Thursday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Thursday’s Rugby News

Thursday’s Rugby News

Thursday’s Rugby news sees the Force take on the Reds on the Gold Coast, and the Waratahs looking for redemption against the Brumbies, while Rugby Australia reveals more details on the State of Union series and the 2021 Lions Tour in jeopordy without fans.

 

Breakthrough win

The opening game of Super Rugby AU this week will see the Western Force “host” the Queensland Reds on Friday night at their new home at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast. The Force are desperate for their first win in Super Rugby AU after puting in some solid performances over the competion.

They will have their work cut out for them if the Reds show up in defence like they did last week. Reds coach Brad Thorn described the team’s effort against the Rebels as State of Origin-esque, as the players made 204 tackles to the Rebels’ 66.

Tate McDermott shot back into Wallabies contention after getting through a massive amount of defensive work, saving at least two certain tries in one-on-one efforts against bigger men. McDermott said the belief is back at Reds HQ.

“It’s all about believing and we’re slowly believing that we can,” he said.

“It’d be massive (to win Super Rugby AU); it’s hard to sit here and promise you stuff, but we keep talking about it and it must get frustrating listening to it.

“But hopefully people are starting to see what we’re about.”

The last time these two teams met in Round 3, they were narrowly separated by two penalty kicks in a 31-24 win for the Reds, but the mood in the Force camp remains positive, with veteran centre Richard Kahui saying the bond in the team was as strong as ever.

“Our culture and camaraderie is as good as anything I’ve been in,” the former All Black explained.

Grudge match

For the second game of Super Rugby AU, the NSW Waratahs travel down the Hume Highway to take on the ACT Brumbies in the ultimate grudge match.

The Waratahs are out for revenge after a 77th-minute try from Brumbies halfback Issak Fines and a successful conversion from Bayley Kuenzle sunk the Tahs when they last played in Sydney.

Competition points are also on the line, as the Brumbies currently sit on top of the table, and the third-placed Waratahs are sitting just three points adrift. Whoever gets the win in this game could have huge ramifications for the competition, with spots for the finals at a premium.

The Waratahs are riding a two-game winning streak after a shaky start to Super Rugby AU.

“There’s a bit of history between the Brumbies and Waratahs,” Waratahs assistant coach Matt Cockbain said.

“And we’re playing for the Dan Vickerman Cup too, a legend of the game and a guy who I was lucky enough to play with.

“We’ve spoken about that as well. We haven’t had our hands on that trophy, and we’d like to do that.”

The Tahs will be looking for redemption, with Cockbain claiming they are still seething after that close loss last month.

“We’ve spoken about it, that one hurt a lot. It is a bit of a motivation,” Cockbain said.

“We should have closed that game out better than we did.

“We gave them an opportunity and they took it, which is a credit to them.”

Reignite the rivalry

Lineout time

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan has his heart set on getting the State of Union concept up and running, stating that the invitation to play would be thrown open to overseas Wallabies.

McLennan likes the idea of a three-game series as early as next year, and like Sean McMahon, Will Skelton, Quade Cooper, Will Genia, Samu Kerevi, Bernard Foley, Izack Rodda, Rory Arnold, Sekope Kepu and Nick Phipps are being thown around as candidates who could come back from their respective clubs to particpate.

The bold claim would give the series a huge profile boost.

Plans are moving fairly quickly, with word that the potential NSW and Queensland teams will base Their selections on places of birth or club affiliation.

“We need more tent-pole events baked into the rugby calendar, and we will continue to create more event television for the game,” McLennan told the Daily Telegraph.

“We’ll consult with the Waratahs and Reds to get their views, but it would certainly add a lot of interest to the game.”

Rugby Australia has no illusions that it would take time to build up the rivalry to State of Origin levels, but McLennan is determined to see it on the calendar.

Another of McLennan’s proposals is to have an Anzac Day Test against New Zealand, as part of the Bledisloe Cup.

Tour troubles

The Lions Tour in 2017.

The 2021 British and Irish Lions’ tour of South Africa may be cancelled if touring fans are prevented from attending because of the coronavirus pandemic.

South Africa Rugby are worried that the absence of travelling supporters would make the event commercially unviable.

At this stage, the tour is proceeding as scheduled, beginning on 3 July 2021,  but could be abandoned if the estimated 20,000-strong contingent of Lions fans are prevented from coming over.

“There has been some talk of moving it out [to a new date], but our travel advice is that by June/July, we should be at what is deemed to be normal international travel”, said South Africa Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux  in a press conference.

“But we are monitoring it on a monthly basis. Travelling for international events will likely still be under more pressure than pre-Covid [in July 2021].

“No spectators and people not being able to travel would not make this commercially viable and then we would discuss how we continue with the tour.

“We’re obviously looking at a number of different contingencies around what happens if Covid-19 continues in the way that it currently does.

“First prize is that that doesn’t happen. Second prize is that there are some restrictions and we can manage in those.”

  • Who?

    Rugby Origin? Just no. McLennan’s making a good amount of reasonable decisions, but seriously, just no.

    Also, it’ll be interesting to see how the Reds recover from the physical workload of the last game. Does that advantage the Force, coming off a bye?

    • Geoffro

      Why no ? there’s already enough vitriol spewed forth towards the Eastern subs/Mosman elite,might be time for the white shoe brigade north of the border to have a go.I’ll tune in

      • Who?

        Because we have Qld and NSW already. Because it’s exclusive. Because Rugby relies on combinations and understanding that take more than a couple of days to organize. Because the calendar’s full of better quality Rugby already. Because, even though I grew up in NSW and live in Qld, there’s nothing that would interest me less, other than perhaps intra-city club games and a club championship (which is also a farcical idea – how do amateurs get time off work to go play in another city in a knock out comp? Meaning, time off this week, time off next week, if they win again maybe even a third week).

    • Hoss

      Morning Dr.

      I like what I am hearing from this Scottish gent. Sure not all his ideas will stick. BUT, it’s got people thinking and talking about Rugby again and it’s possibilities and that’s the whole point.

      I would argue there’s a fair amount of my management style in him. Throw a heap of shit against a wall and see what sticks, but I love it, I love his vision, his passion and his left-of-centre thinking.

      It’s not the leaders job to drive the bus, it’s the leaders job to say ‘here’s were we are going,l and why were going there – now, who’s with me and what do you need to get us there – all aboard’

      • Yowie

        … my management style in him. Throw a heap of shit against a wall and see what sticks,…

        From what I can gather from the whole “me too” movement, the worst offenders had that approach with the women in their orbit for the sake of a (say) 5% strike rate.

        Not that I’m drawing parallels with present company.

        • Hoss

          ‘Hoss lets one through to the keeper Without offering a shot’

        • Ads

          The Force getting axed was good for Australian Rugby. There – distraction for you. That was close!!

        • Geoffro

          Not to mention it is (literally) a favored tactic of aslyum and gaol inmates

        • Mortahs Incoming – custardtaht

          For those who care about their hue, they use it as self applied smear tan to bronze up and give themselves a natural glow. Sometimes it is possible to have it applied as a spray tan, but you have to be good mates.

        • Yowie

          The kind of natural glow that makes your eyes water.

        • Geoffro

          You just had to push that envelope dindcha

      • Damo

        After years of having a Chairman who spent most of his time polishing the ivory tower (yes, that is a euphemism), it’s pretty refreshing to have a bloke who wants to lead the ‘where to next’ discussion. I’m not a fan of the rugby SOO idea, but let the discussion flow.

      • Who?

        I’d much rather see a Possibles/Probables game. But my point (from my answer to Geoffro) stands – Rugby’s a game about combinations and familiarity. I don’t see this being a high quality game, or even adding to what has already been a packed calendar.

        It’s one thing to throw out thought bubbles. The QRU considered the NRC to be a thought bubble – that’s the exact phrase used to describe it in the QRU AGM the year the NRC was announced. “Pulver’s thrown out a thought bubble with no consideration for how it’ll work, and we’ve got to make it work without allowing our clubs to take on massive financial risk, so we’re banning their involvement and we’ll put forward two teams. The GC will be included in QC…” To which there was wide ranging concern – “Gold Coast’s metropolitan, not country!” Only to have the reps from Mt Isa step forward and say, “GC’s always been part of the QCRU and part of the family; its increased population shouldn’t change that.” So it’s one thing to throw out thought bubbles. But you have to have people who can implement them. NSWRU didn’t do that for the NRC, and that’s been the greatest issue with the whole comp.

        Further, you’ve got to check what sticks. I’m not confident that McLennan’s not just going to go with his gut and proceed with some ideas just because they seemed good at the time. Reports are he’s adamant this thing’s happening, even though plenty have no interest. Shouldn’t the ideas you take forward first be the ones with the most buy in, giving the best hope of early easy wins? Yet he seems more set on this craziness than anything else.

        For mine, he’s doing well with not just accepting NZR’s rubbish about Super Rugby (both parties should shut up in the media and get a deal done behind closed doors – 11 teams, 5 Aussies, 5 Kiwis, and PI’s (mainly drawn from NZ Super franchises, which would level the field a bit)), but he needs to focus on setting up that primary competition (or whatever else might be the primary competition – domestic, whatever he can get done) before worrying about much else. Otherwise you end up with a piecemeal calendar that doesn’t work.

        • Nutta

          I would rather see a Shute Shield selection vs a Brissy Premier selection dressed in State jerseys. A proper representation based on club-play. But if-so then the John Dent Canberra guys would also have to get a look in. I would love to see the Country lads involved but the step-up is too big.

        • Who?

          That would be much more interesting to me, too. You could host it in a regional city (Woolongong, Newcastle, Tamworth, Coffs Harbour, Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Sunshine Coast), include the Qld Country Heelers and the NSW Country Cockatoos games, along with John I Dent, and other major cities.

          Set it up with two pools – SS, QPR, JID, and whichever the next strongest team is. The other city teams go with the Heelers and Cockatoos. Have promotion/relegation based on results for the following year. At least two games per team – 1 v 4 and 2 v 3 from last year’s results, then winners and losers face off. And the winners of the second level pool would then play the losers from the top level pool for promotion for next year.

          That becomes a festival weekend (Friday and Sunday games), with the promotion/relegation game scheduled for another weekend with time to recover. It would be a step up from club Rugby, a great chance for those who don’t make it to club games every week to discover the future, and a great chance for players to show their wares looking to get a contract for next year.

        • Nutta

          Careful, you’re starting to sound like an NRC but with geographic boundaries on team selections… God Forbid!

        • Alister Smith

          I think in the league world we call that NSW Residents and Qld Residents – and it would be good.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Really? Shute Shield and Brissy premier! That’d be bore fest of questionable quality that would be of interest to a very small selection of the country. Mate I know the elite here rave on about these games but the quality, apart from about 2 teams in each competition is pretty below average at best

        • Who?

          I’d take it, because it would (clearly) not be a replacement for Super games. Where SOO would be. It’d be a step up from SS and QPR, whereas I can’t see SOO being a step up from Super. It would work in the same space as the NRC.

        • Nutta

          Yeh but at least that would be arguably ‘representative’ as opposed to one Franchise vs another franchise. And it would pull a crowd. But as I said, it would have to involve the Canberrans.

        • Geoffro

          I am with you on the poss v probs.I think the calendar is hardly packed given there will be no Bled/RC nor EOYT for the guys likely involved in either a SOO or P v P.The lack of prep or combo’s doesn’t generally dilute the interest in BaaBaa games and call it what you will but C19 has reduced this years rugby to a piecemeal affair anyway

        • Who?

          It depends on whether you’re looking at it for this year or as a permanent fixture. I read McLennan’s enthusiasm for setting up this fixture as seeing it having a LONG future.

          BaaBaa’s games have a notable point of difference with the Origin concept. Origin’s meant to be to the death, BaaBaa’s games are meant to be fun. Props stepping, locks throwing dummies, halfbacks pretending they can run through hookers. If a Rugby Origin game wasn’t stupid intense, then it’s only going to be considered a pale imitation of the League version.

        • Yowie

          Barbarian games can get a bit chaotic when the NZ players misunderstand the call “shove it up your woolly jumper”.

        • Reds Revival

          Hairy second rowers get very nervous with that call.

        • Geoffro

          Sure,I agree.Id see it as more of a one off for these times.We are a bit more civilized than the mungoes and Im sure Rennie woudnt be that keen on a to the death affair either.All in all , a poss v probs is more logical and would probably generate as much interest

        • Dally M

          Take your rugby hat off and consider what would be attractive to a broadcaster, a casual fan or even one who doesn’t necessarily follow rugby.

          A possible v probables doesn’t do it for any of them. Sure from a rugby & Wallaby supporter perspective it’s what we’d prefer, but State of the Union taps into what is absolutely huge for the mungo’s and could get them tuning in for another dose of that rivalry.

        • Who?

          Until it’s played, and it’s scrappy, not the pinnacle of the game, at which point it becomes nothing more than yet another reason for them to slate the game.

          AFL has looked at Origin, and they can’t make it work. And they don’t have to deal with 10-15 Tests in a ‘normal’ year. Or have as many games as League.

          The fact that it seems like a good idea to some is no guarantee that it’ll work.

          And three games for a game that has no momentum behind it is of less value than an NRC season. It won’t make money, not for years, and even then, it’s a question of whether it’s the best value for the three weekends (McLennan’s talking a three game series).

    • Gun

      Yes I agree with the large man. People are talking and I’d watch it before the rugba league facsimile.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I agree. I can’t see how it’ll do anything other than piss off the other states

    • idiot savant

      You seem unconcerned by the fact that Rugby is broke and that traditionalists are preventing growth. If a Union SOO gets the game on free to air and earns even 5M in broadcast rights that’s a win for the game. If it fails then dont continue with it but the game has to try things. The traditionalists looked down their nose at the Big Bash and now its the most valuable product cricket has. We have to go forward, come up with new products, find new audiences.

      • Who?

        If they’re offering $20 million for 10-15 Tests and a full season of Super Rugby, they ain’t paying $5M for 3 games.
        I’m not ignoring the financials. I don’t see anyone paying for a concept that’s unproven. Because, at this stage, it’s worth less than the NRC. The NRC gave far more content across a longer period of time.

        I’m happy to look at new products, provided they make sense. I don’t see how this works at all.

  • Damo

    In other news Josh Flook is getting his first run on start for the Reds tomorrow night- at 13. Be interesting to see how he goes in mid field. Interestingly Thorn has kept JP at 14

    • Reds Revival

      It’s a game call by The Padre. Putting a couple of young (smaller) guns up against Kahui and Godwin. I would have felt more comfortable with Jordy at 13 in this match.

      • Damo

        And now he is back and fit I think Jordan should be playing 13 all the time.

      • Kahui and Godwin, a few more games together and…
        Be an interesting combination to watch develop, running out of time this year.

        Youngest and smallest defenders possible suits me fine, just not too agile thanks.

    • idiot savant

      Flook is an outside centre so knows the positional demands particularly in defence. He has also probably been training there all season. Jordy has played more super rugby on the wing and knows defensive positioning there. So at this stage with the Reds injuries and the cattle they have got its likely the better option. Jordy offers a lot in attack on the wing, coming off the blind, back 3 returning etc and there’s nothing to stop them swapping for scrums and line outs in the opposition 20.

      • Reds Revival

        Thanks for the extra info IS. I was under the belief that Flook was a 5/8th.
        I have to say that for his size, he tackled very well in the Rebs game. Quite fearless at times. He will need to be if he has Kahui charging at him (I have faith that Hamish will be able to bring him down).

  • formerflanker

    I’m keen for the SOO game so I’ll get straight down to implementation issues.
    What does “club affiliation” mean?
    Lots of people these days refer to their state team as “club” – or does it have the old fashioned meaning of district club?

    • Reds Revival

      FF, from what I have heard, “club” refers to which state a person first played their rugby for. E.g. Karmichael Hunt was born in NZ, but first played in Brisbane, therefore Qld. Maro Itoje once flew over Cairns as a child, therefore he qualifies as Qld. Dane Coles is despised by all Australians, therefore NSW. You get the idea.

      • Ads

        Dane Coles is despised by all Australians, therefore NSW

        – Gold. They should call the team the mosman latte’s just to bring the hate.
        Don’t forget players moving to WA are being “developed” too, but those moving back are “stolen”

        • I nearly commented there for a moment

        • Nutta

          Resist.

        • Nutta

          Ah, the Andy Murray dance; when he’s good he’s British (ergo English) and when he loses he goes back to being Scottish.

  • Nutta

    At the risk of actually talking a little rugby…

    I’ve been a quiet fan of Thorn. I like what appears (from the outside) to be a straight-up, no-bullshite approach to the game and to life in general. I also though understand the rumours from the inside say it is anything but that. However from my view, it’s a simple philosophy that is seemingly finally starting to get results. Long may it reign. Still gotta fix dem lineouts though…

    I enjoy Tarts v Donkeys. It’s always been a physical belter of a match and i think this one will be no different. I tip the Donkeys reign to continue.

    It seems the universe continues its conspiring against the bastions of rugby ideology. In a world of ersatz-everything including Spotify rugby (one-offs and you-tube remixes of best-bits with albums/tours engineered out), to not see a Lions tour go ahead would be a loss of one of the cultural pillars of our game and a true tragedy. I get it – it’s Covid and if the circumstances are such we must do what is prudent and sensible. But bloody hell give us a break…

    Thanks Jack

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I’m with you on Thorn and I still think most of the issues are due to his lack of experience more than anything else.

    • Hoss

      Yep. I find the Padre a no-nonsense straight up, decent kinda guy and unfortunately I am also a huge fan of his young reds team.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Jack, I’m looking forward to the Tahs vs Brumbies. I think that it’s the Tahs game to lose this as they have demonstrated an improvement we haven’t seen from the Brums this year. Really looking forward to the Maddocks vs Banks battle. I’m a fan of Maddocks and while I do admit he’s got a lot to learn he appears to be doing that.
    I can’t see the Force winning this one as I think the Reds are too strong Mind you I’ve called a lot wrong this year so who knows. Good luck to the Force as it’d be great to see them get a win.
    Be a real pity if the Lions tour doesn’t go ahead, not least because it’ll mean the Chiefs having another losing year under Gatland.
    I’m not a fan of SOO and it’ll be interesting to see how or if they include the other states. Be wrong if they don’t I think

    • Nutta

      Out of interest, where do you stand on Nth Island vs Sth Island?

Rugby

Mad rugby supporter from Newcastle. Offering unbiased takes on why the Brumbies are the best team in Super Rugby.

