Thursday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Thursday’s Rugby News sees Jesse Mogg back in Canberra, Tah signings, the Lions Tour limping along, TJ Perenara back in black and no main image due to technical gremlins.

Jesse Mogg returns to Brumbies Embed from Getty Images Brumby & Wallaby fullback and Brisbane boy Jesse Mogg has returned to the Brumbies for the next two seasons after six years playing in France according to the Brumbies website. The 32-year-old made 60 appearances for the Brumbies from 2012 to 2015 and made his Wallabies debut against the British and Irish Lions in 2013. Mogg spent three years at French club Montpellier, winning the European Challenge Cup in 2016 alongside Nic White before moving within the Top 14 League to Pau. Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said: “We’re really excited to see Jesse back at the Brumbies.” “He made a real impact on the club in his first stint and he returns as an experienced professional player who has played in some very big games, and that’s something we feel will be a valuable addition to our group.” “He’s still very quick, has a huge boot, and we believe he will complement our outside backs over the next couple of years.”

Tahs sign three Junior Wallabies Embed from Getty Images GAGR’s own Nathan Williamson reports that the Waratahs have signing Junior Wallabies Tiaan Taukipulu, Adrian Brown and Langi Gleeson to long-term deals. Taukipulu, who was also a part of the New Zealand Schoolboys, has signed a two-year extension after making his debut for the club in 2020 in Super Rugby AU. Loosehead prop Adrian Brown joined the squad until 2024, having been a part of the Waratahs Academy straight out of school as a 17-year-old. No.8 Langi Gleeso has recently returned from an injury that sidelined him for the majority of the season. NSW Head of Talent Management Andrew Cleverley (whose office is next to NSW Head of Organizing Victory Parades) said “They are a talented group that NSW has worked hard to keep and showcases the depth we are building through our pathways.”

Lions Tour Embed from Getty Images Alun Wyn Jones will complete a stunning recovery from a dislocated shoulder four weeks ago to captain the British & Irish Lions in Saturday’s first Test against South Africa according to The Guardian. Jones’s return is remarkable but Gatland is satisfied that the 35-year-old has proved his fitness in his appearance against the Stormers off the bench on Saturday and he lines up alongside Maro Itoje in a reprisal of the second-row partnership that performed so well against New Zealand four years ago. Omissions include Conor Murray – who was named tour captain when Jones was initially struck down by injury – and England captain & high tackle merchant Owen Farrell, who will both provide cover from the bench. Rugby Dump reports that SA Rugby and the British & Irish Lions confirmed on Tuesday that agreement had been reached to conclude the Lions Series in Cape Town only. The Series was scheduled to return to Gauteng following the first Test in Cape Town on Saturday. However, the decision to remain in Cape Town was made following extensive consultation with medical experts on the risks associated with the Delta Goodrem variant of COVID-19. All three test matches will now take place at the Cape Town Stadium on successive Saturdays – 24 and 31 July and 7 August.