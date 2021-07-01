 Thursdays Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Thursdays Rugby News

Thursdays Rugby News

Happy New Financial Year from Covid Corner. This week will be News lite as my real job has gotten in the way of the important things in life.

My discussion points in no particular order.

Western Force Super W team withdraws from the Comp

2020 Western Force jersey close up

From the Western Force Site.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation in NSW, the Western Force has finished its 2021 Super W season early, returning to Perth to complete the mandatory two weeks quarantine.

This decision ensures players and staff can return to their families and fulfil employment obligations without further impact.

Force CEO Tony Lewis said the decision was made for the welfare of the players and management of the team.

“We were greatly looking forward to Round Two after a very promising start to the season. However, the health and well-being of our players, their families and team management is our priority.”

The Round Two fixture between the Western Force and NSW Waratahs in Coffs Harbour has been cancelled with the remaining Super W teams’ games continuing as scheduled.

Any updates to the competition fixtures and format will be announced in the coming days.

Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos said: “We are really disappointed for all of the ladies competing in this year’s Buildcorp Super W as we continue to manage the impacts of COVID-19.

“It was set to be a great festival of rugby in Coffs Harbour, providing much-needed game time leading into the Test Series.

“We have had fantastic support from NSW Regional Government, competition partners Buildcorp as well as Nine and Stan around this event, and I want to personally thank them for their understanding in making this decision.”

Rugby Australia General Manager Women’s Rugby Jilly Collins said: “It is obviously very disappointing to be in this position, but we had to consider the welfare of our players and staff based in Western Australia.

“These programs are not full-time. Players and management take time away from family and off work to compete in this tournament. Given the new restrictions implemented, our priority was to ensure minimal further disruption to their lives outside of the sport.

“The situation for our other teams is slightly different but we will continue to manage that on a day-to-day basis.”

Caleb Timu Signs off on his Rugby Career

EDIT Caleb Timu 1J1A6696

Former Reds and Wallabies back-rower Caleb Timu has called time on his career at the age of 27. If you have listened to his Podcast Timu Time this man is deeply religious and beinbg in France away from family and church seems to have affected him deeply. Although an international he probably did not completely fulfill his potential as a Rugby player but as a person I think there are bigger things ahead for this young man.

https://www.rugby.com.au/news/former-reds-wallabies-backrower-caleb-timu-calls-time-on-career-2021628

 

English Premiership Final

marler poite straight

The final played our between Harlequins and Exeter was considered to be one of the great finals every played if you listen to the English commentariat. For those that do not know Quins got up 40 to 38 in what was an entertaining game of Rugby.

 

I do find it funny when people from the North talk about Southern hemisphere rugby the say it is defence optional and when a game is played up there with 78 points scored it is a smorgasbord of attacking champagne rugby.

 

It did get me thinking name your top five games of Rugby you have ever seen.

 

 

‘The issue is that nobody from the RFU has spoken to him’ – No England call for Lynagh

One comp to rule them all?

One comp to rule them all?

 

I know the other brother is coming to Queensland but someone from RA needs to reach out to this guy. I know he is born in Italy and raised in England but the thought of Noddy’s Son playing for the English hurts my heart.

Lynagh shone in the Gallagher Premiership final against Exeter, his two tries proving critical to the West London team snatching an unlikely victory from reigning league champions.

The 20-year-old son of the Wallaby great Michael Lynagh has been in flying form for the club which brought him through their academy system and he’s unsurprisingly garnered international attention.

 

  • Ads

    Typical selfishness from the Force withdrawing from yet another Super Rugby comp.

    Report
  • Patrick

    Gee yes we should be speaking to young Lynagh!

    Report
    • Reds Revival

      Tom Lynagh has already signed to the Reds Academy for next year. I hope that they give him some game time to ease the burden on JOC2.0 and give him a taste of the big time.

      Report
      • Keith Butler

        Just watch a compilation video of the lad, he looks classy. Looks like his older brother Lewis may hang his hat with England.

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          I saw it too KB. In future years, I think him and Mac Grealy will have defences grasping at thin air.

          Report
        • Perth girl

          Isn’t there a third brother as well?

          Report
  • Reds Revival

    Apparently the Kiwi press is saying that there are discussions around including Fiji and Japan in The Rugby Championship from 2024. Not sure why it hasn’t been covered in Australian press, but a great initiative. I really hope that idea gets up!

    Report
    • Hambone

      They should move this forward even quicker.. still bludey good news..

      Report
    • idiot savant

      I wonder how much of that is prompted by Silver Lake looking over their shoulder? Good move either way.

      Report
  • Reds Revival

    Following on from the Rebels announcement, Darren Coleman is expected to name his assistant coaching team consisting of Richard Graham, Dave Wessels and Corey Worthington (as Defence Coach).

    Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I can’t see a sarcastic font there but hoping it is in

      Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Would still be an improvement on this year! ;-)

      Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Happyman. Bloody COVID stuffing things up since forever. The real issue for me is the lack of support for the women’s comp which means they can’t afford the time away from their real work. That’s a real pity and I hope it doesn’t affect the test side too much.
    That’s an early retirement for Timu and if he does come back to Australia it maybe that getting him in with all his experience may be a better option than yet another league convert who can run but do nothing else. If I was the Tahs coach I’d certainly be looking into it.
    Not surprised that no one is reaching out to Lynagh, the lack of any centralised plan within rugby here and the disjointed State vs RA mismanagement is always going to see this occurring. People seem to be too focussed on listening to media and reading their hype rather than doing their job. Pretty poor form to be honest.

    Report
  • Keith Butler

    Both the Quins/Bristol semi and the final were certainly entertaining H. I take your point about defence but you can have a great D but still be opened up by a better attack. Comparing the D of Quins/Exeter to that offered by the Tahs bears no comparison. I just sat back and enjoyed the show.

    Report
    • Happyman

      Agreed mate I just find the dialogue amusing. Particularly the Eggchasers guys.
      I really like both of these teams.

      Report
    • Crescent

      In fairness KB, Defence was eliminated from the Tahs dictionary this year. Comparing a semi final fixture with the Super AU cellar dweller is epitome of comparing apples and oranges. Or I have missed the sarcasm font somewhere along the way….

      Report
    • Damo

      Keith the English final was a cracker. Very different to the arm wrestle in Paris- although that game was equally entertaining. It was great to see the Arnold boys together for Toulouse and it’s a real shame we are not going to see Dupont at 9 for the French. He is something special.

      Report
  • Nutta

    Tis a pity that the East South Africa girls went home. But it’s a reality for essentially amateur footballers. Thankyou for your efforts.

    Caleb Timu – I agree with your assessment. He seems a pretty well-rounded guy. Dare I say that sometimes life is bigger than just rugby.

    Northern Rose-Tinted glasses – what did we expect? Remember you are talking about a group of people who

    No one talking to Lynagh Jnr – this seems to be a common comment regarding RA recruitment. We have heard the same from LFG, Sean McMahon and a few others lately.

    Report
  • A Dingo Stole My Rugby

    Noddy has since revealed on the twits that both Australia and Italy have reached out to Louis in recent months. But from England – crickets. How can a player who played for England under 16s, 18s and 20s be completely ignored by his country of birth and residence as he’s actually improved? Says more about England’s talent ID approach than any other. especially when other countries for which he is eligible have actually expressed interest…

    Report
  • Perth girl

    Twiggy and Matt get on the phone to Lynagh junior quick smart!

    Report
Like all things rugby a firm believer that we all love the game just support different colours.

