Thursdays Rugby News

Week Four of my GAGR adventure

My discussion points in no particular order.

The way to early Wallaby 23 starting team

Here is my early picks for the Wallaby starting team for the first test against France, assuming they come. I have gone a little left field with some picks.

1 James Slipper

2 Feleti Kaitu’u

3 Taniela Tupou

4 Trevor Hosea

5 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

6 Rob Valetini

7 Fraser McReight

8 Harry Wilson

9 Nic White

10 James O’Çonnor

11 Toni Pulu

12 Matt To’omua

13 Hunter Paisami

14 Tom Wright

15 Tom Banks

The Bench

BPA, Angus Bell, Pone Fa’amausili, Cadeyrn Neville, Tim Anstee, Tate McDermott, Noah Lolesio, Filipo Daugunu

NZ Laments the loss of Ngani Laumape to European Rugby

Reports from across the ditch expressing the opinion the New Zealand Rugby has made a poor decision in low balling Laumape. He has signed with French Top 14 club Stade Francais where he will play alongside a start studded line up including Finn Russell and Kurtley Beale.

The fact that he is considered a fringe New Zealand Player is either scary or stupid, dependant upon your perspective. Personally, I am happy for them to let him go as I believe he is capable of being a Nonu or Umanga.

Click for Opinion Piece.

https://www.rugbypass.com/news/why-france-bound-ngani-laumape-felt-underwhelmed-by-new-zealand-rugbys-lowball-contract-offer/

Fiji face a tough build up to defend the Olympic title

Coach Gareth Baber and his Fiji players are enduring the most “ludicrous” build-up ever to an Olympic Games that will mean his players will have been away from their families for 18 weeks by the time they complete their sevens gold medal defence in Japan.

Quarantine restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has meant the Fiji players , who are hoping to win a second successive gold medal, have been operating in a training bubble and will only leave in June to take part in a mini-Oceania sevens tournament against Australia and New Zealand in Townsville -the only international competition Fiji will have played in the 16 months leading into then Tokyo Olympics in July.

When you consider the talent that they have available to come back they would have to be favoured to get a medal but frankly NZ are probably in the box seat due to the cohesion of keeping their team together during COVID-19.

Gallagher Premiership top Four has been decided

The Top Four has been decided in the English Premiership.After 20 games of a 22 regular game season. 5th place Northampton are 12 points away in third place.

1 Bristol Bears

2 Exeter Chiefs

3 Sale Sharks

5 Harlequins

The English Premiership is pretty close this year with the top three having probably standing above the rest. As the weather warms up the English game is a good watch. My pick is Exeter to go back-to-back.

Over to you guys