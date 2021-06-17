 Thursdays Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Thursdays Rugby News

Thursdays Rugby News

Week Six of my GAGR adventure

My discussion points in no particular order.

Fiji team to play NZ Fiji Drua v QLD Country NRC 2018 (photo credit: QRU Media - Brendan Hertel)

The Fiji coach Vern Cotter has named  his extended squad to play the New Zealand in July. It must be said it is a fairly handy team made up of many locally and European based players. Everyone’s second favourite team is as follows

Loosehead Prop Peni Ravai, Eroni Mawi, Haereiti Hetet

Hookers Sam Matavesi, Peniami Narisia, Mesulame Dolokoto

Tighthead Prop Luke Tagi, Mesake Doge, Leeroy Atalifo

Locks Tevita Ratuva, Temo Mayanavanua, Leone Nakarawa, Albert Tuisue

Back Row Mesulame Kunavula, Kitione Kamikamica, John Dyer, Peceli Yato

Halfbacks Frank Lomani, Mosese Sorovi, Simione Kuruvoli

Flyhalves Ben Volavola, Teti Tela

Center Levani Botia, Vilimoni Botitu, Waisea Nayacalevu, Eneriko Buliruarua, Onisi Ratave

Wingers Nemani Nadolo, Vinaya Habosi, Manasa Mataele, Eroni Sau

Fullbacks Seta Tuicuvu, Kini Murimurivalu

It is a pretty handy squad and if they had an even playing field in terms of time together to train one would imagine they would make a very good account of themselves.

Fiji Times Article here: https://www.fijitimes.com/flying-fijians-extended-squad-named-for-all-backs-tests/

I think we can now all see why Moses Sorovi fell out of favour with the Queensland selectors about two months ago. HE obviously made himself unavailable for Australian selection and got punted.

The Elephant in the Room are the NZ Refs against us, or are Australian Rugby Fans Whinging.

Referee ad

I have considered this topic over the last week and thought I would share my thoughts while sober. My views are a little more strident if I am watching a game while drinking red wine.

With the state of play at the moment the NZ teams are ahead of us, and we need at least parity from the man in the middle to compete. When decisions go against our teams they are not robust enough to recover and the Kiwis are very good at taking advantage when the opposition is down to 14.

The Reds V Canes game on the weekend was a good game of end to end footy, ruined by the Referee. When the Kiwi commentators are telling you that both yellow cards against the Reds are terrible decisions, you can take it to the bank that that is the case.

The high tackle framework is adjudicated completely differently by the NZ and Aus referees, and this is an issue. All of the Referees to decide what the points of emphasis are to be going into these type of competitions. When Greg Holmes gets a Yellow when the opposition ducks into contact and a Cane’s player only gets yellow when he clocks a Reds player with no arms and direct contact to the head smacks of inconsistency.

I also recall the first Reds game against the Highlanders, when the Reds fought back into the game and score a try. We get the familiar, is there any reason why I cannot award the try. Again, the Kiwi commentators are explaining why the pass was backwards several times only to then say well I guess I need my eyes checked when the try was rubbed out.

Even the most one-eyed supporter would agree that the TMO’s in NZ will look at any score by the opposition 50 times to try and find any reason not to award the try. And lose the footage of the infraction by the Kiwi team (Think Kurtley Beale maliciously using his throat to accost Joe Moody’s forearm a couple of years ago, to name just one of many).

The real issue is people like my 20 something year old son saying I am sick of watching us get stitched up by this shit, and he plays. This sentiment is hard to disagree with.

If I were the Super Rugby Overlord, My Take on What a real Pan Asian comp should look like.

Super_Rugby_AU_logo

Here is my take on what I would do with a brand new competition clean slate, no sacred cows. When I think about this type of thing, I always think what the NRL would not want us to do.

The main issue at the moment is there is no jeopardy in the games, even in the NZ comp everyone knows the Saders will win it. Super Rugby AU showed how much engagement happens when the outcome is not known, Super Rugby TT showed how much engagement happens when the outcome is known.

So here it is.

16 Team Comp, 5 Teams Australia, 5 Teams NZ, 1 Team Pacifica,1 Team Hong Kong, 4 Teams Japan with a hard salary cap. The population reach for this comp is close to a billion people within the time zone, and that does not include China.

8 games each weekend in our time zone, so each game is available to be viewed at a time that is suitable for the consumers. You play each team home and away and half of the teams each year once in a seeding arrangement like the NFL.

No country allegiance if you play in the comp you are eligible for selection for your Country. So Damian McKenzie can play for the Hong Kong Venture Capitalists (I like that name).

Each team has a core of 40 players on contract and can quarantine them in the main roster, the remainder go into a preseason draft where each team can select them based on previous years results. Rookies also enter a rookie draft. Teams will be able to trade players. The total squad size is 55 players. This will even the competition out so that every team has the opportunity to win. Players who have long term injuries go into injury protocol and teams can bring in extra players as injury cover and the cost offsets against the salary cap.

This is a simple concept and as I said would seriously hurt the NRL as talent would start to flow our way due to the value of a broadcast deal and team sponsorships.

PS: it will never happen.

 

ProD2 playoff promotion game between Biarritz vs Bayonne

Obviously Kev forgot about these

Obviously Kev forgot about these

The playoff game between Biarritz and Bayonne was as tight and electric a theatre as you will ever see. Both sides are local rivals, with each other’s Stadia being a few kilometres away from the other.

Imagine if you will the tension as the game went to full time with the scores being locked at 6 all and remaining that way until it came down to a penalty shootout. Tensions would rise until the sixth kick by which stage each team would be down to the guys who never kick in the game.

https://www.reddit.com/r/rugbyunion/comments/nyetmd/final_moments_of_biarritz_vs_bayonne/

Bayonne winger Aymeric Luc was the first to miss and with the chance to win it with a sudden death kick, former England flanker Steffon Armitage stepped up and sealed Biarritz’s Top 14 status for next season. The 35-year-old put in a stellar 100-minute shift for Biarritz captaining the side in a sunny 36-degree day in Biarritz and slotted his shot at goal before the fans invaded the pitch to celebrate with the hero of the hour.

Given the stakes involved in the European leagues, the successful kick would have been worth millions to the club and gave Biarritz a seat at the top table of French Rugby for next season.

  • Archie

    Nice write up.

    The NZ ref thing is a bit tinfoil hat sorry. This happens on both sides, but naturally supporters only commit to memory what they feel aggrieved by. Eg I remember feeling as aggrieved watching some of Berry’s decisions against the Chiefs, just ignoring knocks and forwards and illegal ruck entries. The illegal protocol employed by the Aus TMO to check the Canes eventual ‘no try’ in Canberra … was also a WTF moment. But I also remember Kiwi refs finding plenty of subtle reasons to call back tries against Kiwi teams. Eg in the Saders Force game, the Saders had about 3 would-be tries called back (all correctly)… but were all for subtle enough reasons that would be completely ‘overlookable’ should you actually be inclined to want to give your team a leg up.

    Do refs make mistakes… yep. Are refs bias… I don’t believe so. But plenty of knowledgable rugby folk will disagree with me… on both sides of the Tasman.

    Just a quick one on your comp idea… love it!!! A player draft would be so brilliant! I’d love to see the impact introducing some superstar players could have turning around a struggling club. The draft period alone would be highly entertaining. Genius… I’d sign a petition for this if you want to get a vote going. I agree… unlikely though.

    • Happyman

      Mate love the tin foil hat. It keeps the hot Qld sun off although is a little hot underneath.

      As I said our teams are not robust enough to overcome the bad calls.

    • Who?

      No question Berry has implicit bias in some of his calls. But that doesn’t mean Kiwis don’t have the same issue.
      The real issues are… We haven’t had the opportunity for neutral refs (something I’m sure all would prefer – including the refs – I’m sure they don’t like being accused of bias), and we’ve had a vast majority of games reffed by Kiwis. If you have the vast majority of games reffed by one group, then it’s going to feel conspiratorial – even when it isn’t.
      Further, when there’s differences in how refs are interpreting the game – exacerbated by the fact that we had different trial laws and interpretations between SR Au and SR Ao – then you’re going to notice it even more.

  • Gun

    Anything that puts the comp first as an entertainment vehicle. A commission to run it, equalisation via a draft and other mechanisms like salary caps etc, player movement with rep duties as described in your article, umpires trained and owned by the competition.

  • Alister Smith

    Thanks for the news Happyman

  • Reds Revival

    Thanks Happyman.
    While I like your concept in theory, and can see some definite benefit for the non Kiwi teams, what advantage do teams gets for running an academy? At the moment, they are rewarded by getting first choice of the best talent from their region being trained in their system. Under your proposed concept of a draft, they spend the time and money to develop these young players, who then get taken by the highest bidder. There is little to no incentive in that.

    • Patrick

      You could tweak it to allow them first call on their players. But if they have players who can get into someone else’s 40 they should be letting them go?

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        Why the question mark?

        • Patrick

          Well I’m not sure if they should – maybe they should be all allowed to reserve an extra quota of academy players to create an incentive to develop players, maybe the game benefits if the best players are all getting a full crack at a match day spot.

          But I do get a grammar demerit for that so fair comment.

        • Reds Revival

          I like the idea of the extra spots for academy players. That concept has real merit and helps justify the expense of their own academy.
          I wasn’t critiquing your grammar (people in glass houses…), I just thought you weren’t sure of your own suggestion.

      • Who?

        I don’t think it’d be as big an issue if you changed the international eligibility requirements. I believe the international residency requirement increased to five years (though I haven’t looked at that for a while), but if you also made it such that playing inside that comp didn’t automatically give you residency for that second nation, then the smaller nations would feel safer with those arrangements.

        As in, if I were Fiji, I wouldn’t feel terrible if someone was in the Drua academy, was selected for the Reds, played there for years, and due to that five year residency requirement and the overall competition arrangement they were still considered a Fijian player, rather than being Wallaby-eligible.

    • Mike D

      Hence his comments that it won’t happen. Vested interests etc.

  • Keith Butler

    So fellow GAGRians, what’s the betting on the Bricks appearance before the tribunal tonight. He should get 3 weeks just for being fuckin stupid but I reckon he’ll be downgraded to a YC because he’s such a nice bloke, offered a $6m contract by AR and receive a belated OA from Scotty from Marketing for services to keeping rugby tribunals employed. A cynic, moi, mais non.

    • Perth girl

      He should get 6 weeks for that hit, no mitigating circumstances!

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Her should mate but I bet he doesn’t

    • Yowie

      …and receive a belated OA from Scotty…

      Mate they wouldn’t give an Order of Australia to an unhinged lunatic.

      Never mind.

  • Crescent

    Thanks Happyman.

    Looking forward to the Fiji fixture against the Scots, and I hope that Sorovi going out of favour at the Reds was not related to wanting to play for Fiji. We are happy to give capped internationals for other countries a run, but when a guy is considering his eligibiliy, we become less interested? Just feels morally wrong to me.

    Not touching the refs thing with a barge pole. I had a sense of humour failure for the last round of TT, related to the ongoing tactical stupidity of our own squads, which is where the real gap exists. Tim Sampson at the Force has the right tactics, and is building the right balance of experience and youth in the squad, they will give any future TT style competition a real shake. I am going to leave it there.

    In terms of the dream comp – the question we really need to answer is “what is the commercial potential of the region?”. The Saffas finally headed north for completely logical reasons that Super Rugby could never address – the time zone disparity for the fans. The relative strength of the Euro is kind of a bonus for SARU, but they are better off from a spectator perspective and a financial perspective hitching their wagon to the European clubs. Where is the pacific revenue generation potential that works for fans? How would we go with two divisions for the region that offers promotion and relegation opportunities?

    Our region still needs a significant amount of investment to make it work – the likes of FIFA and Asian Development Bank are tipping grant money into pacific islands to provide infrastructure as a springboard for growth. Rugby still sees pacific islands as a net exporter of talent, and have no real interest in promoting the top level of the sport domestically.

  • Reds Revival

    With the discussion of Fiji in today’s news, how many player currently in Australian Super teams will be repatriated to the Drua?
    Off the top of my head I can think of Lomani, Uru, Sorovi, Droasese. The other Fijians have been capped for the Wallabies, so probably aren’t as “at risk”. Are there any others who I haven’t thought of?

  • Reds Revival

    I don’t know why I was thinking of this last night, but the Reds backline next year (assuming full fit) is likely to be as follows;

    9. McDermott
    10. JOC
    11 Daugunu
    12 Paisami
    13 Henry
    14 Vunivalu
    15 Petaia (if Rennie has his way)

    That’s an amazing looking backline, as everyone is a line breaking threat.

    Then consider the reserve backline;

    9. Sorovi/Thomas
    10 Tom Lynagh
    11 Hegarty
    12 Stewart
    13 Flook
    14 Campbell
    15 Grealy

    While there are some young guns in there, still a Super Rugby standard backline.

    Hopefully their forwards can get them some good ball, as I expect Thorn and McKay will want to play the Kiwi style of fast, up tempo rugby. Should make for an entertaining SRAU!

  • Jason

    Honestly, and I’ve been saying this since the Aus-NZ Gulf was apparent (so after round 2), we can’t have a competition involving the New Zealand Super Rugby sides and move forwards with Australian Rugby. Just 5 weeks of SRTT has completely undone any progress made by SRAU (and there was a LOT of progress).

    We can’t have our teams getting beaten by 20+ points every second week and even hope to compete with NRL or AFL. MAYBE if it’s our teams doing the beating, but even the AFL and NRL are struggling with having teams that are way better or way worse and it turns off the casual fans.

    We can’t play with New Zealand as things are right now, I’m not sure what RA/NZRU can or will do about it — if anything, but for the casual Australian fan we can’t play New Zealand and expect the game to grow.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Happyman. The Fiji team should be good and it’ll be great to see how they go. I’m hoping Stan will look at showing these games but haven’t heard anything yet. Interesting on Sorovi, personally I like his ball delivery and at times he played better than almost anyone else. Be a bit small minded of QLD if this is why he fell out of favour.

    That penalty kick off would have been fun to see. Bizarre but fun. Be funny to see in RWC final wouldn’t it?

    I sort of like the Pan Asian competition but can’t see NZ to agreeing to the whole freedom of movement thing as They will not want players moving into a coaching structures where they go backwards. It’s certainly one of the main issues with the current competition. I’m also not sure that at least for the first few years it would provide enough of a high level of the game for it to be something that would help develop our players and teams and that is real worry.

    Not unexpectedly no doubt but I’ll bite on the referee thing mate. Calling bullshit on the bias and while it might feel like some justification, I’d be very wary of thinking that anything the NZ commentators said would have any basis of fact or reality. Justin Marshall in particular has demonstrated time after time that his knowledge on both the laws of the game and how they are applied is very low. Happy for you, and others to take up on it though as I know it helps justify what you feel when you look at decisions through the one eyed telescope. I actually penned a piece on the Red YC and penalty try and hopefully Sully will review it soon and get it published. I won’t go into any detail here but the process that referees use does lead them to where they went.
    For me I think the biggest issue facing the Australian teams in the TT, and in SRAU when they had the same gripes, is that when you are refereeing a game the dominant team tends to get the rub of the green in any decision making process. There are a few reasons for this. Firstly, the picture that you get just looks better for the dominant team and so it becomes easier to see things in their favour. Secondly, when a team is being dominated they are more likely to bend the law to try and get some parity. Isolated players are more likely to break the law to try and retain possession, defending players are more likely to creep off side to get to a tackle, a player facing two or three is more likely to knock the ball away to prevent a try. Thirdly, the tactical application of the law often seems as inconsistent and if a referee feels a player breaking the law isn’t making a material effect on what’;s happening it often isn’t called and so people not understanding the why often just see the breaking of the law and not why it wasn’t called.
    Personally when I’n refereeing things happen too fast for me to try and consciously try and apply the laws to favour one side and games at a higher level are mush faster than the ones I referee. I don’t believe referees are biased at all but I do believe that the application of the law changes at times and most spectators don’t understand the intricacies of this. It’s all much easier to blame the referee for a poor result as it can help overlook the faults in “your” team.

    • Happyman

      Mate I thought of you when I wrote it. It was my click bait piece for the week.

      I honestly believe that the Ref in the middle just adjudicates on what he sees. The TMO is a big problem for mine. Be it in Brisbane, Auckland it Twickenham.

      The reason I love club footy over high level is the ref makes a decision and the game moves on. Right or wrong love it or hate it.

      The TMO tries to make the imperfect perfect and it just does not work.

