Thursday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

The Wallabies are set for some changes after that loss to New Zealand in Eden Park, with coach Dave Rennie considering a re-shuffle in the backline for Bledisloe III.

According to some reports, Tom Banks will make way for returning veteran Dane Haylett-Petty, following Dane’s recovery from an adductor injury.

While Banks played both matches against the All Blacks this series, it is believed he hasn’t done enough to cement his spot. Haylett-Petty last played at fullback for the Wallabies during the 2019 World Cup.

Another change to the backline will be the inclusion of Irae Simone, who is tipped to replace Matt To’omua at inside centre. To’omua will miss the remainder of the international season with a groin injury.

The other possibility to start is young gun Jordan Petaia, who has up until now only featured from the bench, with Hunter Paisami playing well enough to keep his starting jersey.

Wallabies assistant coach Scott Wisemantel has previously said that form in training would determine selection.

“When Dave came on he said selection would be based on form,” Wisemantel said. “Obviously now that Super has finished and they’re not playing games regularly, it has to be training. Shirts have been given out on the basis of training performances. On that basis, it means that everyone is a chance.”

Saturday’s Test is a must win for the wallabies if they want to return the Bledisloe Cup to Australia for the first time since 2002. The Wallabies must win their two remaining games against the All Blacks.