Thursday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie will yet again make a number of changes as he experiments with his squad ahead of their final game against the All Blacks in Brisbane.

In the forward pack, Waratahs back-rower Lachie Swinton is set to make his debut, starting at blindside flanker.

Hanigan will drop to the bench as cover for lock, and Rob Simmons will start, with Lukhan Salakaia-Loto is expected to be ruled out the match.

In the backline, James O’Connor returns to take up his starting flyhalf jersey, with Noah Lolesio hopeful of retaining a bench spot.

Irae Simone may keep his job at inside centre despite a underwhelming debut, but Reece Hodge could be a chance to start.

“We’re five or six weeks into a four-year campaign,” Rennie said after the heavy loss on Saturday.

“All I can say is we’re going to keep working hard, we think we’ve got some good kids coming through. We need to respond immediately.”

The Wallabies are still finding their feet under Rennie, and a mounting injury toll hasn’t helped, with an inexperienced backline outclassed last Saturday. What is more of concern is the inability of senior members of the team to step up and take command of the game. Players like Michael Hooper, Nic White and Dane Haylett-Petty have all played in important matches, but could not assert their authority in this series.

Rennie is expected to announce his Wallabies side around noon on Thursday.