Thursday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Super Rugby AU continues to roll on, with round 5 kicking off on Friday between the Melbourne Rebels and the winless NSW Waratahs.

The Rebels will play their first match at AAMI Park in 377 days when they host the Waratahs.

The Burn Boys will be in action, with Pone Fa’amausili, Trevor Hosea, Jordan Uelese and Rob Leota all lining up in Rebels colours as the squad looks to put their stamp on the competition following a much-needed win over the Force in Perth.

The lads were welcomed home by a giant billboard featuring the Burn Boys outside Federation Square train station, and Pone is looking forward to playing in front of his family for the first time since 2019.

“It’s pretty special for us this week, coming back to Melbourne and playing in front of our home fans,” Fa’amausili told AAP.

“It’s been over 12 months so the boys are pretty excited and to see our faces up there I was pretty proud cause us Melbourne boys have done it tough.”

Rebels lock Trevor Hosea backed that sentiment, saying he was looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd.

“I’m so excited, being a Melbourne-born boy. I have never played at AAMI myself so it will be a big occasion,” Hosea told Stan Sport’s Rugby Heaven show. “I have a lot of family coming out to the game, so it’s definitely going to be a big night.”

Over 8,000 spectators are expected to attend the game.