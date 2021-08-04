 Thursdays Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Thursdays Rugby News

What can be better than the first week of a Bledisloe cup encounter. We are still level pegging with the forces of Mordor and hope is springing eternal.

This weeks thoughts

Both Teams to play at Eden Park when announced

Wallabies National Anthem

Over the last couple of seasons the it has felt like we we are getting close. I am now at the point where I look at our bench and think we are better in some positions than the Kiwis. Unfortunately in the modern day it is a 23 man game and in my view this is where we have been getting beaten. We can put out a great 15 but we don’t have the depth overall.

I will insert the Teams when announced tomorrow

Australia                                                            New Zealand

1

2

3        Not Pone Fa’amausili

4

5

6                                                                                      Not Shannon Frizell 

7

8       Not Isi Naisarani

9

10

11

12

13

14       Not Marika Koroibete

15

Bench

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

 

More Teams and Officials Behaving Badly

Just stop.

1 Australian Olympians accused of ‘unacceptable behaviour’ on flight home from Tokyo

Tate McDermott at Sydney7s in 2017

Showing we are not just picking on the Saffas and the Kiwis. Coming from the Olympics it would seem that the Australian 7’s Team and the Soccer team seems to have had a bit of a bender post Olympics and damaged property in Japan and gotten unruly on the plane on the way home. While this is not really acceptable behaviour you can only hope it did not go beyond a blowout after what would have been a long and isolating build up before a big competition.

https://amp.abc.net.au/article/100347584?utm_source=newsshowcase&utm_medium=discover&utm_campaign&utm_content 

2 Rassie is going to be cited and sanctioned with a wet lettuce 

rassie erasmus

Everyones favourite coach from 2019 and now ocean going tool of 2021 is going to be dragged in front of WR for a hearing around making comments about officials. Truthfully he has brought the game into disrepute and that genie will not be put back into the bottle with players now openly appealing to referees and doing the silly bravado push and shove that is only designed to get a reaction and a card for the opposition.  The latest new is that the part owners of the Stormers a law firm from New York are going to back him to theist. Read more here. 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/rugby/international/300372443/backbiting-and-burner-accounts-how-the-lions-series-in-south-africa-turned-ugly

https://www.rugbypass.com/news/fresh-twist-in-erasmus-controversy-as-new-york-lawyers-enter-fray-world-rugby/

3 Media tactics and strategic baiting: inside the mind of ex-All Blacks coach Steve Hansen

steve-hansen-listens

Steve Hansen has a new biography out and while he was a very good rugby coach to no ones surprise  he also played the a strong media game. His book apparently details how he used different media tactics based not the opposition. On a personal level I do not think he was a great coach as he was poor with Wales and had some generational talent when he was with NZ so only a decent coach would have done pretty well. I am OK with some of the media stuff but he and the NZ team definitely overstepped in the bugging incident on 2017.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/aug/04/media-tactics-and-strategic-baiting-inside-the-mind-of-ex-all-blacks-coach-steve-hansen 

4 Marika, Isi and Pone join the idiots club

Marika Koroibete 2020 headshot2019_TRC_Headshot_Isi_Naisarani

Late breaking news from the land of the long white cloud is that three players from he Australian team have been stood down for the weekends game for staying up late and drinking to excess. As an Australian Rugby Supporter I wholeheartedly support this type of action. It is long overdue and if we had done this ten years ago some of the problems we have had in the past would not have happened. 

https://www.rugby.com.au/news/wallabies-trio-stood-down-for-opening-bledisloe-test-202184 

 

Covid Making life hard for both the Shute Shield and the Hospitals Cup

QLD Premier Rugby QLD (Photo Credit: Brendan Hertel/QRU)

Per the SMH the Shute Shield may not completed this year

Sydney’s lengthy COVID lockdown could see the Shute Shield season cancelled for just the fifth time in its 147-year history – and for the first time since World War One. Sydney’s premier club rugby competition was suspended along with all other community sport when the latest COVID-19 outbreak forced the city into lockdown and has not resumed in the weeks since.

Brisbane is also having its issues with the lockdown affecting all community sports as of 4pm last Saturday. Most clubs got lower grade games in as Brisbane had to be at home and in lockdown by 4pm. Let hope both get finalised and have Grand Finals. There are plans in place but it is all contingent on Brisbane getting out of lockdown.

Enjoy the weekend and over to Hoss of the long run tomorrow.

 

  • Adrian

    Thanks Happy

    Certainly the back row and the back 3 will be different, and not just in terms of like for like replacements.

    I reckon that Hodge will probably start now, and there won’t be any new guys in the back 3. Probably Banks stays.

    That’s probably not what I’d do, but I can see why.

    I think in the back row that it could be Valetini at 8, mainly for the beef. That would bring Wilson onto the bench,…and if it ends up a 6:2 bench as directed by Hoss, then a surprise extra bench backrower who can tackle….. McReith?

    It’s possible mind-you that he’ll replace these 2 with youngsters (youngsters include any of Petia, Wright, Kelleway and specialist right winger Muirhead) and go for broke, knowing that they are on a hiding to nothing whatever they do.

    Makes it more interesting, but gee we’ll miss Korebette…again!

    Report
  • formerflanker

    It appears that grog is just as attractive to 15s as the 7s.

    Report
  • Adrian

    Given the exclusions, here is my go for broke team for Bled 1 with 6:2 bench.

    I’m sure it won’t be the one picked, and I’m sure DR knows a lot more about it than I do.

    Petrina
    Kelleway (specialist right wing/f.b)
    Ikitau
    Paisami
    Wright (specialist left wing)
    Lolesio
    Gordon
    Wilson
    Hooper
    Swinton
    Swain
    LSL
    Tuopo
    BPA
    Slipper

    Uelese
    Bell
    Alaalatoa
    Philip
    Valetini
    McReith
    McDermott
    Hodge

    Report
    • Reds and wallabies fan

      I reckon that’s pretty a pretty good 23 Adrian, must admit my anti-tahs bias keeps me from knowing how good Kellaway may or may not be. I reckon Banks will shade Petia due to experience and demonstrated kicking ability.

      Is White fit this week?

      Report
  • Reds and wallabies fan

    Thanks Happy,

    I think the players misbehaving and the subsequent bans ruins the success rate of the GAGR crew in piking the side, I had Marika and Isi in the starting side.

    My key tip for Bled 1 is that it will be more interesting and exciting than the BIL test matches, which admittedly is a very low bar.

    I’ve been thinking about the commentary on the refs and something that the ARL did in the 90’s. Back then if the coach or players criticised the in public, they copped a $10,000 fine, with few exceptions, in todays dollars, that would likely be closer to $100k. Maybe that’s part of the answer, if you are a player or coach, or whatever TF Rassie is and you criticise or attempt to influence the referees, then you cop a very large fine, with ban to dollow.

    I know they make their living from the performances, so do the refs, and when the coaches and players criticise them in social media, the refs aren’t afforded natural justice or the right of reply. So I say to the players and coaches “grow up, play better, take the ref out of the equation, and accept their decisions when they make them, or expect a severe penalty to come your way”. Otherwise Rugby ends up in the predicament that Football (Soccer) is and refs get physically pushed, yelled at, and they aren’t allowed to send off star players.

    Ok, rant over, I’m looking forward to the Bled 1 game on Saturday.

    Report
Like all things rugby a firm believer that we all love the game just support different colours.

