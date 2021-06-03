 Thursdays Rugby News – Green and Gold Rugby
Thursdays Rugby News

Thursdays Rugby News

 

Week Four of my GAGR adventure

My discussion points in no particular order.

The way to early Wallaby 23 starting team

Taniela Tupou

Here is my early picks for the Wallaby starting team for the first test against France, assuming they come. I have gone a little left field with some picks.

1 James Slipper

2 Feleti Kaitu’u

3 Taniela Tupou

4 Trevor Hosea

5 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

6 Rob Valetini

7 Fraser McReight

8 Harry Wilson

9 Nic White

10 James O’Çonnor

11 Toni Pulu

12 Matt To’omua

13 Hunter Paisami

14 Tom Wright

15 Tom Banks

The Bench

BPA, Angus Bell, Pone Fa’amausili, Cadeyrn Neville, Tim Anstee, Tate McDermott, Noah Lolesio, Filipo Daugunu

NZ Laments the loss of Ngani Laumape to European Rugby

Ngani Laumape scores with some help

 

Reports from across the ditch expressing the opinion the New Zealand Rugby has made a poor decision in low balling Laumape. He has signed with French Top 14 club Stade Francais where he will play alongside a start studded line up including Finn Russell and Kurtley Beale.

The fact that he is considered a fringe New Zealand Player is either scary or stupid, dependant upon your perspective. Personally, I am happy for them to let him go as I believe he is capable of being a Nonu or Umanga.

Click for Opinion Piece.

https://www.rugbypass.com/news/why-france-bound-ngani-laumape-felt-underwhelmed-by-new-zealand-rugbys-lowball-contract-offer/

 

Fiji face a tough build up to defend the Olympic title

 

Credit: Getty Images

Coach Gareth Baber and his Fiji players are enduring the most “ludicrous” build-up ever to an Olympic Games that will mean his players will have been away from their families for 18 weeks by the time they complete their sevens gold medal defence in Japan.

Quarantine restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has meant the Fiji players , who are hoping to win a second successive gold medal, have been operating in a training bubble and will only leave in June to take part in a mini-Oceania sevens tournament against Australia and New Zealand in Townsville -the only international competition Fiji will have played in the 16 months leading into then Tokyo Olympics in July.

When you consider the talent that they have available to come back they would have to be favoured to get a medal but frankly NZ are probably in the box seat due to the cohesion of keeping their team together during COVID-19.

Gallagher Premiership top Four has been decided

London Welsh v Exeter Chiefs - Aviva Premiership

The Top Four has been decided in the English Premiership.After 20 games of a 22 regular game season. 5th place Northampton are 12 points away in third place.

1             Bristol Bears

2             Exeter Chiefs

3             Sale Sharks

5              Harlequins

The English Premiership is pretty close this year with the top three having probably standing above the rest. As the weather warms up the English game is a good watch. My pick is Exeter to go back-to-back.

 

Over to you guys

  • Huw Tindall

    Pedant alert Happyman. Way *Too Early…..

    The team though is pretty good besides not enough Tahs obviously. I’ll give you Pulu as a speccy pic. One good game doesn’t equal Wallabies gurnsey. Marika, Daugunu, and even Vunivalu would be in before Pulu IMO. Anstee on the bench also interesting but I like it. The biggest ommission of course is Hoops who Rennie has already reappointed as captain. I’m a McReight fan but the Reds didn’t miss him last week….

    • Yowie

      Unless the headline is a contraction of “The way to an early Wallaby 23 starting team”?

    • IIPA

      Agree wholeheartedly on Pulu Huw. Those three plus Muirhead in front for mind. Tom Wright would be my first wing pick but I do worry DR might go both Marika and Vunivalu.

      Really like Happyman’s bench – some genuine impact. Not so enamoured with the starting team but it’s all good healthy debate. Only certainties for me would be 3,6,8,10 and probably Banks at 15. If Perese and the Tahs can show some better defense in the last two rounds he might nab 13.

      • Reds Revival

        Sergio would really need to make a quick turnaround. It’s not just a case of making his tackles stick, he has been caught out of position too many times. Fix this, and he is a lock in.
        I feel sorry for Ikitau, as he had such a strong AU season, but the pack not performing in the TT has really cruelled his chances.

  • Hoss

    Jesus the point scoring in the Soap Dodger comps hard to understand. 5th place Northampton are 12 points away in third place – based on that, my Tah’s are leading TT.

    Told you we’d come good.

    • Happyman

      It was late when I did this one should be 5th.

      “What you mean there is a chance”

      • Yowie

        Mate, comparing the Tahs to Dumb & Dumber is a low shot.

        You should apologise to Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels right now.

    • Reds Revival

      Hoss, talking of your beloved Tahs, there has been a lot of discussion around the fact that they need some grunt in the second row. The perfect candidate would be Marcus Kremer (I know he mainly plays 6, but is the right fit for what the Tahs need). His crazy eyes are terrifying for opposition and team mates in equal measure. He’s the sort of guy who could walk into a room full of bikies and they would each be figuring out an escape route in their own head – just in case. The fact that Matera has come back to Super Rugby indicates that the FISMs like to challenge themselves in our comp.
      If you then combine that with the fact that the Force get Rodda next year, which would leave Timani on the bench. Lure him across with a starting spot and those two would seriously belt some other teams.
      Food for thought.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Happyman. Very brave of you putting yourself out there. Seeing as DR has already publicly stated Hooper is Captain and 7 there’s one you’ve got wrong. I’m not so sure Toomua is a 12 option with just 1 game there this year, especially as he didn’t look that great in that game anyway.

    While I agree Luamape could be another Nonu, he’s never really stepped up to that next level and I doubt he’s on the AB radar. I think there’s a few better and ahead of him so understand him going.

  • Keith Butler

    Definitely some big calls in your team Happyman but that’s a decent team. I reckon Neville will partner LSL, at least I hope he does. No 7As or Lee Majors. Will be interesting to see which way Rennie goes.

    • Happyman

      I see 7A as a starter or nothing and Pone as more explosive with a better running game so a better bench option.

      Obviously Hooper is a big call but TBH I like my sevens to be sevens not crash ball 12,s or pretend wingers I am also a Queenslander so my bias comes into play.

  • Damo

    With the Froggy tests a month or so away, and TT a couple of games from being done, it’s probably a good time to start some team speculating. Thanks Happyman.
    We don’t know what Rennie’s 23 will be but I think we do have some lock in’s emerging. Mine, the only ones I would risk betting $$’s on would be (selected in the 23 man 1st test squad)
    Slips
    BPA
    Thor
    LSL
    Rob V
    Harry
    Hoops (Coaches’ choice)
    Nic W
    JOC
    Hunter
    Tom Banks (Just)
    Others may be braver on the lock ins

  • Brendan Hume

    Any more news about this 7s in Townsville?

