Thursday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Thursday’s Rugby News

Thursday’s Rugby news casts eye an eye over the final round of the Super Rugby AU regular season, as rugby fans across the country prepare for a veritable feast of rugby on Super Saturday.

Last chance

Saturday’s final round of the Super Rugby regular season sees the first game shaping as a finals decider, with the Melbourne Rebels desperate to get a win over the Western Force to have a chance of sneaking into the playoffs. A win of four or more points for the Rebels would see them finish third and qualify for the finals ahead of the NSW Waratahs.

The Western Force will be out to spoil the party when they meet the Rebels at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle at 3pm. The game will be somewhat of a reunion for the Force, who spent the early part of the season camped in the Hunter Valley. The Force players really want the victory to ensure the Perth club finishes the competition on a good note.

“There’s a lot of motivation to finish off this season strongly,” Nick Jooste explained. “A win on Saturday will cap off an exciting campaign for the club.”

The players have spent two months away from home and their families, and have tested themselves against quality opposition, and have won praise from fans for playing some highly entertaining rugby and unearthing some quality players throughout their squad.

The last time these two teams met in July, the Force were denied victory after a Rebels try in Super Time.

The rivalry between the two teams has been reignited follwing the Force’s re-entry into the comp this year, and players on both sides will have a point to prove.