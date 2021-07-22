 Thursday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Thursday’s Rugby News sees Jesse Mogg back in Canberra, Tah signings, the Lions Tour limping along, TJ Perenara back in black and no main image due to technical gremlins.

Jesse Mogg returns to Brumbies

Embed from Getty ImagesBrumby & Wallaby fullback and Brisbane boy Jesse Mogg has returned to the Brumbies for the next two seasons after six years playing in France according to the Brumbies website.

The 32-year-old made 60 appearances for the Brumbies from 2012 to 2015 and made his Wallabies debut against the British and Irish Lions in 2013.

Mogg spent three years at French club Montpellier, winning the European Challenge Cup in 2016 alongside Nic White before moving within the Top 14 League to Pau.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said: “We’re really excited to see Jesse back at the Brumbies.”

“He made a real impact on the club in his first stint and he returns as an experienced professional player who has played in some very big games, and that’s something we feel will be a valuable addition to our group.”

“He’s still very quick, has a huge boot, and we believe he will complement our outside backs over the next couple of years.”

Tahs sign three Junior Wallabies

Embed from Getty ImagesGAGR’s own Nathan Williamson reports that the Waratahs have  signing Junior Wallabies Tiaan Taukipulu, Adrian Brown and Langi Gleeson to long-term deals.

Taukipulu, who was also a part of the New Zealand Schoolboys, has signed a two-year extension after making his debut for the club in 2020 in Super Rugby AU.

Loosehead prop Adrian Brown joined the squad until 2024, having been a part of the Waratahs Academy straight out of school as a 17-year-old.

No.8 Langi Gleeso has recently returned from an injury that sidelined him for the majority of the season.

NSW Head of Talent Management Andrew Cleverley (whose office is next to NSW Head of Organizing Victory Parades) said “They are a talented group that NSW has worked hard to keep and showcases the depth we are building through our pathways.”

Lions Tour

Embed from Getty ImagesAlun Wyn Jones will complete a stunning recovery from a dislocated shoulder four weeks ago to captain the British & Irish Lions in Saturday’s first Test against South Africa according to The Guardian.

Jones’s return is remarkable but Gatland is satisfied that the 35-year-old has proved his fitness in his appearance against the Stormers off the bench on Saturday and he lines up alongside Maro Itoje in a reprisal of the second-row partnership that performed so well against New Zealand four years ago.

Omissions include Conor Murray – who was named tour captain when Jones was initially struck down by injury – and England captain & high tackle merchant Owen Farrell, who will both provide cover from the bench.

Rugby Dump reports that SA Rugby and the British & Irish Lions confirmed on Tuesday that agreement had been reached to conclude the Lions Series in Cape Town only.

The Series was scheduled to return to Gauteng following the first Test in Cape Town on Saturday. However, the decision to remain in Cape Town was made following extensive consultation with medical experts on the risks associated with the Delta Goodrem variant of COVID-19.

All three test matches will now take place at the Cape Town Stadium on successive Saturdays – 24 and 31 July and 7 August.

TJ Perenara returns despite spray from Foster

Embed from Getty Images

ESPN reports that scrum-half TJ Perenara has been recalled to the All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship after returning to New Zealand from a fruitful stint in Japan.

Perenara was unavailable for selection during the recent home Tests against Tonga and Fiji due to his contract with Osaka-based Red Hurricanes (presumably selected for ease of remembering).

ABs coach Ian Foster said he didn’t like the way Perenara’s future had played out in the media and questioned whether the halfback’s interest in a switch to rugby league earlier this year was actually genuine or whether he had merely wanted to raise his contract value.

“I didn’t really know whether TJ was serious with the NRL or not,” Foster told stuff.co.nz on Monday.

“I wasn’t personally over-impressed that that played out publicly; I made that point to him, I didn’t like the senior All Black coming out and saying he was thinking of leaving.”

“That’s all part of the negotiation ploy I guess, but ultimately he’s back.”

  • Steve

    Well well well – it seems even the Brumbies aren’t immune to a bit of a nostalgic signing. I realise Moggy is just going to be squad cover and a bit of an old head but I don’t see a great deal of value to the squad tbh. Tom Banks offers at least as much as Moggy ever did.

    I’m more impressed with the Tahs signings (although less happy given the Waratahs’ less-than-sterling reputation for player development).

    Well as for the Lions tour, it may as well be renamed the Who-Cares Cup right now, the interest here in the UK has been nil as far as I can tell, but I guess it’s pleasing the broadcasters (somewhere).

    Report
    • Patrick

      That was my thought too: do we really still allow the Tarts to sign promising players?

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        Ditto.

        Report
      • Yowie

        Well, they can either have their hopes dashed by unreachable NSW house prices or by being in the Tahs.

        Report
    • Sammy Salsa

      Yes pretty concerning from the Brumbies given news about all the other Australia clubs signing up young talent over the past couple of weeks. Anyone heard anything about further Brumbies signings/academy promotions? I’d imagine Jesse would have been reasonably cheap considering his injuries over the last few years.

      Report
  • Jcr

    I’m still trying to get my head around what a head of NSW Talent Management looks like , I’m not sure if it’s a balloon with a face drawn on or a bit like old mates rotating head in the Exorcist.

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      I was thinking more a spinning dart board, with a bunch of names on it. Then the Head of Talent recruitment puts a blind fold on, spins around three times then throws darts.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        And when he invariably misses they just ring a random Mosman number and ask whoever answers

        Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Absaloodle.

          Report
      • Greg

        except he was not in the same room as the dartboard?

        Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      bahahahawahaha I almost snorted my coffee reading this.

      Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Yowie, be good to see Mogg back. If he’s developed his game further up north then he will be very welcome back here. Banks still plays a bit hot and cold for me and maybe Mogg can help him be more consistent in his game.

    Good to see the Tahs signing players and if they truly are playing the long game then that’s a pretty good move. Let’s hope they actually do some development of players instead of the last few years where players seem to regress while they’re at the Tahs.

    So publicly chastising a player in your team! Not a play I’d have expected of an All Black coach. I don’t care what his results are this year, it’s time for Foster to move on. He hasn’t got what it takes to be the coach of the All Blacks.

    Lions – Meh!

    Report
    • Alister Smith

      Yes I saw that last night. If he didn’t think he deserved to be there why didn’t he just pick Christie and let TJ play catch up in NPC – it is only for the 3rd half spot anyway and could have brought TJ in for cover if needed. I think Kirwan is right in this call.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I think Perinara is still No2. He’s still better than Webber and ahead of Christie

        Report
  • Reds Revival

    Brumby & Wallaby fullback and Brisbane boy Jesse Mogg
    You couldn’t help dropping in there Yowie that yet another Brumby player was a Brisbane product.
    It will be interesting to see if AWJ can play out a full game in the COVID Cup before getting injured again.
    Not sure if you guys have seen that Rugby Australia are doing a survey to decided the name of next year’s Super Rugby comp.
    https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JVL66WK?utm_source=teamrugby&utm_medium=edm&utm_campaign=superrugby
    I voted for Rugby McRugby Face…

    Report
    • Yowie

      King oath. It’s a fine balance between reporting the news with a straight bat, putting in a few jokes and shamelessly plugging Brisbane and Queensland as the greatest rugby places on earth.

      Report
  • Alister Smith

    I am beginning to rename the days of the week. Today is Yowieday tomorrow is Hossday and we have Sullyday and sometimes Happyday (which is a bit of a misnomer because one day it fell on a particularly sh!t day, then there is Brisday etc… thanks fellas for the news.

    Report
    • Yowie

      I usually have Wednesday but Happyman is “assisting police with their enquiries” into something today.

      Report
      • Happyman

        Appreciate it mate IT issues should be sorted for next week.

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          “IT issues” That’s a new name for it

          Report
        • Yowie

          Well, if your rural shed bitcoin mining farm running on unmetered grid electricity got raided – you would have IT issues too.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          hahahahahaha true

          Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Two games this year for the Wallarooes vs the Black Ferns. That’s awesome that they have arranged this.
    https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/rugby/black-ferns/125817224/black-ferns-locked-in-to-host-two-tests-against-australia

    Report
    • Yowie

      will take on the Wallaroos at Rugby Park in Christchurch on September 26

      Do you sometimes find that there is too much imagination applied to the task of naming a sports field?

      Report
A reclusive Reds-supporting bushland creature.

