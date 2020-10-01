 Thursday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Thursday’s Rugby News

Thursday’s Rugby news reports on the structure of Australian rugby in the future, as the Shute Shield ramps up heading into finals, while the Western Force announce a marquee signing, and South Africa looks to get out of Super Rugby.

Domestic landscape

Brumbies and Reds at scrumtime.

A second edition of an all-Australian Super Rugby competition in 2021 looks to be on the cards as the future of Super Rugby continues to be shrouded in a Covid-cloud, with tensions between SANZAAR partners at an all-time high.

Despite the potential for a travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand, it is increasingly likely that the two nations will settle for domestic competitions in the short-term. There has been scope for a Champions Cup-style playoffs between the top sides of each respective competition, with the possible inclusion of a Pasifika or a Japanese team.

Rugby Australia still have not locked in a TV deal in for 2021. Hamish McLennan told Sky Sports NZ’s The Breakdown that Rugby Australia had to “get focused on building a new competition for next year and beyond.”

Super Rugby seems to be all but over as we know it, with South Africa looking to get out as fast as they can. The South Africans signed a five-year broadcast to be part of the Super Rugby competition, but are looking to get out of the agreement. Rugby in South Africa only started over the weekend, with a domestic competition slated for October 10.

“SARU (South Africa Rugby Union) has signalled for some time now they were looking at aligning with the northern hemisphere season,” said NZR chief executive Mark Robinson, responding to the news, saying it was “no surprise.”

“All of the SANZAAR partners had agreed to look at more domestically related competitions in 2020 and 2021. During times like these change is inevitable and we need to be willing to adapt quickly.”

What would be the ideal format for a domestic competition in Australia?

Shute Shield action

Warringah’s Josh Holmes runs into defence.

With Super Rugby finished and no international rugby yet, it has been club rugby’s time to shine. The Shute Shield has been producing the goods of late. The competition has been providing its fair share of highlights, with a number of teams still in the hunt.

Chasing a finals spot is the Warringah Rats, who currently sit in eighth place on the ladder. Coach Michael Ruthven set his players the task of winning their final four games a few weeks a go, and if they manage another two wins they could be back in the top six in time for finals. Ruthven admits they will need a bit of luck with other results going their way, but believes his players have the ability, talent and grit to get the job done.

“I said we need to win four games with a bonus point. The rest is a bit beyond our control,’’ Ruthven said after last weekend’s 50-15 victory over the Wildfires.

“We are two from two now in that regards with Eastwood and Norths, two really hard games ahead. But the team has confidence. The team at no stage ever lost their belief.”

Along side them in the chasing pack is Eastwood, who they will do battle with at TG Milner Field this Saturday.

“You have to be bolshie,’’ Ruthven  said.

“You have to go in confident. We are a good football side and if we prepare well and are in a good head space we are as good a chance as any.

“Every week is a grand final for us.

“If we get there it will be good to know we have these tough games behind us and some good momentum.’’’

Marquee signing

Rob Kearney will join the Sea of Blue.

The Western Force have signed Irish international Rob Kearney to a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old fullback made 95 appearances for Ireland, and joins from Pro14 champions Leinster Rugby.

Kearney has been a mainstay in the Ireland team, and his trophy cabinet includes two Grand Slams (2009 and 2018) and four Six Nations triumphs (2009, 2014, 2015 and 2018), and he has been involved in three of their World Cup campaigns.

At club level, Kearney has won six PRO14 titles, four European Champions Cups and a European Challenge Cup since debuting back in 2005.

“I am delighted to be joining the Western Force for their upcoming season and excited to play with such an ambitious club who are looking to improve on this year’s campaign,” Kearney said.

“I hope to add value both on and off the field that complements the high ambition of the club.

“I’m particularly excited to immerse myself in a new performance environment and to play both with and against some of the best players and teams in the southern hemisphere.”

Kearney joins Wallabies duo Tevita Kuridrani and Tom Robertson as new signings for the club.

The Force have also re-signed Kieran Longbottom, Ian Prior, Brynard Stander, Kyle Godwin, and Marcel Brache on new deals.

Heading north

Elton Jantjies flicks it left.

The South African Rugby Union has confirmed it will pull teams out of Super Rugby in favour of playing in Europe’s PRO14 league.

The decision was announced after SARU’s provincial unions voted to defect, and the teams could head north as early as next year if an agreement is reached with PRO Rugby Championship, which runs the PRO14.

It would mean that the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions would replace the Kings and Cheetahs in the competition and would go up against clubs from Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Italy.

While they have suggested that this will only be for the 2021 season, it would be safe to presume that they want this move to be permanent. The world champion Springboks expect to have their cake and eat it too, confirming their desire to still play Tests against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

It has been inferred from the statement realesed by the SARU that they are pointing the finger at New Zealand for the sudden break-up of the southern hemisphere competition.

“Our members are excited about the prospect of closer alignment with PRO Rugby Championship and seeking a northern hemisphere future, but we would not have been taking this decision but for actions elsewhere,” SARU chief executive Jurie Roux said.

“We will advise our SANZAAR partners of the general meeting’s decision.”

Of course, its not hard to read between the lines, and  South Africa have been looking to leave its southern hemisphere partnership and play in European competitions, given the similar time zone and more money on offer.

  • Reds Revival

    Hardly surprising news that SA want to move up north, but what was surprising was that I read elsewhere that they are planning to swap the Cheetahs into Super Rugby to fit their four best teams into the newly expanded Pro 16. They really do believe that everyone else is there for their own convenience.

    • Yowie

      Although, if someone wants to blame New Zealand for something we shouldn’t dismiss that too quickly. That’s my policy on most things that go wrong anyway.

      • Custardtaht

        Hitler even blamed the kiwis

        • Yowie

          but he did believe in the superiority of the black uniform team over all others.

        • Damo

          All because the Fuhrer detested chocolate fish.

        • Yowie

          Who can forget that excited delivery at the Nuremburg rally:

          L & P Softdrink ist Scheisse!

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Pfft WW1 and thePrussians Wars were also our fault. Hitler was a pussy

        • Yowie

          Well Archduke Franz Ferdinand was shot at from the side while Nigel Von Owens was in charge of motorcade security!

          The hit has Kiwi fingerprints all over it.

        • Alister Smith

          and the assassin, Gavrilo Princip, was a member of the Black Hand (aka the All Black Hand – the one that reaches into the ruck). I suspect Princip’s family later settled in the greater Canterbury region and started farming sheep.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I’ll take that. Whether it’s true or not I’m happy to be your shoulder to lean on in difficult times

  • Reds Revival

    On the mention of Shute Shield finals, I thought I would copy my post from an article a couple of days ago (which unsurprisingly, hardly anyone read).

    Gentlemen, forgive me as I am going to have a “mini rant” under the cloak of “it’s my opinion, and I know not everyone is going to agree with me”.
    Greater Australia (i.e. those living outside of Sydney), have had to abandon the NRC to promote the Shute Shield, because NSWRU and the warring factions within SRU couldn’t get their head around how to make the most of it. Every other state got on board with it, and even the basket case that is QRU were able to identify that it was a great vehicle for player development, as we are starting to see in this year’s Reds.
    So we are now condemned with a much greater dispersement of talent across many more teams. As someone from FNQ, I couldn’t really care less about Sydney or Brisbane teams, as I have no buy in. Qld Country were my team, but coming from a regional city in Australia, I am used to the widely held belief that the civilised world ends at the outer limits of the capital cities. I mean, it’s not as though there have been any Wallabies from the Country…
    I have been told that there wasn’t enough tribalism around the NRC teams (after only a few years), but there was huge support for club teams. However, on a forum full of avid rugby supporters, an article about the excitement of the last few rounds of Shute Shield can only garner six comments (and one rant). Excuse me if I don’t feel the excitement of a national club competition (pushed by self interested parties in Sydney). Rant over.

    • Alister Smith

      Good rant. well executed. As I have said below, if we don’t have a future as part of the NZ comp I reckon we move to NRC as our premier domestic comp (with possible additions). We could still play an origin series (with more than two states if justified) to allow the tradition of NSW and Qld to continue (other states are one teams so would be less effected) and allow people to represent their states rather than a club franchise.

      I wouldn’t mind if the Cheetahs though, for instance, came into our Super Rugby comp to make up a 6th team. it would add something, it would be only one trip for each of our teams per round and, it would only mean one game out of the time zone every fortnight.

    • Custardtaht

      Just to clarify, the civilised world does end at the outer limits of the capital cities.
      Having travelled extensively through regional Australia, Mad Max is a documentary.

      • Hoss

        Your my MVP this year Tah’t just ahead of Yowie – based on geography.

      • Alister Smith

        That reminds me, I need to buy an new pair of leather chaps

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I am with you 100%. Despite the push coming from even sites like this the standard of rugby in these games is not good and the only people interested in them are the small number of people who live in the local areas of the clubs. They offer nothing to the development of players who will grow into good test players and even living in Sydney I couldn’t give a shit about them. If RA thinks this is the future of rugby in Australia then they are delusional and condemning the Wallabies to a teir 3 level team. I think a NRC competition with an end of season Trans Tasman club championships leading into Super Au followed by a TT Super top 4 play off would be awesome. Shute Shield is a feeder and nothing more and those who think it is better need to pull their heads out of their arse

  • Alister Smith

    My two cents on a domestic comp. If we are looking at eventually joining with NZ in a Trans Tasman comp, then keep it at 5 teams and hopefully adding one more from Japan or the Pacific to our comp to give us 6 teams and no bye. But, if this is going to be a long-term competition (more than 2 years), then I reckon it’s time to re-establish the NRC our premier competition, and perhaps add interested parties from teams that played in the GRR if they are self-funding (or backed by World Rugby).

