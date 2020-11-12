 Thursday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Thursday’s Rugby news looks at the draw for the 2021 Super Rugby AU season, as the Western Force bolster their squad with some home-grown talent, while SANZAAR hands down its ban for All Black Ofa Tuungafasi and signing rumours emerge from Waratahs camp.

Super Rugby AU is back

Supr Rugb AU will lead into an expanded tran-Tasman comp in 2021.

Rugby Australia has confirmed the draw for the Super Rugby AU 2021 season. All 22 matches in the tournament will now be shown live through Stan Sports, set to launch next year with Rugby Union as their flagship offering.

The Western Force will return to the five-team tournament, with the competition to run for 10 weeks, followed by a finals series which sees second place to host third in a qualifying final on 1 May to earn the right to take on the minor-premiership winner in the Grand Final on 8 May.

“What a way to start 2021 and our new partnership with Stan and Nine,” Rugby Australia interim CEO Rob Clarke said on Wednesday.

“Our players are raring to go and are really keen put on a show for fans, with Super Rugby AU to light up living rooms right around the country.

“Super Rugby AU was terrific in 2020 and will get better next year as this next crop of Australian Rugby stars continue to develop, and they are complimented by some genuinely talented international players who have since arrived on our shores.”

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby will announce a trans-Tasman competition following their domestic competitions.

A six-week competition, in which the five Australian teams will play each New Zealand franchise once, is expected to be fast-tracked for 2021. The two top teams will then square off in a trans-Tasman Super Rugby final.

Home-grown talent

Michael McDonald playing Australia U20s

The Western Force has pinched back one of its young Western Australian players, after signing Australian U20 World Cup player Michael McDonald to a two-year contract.

McDonald made his Super Rugby debut this year for the NSW Waratahs after crossing the Nullarbor for more playing time. Now he is back at the club that started it all.

“It means the world to me to be back in Perth and with the Force. I absolutely love the place, so to be given the opportunity to pull the Force jersey on again is amazing,” McDonald said.

“I’m very passionate about this club. I grew up supporting and watching the Western Force since moving to Australia from Ireland when I was 13.”

Originally hailing from Ireland, McDonald is keen to link up with Irish rugby legend Rob Kearney, who was recently announced as the marquee signing for the upcoming season.

“It’s a dream come true to potentially line-up for the club alongside Rob Kearney. As a kid I watched him play for Ireland and Leinster for years. I’m really looking forward to learning as much as I can from him,” McDonald said.

This follows news that flyhalf Jake McIntyre will join the club on a two-year contract from French Top 14 side ASM Clermont Auvergne.

Prop suspended

Ofa Tuungafasi will join Swinton on the sidelines

All Blacks prop Ofa Tuungafasi has been hit with a three-week suspension by SANZAAR following his red card in the first half of Bledisloe IV at Suncorp last weekend.

He hit Wallabies wing Tom Wright with a dangerous high shot.

SANZAAR’s judicial committee has slapped Tuungafasi with a ban that will rule the prop out until the beginning on next year’s Super Rugby Aotearoa.

The three-man SANZAAR judicial committee deemed that Tuungafasi contravened Law 9.13: “A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously.”

“Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including submissions from the player and from his legal representative, Stephen Cottrell, by majority decision the judicial committee upheld the red card under Law 9.13,” said a SANZAAR statement.

This means Tuungafasi will be out of action up to and including 20 February, a week before the Blues kick-off their season against the Hurricanes in Wellington.

The ban on Tuungafasi for three weeks is similar to the ban handed to Wallabies loose forward Lachie Swinton, who was also red carded on debut following a head high tackle on All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock.

Swinton was handed a four-week suspension for also contravening Law 9.13.

Swinton’s punishment was reduced from its initial six-week due to various mitigating factors, of which included the player’s early guilty plea.

Exodus continues

Karmichael Hunt looks set to leave the Tahs.

The NSW Waratahs look set to lose more experience in their roster, with Karmichael Hunt and Cam Clark joining the long list of departures in 2021. The Sydney Morning Herald believes Hunt and Clark have not been offered deals to stay.

They join the likes of Wallabies captain Michael Hooper (sabbatical), Waratahs captain Rob Simmons, Ned Hanigan, Damien Fitzpatrick (retired), Tom Robertson, Tom Staniforth, Jed Holloway, Ryan McCauley, Michael McDonald and Pat Tafa heading elsewhere.

Having a broadcast deal sorted earlier might have helped the Waratahs secure talent, but the team is now committed to supporting their group of rising stars.

“You probably are going to lock in players a lot easier [had a deal been done] because they’re certain about their future,” Waratahs general manager Tim Rapp told SMH. “The uncertainty was the biggest thing that has affected people’s decision-making.

“We are losing some really quality people and some quality players who have got a bucketload of experience within that group. That’s definitely something you can’t shy away from. It’s fact. But we’ve got guys in and around Wallabies squads, which is going to be of benefit to them and us when they come back with us.

“It’s been conflicting, your emotions to it all, but at the end of the day you understand that they’ve got to do the best things for themselves. There’s a large number of people in time who I think will come back after they’ve had their opportunities elsewhere.”

Is there any club rugby players that the Waratahs should sign to bolster their squad for next year?

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Jack,
    fair call on the suspension and good to see a degree of consistency in the judicial. Nothing shits me more than having a so called independent body not being consistent. Tough luck for both Swinton and Tuungafasi but they both need to adapt their playing style to the new laws.

    Here’s a bold prediction. Force into the finals next year. Really glad to see a TT competition going ahead and it’ll only help the growth of the game and hopefully hold off some of the moves off shore.

    TBH I’m not so sure the Tahs are losing that much with either of those two going and I’m hoping they use the space for the development of home grown talent, and no friggen leaguies

    • Reds Revival

      A bold call for the Forcies! While they have an impressive looking team on paper, the issue will be getting the combinations to click. I think that they will struggle in the early stages, but finish very strongly. The problem with SRAU, is that you can’t drop too many games before you are out of contention.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Yep a big call but they are building their team quite nicely

    • Who?

      Not sure we can call it consistent mate, not when the suspension was discounted 3 weeks for a clean record and early guilt plea, when:

      The three-man SANZAAR judicial committee deemed that Tuungafasi contravened Law 9.13: “A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously.”

      How can it be an early guilty plea when it went to the judiciary?

      The discounting was 50% off for an early guilty plea, and then no loading for a clean record (whereas Swinton copped an extra week for his tarnished record). Tu’ungafasi’s off field YC for leading with his shoulder and breaking Remy Grosso’s face wasn’t considered.

      I don’t consider that to be consistent. It’s can be twisted to appear that way, but it’s not. An early guilty plea means you don’t require a ruling – Ofa required a ruling (the committee ‘deemed’). A clean record because a citing commissioner arguably got it wrong, and the off field YC wasn’t considered… It’s not a good look, but it’s consistent with WR’s judicial standards.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I did say a degree of consistency. The thing is both will miss the rest of this competition so that’s good. Imagine the uproar if one had got only a 2 game ban or something.
        I think when they review the previous history only red cards form part of it. Not sure completely but I think that’s how it’s done

        • Who?

          I know. And it’s not meant to be a dig at you. But it does show the system is still very flawed. I really don’t get how you can have a judiciary committee ‘deem’ something and then call it an early guilty plea. That’s bizarre.

          Ultimately, the 6 week ban – the original term – was consistent across both players, and that shows some improvement. It’s the past history (where things were less consistent) and the early guilty plea in spite of a judicial appearance that are completely unexplainable.

    • Happyman

      Mate the new laws have bee around for some time now.
      The facts are coaches train the players to hit between the belly button and chest which does not leave a lot of room for error. Players need to be responsible for the outcome.
      Consistently is the issue when the Tu’ungafasi put the French winger in Hospital with a fractured scull and got a yellow after the game and then three for this it is inconsistent. The main issue is that WR wants players to bend when tackling and not be upright which causes the problems.
      For mine the on field sanction was enough as the intent is not to injure so I would have been happy for both to get a week.
      Farrell got six weeks for deliberate swinging arm and high with caused a a concussion that put the injured player out for longer
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMbb8ttqF8c

      That is inconsis

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        A degree of consistency but certainly not totally

      • Who?

        Let’s not forget, Farrell was given the clean sheet discount, even though tackles he made which were wrongly unpunished have been used by World Rugby as clear examples of foul play.

        Further, the scope of the injury should never be the determining factor for duration of a suspension. If it were, given the long term issues Farrell may have imposed with that tackle, his suspension should’ve been far longer. The sanction has been determined by World Rugby based on the punishment for the worst possible outcome from that infringement, not what actually happens case by case.

  • Huw Tindall

    Gawd the Tahs need to recruit a few second rowers. Rest of the starting pack OK with HJH, Horton, Bell, Swinton, Dempsey and Tizzano.

    Backline they could do with some size in the centres. Is Moera sticking about?

    Reserve depth an issue again for the Tahs…defo looking like the weakest AU squad on paper right now.

    • Mart

      Would be nice to squeeze Pisami in. As the reds are chockers. Shame we didn’t see more from Hollaway

      • Reds Revival

        Paisami re-signed with the Reds for another two years just a couple of months ago.

        • Mart

          I know it was a pipe dream. Tahs short on centres and reds seem to be stacked

        • Reds Revival

          In all fairness, Thorn has been quietly locking away his young guns for as many years in advance as he can, while the Tahs are still reaping the benefits of the Gibson masterplan.

    • onlinesideline

      The Wallabies need some second rowers too. I aint joking. This is without doubt a big weakness. We have little depth. We need some class locks with big futures. Matt Philip has been very solid though but we need more.

      • Reds Revival

        I think the development of Hosea and Blyth, along with the return of the Prodigal Son (Rodda), should add some depth to our lock stocks ( and two smoking barrells).

  • Mart

    Geez i just read that list. Do the Tahs even have a squad next year?!?

    • Tah Tragic

      It’s going to be a shitty few years as a Tahs supporter. While Gibson and Hore can’t be blamed for COVID they still left the club in terrible shape. Feel sorry for Penny.

      • laurence king

        However, he will be able to build this team how he wants and that is a good thing.

  • Damo

    So, out of the carcass of Super Rugby, it’s looking like a total of about 20 weeks of provincial rugby next year. SR Au + TT. Something to get our teeth into I suppose, although my personal preference would have been to go straight to a 10 team SR TT. Hopefully the quality of SR Au keeps improving from this year and develops into a quality comp, albeit small. From there I reckon there will be real anticipation when we start testing ourselves across the Tasman. All in all probably as good as we could have expected. I’ll be firing up Stan. I’m assuming the SR NZ style will be broadcast on Stan as well. Feb 19 start is a bit more civilised for the players as well.

    • onlinesideline

      But like you say, playing domestically and THEN going TT will create that anticipation. I really think the idea of domestic state derbies is a fantastic prelude to the TT in terms of just expressing ourselves as Aussie rugby players. To go straight into playing teams from different countries, albeit, from now on, just NZ, I always sort of found a bit un natural. Horse before the cart. First rumble up in a familiar enviroment, your home enviroment and from their go international. I think it will really work. And from a spectator point of view, sometimes people just want to watch local stuff to begin with. Once the teams are firing, bring it on.

      • Christopher

        Agreed. I was much more interested in Bledisloe this year without the indication from Super Rugby TT games.

        • onlinesideline

          100% – it was just all too familiar before

      • Damo

        Yeah, I have to admit it might really work. 2 separate short comps, 2 sets of finals. What will hopefully be a more accessible broadcast arrangement. One thing from a fan’s point of view is that all SR Au teams may well be “in with a chance” right up to the end of the 10 weeks. Hopefully it will help build the fan base and increase the focus on domestic rugby generally.

  • onlinesideline

    Now that it seems the Force is here to stay in Super rugby, how committed can Twiggy really be, deep down in the guts, to see the GRR through to errr, wherever he wanted to take it ?

    Wasn’t the whole thing based on the forces exclusion. I sort of feel sorry for the bugger. He has spent all this money and energy and Covid comes along and all of a sudden the Force are needed again to make up a 5 team aussie comp. Incredible. You couldnt write this stuff. IMO he should turf it and have some kind of re-entry party back into Super rugby to save face and just grow the Force into a powerhouse within the TT sphere. Take AFL on, head on and just focus locally.

    Does he really need the money which even if successful throughout Asia, would be peanuts compared to the good stuff he pulls out of the ground.
    Its all a bit weird to me.

    • Reds Revival

      From what I understand, he has been suitably impressed with the new RA honchos, and would be happy that they took the stand of “all 5 Aussie teams, or none at all”. However, he will be hesitant to put any real financial backing in until the change the RA structure to guarantee their future. I’m sure Moz, Habitual Offender, Hannes or Perth Girl could elaborate on that.
      I just hope that RA finds a way to have them included long term, as Rugby is definitely a growth sport in the West and needs to be part of Australian Rugby.

      • onlinesideline

        But I am sure the conversations between Twiggy and RA have already moved way beyond pleasantries and RAs intentions / long term plans have been well laid out to Twiggy. I dont know about paperwork but Im sure he knows enough already to make a call on GGR. In fact Im sure there would be some paperwork already established between the two – for their inclusion as of today.

        Maybe after what happened Twiggy is expecting a Japanese Yakuza like pinky cutting ceremony before he cancels GGR.

        I can see Matt Hodgson fly over to the east coast to oversee RAs act of contrition on Twiggys behalf.

  • Cheika_Mate

    Im with you Huw. Backs aren;’t the issue at the Tahs its the forward pack they will field next year will be the problem. Lets hope Tah management actually watch their club rugby. The fwd packs of Norths, Eastwood, Gordon, Easts, Southern Districts did well, would be looking those clubs and some of those older players to shore up there pack. Just cannot rely on the youngsters to lift every week. Shame about Pat Tafa big unit has not really been given a go.

  • Tedward

    Tahs could do worse than the Goddard brothers at Gordon

  • juswal

    Here’s something more on the matter of head impacts. I mainly tune out FitzBoring these days but I’m following his work on this subject.
    https://www.smh.com.au/sport/it-s-at-the-stage-of-mild-dementia-and-he-s-only-40-years-old-20201111-p56dqf.html

    • Yowie

      Good article.

      Are you sure FitzSimons wrote it? Peter FitzSimons wears a bandanna to cover (what I assume is) a head covered in luscious hair. The picture of the article author shows a bald bloke.

Mad rugby supporter from Newcastle. Offering unbiased takes on why the Brumbies are the best team in Super Rugby.

