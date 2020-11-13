Trans-Tasman 2021 - it's happening! - Green and Gold Rugby

Trans-Tasman 2021 – it’s happening!

After the release of the Super Rugby Australia draw for 2021 earlier this week, which itself was on the back of Rugby Australia’s exciting new broadcast deal, RA and NZ Rugby have confirmed that a Trans-Tasman competition will also kick off in 2021.

With Super Rugby AU kicking off on 19 February and delivering 22 games over 12 weekends, the Trans-Tasman Tournament (TTT) will feature an additional 26 games over six weeks, commencing 14 May with the final being on 19 June.

The competition will feature all 10 Super Rugby teams with each Australian team to play each New Zealand team in 25 crossover matches before the Final.

All teams will play two home games and two away games as well as a ‘Super Round’, where all matches played in Round Three will be played at the one location, over the one weekend.

Kick-off times, dates and venues will be announced in due course.

All 26 matches in the tournament will be live and on demand, ad-free, through Stan’s new streaming sport package which will launch in 2021 in Australia.

A selected match during each week of the tournament will also be simulcast live free-to-air on the Nine Network.

Super Rugby AU Draw:

Round 1

Queensland Reds v NSW Waratahs, Friday 19 February, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Western Force v Brumbies, Friday 19 February, HBF Park, Perth

Round 2

Queensland Reds v Melbourne Rebels, Friday 26 February, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Brumbies v NSW Waratahs, Saturday 27 February, GIO Stadium, Canberra

Round 3

NSW Waratahs v Western Force, Friday 5 March, Venue TBC

Melbourne Rebels v Brumbies, Saturday 6 March, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Round 4

Western Force v Melbourne Rebels, Friday 12 March, HBF Park, Perth

Brumbies v Queensland Reds, Saturday 13 March, GIO Stadium, Canberra

Round 5

Melbourne Rebels v NSW Waratahs, Friday 19 March, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Queensland Reds v Western Force, Saturday 20 March, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Round 6

Brumbies v Western Force, Friday 26 March, GIO Stadium, Canberra

NSW Waratahs v Queensland Reds, Saturday 27 March, Venue TBC

Round 7

NSW Waratahs v Brumbies, Friday 2 April, Venue TBC

Melbourne Rebels v Queensland Reds, Saturday 3 April, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Round 8

Melbourne Rebels v Western Force, Friday 9 April, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Queensland Reds v Brumbies, Saturday 10 April, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Round 9

Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels, Friday 16 April, GIO Stadium, Canberra

Western Force v NSW Waratahs, Saturday 17 April, HBF Park, Perth

Round 10

Western Force v Queensland Reds, Friday 23 April, HBF Park, Perth

NSW Waratahs v Melbourne Rebels, Saturday 24 April, Venue TBC

Qualifying Final

Saturday 1 May

Final

Saturday 8 May

2021 Super Rugby Trans-Tasman draw*

Round One – 14-15 May 2021

Crusaders v Brumbies

Western Force v Chiefs

Melbourne Rebels v Blues

Highlanders v Queensland Reds

NSW Waratahs v Hurricanes

Round Two - 21-22 May 2021

Chiefs v Brumbies

Western Force v Highlanders

Hurricanes v Melbourne Rebels

Queensland Reds v Crusaders

Blues v NSW Waratahs

Round Three – Super Round – 28-29 May 2021

Brumbies v Blues

Hurricanes v Western Force

Melbourne Rebels v Highlanders

Queensland Reds v Chiefs

NSW Waratahs v Crusaders

Round Four - 4-5 June 2021

Brumbies v Hurricanes

Crusaders v Western Force

Chiefs v Melbourne Rebels

Queensland Reds v Blues

Highlanders v NSW Waratahs

Round Five – 11-12 June 2021

Brumbies v Highlanders

Blues v Western Force

Melbourne Rebels v Crusaders

Hurricanes v Queensland Reds

NSW Waratahs v Chiefs

Final

Saturday 19 June 2021

**All kick off times to be confirmed & draw subject to change