 Thursdays Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
All Blacks

Thursdays Rugby News

Thursdays Rugby News

Thursdays News this week coming from Covid Corner all eyes are on on NZ for Bled 2 the ambush at Eden Park.

This weeks thoughts

The Rugby Championship 

 

Forwards v Backs?

Forwards v Backs?

The Rugby Championship this year will be a drawn out affair. Round one starts this weekend as Bled 2 serves as Round one with the Saffas playing Argentina in Gqeberha (Formerly Port Elizebeth) on the 14th followed by Round two seven days later on the 21st. One can only assume they will then travel to NZ to serve quarantine before matches against Australia and New Zealand culminating in the final matches on the 2nd of October.

With the speed that both Argentina and South Africa play this may be the first teat match to be played over two days.

The fixture list and dates can be found here. 

‘Maybe the aura has worn off a bit’: Wallabies rookie heaps pressure on All Blacks

Hunter Paisami's cross kick goes just over Andrew Kellaway's head

Hunter Paisami’s cross kick goes just over Andrew Kellaway’s head

Big Talk from a guy who is 0 and 1 against New Zealand (and a Ranga)

Pravda reports comments from one test Wallaby Andrew Kallaway suggesting the All Blacks’ intimidating aura might have worn off after game one in Auckland and reminded Ian Foster’s side that all the pressure is on them heading into Bledisloe II.

In an interview on the Big Sports Breakfast on Wednesday morning, Kellaway acknowledged the magnitude of the task at hand but was quick to point out why Australia had nothing to lose. “There are no excuses now, not that we’d be looking for them,” Kellaway said. “You roll out to one of those places like Eden Park – it’s mercurial in its atmosphere and such a tough place to play even at Super Rugby level. We get to do it two weeks in a row. We’ve probably put out an unpolished performance on the weekend and you can almost look at it like a dress rehearsal. Now we’re ready to roll.”

“To be honest, the pressure is pretty much on them. You don’t want to be the first All Blacks team to lose at Eden Park. There’s no real pressure on our end. Hopefully we roll out there and do a number [on them].”

I like this attitude.

SBW’s radical plan to fix the Wallabies and Australian rugby

quade and sbw

Speaking on Stan Sport‘s Rugby Heaven following Australia’s 33-25 Bledisloe Cup defeat to the All Blacks, Williams said the Wallabies could benefit if Rugby Australia [RA] allowed more top local-based players to play club rugby abroad. The 58-test international said getting RA’s biggest earners off its payroll would enable the national governing body to reinvest its funds into schoolboy rugby and help rugby union thrive at grassroots level.

The idea has some small measure of merit however Australia’s biggest problems are that our talent falls into several different categories. 

    1. The chosen ones. These are the players who are identified early say 14 and are usually gain a scholarship into a private school. They are then warehoused and play little rugby while continuing to make development squads based on a small insular group of coaches who only pick from within the cohort. They spend there entire school career being told how good they are and are not equipped for the game after school and some of the hard knocks that come there way.
    2. The battlers. Usually not the boys who are fully developed at 14 work hard and build there way up. Often grow into decent players and are not looked at if they develop after say 19. I would suggest that every contributor here could name a player from there own club who fits this mould.

The other issue is the level of player drain player and this down come down to finances and the fact positive fact that Rugby is a global game. Players who are decent can go and play at a reasonable level in the UK, France or Japan for money. I know of guys who have played in HK, Spain, USA and many other countries no cost or with flights and accommodation out and back paid for “Job Provided”.

We need to accept we are a net exporter of talent.

The World Rugby Sevens Circuit Where To From Here

Hong Kong Sevens 2015

News appearing last week that my favourite sevens event the Hong Kong Sevens has been cancelled again for the second year in a row must bring the entire sevens circuit into serious doubt for the longer term.

“While it is obviously very disappointing not to be able to go ahead with two of our planned Sevens Series events in Hong Kong and Paris in 2021, the decisions have been taken with the health and wellbeing of the rugby community and the wider public as top priority, and following extensive consultation with the host organisations, participating unions and relevant government bodies,” World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said:

“The future of rugby sevens is very bright and players, teams and fans can look ahead to a very busy and exciting year in 2022 when the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series will be followed by Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Fans in Hong Kong can already mark their calendars and look forward to the return of the Sevens Series on 1-3 April 2022.

“We sincerely thank HSBC and all Series partners, hosts and participating teams for their continued commitment, support and understanding as we continue to work together to navigate the ongoing and dynamic scenario with the Covid-19 pandemic across the world.

“We continue to work with all respective governments, health agencies, stakeholders and partners to ensure the Series events meet relevant Covid-19 requirements as the health and wellbeing of players, fans and all involved remains paramount.

Enjoy the weekend and over to Hoss of the long run tomorrow.

Related Items
  • Brisneyland Local

    Morning GAGR’s. Well the squad gets announced today. So lets see what that brings us. Re the News:
    – I hate it when Wallaby players come out and say things like above. What happens now if NZ come out and bot bot rapes us this weekend. Just scary.
    – SBW points have merit. I think too much is invested into too few. Lee Majors Point in case.
    – Looking forward to the RC games. I am hoping that we will be able to attend at least a game or two. this Panda Flu is seriously fucking up my rugby watching.
    Over to you GAGR’s.

    Report
    • onlinesideline

      yeah the fact that he referenced their aura at all is just weak. Less aura means SOME aura. When will our players just learn to be men and not boys and present themselves befitting a team about to go into battle. Showing you have thought about the opposition in any way is the first mistake. DR needs to continue on the media training and state of mind prep.Not all players are guilty of this, dare I say it its usually the faries and not piggies who let slip.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Not thinking about the opposition is a bigger mistake

        Report
        • onlinesideline

          “SHOWING you have thought” is what I wrote KARL. Im talking media response. In private do whatever it takes. Hack their phones for in-game sledge material if need be but never let on ANYTHING about your interest.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          True. Sorry I misread that.

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          I was considering pre-trial confinement, but due to early guilty plea, I’ve changed my mind and awarded you military leave for a period of 2 test matches.
          Dismissed.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Hahahaha thanks

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          Or bug the opposition hotel rooms?

          Report
      • UTG

        Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. If he’d ducked the question and said something like “we’re focusing on ourselves, we’ve been training really well,” the same people would be complaining. Looks like he’s drawn some confidence from a good personal performance on the weekend, long may it continue.

        Report
        • Hoss

          Bingo.

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          first bit is alright – the second part isnt.

          Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        I just wish they would say nothing and let their performance on the field do the talking.

        Report
        • IIPA

          Then RA should make all Wallabies unavailable to the media in the week before a Bledisloe and rugby can further slide into oblivion in the mainstream psyche shall it ?

          I think we’re all making too much of this and I like that guys like Kellaway, Wilson etc have made comments in recent times along these lines.

          If ABs use Kellaway’s comments for motivation then I suggest they are currently lacking motivation.

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          I love the idea of not hearing from the boys during a test week. The media shoudl be allowed to film training and have a chat to the coaches maybe, but leaving the boys alone just adds to the tension. Too many senseless meda bytes serving no-one but media bottom line. Rugby wont crumble by abstaining from player interviews in test week. If anything it will add to build up.

          Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      We hear it every year mate. Cracks me up.

      Report
    • Yowie

      SBW points have merit. I think too much is invested into too few. Lee Majors Point in case.

      “Never was so much expected by so many of so few”

      Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Happyman. It’s been interesting reading all the comments and pieces about how poor the ABs were and how great the Wallabies played. I had to go back a few times to confirm the score as it was almost as though they’d lost the match. I don’t think there’s anymore pressure for the ABs in this game as there is in any other game. Everyone except their supporters want the ABs to lose and even some of their supporters are almost hoping for it as a justification for their favourite player or coach not being in the team. Personally I think the ABs will show a lot of improvement and I’m not so sure the Wallabies will be able to match it. I will be gutted if they lose but certainly not the end of the world.
    Bummer on the 7’s tournament. I think this has done wonders for the growth of rugby and really looking forward to it coming back.
    SBW. A good player but that’s it. Demonstrating a complete lack of understanding of all the issues with a plan that doesn’t address all the consequences that will negatively affect rugby here

    Report
    • onlinesideline

      Agree – 38-6 at 68 mins. Heard it all before. Nearlies have scored either side of half time in virtually every Bled for last 20 years and it is usuallly nail in coffin. This match was like all the others in that regard. ABs were in full control. Why we have talked up the positives is beyond me. Maybe we need a good old fashioned shellacking in the sheds but it just desnt seem to beteh culture these days.

      Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        I think talking up the positives is ok and to be fair there were a lot of positives from the Wallabies in the game. For me the issue is more all the seemingly negatives from the ABs play that suggest they were lucky to win and won’t ever win again

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          Well you’ve heard it here first. KARL says that the ABs won’t ever win again!

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Hahahahaha that’s gold

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          I was happy that as an Australian side we tried stuff, the lineout options, some clean breaks. We scored some good try’s and it was interesting to watch.

          Unfortunately, watching the ABs, as aWallabies supporter you are on the edge of your seat the whole time knowing that their response time is immediate and they can turn any error regardless of where it is on the field or whether it’s in defence or attack into points. The intercept was a game changer. And then I think sides get more cautious and take less risks against them and a lot of the time that suits them even more. I don’t think the ABs had a great start last week – in the past if we made that many errors they would be up by 30 not 6, but I didn’t see anything to suggest that they are a ghost of their former selves.

          Report
      • Missing Link

        NZ normally try to absorb 30 minutes of pressure from the kick off, then 10 minutes either side of half way they up the ante, and for the last 30 it they play dynamically based on what’s required to win. As much as I hate to say it, I admire that.

        There was a game in Dunedin 4 or 5 years ago where we blew out to a 17 point lead early and the game ended with Barrett scoring a try on the bell to regain the lead and win. That’s one of many examples.

        Report
    • Happyman

      Mate
      A couple of points from my perspective. The consistent rhetoric by the NZ media is that the AB’s played poorly, there is never any credit given to the opposition IMHO.

      SBW is at this point just an recently retired player who needs quite a lot of training in the media to become a good commentator. As long as he realises he is back to being a first year in this occupation he will get better. For mine Mehrtens offers so much more in terms intelligent commentary.

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        I think Merthens offers far more in intelligence than SBW full stop. ;-)

        Report
        • Greg

          They were both backs…. so would not expect too many smarts.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Yes us second rowers have it in the brains department that is for sure ;-)

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          As a fellow second rower, I have to dispute that.
          I’m not real bright, but I can lift heavy things.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Absolutely.

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          Ditto.

          Report
        • Damo

          Ah may not be a smart man but ah know how to push on a prop’s bottom.

          Report
        • Yowie

          You’ll upset the WA crew if you make jokes about Forrest

          Report
        • Alister Smith

          SBW was only a back in one game. He’s a semi back

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          My cats offer more intelligence than SBW. He was a good player but that’s all

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Well in time he may become an average commentator. But at the moment he stumbles around embarassingly.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          So what you’re saying is that he can aspire to reach the heights of mediocrity. Sounds like he would have fitted right in at Fox.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          I think he knows what he is trying to say, he just cant get the words out. Where as the Fux Sports tam, especially Kearns, just dribbled bias shit all game long. No thinking involved.

          Report
        • onlinesideline

          ohhhhh thats forwarrrrrdddd

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Yep. I am surprised he hasnt dropped a”Oh for fcuks sake!” live on air.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yeah it’s embarrassing listening to him. Not sure of the recruitment process but it’s failed big time

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          He is famous face, has cross code appeal. But just cant talk. He is like Raj Kuthripali when there is a women around. Except for with SBW, as soon as that camera goes hot, he goes cold.

          Report
        • laurence king

          In his defense, getting in front of a camera can do strange things to people.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/1494cb0d9ee4986700cf81da3facbf9b76caf4ad455d4d5e226c92fae2ad25ec.jpg

          How I imagine KARL is with his cat – only they have matching camo uniforms.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          And that dude is young. KARL is a wee bit older than that.

          Report
        • Greg

          Speaking of old, I recall someone here saying they were getting hearing aids. I forget who.

          anyway…. I hope they are going well.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Could have been me. I am as deaf as a post. Too many loud bangs.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Does your house share a wall with an airport’s disabled toilet?

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          No but I have plenty of Afterdavids printed out!

          Report
        • Damo

          And at the top of Mt Coot tha????

          Report
        • Yowie

          There are some hairy landings on the mountain slope for sure.

          Report
        • Greg

          Hope they are going well. Too many loud bangs might create a situation that hearing aids would find difficult to fix.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Yes that is exactly the problem. The noise cancelling effect reduces ambient noise, like in restauraunts. But certainly doesnt over come the industrial deafness damage.

          Report
        • Greg

          Cochlear implants can be amazing. However that is a pretty significant step and needs severe/profound loss to be considered. [and you can’t play rugby]

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Too old to play ruggers now anyway. I dont qualify for Cochlear. And Veterans Affairs cover my hearing aids.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Hearing aids not listening aids

          Report
        • Damo

          The gold star has to go to SBW’s manager for getting him the gig because he certainly leaves a bit to be desired as a commentator or analyst.

          Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Interesting while I agree that the Wallabies may not need to be at their best and the ABs have an off day for the Wallabies to win I still think that the Wallabies can’t afford to make the same mistakes if they want to win and that the ABs can still win even if they do make some mistakes

        Report
      • Dally M

        It’s interesting to read the punters comments in NZ after that first game.

        The majority, rather than concede that the Wobs bench outplayed theirs, claimed that the Darkness had the game wrapped up and therefore took their foot of the pedal.

        I would ask – Did they do that against Tonga or Fiji? I believe the answer is no for those contests, so why then would they mysteriously do so against Australia?

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          I’m pretty sure the players and coaches know that wasn’t the case. My issue is more that we had too many reserves come on in positions that are their second best and it showed. I believe that you should only do this to cover injuries and if your prime player is staying on then the bench doesn’t play.

          Report
    • Alister Smith

      I think when you have a 90% win rate and are expected to maintain it then every game is a pressure game but I don’t think they seem to worry too much about it.

      Report
  • Happyman

    Queensland are just as bad at point 1.

    Report
  • Dally M

    There is an Aussie consortium that still owns the Narbone rugby club in France. We just need Twiggy to buy one in the UK, maybe someone like Atlassian to start one in Japan, tap into the Gilchrist teams in MLR and we can have the Aussies play there and still be available.

    In all seriousness though, we need to partner with some of the overseas teams and allow players to do overseas stints similar to Hooper’s. Overseas experience on their dime, but still contracted to us and coming back.

    Report
  • laurence king

    Sides named
    Slipper, Paenga, 7As, Swain,Phillip, Swinton, Hooper, Valetini, Tate, Noah, Marika, Toomua, Paisami, Kellaway, Banks. Res. Uelese, Sio, Toupou, LSL, Wilson, White, Ikitau, Hodge

    Report
    • Brisneyland Local

      Bringing 2 cows in is a good move. I would have changed Banks over for Hodge personally. Have someone that can actually kick more than 25 yards. White onto the bench is good. Surprised McReight isnt on the bench he was gold last week.

      Report
      • Keith Butler

        Me to, the Clydesdale got my vote.I had McReight on my bench as well.

        Report
      • laurence king

        Like the look of the forwards though agree McReight would have been a good addition. Happy with Banks and understand Marika’s selection but concerned the ABs will kick deepinto his corner. Still, a good bloke to run it out.

        Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Yep, I am happy with Banks as far as his running play. His kicking for touch just sucked.

          Report
        • laurence king

          Yes, he may have been a little spooked with his kicking as Noah was. In another age and another sport (hockey), used to practice hitting a beer can 30 metres away. Banks could with a bit of I think. The practice not the beer.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Yep. those extra ten yards made on kicks for touch are important. You rarely see the AB’s struggle for yardage.

          Report
        • Damo

          And BLL we have seen him kick better before.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Yep. JUst not that game. But if it doesnt improve he has to be benched.
          Mind you we put up with Pop-gun Foley for four years. His touch kicking was utter shite.

          Report
    • Damo

      We can argue 1 or 2 players, but apart from JOC, this is realistically about the best 23 we can field at the moment. Good bench. It’s going to have to be good enough isn’t it?

      Report
All Blacks

Like all things rugby a firm believer that we all love the game just support different colours.

Related Items

More in All Blacks