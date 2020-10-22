Thursday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

The Wallabies have revealed the new Indigenous jersey for this test season. The Jersey was revealed yesterday at a special ceremony, with indigenous Wallaby Kurtley Beale dropping in to say he “can’t wait to see it again on the world stage.”

It has been a good luck charm against the All Blacks, as it was famously first worn in 2017 against the All Blacks in Brisbane when the Wallabies won 23-18.

Since then, the Wallabies have worn the jersey against England at Twickenham and during last year’s World Cup against Uruguay.

The Wallabies will wear the new jersey twice this season, including against the All Blacks in Bledisloe III in Sydney on 31 October. The Wallabies will also wear the jersey against Argentina during their Tri-Nations clash at Bankwest Stadium on 5 December.

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie said: “There is no doubt that this jersey holds special meaning for the players, staff and wider Rugby community.

“The jersey is representative of those who have gone before us as much as it represents the new generation of players who will wear it next weekend.

“We’ve put a lot of work into beginning to build the culture of this team and we’ve spoken a lot about the First Nations people of our country.

“People have already seen our boomerang formation against the Haka and wearing the First Nations jersey during this will certainly add an additional layer of meaning to the occasion.”

The jersey was designed by Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay artist Dennis Golding to represent “Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities coming together”.