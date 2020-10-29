 Thursday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Thursday’s Rugby news previews Bledisloe III, with some hints at selection changes for the Wallabies, and club rugby gears up for finals times, as the Hospital Cup and Shute Shield get set for Grand Finals this weekend.

Bledisloe III: Redemption

Michael Hooper

The Wallabies are set for some changes after that loss to New Zealand in Eden Park, with coach Dave Rennie considering a re-shuffle in the backline for Bledisloe III.

According to some reports, Tom Banks will make way for returning veteran Dane Haylett-Petty, following Dane’s recovery from an adductor injury.

While Banks played both matches against the All Blacks this series, it is believed he hasn’t done enough to cement his spot. Haylett-Petty last played at fullback for the Wallabies during the 2019 World Cup.

Another change to the backline will be the inclusion of Irae Simone, who is tipped to replace Matt To’omua at inside centre. To’omua will miss the remainder of the international season with a groin injury.

The other possibility to start is young gun Jordan Petaia, who has up until now only featured from the bench, with Hunter Paisami playing well enough to keep his starting jersey.

Wallabies assistant coach Scott Wisemantel has previously said that form in training would determine selection.

“When Dave came on he said selection would be based on form,” Wisemantel said. “Obviously now that Super has finished and they’re not playing games regularly, it has to be training. Shirts have been given out on the basis of training performances. On that basis, it means that everyone is a chance.”

Saturday’s Test is a must win for the wallabies if they want to return the Bledisloe Cup to Australia for the first time since 2002. The Wallabies must win their two remaining games against the All Blacks.

Building something special

Wallabies vs All Blacks in 2018  (Photo: Keith McInnes)

A member of the Wallabies team that last held the Bledisloe Cup in 2003 has thrown his support behind coach Dave Rennie.

George Gregan told SkySports’ The Breakdown that he has been impressed with the way the Wallabies have been progressing under the new coach in such an exceptional year, suggesting that Australian rugby is on the cusp of something special.

“I think it’s trending and tracking in the right direction,” Gregan said.

“You saw that with the first test match result against the All Blacks in Wellington. It was a really spirited performance. And you can see that Dave Rennie and the coaching group he’s assembled have really had a big impact on a really good young talented group with some talented players who have experience.

“There’s always been talented players within Australian rugby, it’s just a matter of making sure they’re all on the same page and pulled in the right direction.

“There’s good support for the national coach at all levels. I thought the way the Reds and the Brumbies played at Super Rugby AU was really impressive. You’ve seen players picked on form with a winning habit going into the national setup.

“And Dave Rennie as we know, history shows it doesn’t matter if it’s with the Waikato Chiefs, New Zealand under-20s when he won many championships and also when he when across and did a great job in Edinburgh, the guy knows how to transform teams and create a really good, I guess, attitude, belief, the buzzword is culture, within the teams that he coaches. I think we’ve seen that early doors.”

History beckons

QLD Premier Rugby – Mac Grealy – Bond Uni v UQ

University of Queensland coach Mick Heenan is chasing a record sixth Hospital Cup trophy on Saturday.

The achievement would put him on top of the premiership leaderboard, ahead of Ron Price and the late Joe French, who both have five.

Price coached a dominant Brothers sides captained by Tony Shaw, which won five straight titles between 1980-84, while French coached Brothers to five premierships between 1946-53.

Heenan can go one better, with his Uni team enjoying a golden era of premiership glory not seen since the days that Ashley Girle, Norbert Byrne, John O’Neill and Bob Templeton coached Uni to seven between 1960-70.

Heenan’s success has been attributed to being an excellent man manager, and that includes being brutally honest at times.

“Players have pretty good bullshit radar so it’s better to be honest than fudge it,” Heenan told Jim Tucker at rugby.com.au.

As Uni prepare for battle against minor premiers Easts, Heenan will be without Angus Scott-Young (knee ligaments) for the grand final, but the coach is confident in his team. Fergus Lillicrap will come in to replace Scott-Young, with the backrow stacked with talents of Sam Wallis, captain Pat Morrey and Mitchell.

“The key thing is I still enjoy coaching with a group of young men trying to achieve something worthwhile,” Heenan said.

“I get a kick out of watching guys improve and that fix of competing every weekend.”

Dyed in the wool

Gordon win the Minor Premiership in 2020.

The Shute Shield season will culminate when Gordon go against Eastwood at Leichhardt Oval in the Grand Final on Saturday.

For Gordon, it will be a remarkable turnaround under coach Darren Coleman, after the team finished in the bottom of the ladder in 2018 before DC took over the reigns.

Gordon backrower James Lough has been through it all at the club, and has seen the Highlanders rebuild itself. The team is now a far cry from those bleak days in 2018, which included a 97-14 defeat against Norths. It still pains Lough to think about it.

“Complete devastation. It was probably the lowest point in rugby for me…we were outmanned, outgunned and underprepared,” Lough recounted to rugby.com.au.

“The club was in a dark hole but being part of some tough years is also part of what drives us in this grand final.”

A home-grown Gordon backrow will be leading the charge this weekend, with 2019 World Cup Wallaby Jack Dempsey, Tom Silk and Lough all coming through the junior ranks.

“I have a strong and long history with Gordon in the family and it’s very exciting to come back to the club to compete for something special,” Jack Dempsey said.

“I came out of the womb hearing war stories about the great Gordon teams, Tony winning in ‘93 and so on.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play at a Rugby World Cup with the Wallabies and for the Waratahs but, when you construct a bucket list for your career, playing a grand final with your club from juniors is very close to No.1.”

  • onlinesideline

    If I see JOCs melon again as main daily news picture Im going to …..
    BTW – Morgan Turinui says “Tradition is peer pressure from dead people”
    must admit – thats the weirdest Ive heard in a while.
    I can see dead people memes – please come forward and GOOOO….

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      hahahaha that’s actually quite good, however tradition is also something that helps people keep going when times are tough. That’s one of the reasons its so important in the military.

      • onlinesideline

        It keeps people going when times are good too. Its the accumulated wisdom of “dead people” – haha.
        Problem is the mafia also have their traditions. So its a matter of embracing the right one.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Oh yeah

        • Yowie

          There is a Richard Prior stand-up bit worth looking up on you tube where he tells the story of naïvely trying to threaten the mafia owners of the club (where he worked) to get his pay.

          (search “Richard Prior mafia joke”)

        • onlinesideline

          watched it – he was brilliant, period. He was just freestyling the whole thing. Who can do that ?

        • Nutta

          I worked at Flemington Markets for a few years. Very familiar…

        • onlinesideline

          Personally I find these guys utterly scary and demented. Have watched a few docos over the years re NYC and the home country and the more I watched the more I came to conclusion that they are seriously dark hearted prinitive sadists. Hollywood has glorified them, but reality on street is just occult tempered with good pasta.

          P.S – am sure Flemington lads were hardworking grocers, Im talking about the Long Island type.

        • Yowie

          I just got a text message from one of Nutta’s contacts at the Markets:

          OnlineSideline has insulted the Family and this I do not forgive

        • Nutta

          From my up close and personal experience the difference is geography and… well that’s about it.

        • onlinesideline

          You telling me the Flemington grocers are sadists too ?

        • Nutta

          So, allegedly allegedly allegedly… someone needed to get some concrete slabs demo’d and reworked to perhaps facilitate some food-grade food-prep rooms to be built. Maybe. So I’ve been told. And perhaps the official plans from Strathfeld Council perhaps showed 3 sub-slabs under a particular building. Now maybe someone started digging and actually found 5 sub-slabs. And in that highly corrosive concrete maybe someone perhaps found a few stray belt-buckles and the metal odd shoe-lace eye, a few coins and the odd denture looking thing – the sort of thing that gets left behind after concrete ate whatever proteins were about. And maybe that sort of thing was discovered in multiple sheds in the 2yrs rough corresponding to someone’s time working there. Perhaps. Maybe. So I’ve heard. Allegedly.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Jack, TBH just hanging out for the team lists today. I think it’s good that Rennie has the options available and just goes to show what a clusterfuck the last 5 years were. The Wallabies have always had the cattle just perhaps not used them properly at times.

    • onlinesideline

      If he does what everyone is expecting, Id be happy with that.

      7As to start
      Simone to 12
      DHP to 15 (although still happy for Banks to start)
      Personally, I would give Samu another crack

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Yeah I agree with all that. Personally not totally sold on Petaia but only because I haven’t seen enough of him because of all the injuries he’s had

        • onlinesideline

          Just included Jordy, forgot about him.

          Put it this way – Ive seen enough of Paisami and enough of Jordy. Paisamis showing was gutsy, he didnt freeze in the moment, he had a good crack, but he needs some coaching because his decision to exorcet once too often was too costly. OTOH – the little we have all seen of Jordy has been bloody impressive.

        • Mica

          Better than solid – he looks like he has more time than others and that is always a sign of quality.
          The biggest problem is he is breaking far too often!
          If he can stay fit, I can see him being selected regularly in World XVs in future years.

        • onlinesideline

          Yeah he has JOC like space and time. Scary to defend against.

      • Hoss

        You have my vote mate, maybe Naisarani in there somewhere too.

        • onlinesideline

          should never have been left out. The guys go forward is just immense and the darkness clearly had trouble stopping the advantage his line bending caused. Thats the 1 selection I feel Ozmoses erred on so far.

        • Hoss

          i could see a 6,7 & 8 of Samu, Lee Magors and Isi with Wilson on the pine for impact and physicality around 55.

        • onlinesideline

          hell yeah. Would love to know what Samu did wrong. We were a sidepost away from victory in first match together under his coaching. Seems strange but Im sure he knows what he is doing (refreshing to say)

        • Hoss

          we were an ‘upright’ away from glory mate. Story of my life

        • onlinesideline

          well if its true what you say and you were formerly known as “Snickers” because you always satisfied, then based on your own above admission, you must have a number of tools in your toolkit.

        • Reds Revival

          Or was the name Snickers based on the recipients reaction??

        • Yowie

          A Snickers isn’t exactly the best looking thing now that I think about it.

        • Damo

          Agreed, although a Chokito is my Caddyshack bar of choice at pool parties.

        • onlinesideline

          LOLOL – Im copying that one

        • Ads

          Isi 6, Wilson 8 for me. Both more upside than Samu. Samu on the pine. 7 aaaaaa’s to start with Thor on the bench too to add some punch.

        • Hoss

          Not silly. There is nobody better in oz at post contact metres than Isi and Dirty Harry & Post Script are a bit similar in offering – equally good,.

        • Damo

          Maybe it’s an optical illusion but we already seem to have more, and better, choices under Rennie than we did under you know who. However what continues to bother me is that we still don’t have someone anywhere in the squad who we could say is a smart forward leader. I’m fine with Lee Majors as captain, but he is very much a lead by example than lead by thinking on the run type skipper. Mind you the AB’s are also struggling a bit in this regard post Richie/ Read. It could be Wright or McReight but they will need to become automatic selections first. The lack of smarts and the ability to adjust Plan A on the run will continue to cost us test matches.

        • Yowie

          The tactical brains doesn’t need to be the Captain as long as the Captain will listen to the brains person.

          I think the arrangement was for Mark Ella to just run the backline (despite not being Captain) back in his day – an arrangement established after some initial friction.

        • onlinesideline

          Agreed we dont have someone with the presence of an Eales or a Nick Farr Jones but that dosnt mean we dont have the ability to mix it up if required. I sense the whole team has homework after training now and the mixing it up is a whole team responsibility learnt by watching re-runs on laptops and reviewing points brought down from coaches.

        • Keith Butler

          Post Script. Hossman you need to update your 23 nicknames pronto. It’s doing my head in.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          It’d be interesting to see what Rennie issue’s with Naisarani were. While I agree he has some good go forward I do think his defence is lacking and he goes missing in action a bit during a game, Maybe that was it

        • Hoss

          I think it was a few days ago the SMH said it was actually fitness and work rate that kept him out and that Moses said as much to Isi. interestingly too the Rebels weren’t happy with his weight or fitness when he had recovered from his injury and that added to his delayed return.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          He reminds me a bit of Akira Ioane. Tons of potential, but just something missing

        • onlinesideline

          Maybe he is suffering from what the Fijian pack suffer from generally. When you see these guys play 7s, you wonder how on earth have these guys not been a global force in the 15 man game. Just too much size and lumbering around. Don’t know.

    • Hoss
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I don’t think so mate. Good on him for the gig but I’m not sure it’ll take anything away from the NZRFU

      • Yowie

        Quote from the article Re Steve Hansen

        “On top of his achievements, he’s a great fella and we are looking forward to working with him.”

        Well there you go. That’s my impressions corrected.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          hahahahahahaha

    • Hoss

      1. James Slipper (98 Tests)
      2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa (5 Tests)
      3. Allan Alaalatoa (37 Tests)
      4. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (23 Tests)
      5. Matt Philip (5 Tests)
      6. Ned Hanigan (21 Tests)
      7. Michael Hooper (c) (101 Tests)
      8. Harry Wilson (2 Tests)
      9. Nic White (33 Tests)
      10. Noah Lolesio*
      11. Marika Koroibete (30 Tests)
      12. Irae Simone*
      13. Jordan Petaia (4 Tests)
      14. Filipo Daugunu (2 Tests)
      15. Dane Haylett-Petty (37 Tests)

      Bench
      16. Jordan Uelese (11 Tests)
      17. Scott Sio (65 Tests)
      18. Taniela Tupou (21 Tests)
      19. Rob Simmons (102 Tests)
      20. Fraser McReight*
      21. Tate McDermott*
      22. Reece Hodge (41 Tests)
      23. Hunter Paisami (2 Tests)

      Joc2.0 injured – Lolesio in

      • Reds Revival

        Happy with everything there, except Simmons on the bench. Good to see the two Irishmen, McReight and McDermott on the bench. He’s obviously going for an up tempo last quarter.

        • Damo

          Reading that list excites me. I hope the game plan is “just go for it boys”. I think he picked Simmo just to take the average age above 20.

        • onlinesideline

          It would have to be the most debuts, the most youngins in a Wallaby 23 for decades wouldnt it. If you count Daugunu as just having 2 tests as well, the back line is seriously untested at this level.

          In second half we could see 4-5 debut players on in last 20.

          THIS IS HOW YOU BACK YOUNGSTERS.

          YOU PICK EM ALL IN SAME TEAM ON SAME DAY AND THEY DO IT TOGETHER

          I’m pumped.

        • Hoss

          Take Jimmy Slips & Lee Magors out of starting 15 and the average caps for the remaining 13 starting players is 15

        • onlinesideline

          Darkness will be absolutely licking their lips at this but this is how boil overs are created. As you say you cant be half preggers. You either pick a young team who are all in it together on the day or you dont.
          I cant remember a situation like this ever TBH. This is the ultimate IN FORM team we have all been demanding for years and years with a forwrad pack that can hold its own.

        • Damo

          AB coaching staff laptops will be in overdrive youtubing highlights reels of these boys.

        • onlinesideline

          Especially next week, when they are in shock and preparing for the DECIDER !!!

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Hahahaha love it

        • Greg

          spooky?

        • Reds Revival

          Average caps, or average age?

        • Hoss

          I am an ardent fan of good enough being old enough. Worked alright for Bradman, time we roll the dice and Moses has the sprinkling about right me thinks.

        • Yowie

          I am an ardent fan of good enough being old enough. Worked alright for Bradman

          Less so for Epstein & Co on a long enough timeframe.

        • Damo

          Big responsibility for White and DHP to get the most out of this backline. They should be excited.

        • onlinesideline

          That backline has potential doesnt it.

          No baggage either.
          With Mcdermott subbed on, they could be absolutely lethal.

      • Frosty morning

        Wow… talk about a baptism of fire.

      • UTG

        Ah, the Ben Darwin dream backline, 10 and 12 who have played together and 12 and 13 who haven’t.

        Ben Darwin if we win: it was because of the cohesion between Lolesio and Simone playing Super together

        Ben Darwin if we lose: it was because there was zero cohesion between Simone and Petaia

        Gain Line Analytics either way: $$$

        • Dally M

          Let’s not forget the Brumby at 9 too

      • onlinesideline

        Brumbies combo at 10 and 12 is always good.
        Potential 4 debuts – incredible
        Mcdermott can win a match. Runs from base of ruck freak the ABs out. Woohoo – who knows.
        Loving these youngins being picked

        • Hoss

          Interesting that Moses has picked a smallish bench overall for what will be heavy footed and soggy surface on Saturday night. He wants the last 20 to be really up-tempo by the looks.

          I am a bit nervous with so many virgins in the 23, but hey, it’ll be nothing if not exciting.

          Go you gold boys.

        • Mike D

          Very nervous. It could go very, very badly South if they start to lose composure. I think that may actually be where Simmons comes in. There are undoubtedly more physical locks, but I think he’s a very calm man and may go on just to steady the young guns a bit.

        • Hoss

          Our cupboard is bare at 10. At least with JOC2.0 and 2Cows we had ample cover.

          oh well – nothing ventured, nothing gained. ‘there’s a bright golden haze on the meadow………….’

        • Geoffro

          dont rate Harrison ?

        • Hoss

          Sorry – meaning bare in terms of match day 23.

          genesis goes down and we have a make-shift 10 at best as cover (Hodge ???)

          I do rate young pat healy – quiet highly and a left-footer as well.

          Edit – which makes it odd we have two ‘utility backs’ on the pine instead of Pat Healy & one of Hodge / Paisami.

        • Geoffro

          Id bring Pastrami on , whack Petaia in at 10 and say cop that.Young Jordy oozes talent,he’d probably handle it

        • Adrian

          I think that the idea is that the bench tackle and don’t let go.

          Given the opportunity, move it in last 20, with McRaith and McDermott backing up Petaia out wide and Tuopo in close

        • Hoss

          A win for the ages mate and nothing will fill a young squad with more piss & vinegar than a win over the Darkness, in the slop, in their first outing.

          This is how dynasties are built.

        • Ads

          Who is going to kick and who is back-up 10 if Lolo has a shocker (Hodge?!) are both very goods questions. It’s a gutsy selection, but seems a bit risky too.
          I predict Lolo to cop a massive hit early, Hodge to 10, a few easy kicks to be missed, and a wayward Tate pass to lead to an intercept in the final 20 leading to a 25-12 final score. With a simmo yellow card for good measure.

        • Mike D

          I predict shoulder barge on Lolo the first chance they get in Aus half.

        • Ads

          That’s what I’d do! Harrison on the bench instead of Hodge might have been better if you were going with the shit or bust strategy. Better kicker and used to playing behind a beaten pack! ;)

        • Brumby Runner

          I’d also prefer Harrison on the bench but maybe in place of Paisami rather than Hodge.

        • Greg

          Just so long as they get a red card for it.

        • UTG

          Who is going to kick?

          Um, why do you think Rob Simmons is on the bench, his general play?

        • Damo

          Based on the weather forecast I would say White will be box kicking the shit out of it.

        • Gipetto

          Lineouts, scrums, defence, great hands, experience, treasures possession, high work rate, ability to play for 80+ minutes. He should probably start if those things are important.

        • Mike D

          Hanigan knocked out Moody last time. I think that cements his spot in the team for at least the next 3 games just because he ran through such a unit.

        • Seb V

          On Hanigan. 2 years ago the coach liked he was a Waratah. However, currently the coach liked his solid super XV form, his work-rate, strong in line-out ability, his improved physicality, and his solid game about the All Blacks last match.

        • Brumby Runner

          Funny how certain players get myths about them, especially related to scrumming and linout abilities,. Not certain but I don’t think Ned had more than one lineout take in the whole of the second test. Hopefully he has more success this time around.

        • Adrian

          Lolo to kick for goal, and mostly in play. Simone to kick in play + White.

          Everyone to chase

        • Brumby Runner

          Simone has very sound kicking technique but his kick passes to the wingers will be tested with Koroibete and Daugunu up against Clarke and Jordy.

          Shame Banks misses the opportunity to take inside ball from Lolesio. That was very evident in the Brumbies play this year.

        • Missing Link

          Lolesio kicked well enough off the tee in super rugby, can’t see it being an issue for him.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        A good looking side mate. Glad to see Lolesio there and Tate on the bench, although I’d have started Tate. Not so sure about either Hodge or Simmons but I guess it’s a start. No Samu in the mix either

      • Mike D

        Nic going to have to work his butt off early on to give Lolesio space and time to work into a groove. DHP needs to add a steadying influence. Nervous about Lolesio getting rattled with the young 12, 13, 14. JOC and 2Cows out is a blow. Marika needs to stay on his wing in defence. Can’t recall how Daugunu handled the high ball, but he and DHP will need to be ready for the bomb fest, both receiving and chasing. Hoping Wilson can keep the aggression while making sure it’s well directed. Expecting big game from Hanigan, I think last match started to show what he can be capable of – more to come from him I think (hope).

        • Hoss

          No doubt they will target Genesis in his run on at 10, but without Savea they dont have that mobile weapon in their pack that he offers & never the less he will have 8 ‘protectors’ in old who’ll dig in for him – especially Wilson.

          Fark i wish it was Saturday now – i can almost taste it.

        • Greg

          Easy Hoss…. We have been let down before.

        • Hoss

          Just looking forward to the contest mate and the blow torch to the crotch of a few young up and comers, see what theve got.

        • Yowie

          As a skim-reader I was momentarily disturbed by the above.

        • Keith Butler

          Genesis. Please explain.

        • Hoss

          Heathen.

          ‘Noah’ first appeared in the bible in ‘Genesis’

          Pete Samu is ‘PS’ or ‘post-Script’ – Cheika always treated him as an after-thought

          Keep up – what are you building a house or something…….

          Bloody Tasweigans.

        • Yowie

          ‘Noah’ first appeared in the bible in ‘Genesis’

          Didn’t Peter Gabriel replace him when the rest of the band saw him at another gig?

        • Damo

          Have to say Peter Gabriel is the last name I would expect to see on a rugby page. I guess it proves we are a game without frontiers.

        • GeorgiaSatellite

          Tony Banks has been dropped this week, though.

        • Keith Butler

          Now I get it. Brain currently in meltdown. All work completed this week with keys next week and then it’s champagne time.

        • Reds Revival

          Even the builders are expecting a Wallabies win!

        • Hoppy

          Hoss, can you post the complete list of pseudonyms please? Love the creativity but it takes us older folk much longer to connect the dots without your explanations at hand.
          Otherwise send everyone an Enigma machine.
          With you on the excitement building. Whatever the result this is going to be fascinating and I hope a decent game despite whatever the weather is.

        • Hoss

          Will post a spreadsheet of my Hossary tomorrow. Did a few weeks back, but this time I’ll attach PDF that can saved.

        • Hoppy

          Many thanks. Looking forward to it.

        • GeorgiaSatellite

          I have the same problem with Roy and HG. You miss one naming session and all of a sudden you’re in the dark. They tend to aim more at administrators these days though, it seems.

        • Yowie

          I quite enjoy their current run of Gillon McLachlan being “the Murderer” (killing AFL stone dead)

        • Adrian

          I think that Lolessio is cool and calm and will sidestep idiots trying to kill him

        • Reds Revival

          I agree. I think he learnt a lot from his first game against the Highlanders where TJ was on him, shouting “Get the young guy!”. He hasn’t had a bad game since then. He won’t be over-awed or intimidated.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Mate I doubt they are stupid enough to try and target any one player. All that does is take the focus off someone else and that always hurts. Big call thinking it all rests on Savea. The AB pack is full of hard mobile players

        • Hoss

          Are those guys out injured at the moment mate ??? Cause your current pack has less starch than my shirts.

      • Keith Butler

        Like this team a lot. Good pick to have Lolesio and Simone together. Would have preferred a bit of grunt at 19 instead of Simmons.

        • Adrian

          100%

      • Adrian

        I think that McReith and McDermott Will be on early if the defence isn’t up to it. Despite their attacking skills, they are intense in defence.

        They can all play, and all defend if they put their mind to it, but the last thing they hear before they run on is to dig their fingernails in and don’t let go

        • Hoss

          Yep, them McDuff boys will be in everything. Tate will snipe and in expected wet conditions might slither through a hole or two and Frasier has young poet written all over him and will be a revelation me thinks.

      • Tim

        Can’t wait to see Simmons have a great impact again giving away pens and bringing the AB’s back into the game

  • qwasimodo

    Can Gregan make a single comment without an obvious mistake these days? The tenor of the contribution was good but Edinburgh? I know this is nitpicking but surely if knowing about rugby is literally your job, you would know the current wallaby coach last coached Glasgow and never coached Edinburgh? Or am I being ridiculous and who cares about the NH?

    • Reds Revival

      Fair call mate. He should know, it’s his job.

    • Ads

      Agree, but I more just want them all to shut up. We haven’t won anything yet. Just shut up George. Bloody half backs.

      • qwasimodo

        As a halfback I endorse this message

    • Damo

      Not ridiculous at all mate. It wasn’t a lot of homework he needed to do. Oh, and if that is your correct name then you have been a bell ringer for a long time. Don’t stop now!

    • Yowie

      Nah, you’re right. He should know that they are completely different Welsh cities.

    • Alister Smith

      In fairness, George did say of Rennie “he knows how to transform a team” – that fact that he transformed a team into a completely different team playing in an entirely different city is pretty impressive.

  • Greg

    Here we go….

    WALLABIES (1-15):
    1. James Slipper,
    2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa,
    3. Allan Alaalatoa,
    4. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto,
    5. Matt Philip,
    6. Ned Hanigan,
    7. Michael Hooper (c),
    8. Harry Wilson,
    9. Nic White,
    10. Noah Lolesio,
    11. Marika Koroibete,
    12. Irae Simone,
    13. Jordan Petaia,
    14. Filipo Daugunu,
    15. Dane Haylett-Petty

    Reserves:
    16. Jordan Uelese,
    17. Scott Sio,
    18. Taniela Tupou,
    19. Rob Simmons,
    20. Fraser McReight,
    21. Tate McDermott,
    22. Reece Hodge,
    23. Hunter Paisami

    https://www.rugby.com.au/news/2020/10/28/Wallabies-team-named-to-play-All-Blacks-in-Bledisloe-III-Sydney-2020-Noah-Lolesio

  • Yowie
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Hahahaha that’s gold

  • Adrian

    I think that even though it will rain that day, the fast draining field will suit guys like Peteia, Lolessio,….. McDermott…..and BBB

  • onlinesideline

    I wonder if Rennie thought about ringing Quade ?
    Be gone with all you haters.
    Would love to know what Rennie could have done with him.
    Silky hands are silky hands.

    • Yowie

      Imagine the surprise entrance on game day.

      Gordon Bray:

      So much for the Wallabies match day 23, there are only 22 players on field to face the haka.
      What’s this?! Running out from the tunnel in a Boxer’s dressing gown and Wallaby Gold to the sound of rap music. It’s Quade Cooper! The prodigal son returned!

      • onlinesideline

        With Sonny Bill and Mundine on the sideline egging him on.

  • Reds Revival

    I’m taking this as an omen, but in a town where union is a distant 15th, one of the major pubs is promoting Bledisloe III on the big screen!
    The excitement is building…

    • Missing Link

      I couldn’t imagine anything worse than being in Melbourne at the moment

      • Yowie

        Living in NSW any time?

  • onlinesideline

    Weather wise I hope it absolutely pisses down all match.
    Haven’t seen a good old fashioned slip and slide at test level for years.
    Grubbers, split balls, up and unders, uppercuts going unnoticed, tries being scored from nothing, full backs dropping it, Refs falling over.

    • Hoss

      95% chance rain in Sydney for Saturday and a possible 35mm with afternoon thunderstorms likely

      • onlinesideline

        Barometric pressure ?

        • Hoss

          No i’am ok, just some water retention in my left testicle, thanks for asking though.

  • Greg

    Mr Hoss, you had a view on this one. I think it has some way to run.

    Australia Post Watches

    • Hoss

      I do G-Dog.

      I will preface my bit by firstly saying the gifting of a watch is possibly a little tone deaf given the economic environment many families find themselves in, but not for a minute do I have an issue with $20k bonuses being spread across three execs who on a prima-facie case put in considerable discretionary effort to land AP a multi million dollar contract.

      If it were just exec bonuses paid as per normal or Seiko watches we wouldn’t even raise a sweat. But because it’s Cartier it’s a big deal.

      In ensuing days I also note that AP staff were previously all paid $600 bonus for their efforts and output through COVID as a ‘thank you’ and that the independent agent president swear by the CEO as saving their businesses specifically through the ‘Banking’ deal. Which, I might add meant for the banks to pay nigh on $70m for a service they were getting previously for free – no small feat I might add.

      We are talking .03% expense to contract ratio or in the language of my industry a
      3,300% return on investment I simply cannot fathom how this is even a talking point for Gov’t unless of course said watches deflect from a litany of issues lately approaching ‘questionable’ expenditure by the encumbered government of hundreds of millions not associated to COVID recovery – airport land, sports rorts et al.

      • Greg

        If only the records were shredded?

        • Hoss

          I am waiting to use ‘Gladys’ as Tate’s nickname if he shreds the AB’s defence to bits.

