at the players’ response to a Super Rugby ‘deadline’, how the Reds are...

    Nathan Williamson August 11, 2020
  • FB_IMG_1596960374791
    Read More
    Podcast 324 – On The Clock

    Somehow, we got Reg to come on after that Reds performance! Rugby Reg, Hugh and Matt reunite at...

    Nick Wasiliev August 11, 2020
  • Lineout time
    Read More
    Tuesday’s Rugby News

    Tuesday’s Rugby News delves into, RA’s big offer, To’omua happy at 12 and, World Rugby fiddling with...

    Shane Sullivan August 11, 2020
  • Hooper shapes to pass
    Read More
    The Tuesday Top 5

    Well, what a weekend that was. Not so great for us Brumbies or Reds fans, but Victorians...

    Mst August 10, 2020