Thursday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Thursday’s Rugby News looks at SA teams out of the Rainbow cup, the race for the last finals spot, Hosea’s suspension, and Wessels under pressure.

 

Four South African Teams May Not Play Rainbow Cup

Siya Kolisi

It’s looking more and more like the four South African teams won’t be running out in the Rainbow cup this year.

The Bulls, Stormers, Lions, and Sharks were due to play three rounds of domestic games against each other before potentially travelling to Europe to play against Irish, Welsh, Scottish, and Italian opposition.

The plans were always extremely optimistic amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and fresh reports are now emerging from South Africa that their four teams may not be able to come to Europe due to travel restrictions.

It appears that the three planned rounds of inter-provincial fixtures in Ireland, as well as similar games in Wales, Scotland, and Italy, will continue as scheduled over the coming weeks.

The Irish teams may subsequently play three rounds of games against sides from Wales, Scotland, and Italy, before a Rainbow Cup final on 19 June – as currently scheduled.

That this competition may take place without the South African teams is a major disappointment, given that the 2020/21 Pro14 season – which consisted of just 12 teams – was cut short in order to facilitate the Rainbow Cup.

Leinster were crowned Pro14 champions after beating Munster in the final on 27 March.

Those same 12 teams – Munster, Leinster, Connacht, Ulster, Ospreys, Scarlets, Dragons, Cardiff, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Benetton, and Zebre – are now set to launch into a Rainbow Cup without any South African sides.

 

Race for the Final Finals spot

Force ruck

Say what you will about the absurdity of a three team final series in a five team competition the fact is this weekend will decide whether that third team is the Force or the Rebels.

The Force on 14 points have a chance to keep their destiny entirely in their own hands on Friday night by beating the undefeated Reds. A win would push them six points clear of the Rebels who are currently on 12 points.

In theory the Rebels have the easier task. They’re up against the winless Waratahs and only need their good friends up north to knock over the Force and a win to make the play off spot theirs.

That’s it. Losing bonus points and three try wins won’t make a bit of difference.

The Force win and it’s the Force

Rebels win and the Force lose it’s the Rebels

Both teams lose and it’s the Force.

Rebels Lose Hosea At A Critical Time.

Big Trevor Hosea has been suspended for two matches for a high shot on Brumbies half Nic White.

The incident occurred in the 70th minute of the match, making contact with the head of Nic White in the process of clearing out.

Whilst the incident went unpunished during the match, SANZAAR’s Foul Play Review Committee cited the 21-year-old after the match.

Foul Play Review Committee Chairman Adam Casselden SC stated: “Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Tim North QC, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the citing under Law 9.20.”

“With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of 4 weeks due to the World Rugby instructions that dictate any incident of foul play involving contact with the head must start at a mid-range level.

“However, taking into account mitigating factors including the Player’s good judicial record and pleading guilty at his first available opportunity the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to 2 weeks.

“The player is therefore suspended from all forms of the game up to and including 1 May 2021.

Dave Wessels Under Pressure?

 

Matt Toomua and Dave Wessels at post-match press conference

After… Uhm… Four years as head coach of the Rebels and very little to show for it Dave Wessels may be looking for a new gig before long.

Once considered a future Wallabies coach, the Rebels struggled since Wessels joined the organisation from the Western Force in 2018.

The franchise has played just one finals match – in last year’s shortened Super Rugby AU season – and will enter the final round of this season needing the Queensland Reds to beat the Force if they’re to sneak into third position with a win against the Waratahs on Saturday.
If the Reds beat the Force and Melbourne can beat the Waratahs, the Rebels must then upset the Brumbies in Canberra in a preliminary final in order for Wessels to remain in charge during Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

Failure to win either of the next two matches and assistant coach Kevin Foote is likely to be given the chance to coach the franchise on an interim basis against the five New Zealand sides.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told the Herald Rebels players are in favour of Foote taking charge if Wessels is shown the door.

Sources say there is agitation for change on the Rebels board and that Wessels is unlikely to receive a contract extension.

If the Rebels win their next two matches and Wessels remains in charge, he will be under pressure to produce wins against New Zealand opponents. Wessels did not return calls on Wednesday.

Rebels chief executive Baden Stephenson and chairman Paul Docherty did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

  • Huw Tindall

    Not surprised Saffas have been locked out of UK/EU with the country being on a travel red list since end of last year and no sign of that changing. Would have required exceptions from the government and that wouldn’t go down well with locals who are obeying the rules and can’t travel themselves! Assume all the Lions players will be doing their 2 weeks quarantine when they get back to the UK later in the year too!

    Closer to home just hurry up already weekend. Rebels could be on a banana skin here but don’t see the Force being able to surprise the Reds. Just too much all over the park.

    • From a Reds perspective this is a game you could count on them losing in the past. It will be interesting to see if the motivation of a ‘perfect’ season is enough to fire them up.

    • Reds Revival

      I bet the Saffas are finally regretting their decision to not join TRC last year…

      • Hoss

        Weren’t they world champions once…………..last decade or something i recall.

        • Yowie

          Also when Morgan Freeman was the South African President. Home game I think.

        • Hoss

          He was a much better president than Matt Damon a rugby captain.

        • Yowie

          You should see the DVD extras where he does a load of Jason Borne kung-fu stuff to secure the ball at the breakdown.

        • Damo

          When every lineout call was 46664.

    • Damo

      Based on what is going on in much of the rest of the world, RA is really going to have to get their ducks (canards) in a row and fingers crossed to make sure the French tour goes ahead.

    • Crescent

      Received a message from a friend over in the republic – Sth Africa to suspend the roll out of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – the nine people due to be vaccinated this month are very disappointed.

      Closer to home – I really want the game this weekend to be the banana skin for the Rebels. Planning to be there. Was truly gutted for the Tahs last weekend to fall so agonisingly close to finally taking a game. Wessels to go – he had his pick of the best of two squads, along with some high profile discards from other states, and still couldn’t make it work. Would be nice for the Force to crack the finals this year – would put the icing on the cake for a challenging return to Super Rugby

  • Go the Tahs! West Oz has your back!

    Geez that feels just wrong..

    • I hope you’re proud of yourself.

      • “My hypocrisy knows no bounds”

        • Yowie

          Have you considered a stint in federal parliament?

        • Yes, but only if we secede

        • Yowie

          Haha I can see the news item now:

          New Nation of WA kicks Reds, Brumbies, Tahs & Rebels out of its Super Rugby comp

          Today President Habitual Offender announced the move at a photo opportunity to which the press were invited. Hamming it up for the cameras, the President ladled out gazpacho soup for the Eastern Australian States from a big saucepan labeled “Revenge”…”

        • Mate, QLD will always be welcome.
          Depending of course on whether its a win or loss this weekend..

        • Yowie

          I take it that you would run a merciful regime, with arbitrary detention of visiting teams’ players hardly ever used as long as they play correctly while guests of the junta?

        • Ads

          Free citizenship and a trip to Kalgoorlie’s finest establishments to any coaches/players joining from the evil Eastern regime. Torture and death for any who contemplate departing.

        • Yowie

          Presumably current Waratahs would be free to return without joining.

          More bloody NSW favouritism…

        • Tizzano can stay, Kane may need a rest

        • Reds Revival

          It will be a little weird watching a hesitant JOC playing for the Force with a parole ankle bracelet.

        • Yowie

          If it’s on his non-kicking leg he should be ok.

        • Sounds fair

        • Greg

          “QLD will always be welcome.”

          You mean you play bangoes in WA as well?

        • Cross between a banjo and a bongo?

          Deliverance was actually filmed here, down in the deep South of the state, originally it wasn’t fiction but a news doco.

        • Crescent

          I thought they may have been explosive fruit – a Darwinian method of thinning out the herd if you choose to play with them…..

        • Nutta

          You guys are aware that in the original Constitution the WA weren’t in it but the Kiwi’s were?

        • Yowie

          Yeah but at the time, the East Coast and NZ coastlines were charted, but anything west was marked “Here be dragons, Poms and Dutchmen”

        • Had a quick check on Wikipedia just in case an argument arose, and I had to attempt stating some facts..
          Amusingly, according to Wikipedia the latest secessionist movement is due to the Force being removed.

        • Damo

          Ah, so that’s how the west (was) won. Wagons in a circle, ban the marauders.

    • I hope you’re proud of yourself.

    • Hoss

      I genuinely believed you had it in you, despite your 11 toes and three thumbs I just knew there was something different about this Sndgroper.

  • Reds Revival

    It’s hard to see the Reds losing, based on the strength of the team that they have named. The Rebs Tahs game is going to be much harder to call. If the Tah’s continue to improve, they may finally grab their first win of the season. It depends on whether the Rebels are in “falcon” mode again…

    • Damo

      It’s been a great winning run by the Reds so far, but more importantly I reckon they have become team that is bloody hard to beat- if that makes sense. That will be important when they get to TT.

  • onlinesideline

    Gut feel – Wessels seems to me to be a ggod coach putting together a team with what he’s got but he seems to have failed on the recruiting front. If that aspect of his coaching was better, then maybe he would have put better sides together. He has produced sides that have lost a painful amount of very close matches against the top 2 teans year in year out by slimmest of margins. The first half of the season with Quade at helm was sublime. Just goes to show how Thorns recruiting has been razor sharp in its vision. That comes from 2 decades play top football.

    • Keith Butler

      Recruitment has been the Rebels problem since year 1 and it’s been painful to watch believe me. For years we’ve had an abundance of good backs but forwards who were not up to task. Quite a few left to follow the money trail up north. I don’t think the recruitment issue is solely down to Wessels. It’s coaching and match management that has failed. As you say we’ve been ahead in 3 games this season with less than 10 mins to go. That must indicate something. It looks like Wessels time is up but there is a Foote in the door. A Penny for your thoughts. Excuse terrible puns.

      • For me, I can’t figure out what the Rebels game plan is trying to achieve. It seems to be bash it up and hope something happens or we get a penalty.

        • One phase, then a cutout pass to the wing seems the plan, perhaps the occasional sky ball.

        • Greg

          I think Koribeti is being quite easily contained. He looks fierce, he shows intent….. he is tackled.

        • “Earn the right to go wide”
          “Question the backline defence”
          Then get Koribeti the ball, may see a different outcome

        • Keith Butler

          Hardly entertaining but I saw the logic. On the road against the top 2 sides. It was all about building pressure and taking opportunities when they happened and it almost paid off. Unlike the old days, the Rebs now have a decent forward squad that can at least compete but it’s the backs that are the real puzzle. Having Hodge at 12 was a big issue for me as he’s something of a Jack of all trades. His injury has let in Campbell Magnay who put in a decent shift last weekend so it will be interesting to see how he goes against the Tahs. To Omua needs to raise his game as he’s been a bit off the last couple.

    • Who?

      Wessels’ issues are all on the attacking side of the ball. Their defence has been ok, all round, they’ve been ok, other than in attack. Even with Sanchez and Quade, the tactics were terrible. Quade managed to eke out some wins off his vision, but there were games where, when trailing on the scoreboard, you’d see Quade looking to go wide, make metres, and then you’d have a runner come out onto the field in high vis. The immediate impact was that you’d no longer see he wide ball, it would change back to constantly running the pigs. And the Rebels didn’t have the pigs for that game plan at the time.

      Now, you could argue the pigs are their strength. But their backline attacks like a SA team – disjointedly, reluctantly, ponderously.

      If Quade had been allowed to play (rather than solely trialling Cheika’s game plan for the RWC), the Rebels could’ve made finals in 2019, rather than getting smashed to pieces over the second half of the season. If there was better planning and selection at 10/12 this year, the Rebels would be better placed to unleash their outside backs. But instead, we see poor old Marika’s primary contributions being made when he goes looking for the ball at the breakdown.

  • Nutta

    I noted the Hosea hit at the time and was surprised that in these days of hyper-surveillance and sensitivity over such issues it wasn’t cooked on the spot. In the old days it would scarcely rate a mention but these are different times.

    Wessels has had a fair turn and the benefit of merging squads (so a free-pick) and hasn’t brought home bacon. Fair enuf.

    Yarpie rugby – my dad used to tell me (amongst other bush-man pearls of wisdom) that I would learn something from everyone I meet. Usually I would learn what not to do. But nonetheless I would learn from everyone I meet. Our Saffa mates are the embodiment of the Old Boys wisdom.

    • Greg

      On the other hand…. White is a walking invitation for someone to clean him up. He never shuts up and does dopey things.

      • Keith Butler

        Scrum half DNA.

      • Nutta

        Completely agree. As I said, in the old days it would not have even copped a mention. But on reflection it would have got a mention; ‘Yup. He probably had that coming ay?’ He’s a 9. It’s an inherent risk to the position.

        • Yowie

          Contributory negligence arises when a plaintiff’s lack of care contributed to the harm or injury they suffered, for example, by being a mouthy annoying little f*cker with a cartoonish moustache.”

        • Nutta

          Yeh but 95% contributory negligence is a bit hard to argue Your Honour.

        • Greg

          Indeed Nutta.
          Go the full 100%.

          Once Mr White starts chatting, you will get support from the bench.

        • Nutta

          I luv it when folk are declared outside the Law…

        • Keith Butler

          Reminds me of the only time I got sent off. Retaliating after one of the opposition gave our 9 a shoeing. Got me 12 weeks suspension. What was I thinking, I should have given him a tap as well!

  • Keith Butler

    Teams are out on the Sanzar website. A few changes made to the Rebs up front. Pone is on the bench after getting his arse handed to him last week by Sio with Orr and Eloff propping. RHP in for the suspended Hosea with Isi and Wilkin joining Wells in the back row. No changes in the backs and common sense has prevailed with DHP still on the mend.if it’s a close game having Pone, Hardwick and Kemeny as run ons could be a good move.

    • Nutta

      I was quite surprised Pone got so boned by Sio. I really didn’t see that coming. Sio really did a job on him. Nice to see Isi back.

      • Keith Butler

        Big height difference but not sure that’s relevant. Pone has to have his feet further back and loses traction as a result? Where’s an ex prop when you need them.

        • Nutta

          It’s sort of the other way around. Sio always packs long (not much knee bend) and is known for it. So generally if you want to do-over someone like Sio you engage then go-soft (hinge). You screw with him on the parallel plane (rather than on the vertical plane). He will then generally over-reach and finish up eating grass. But Pone came at him long as well. That’s not advisable to a guy who has 60+ caps. Say what you like about Sio’s pre-engage, but he fkn strong so it’s a bit of a zero-sum-game at-best to take him in a straight big-dick contest. So Pone got done largely because he didn’t engage his grey matter.

        • Keith Butler

          Cheers Nutta.

        • Who?

          Pone’s still only 24 and in what, his second season for SR? And he grew up in Melbourne. As we know, most THP’s aren’t Taniela (who’s also 24). Hopefully he (Pone) will have sufficient guidance to be a very, very useful international THP in a few years’ time, when 7A’s is looking to move on.

        • Nutta

          I agree – it’s only upside for him. I was just taken aback that someone at the Rebs hadn’t gone through 15min of Sio clips with Pone and said – ‘Right, see how he packs so long and straight? So here’s how we handle this…’. Anyways, he be edumacated now! But I will say that this Feao Fotuaika for the Reds is also shaping as a bloody handy scrummager.

        • Who?

          I’m just surprised that no one’s fixed Sio after all these years… :-(

    • Damo

      I like that Carter Gordon has got a bench spot Keith. I watched him playing for Wests in Bris last weekend. Good skills and quite composed at 10. He is also a good defender. I look forward to him getting a good few minutes on Saturday.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Sully, maybe the Boks will start looking at a similar format having an internal super tournament and then having 2 or 3 teams go into a Super final home and away with Aus and NZ. Going to be interesting to see how this turns out.

    Wessels seems to have had a bit of a free run, especially compared to what Penney had and I’m not really surprised he’s starting to come under pressure. My main beef has been the constant changes to the playing squad and the lack of a game plan that provides any way of scoring tries. He seems to rely on hope more than planning apart from “give it to Koriobete”

    If the finals aren’t Reds vs Brumbies I’ll be gobsmacked whoever gets 3rd is just giving the Brumbies a game and the Reds a rest so I don’t really care who it is.

    • Happyman

      Mate I am with you Wessels is a good young coach but I think he has not made this team his own.

      He had done so with the Force but when he went to the Rebels he had some legacy players who he has kept on. Personally I think they are really missing Billy Meakes he is a smart footy player who does a lot of the shit work and makes every other player look better.

      TBH if you are a NSW to Qld player your first choice is your home state followed by the Brums then the Force or Rebels so recruitment is always going to be an issue

    • Who?

      It’ll be interesting to see if the Bokke are really going to be ready for those Lions…..

  • Hoss

    Afternoon assembled.

    Bit late to the forum today. I recall this very same last round in the first season of SRA. The Farce v The Frebel’s at Newcastle. Glorious sunny day and I was in attendance. I recall yelling to the Farce lineout right in front of me to ‘come on, do it for the Tah’s’ as a Farce win got gods-own into the three – also recall some startled / aggressive looks in return. Alas, not to be on the day. I recall a Frebs try right on the bell with 2-Cows needing to convert from right in front to get through. He then took all of the 60 seconds avail and ran down the clock accordingly and they made their first ‘finals’ campaign.

    Slight reversal this weekend. Tah’s to break the seal this weekend with a rout of those from the third world nation of Victoria.

    Keppler seems a decent man and a reasonable coach, but has had long enough, with enough talent, to achieve more than he has to date and the sad fact is the Mexicans wont progress under his tenure, so lose to Tah’s and that may be ‘hit the road jacque’.

    Reds should be too good for a brave WA, but have no fear 1985, the might blue shall deliver upon thee a first finals start where you will be ceremoniously hammered by the puppy killers 8 rolling mauls tries to nil, before the Reds smash the fore-mentioned ‘denizens of dull’ the week after by 45 at Fortress Brisbane.

    Then the wait is over. Those kiwi sides can hide no more – its on. Look for Arden to ‘find’ 1000 cases of covid just as we are about to belt them – better a nationwide economic shutdown costing the NZ economy around $215.63 / day in lost GDP, then there prized rugby sides to get touched up by us.

    Look out Kiwi’s – we’re coming to getcha.

    • All is forgiven, cant let things from the past define our relationship now can we?

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I wait with baited breath

        • Yowie

          Mate, did you consider that KARL’s workplace might not allow erotic content on work computers?

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Hahahahah baaaaabara

      • Brumby Runner

        Surely, “bated breath” WOB, though in this case I’m sure your are ready and willing to throw a few “baited” comments around too.

        • Yowie

          Different again from a “bated” desk.

  • Go Tahs Rebels ! :P

    • Keith Butler

      Great result for the Force and even as a Rebs supporter they earned it. That Olowofela has some toe. No need for the Rebs to play conservatively now so let’s just stick it to the Tahs.

      • Great the Force won, for the obvious reasons, plus we no longer have to rely on a Rebs loss to stay in the hunt.

        TBH would like to see the Tahs get a win sometime this season though.

        Hopefully a good game that goes down to the wire.

