 Thursday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Rugby

Thursday’s Rugby News

Thursday’s Rugby News

Thursday’s Rugby news see international rugby make a return with the 2020 Bledisloe Cup, as the Wallabies steel themselves for battle against the All Blacks, while its being reported that Brad Thorn will re-sign with the Queensland Reds, and the Shute Shield plays out their final round.

Bledisloe time

The Wallabies during the national anthem

Its Bledisloe Week, and the Wallabies are preparing for their clash against the All Blacks in Christchurch. New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie will select in his maiden Wallabies side on Friday, the make-up of the starting side remains as much a mystery as what to expect on the playing feild.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster admitted that selections will not be a forgone conclusion now that Rennie is in the driving seat.

“We’ve just got to second guess,” Foster said. “If you try and get too smart in that space, then we’re going to worry about things we can’t control. Do we have an idea? We can second guess.

“They’ve got a new coaching group. [There is] a bit of English background, a bit of Scottish background and a bit of Kiwi background. It’s an unusual mix for an Australian team, so we’ve just got to try and figure that out,” Foster said.

“We’ve got an idea where we think they’ll progress their game and we’ll find out the same time as you.”

With a number of rookies in the squad, and some intruiging head-to-head selection battles, it will be interesting to see what side Rennie puts on the park. The choices Rennie makes in key positions will give fans a first indication of how he wants the team to play, and there is no tougher test than a Bledisloe against the All Blacks.

Rennie has a completely new coaching team with Scott Wisemantel, Matt Taylor and Geoff Parling, which would suggest that any incumbents will not necessarily getting a starting spot.

“We’re going to pick on merit,” Rennie told foxsports.com.au. “We’ve talked all the time about earning the right to play and we’ve got some young men who have played very well in Super Rugby and deserve that opportunity.

“Always there’s unlucky people, there’s been some really tight decisions, but we’re pretty happy with the squad that we’re going to put on the park.

“We’re pretty clear (on the final team), barring a couple of niggles. But we’ve got 40-odd guys here that are going to help us prepare well so that we’re ready to go.

Crucial showdown

Bernard Foley makes a crucial save late in the game, recovering a Sonny Bill Williams grubber

Meanwhile there is penty of positive talk out of the Wallabies camp, with reports suggesting Rennie has been able to build up the culture within the squad in jut a few short weeks.

With an injection of new blood into the team, the players are brimming with re-newed confidence. Few are giving the Wallabies a chance to knock off the All Blacks in Wellington in the first of four clashes, but it seems there is genuine belief among the team that they can end the 18-year drought.

The Wallabies need to win both Bledisloe matches on Kiwi soil to have a chance of wrestling back the trophy. They have not held it since 2002.

“There’s always a belief within this team,” Lukhan Salakaia-Loto said. “Obviously a new coach, new coaching staff and a lot of fresh faces, so there’s a lot of energy and excitement around this group. Being in lockdown, we’ve been able to get to know one another a bit more and been forced to be with each other 24-7. It’s only going to be benefit this group.

“Off the field is such an important part in results and gelling. At the end of the day, we’ve still got to go out there and perform, but it’s also good to be so close. It’s good for signs for us.”

Of course, the Wallabies are under no illusions about the the task ahead them, as this will be the first time going up against the All Blacks since August last year.

“We’ve prepared for a strong All Blacks outfit and that doesn’t change whether it’s guys playing for the first time or guys who have played a couple of World Cups,” said Salakaia-Loto.

Back in the hot seat

Brad Thorn

After guiding Queensland to a Super Rugby AU final, Brad Thorn is set to re-sign as head coach of the Reds.

Thorn has rebuilt the Reds over the last couple of years, striiping the culture right back and backing a squad a young and upcoming players.

Reports indicate that an announcement is expected this month, and it appears that Thorn is already working on Queensland’s 2021 campaign.

Thorn has expressed his desire to stay on the top role, after putting in the hard yards since taking on the job in 2018. He has made some tough calls in his tenure, choosing the clear out players such as Quade Cooper, Karnichael Hunt and James Slipper.

“It would be nice. I just feel like we’ve done the hard yards and we’ve paid the dues. We persevered, we’ve hung in and in the early days, we had a lot people telling us what we need to do,” Thorn said last month as the Reds were approaching the finals.

“You need to do this, you need to do that. It’s pretty humbling. It’s very humbling. And it’s massive growth for anyone as a person when you get humbled.

 “You just have to persevere, learn and continue to strive forward. But yeah, it would be great to get some pay.”

Thorn wants to reap the rewards for the seeds he has planted.

“It was just about whether it would come in time,” he said.

“Because the reality is in coaching, you can end up being the farmer that plants all the good stuff in the field but someone else comes along and harvests it.”

Finals push

Shute Shield will play its final round on Saturday

It is the final round of the regular season in this year’s Shute Shield competition. Going into round 13, Gordon leads the ladder with 10 wins and just one loss, and have all but wrapped the Minor Premiership after a big win over Penrith.

This season has seen the club make a remarkable turn-around in fortunes. Last year saw them finish 7th overall in coach Darren Coleman’s first in charge, and are looking to push for further honours in 2020 after making the finals for the first time in 12 years.

“For a team that team finished dead last two years to now be minor premiers is a great reward,” said Coleman, after the 94-0 thumping of Penrith last weekend.

The club is also leading the Club Championship, and will have plenty to play for on Saturday.

“We have hit the lead in the club champs and a good day will win us that. Sydney Uni have won that for 16 years,” Coleman said.

“We are ahead of Randwick, Easts and Uni and any four of us can win.

“And this weekend we are also playing for the Sir Roden Cutler Shield. Eastwood took it off Randwick and now we can take it off them. We love a challenge.’’

While the six teams to fight it out in the finals have already been determined, but there is still plenty of pride on the line for the teams as positions on the ladder will prove important .

Norths sit in second, while Eastwood are currently in third place and share the same 8-3 win/loss record with Eastern Suburbs and Randwick.

Related Items
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Jack, some interesting comments from both camps about the players available and the decisions that are needed to be made. I’m not so sure the first game will be an indicator of any particular way forward by either coach, I think it’ll be a team both want to use what they have and give a good display and hopefully a first up win which is important for both camps. I think the long term view will start to show through during the RC games and the selectins that are made which point to the future. In some way I think the Wallabies are looking better in this regard in that they have got more players in the team based on the future and while there are some older heads there as well they seem to be focussed more to the future to me. Maybe that’s because they’ve needed to after the debacle of the last 5 years but it still looks that way to me. There’s a number of starting ABs who, while still very good and even still at the top of their game, are in the twilight of their career and will be moved on in the next couple of years leading up to 2023.

    I personally am glad to see Thorn stay on at the Reds. Yeah he’s not everyone’s cup of tea and while he has made some decisions that I have questioned I think he’s demonstrated that he can learn from these and move on. I 100% agree with his focus on developing the culture of the Reds and I think this will pay dividends in the coming years.

    • Hoss

      Morning Hombre,

      You can almost taste it cant you, 3 days and counting and an afternoon game to boot – how cool is that and i will be watching it, well lubricated in a bar up north in Hades.

      Not sure there will to much trickery in the Aussie play, Moses has them looking ‘cut’ and fit. Reckon hes drilled some technical stuff in to them around both sides of the rucks in particular and general physicality in play. Which brings me nicely to my point (yes, i occasionally have one) – i believe we will largely see state combos, especially in the Fairies used in the first run-on side for the men in Gold. 9,10,11 & 13 reds – 12, 14 & 15 From Rebels (although i would have Bastards for his speed, boot and counter attack) – although DHP when on is a very ‘safe’ option.

      All will be revealed in one more sleep – i am as giddy as a 5yo on Xmas Eve too.

      • Reds Revival

        Good luck finding a bar in Darwin that will be playing it. They’ll probably put you in the very back corner with a 34cm TV with rabbit ears aerial.

        • Hoss

          Morning RR – i have packed for all possibilities. Got the apple TV in the luggage, worst case scenario i will stream to TV in room, wearing gold and nuzzling ‘Uncle Jack’. Last time he visited during a Bledisloe i imbibed a wee bit before kick-off and found myself 6 inches from the LG during the Haka accepting the challenge and mouthing obscenities to those dressed nearly all in black. I think i may have tore a hammy as well climbing over the coffee table to get to the fuckers.

        • Reds Revival

          Rookie mistake going hard too early, but completely understandable under the circumstances. Enjoy the trip (and the game) Hoss.

        • Brisneyland Local

          Mate, Shahooligans (aka Shenanigans) will have the game on. That is where we used to go to watch the games when we travelled up there.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Jack, some interesting comments from both camps about the players available and the decisions that are needed to be made. I’m not so sure the first game will be an indicator of any particular way forward by either coach, I think it’ll be a team both want to use what they have and give a good display and hopefully a first up win which is important for both camps. I think the long term view will start to show through during the RC games and the selectins that are made which point to the future. In some way I think the Wallabies are looking better in this regard in that they have got more players in the team based on the future and while there are some older heads there as well they seem to be focussed more to the future to me. Maybe that’s because they’ve needed to after the debacle of the last 5 years but it still looks that way to me. There’s a number of starting ABs who, while still very good and even still at the top of their game, are in the twilight of their career and will be moved on in the next couple of years leading up to 2023.

    I personally am glad to see Thorn stay on at the Reds. Yeah he’s not everyone’s cup of tea and while he has made some decisions that I have questioned I think he’s demonstrated that he can learn from these and move on. I 100% agree with his focus on developing the culture of the Reds and I think this will pay dividends in the coming years.

  • Custardtaht

    The Kiwis better hope that their anthem is right about God defending New Zealand……Because the All Blacks won’t be able to defend the Wallabies.

    • Bobas

      Well may they say

      • laurence king

        Jesus wouldn’t back the Darkness. ‘The Light shines in the darkness and it comprehends Him not’.

        • Yowie

          Having Jesus on the field is pretty handy too. He doubles as team doctor and has received zero yellow or red cards over his career on account of never responding to niggle. Lacks a bit of mongrel though.

        • Hoss

          Nigel Owens would find a way to book him mate. Red Welsh Devil with black eyes

        • Reds Revival

          Are you referring to Ruchie?

        • Yowie

          I thought Ruchie was more of a Pontius Pilate type character. Eg “Who me? No, I’m not responsible”

        • Reds Revival

          I was going for the angle of “he believes that he is beyond reproach”.

        • Bobas

          Im pretty sure there is a chapter about his immaculate conception in that Grating Cheat biopic

        • Yowie

          …then Joseph McCaw said “Oh shut, there’s no room at the unn. Looks like we’re un for a night with farm animals thin”

        • Reds Revival

          and the sheep looked nervous…

        • Yowie

          The shepherds came over to see what the f*ck was going on.

  • Sambo

    Always been a Thorn fan and love his approach from the grass roots up. It’s exactly what has been sorely missed in Australia for quite some time and why the Wallabies are now ranked 7th.

  • Sambo

    Wouldn’t mind the below 15:

    1. Sio/Slipper
    2. Fainga
    3. Tupou
    4. LSL
    5. Philips
    6. Samu
    7. Hooper
    8. Wilson
    9. McDermott
    10. JOC
    11. Marika
    12. Toomua
    13. Paisami
    14. Petaia
    15. DHP

    • Reds Revival

      That’s a good looking team, Sambo. I like Paisami and Petaia in the back line together.
      The only change I would make is to supercharge the front row to have 7As, Uelese, Thor. That’s a seriously scary front row!

      • Sambo

        Only reservation on Uelese is his throwing and some games I don’t even notice him (maybe he’s doing the hard stuff in tight).

        • Reds Revival

          If I recall correctly, he actually got more turnovers during SRAU than Fingers. He is quite a handy ruck monkey – hard to shift once he’s over the ball.

        • Sambo

          Would compliment Hooper well then. Big running back row and Uelese over the ruck ball.

        • Hoss

          He plays like a giant 6 – he’s my starter, but understand with a likely Brumbies front row there’s value in ‘combinations’

    • Hambone

      Paisami in defence? Not sure he’s ready to be thrown straight into the cauldron.
      Petaia 13 and Wright outside him for me

      • Sambo

        Paisami is a sharp shooter in defense and hits hard. Him and Toomua coming at you in the centres would have you thinking twice. JOC is no slouch either. Maybe he could get caught out positionally but I think the benefit he brings outweighs those concerns considerably.

      • Reds Revival

        I used to be a fan of Wright, until he milked that penalty from the tackle by LSL. He was near comatose, and then miraculously recovered once the penalty was awarded. There’s no place for that shit in rugby. Go play the round ball game – tell your story walking, buddy.

        • Bobas

          Yeah, I’ve gone off him for the same reasons, he acts like a kiwi scrum half during time off.

Rugby

Mad rugby supporter from Newcastle. Offering unbiased takes on why the Brumbies are the best team in Super Rugby.

Related Items

More in Rugby