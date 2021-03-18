 Thursday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Thursday’s Rugby news see the Rebels finally return home, as the Reds welcome the Force to Suncorp, while the Australian Club Championship sees Easts and Gordon clash on Saturday, and the Waratahs go shopping for new recruits to bolster their squad.

 

Home-coming kings

The Melbourne Rebels celebrate their first win of the season.

Super Rugby AU continues to roll on, with round 5 kicking off on Friday between the Melbourne Rebels and the winless NSW Waratahs.

The Rebels will play their first match at AAMI Park in 377 days when they host the Waratahs.

The Burn Boys will be in action, with Pone Fa’amausili, Trevor Hosea, Jordan Uelese and Rob Leota all lining up in Rebels colours as the squad looks to put their stamp on the competition following a much-needed win over the Force in Perth.

The lads were welcomed home by a giant billboard featuring the Burn Boys outside Federation Square train station, and Pone is looking forward to playing in front of his family for the first time since 2019.

“It’s pretty special for us this week, coming back to Melbourne and playing in front of our home fans,” Fa’amausili told AAP.

“It’s been over 12 months so the boys are pretty excited and to see our faces up there I was pretty proud cause us Melbourne boys have done it tough.”

Rebels lock Trevor Hosea backed that sentiment, saying he was looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd.

“I’m so excited, being a Melbourne-born boy. I have never played at AAMI myself so it will be a big occasion,” Hosea told Stan Sport’s Rugby Heaven show. “I have a lot of family coming out to the game, so it’s definitely going to be a big night.”

Over 8,000 spectators are expected to attend the game.

Hot streak

Fireworks at Suncorp Stadium

On Saturday night, the Queensland Reds welcome the Western Force to Suncorp Stadium. The Queensland team is riding high after securing an important win over competition darlings the ACT Brumbies. It was their first win in the national capital in seven years.

The Reds are now three wins from three matches this year. They will be looking to extend their eight-game unbeaten record at Suncorp against a Force team desperate to prove they can mix it with the top-dogs of Super Rugby AU.

The onus will be on the Reds to back up a good performance with another over the Force in Brisbane, and coach Brad Thorn hinted they still have not reached top gear.

“We’re still a bit clunky, we’ve still got work to do,” Thorn said.

The Force are no easy-beats this year, proving that in a tough-fought encounter last weekend. In a staggering stat line, the Force have managed 10 victories out of 20 matches between the two sides.

37-year old Greg Holmes will be lining up for his 150-game Super Rugby game at the ground where he started his career, Suncorp Stadium. He identified the area the Force pack will be targeting. 

“Our lineout didn’t fire at all, so this week we’ve really addressed that,” said Holmes.

“We know the Reds have a huge scrum and a good lineout, so that’s an area where we have to be on point.”

Club supremacy

Gordon win the Minor Premiership in 2020.

In case you might have missed it, the Australian Club Championship is scheduled to go down this weekend for the annual contest for bragging rights to prove who the superior club is from NSW and Queensland.

Queensland Premier Rugby’s Hospital Challenge Cup title-holders Easts Tigers will host Shute Shield champions Gordon in Brisbane.

The game kicks off at 2:05pm Queensland time and will be streamed on Stan Sport.

The Australian Club Championship was first contested in 1974, and is always an intriguing battle between what is ostensibly the two best club sides in the country.

During the off-season, Gordon has seen a considerable turnover at the club, with premiership-winning coach Darren Coleman heading to the U.S. to coach the newly-formed LA Giltinis who compete in the Major League Rugby competition. He has brought with him a strong contingent of Gordon players who won the 2020 Grand Final, including Mahe Vailanu, Harrison Goddard, and Charlie Abel.

The Easts Tigers club completed an astonishing six-from-six sweep in the grand finals as the first grade farewelled legend Ben Mowen with a first-grade victory. They could be missing a few players from that team, including prop and cult-hero George Francis who is in line to make his Waratahs debut.

Pocket money

The Tahs needs some support

The speculation around the fortunes of the NSW Waratahs continued during the week following the board’s review of the organisation.

The bye came at a merciful time for the embattled club, who have yet to win a game this season. While coach Rob Penney’s job seems to be safe for the moment, management is looking around to find some sort of change that will right the ship.

The Sydney Morning Herald’s Sam Phillips has revealed that Waratahs have a little pocket money in reserve after tightening the belt in a covid-affected 2020, and will be looking to go on a spending spree for next season.

“The decisions that we had to make in 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic for 2021 – those tough decisions that we made have set us up very well for this season and the next,” Doorn told the Herald.

 “From a player roster perspective, it’s not something you can catch up instantly. But we’re very confident we can attract and pay for the very best roster that we can. We will have the money to buy the players that we need to have a really, really competitive roster. We had to take our medicine this year. We had to take it to set ourselves up for 2022 and beyond.”
The Tahs recently missed out on the signature of Wallabies lock Izack Rodda. Who would you like to see the Waratahs sign to bolster the squad?

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Jack, I bet the Rebels are feeling so much better being at home. I think this game is a real watershed for them. Beating the Force in Perth was great for them but if they lose this then they really are going to need some big changes. I still feel their back line lacks balance and is a major issue for their ongoing move forward.

    Reds need to watch out as it is so easy to go off the boil from a win like last week and if they do this it could get messy for them. personally I’m not a fan of Paisami at 12 and think he’s better on the wing. His lack of experience and poor decision making could cost them.

    Personally couldn’t care less about the club match between some QLD club I know nothing about and some Sydney club that represents about 0.0001% of Sydney and still feel that RA would have got more out of a revamped NRC. Relying on club rugby will not provide the skills and experience for players to grow and will weaken both Super teams and the Wallabies.

    If the Tahs think their issues will be solved by spending more money they are dreaming and it shows just how far out of touch they are with the reality of their poor culture and lack of planning and good management.

    • Yowie

      I liked this line:

      But we’re very confident we can attract and pay for the very best roster that we can

      Coincidentally, I am confident that I can attract and pay for the very best and most famous band to play at my birthday party that I can.

      Please give a warm welcome to The Garage Bashers at their first ever gig….

      • Damo

        “We’re gonna bring the very best roster home to you
        And we will spend 500k
        And we will spend 500 more…”

        • Yowie

          Waratahs players’ strategy to get into the Wallabies is summed up in these musical lyrics:-

          I’m blue, da ba dee da ba daa
          Da ba dee da ba daa, da ba dee da ba daa
          Da ba dee da ba daa, da ba dee da ba daa
          Da ba dee da ba daa, da ba dee da ba daa

    • Ads

      Mate I agree culture will be the most important thing for the Tah’s (improved governance at HQ) but think money will also be very important. They desperately need a couple marquee signings to keep them competitive and arrest the downward spiral. Money will be important there. Ironically now’s the time for the private schoolboy/CEO network to do something useful and cough up the sponsorship dollars for that purpose. A second row of (for example) Skelton and Coleman would be a very handy Super pairing and fix some of their current issues.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Yeah I agree but it’ll only be a short term fix if they don’t also work on everything else

        • Reds Revival

          I agree KARL. The appointment of Hanham as CEO at QRU has also been the turning point for the Reds. Everyone points to Thorn’s success in turning the culture and results around, but none of that would have happened if Hanham didn’t support his longer term vision. I find it interesting that the Reds are regularly announcing new sponsors and seem to be getting their finances in much better shape as a result.
          It is very rare for a team to be dominant on the field if their front office is a mess. Unfortunately, there seems to be a lot of finger pointing at Tahland at the moment, and this is reflected in their ladder position. It doesn’t look likely to change until Roger Davis and co move on.

        • Ads

          Agree with you both. Once the change occurs at head office etc, THEN the money is important.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          absolutely I don’t think Hanham gets enough credit for this

        • Damo

          High praise indeed from one who is oft critical of the QRU & NSWRU back room boys Mr KARL. You’re not getting soft are you? However I also agree. Growing bums on seats at Suncorp is probably his ultimate test of success.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Kudos where it’s due mate.

    • Happyman

      Mate while I agree about the NRC. I really love the club game and will be at Easts on the weekend. It will be epic the only problem is that both teams will be unrecognisable from the teams that won last year. I think 7 of the Easts team have either gone to pro contracts or retired.

      The Tahs have reaped what they have sown Junior teams have been average for five years and not engaging in the NRC has robbed them of depth. Plus with no MC the pipeline of being average and getting picked is done.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Ouch! That last sentence

    • I’m going to admit to schadenfreude here, but the Tahs have an, at least, double-barrelled problem to face. Namely they’re shit now AND they have a shit culture.

      If they import probably at least four of the right sort of senior players in the right places – probably two in the tight five, one in the back row, one in the inside backs and one in the back three; although that’s not an absolute requirement for positions – they can shore up both situations to some extent.

      I’m not saying they’ll suddenly win SRAu this year, but they can be at least competitive with the Rebels and the Force, and possibly not embarrassed against the Reds and Brumbies in the rematches. At the same time, they can establish a culture from the players of working for each other, training hard, training as a team, respect for the game and going out to give it your all for 80 minutes and the like.

      Now, I have to question whether four such players exist and are available. I mean there are definitely more than four players like that in the whole rugby world but, understandably, clubs want to keep hold of them… And would if you were one of those players, would you go to the Tahs?

      • Keith Butler

        Saracens might have one or two up for grabs if they miss out on promotion!

      • Yowie

        Tahdenfreude

        • Patrick

          My favourite emotion

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        That last question is pretty pertinent mate. I dare say having Tahs on your CV these days probably isn’t a highlight

    • Alister Smith

      Actually like the club championship but I can’t see much point playing it at the start of the next season when the teams can change so much. Would be better played straight after the GFs

    • MeanGreen

      Paisami on the wing? Not sure I have seen him play there. I like him a lot in the centers and would be more concerned with Petaia in the middle for the moment

      • Hoppy

        Think KARL really meant Petaia rather than Paisami – but petaia showed tonight (against the force who played a fantastic game) the signs of being back to form at 13 and of course Paisami was sublime at 12 while he was on. Petaia showed that uncanny ability to find players in support even though they had to be invisible to him on several occasions. Injury free he is a future legend of the game. And he put in a couple of incredible hits tonight as well. The Reds are only a few % away from dismantling other sides every week but they probably need to lose another or two before they settle into that zone where it all comes relatively easily and they get ruthless about putting other teams away.

    • Reds Revival

      Even if the backline is a little out of kilter with Paisami at 12 (I think Petaia is more of the issue at 13 than Paisami), at least Stewart is on the bench and can balance the team out in the championship quarter of the game.

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I think both of the 2 P’s moving out one position with Stewart at 12 is a much better backline

  • Missing Link

    Rebels have a lot riding on Friday night. First real home game in 175,000 days, in front of a home crowd playing the hapless Tahs.
    They need a new game plan which involves scoring tries in order to build confidence and gel as a unit. Most of the team looks pretty good on paper, they have a few good finds in the forward pack, the only area of concern is the back 3 stocks are pretty thin. I wonder how Maddocks feels at the minute, could have been a key player in the Rebels back 3, now he can’t catch even a cold.

    • Keith Butler

      I wonder with Maddocks. Did he fall or was he pushed. He seemed to strik3 up a good on field relationship with Genia and Cooper and inwonde4 if 5heirvleqv8ng prompted a move.

      • Alister Smith

        That final sentence is in elvish JRR Butler

        • Keith Butler

          Don’t know what happened but should have been did he fall or was he pushed.

      • Who?

        I reckon he saw opportunity coming at the Tahs (Beale and Foley leaving, making space at 15 and 10), and a continued depth in the positions he actually wanted to play at the Rebels (Toomua, DHP and Hodge had all signed, and didn’t they sign Deegan?).

        I actually think he’s one of the few decent looking players in the Tahs’ backline in the games I’ve seen. But when every single touch you have is under pressure, it’s hard to shine.

        Hope you’re ok – that’s an impressive typo!

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Good points on Maddocks. Bet he’s pissed that the team is doing so badly and he can’t show his wares though.
          I’m impressed he left the typo in

        • Keith Butler

          Very true. Only a minor hangover but should re-read before posting. Personally I blame the I Pad keys!

  • Reds Revival

    While the Reds team looks good on paper, they have two rather inexperienced wingers. Perhaps that is why they have named Kahui on one wing. Not the fastest, but knows when to take a chance if his opposite number is out of position. Could be a very shrewd positional change for this game.

    • Forces game plan affects the opposition by not letting them play their game, but the Forces.
      If the Reds can counteract this, it should be an easy win.
      If not…who knows, but the wingers will def be a factor

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I think Kahui will struggle with the speed of the opposition. He has a lot of experience but in the 12 his speed isn’t as big an issue. On the wing it will be

      • Reds Revival

        It’s one of those TNT moves, isn’t it? It could work brilliantly, or blow up in their own face.

      • I agree in principle, but if they have a plan that covers him defence (they swap him with 13 in the line say, he can probably play there defensively OK) and he’s more of a smash through the line winger than a charge around the edges winger, they should still have the firepower to beat the Force. Sorry Force fans…

        But I bet they wouldn’t be doing against the Brumbies.

  • Hoss
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Tell us how you really feel mate

    • Yowie

      Don’t underestimate the little forest bears that might use their little rock spears to help the Rebels on game day.

      • Reds Revival

        I haven’t heard Melburnians referred to that way, but it does kinda fit.

        • Yowie

          Drinking out of a hipster jam jar is just as primitive as carrying a rock spear I reckon.

        • Hoss

          only with jeans rolled up, no socks and a pair of Reginald Murray’s on.

        • Yowie

          Also, trim your beards FFS. Who would have predicted that the western world’s special forces would end up with so many hipsters in them. Probably kicking-in the doors of artisanal bad guys that the rest of us have never heard of.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Thats gold. Literally snorted my wine

  • Alister Smith

    My five for the Waratahs would be a TH – can’t think of one but I would want experience and would be happy to settle for a foreigner in the short term. Then Coleman, Arnold, McMahon as an 8 and Kerevi at 12.Throw in Hooper when he finishes his sabbatical. Harrison will develop into a very good 10 behind that pack and with Kerevi as an option beside him.

    • Who?

      The Talakai brothers were more than suitable at THP. As was 6A’s (another former Tahs prop). But, honestly, I think their problems scrummaging are all about the locks and coaching. Coleman, Arnold, Skelton would be a great start.

  • Who?

    On the news tonight…
    We need to feel great sorrow for the pain suffered by those at the AFL. Apparently, they’re facing severe discrimination.
    That’s the story sold by the AFL about the GPS Schools in Brisbane. That kids are being prevented from playing AFL at school, which is unfair and discriminatory. That they have to go sign up with their local club.

    Poor precious whingers – what a joke! They want the GPS?! It’s not like they’re in a great state at present (with significant attitudinal adjustments required from several of their players over the past decade, and the #MeToo type scandals that are floating around equivalent schools in NSW and Victoria which could easily plausibly be found in elite school across all states (because kids are kids)), and I don’t imagine getting access to another 15k kids (it’s only 9 schools) would significantly strengthen their competition.

    Meanwhile, there’s no one complaining that kids not in those schools don’t get access to Rugby through their schools. That they have to go to a club to play. And, because they don’t play for those schools, they’re not picked for rep duties (because the school coaches are often the rep coaches – I genuinely know families paying $$,$$$ per child purely for the Rugby program. Some with kids who won’t bother with an ATAR, who don’t hold the religious views of the schools (where they’re held more strongly) – the kids are genuinely only there for Rugby)…

    Whingers. If they think that’s discrimination, they need to find a cup of cement, because a spoonful’s nowhere near enough.

  • donktec

    “outside Federation Square train station” – commonly known as Flinders st station if anyone if taking a train to the match from interstate is looking it up, lol!

  • Perth girl

    The Eastern Australian Club Championship, Yawn!!!

