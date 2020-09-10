Thursday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Thursday’s Rugby News

Thursday’s Rugby news looks at the Super Rugby AU playoff between the Rebels and the Reds, proposes a return of the Probables V Possibles trial, as a beloved Tah moves West, and fans are left in the dark about the Rugby Championship.

Paying-off potential

Two teams with plenty of potential will be looking to cash in when the Melbourne Rebels travel to travel Suncorp Stadium to take on the Queensland Reds in the first ever Super Rugby AU playoff on Saturday night.

For the Rebels, they will be looking to put their star-studded backline to good use.

This will be the Rebels first finals of any kind in Super Rugby, and their Wallabies players have to step it up in order to clinch a Grand Final berth.

Meanwhile, the Queensland Reds are starting to put together the pieces and can be a formidable side when they get the ball rolling. Coach Brad Thorn has shirked the “young team” tag for the last couple of seasons, and this year above any other would be a golden opportunity to nab some silverware.

It’s true that senior players are few and far between at the Reds, but it is also true that most of their young guns have been in the system for a while, and need to repay the faith for Brad Thorn, who is quickly running out ‘re-building years.’

Thorn seemingly instilled the virtues of a winning attitude into the squad at training this week and Reds rookie Fraser McReight says the squad was hyped up for finals footy after getting the backing from the coach.

“(Coach Brad Thorn) sort of gives you a bit of confidence in his own rugged terms, a license to be energetic, be a pest,” he said.

“My big growth was picking and choosing my battles against quality opposition, who can clean you out really easily.

“I’ve been pinged multiple times but it’s a learning curve … and it’s my job to go hunting for the ball.”

A crowd of 26,500 will be permitted to attend the match, with the Reds hopeful for a strong turnout.