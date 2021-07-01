Thursdays Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Thursdays Rugby News

Happy New Financial Year from Covid Corner. This week will be News lite as my real job has gotten in the way of the important things in life.

My discussion points in no particular order.

Want to contribute reach out to Sully shane@greenandgoldrugby.com.au

Western Force Super W team withdraws from the Comp

From the Western Force Site.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation in NSW, the Western Force has finished its 2021 Super W season early, returning to Perth to complete the mandatory two weeks quarantine.

This decision ensures players and staff can return to their families and fulfil employment obligations without further impact.

Force CEO Tony Lewis said the decision was made for the welfare of the players and management of the team.

“We were greatly looking forward to Round Two after a very promising start to the season. However, the health and well-being of our players, their families and team management is our priority.”

The Round Two fixture between the Western Force and NSW Waratahs in Coffs Harbour has been cancelled with the remaining Super W teams’ games continuing as scheduled.

Any updates to the competition fixtures and format will be announced in the coming days.

Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos said: “We are really disappointed for all of the ladies competing in this year’s Buildcorp Super W as we continue to manage the impacts of COVID-19.

“It was set to be a great festival of rugby in Coffs Harbour, providing much-needed game time leading into the Test Series.

“We have had fantastic support from NSW Regional Government, competition partners Buildcorp as well as Nine and Stan around this event, and I want to personally thank them for their understanding in making this decision.”

Rugby Australia General Manager Women’s Rugby Jilly Collins said: “It is obviously very disappointing to be in this position, but we had to consider the welfare of our players and staff based in Western Australia.

“These programs are not full-time. Players and management take time away from family and off work to compete in this tournament. Given the new restrictions implemented, our priority was to ensure minimal further disruption to their lives outside of the sport.

“The situation for our other teams is slightly different but we will continue to manage that on a day-to-day basis.”

Caleb Timu Signs off on his Rugby Career

Former Reds and Wallabies back-rower Caleb Timu has called time on his career at the age of 27. If you have listened to his Podcast Timu Time this man is deeply religious and beinbg in France away from family and church seems to have affected him deeply. Although an international he probably did not completely fulfill his potential as a Rugby player but as a person I think there are bigger things ahead for this young man.

https://www.rugby.com.au/news/former-reds-wallabies-backrower-caleb-timu-calls-time-on-career-2021628

English Premiership Final

The final played our between Harlequins and Exeter was considered to be one of the great finals every played if you listen to the English commentariat. For those that do not know Quins got up 40 to 38 in what was an entertaining game of Rugby.

I do find it funny when people from the North talk about Southern hemisphere rugby the say it is defence optional and when a game is played up there with 78 points scored it is a smorgasbord of attacking champagne rugby.

It did get me thinking name your top five games of Rugby you have ever seen.

‘The issue is that nobody from the RFU has spoken to him’ – No England call for Lynagh

I know the other brother is coming to Queensland but someone from RA needs to reach out to this guy. I know he is born in Italy and raised in England but the thought of Noddy’s Son playing for the English hurts my heart.

Lynagh shone in the Gallagher Premiership final against Exeter, his two tries proving critical to the West London team snatching an unlikely victory from reigning league champions.

The 20-year-old son of the Wallaby great Michael Lynagh has been in flying form for the club which brought him through their academy system and he’s unsurprisingly garnered international attention.