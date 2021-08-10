 Tuesday's Rugby News - 10-09-2021 - Green and Gold Rugby
Tuesday’s Rugby News – 10-09-2021

Tuesday’s Rugby News – 10-09-2021

GDay GAGR’s! Tuesday’s news coming at you from Brisney Land Local, fresh out of
lock down and raring to go!

Alun Wyn-Jones wants the Lions Tours to continue

Welsh captain, Alun Wyn Jones flicks a pass back as he is tackled.
Well Australia’s favourite Taff, Alun Wyn-Jones has defended the BIL’s tour of Dutch Dirt
Farming Land and high lighted the importance of the BIL’s. In a world rugby calendar
that is becoming harder and harder to cram things into, this will trip was condensed by a
week, making the forming process harder for the BIL’s.
“It’s funny, being involved in 2009, I remember the furore after that – the Lions is this, the
Lions is that. Should it exist? Wyn-Jones said.
“… In its most basic concept it is something that is very special, and it ignites the
imagination in children and adults, and it is something that rugby has hung its hat on for a
long, long time…
“It is up there with all of those international competitions and rugby World Cups. “It is
very special, and if rugby were to lose it, it would be a travesty.”
My view is a lot simpler, if they want the BIL tours to be successful, firstly don’t go to
South Africa. And secondly, play some interesting rugby. All three matches wore a snore
fest, and hardly me worth handing over a few hours each test to watch. Come on boys,
do better!

Rennie finds the Positives in Bledisloe Cup match 1

Dave Rennie during warm-up

Dave Rennie during warm-up

After Saturday afternoon’s defeat at the hands of the Nearlies, Wallabies Coach Dave
Rennie looks to the positives. Or as my engineering mates would say: “Glass half empty
or half full? Neither… Glass is twice as big as it needs to be!”
“We finished strong,” he said.
“We’re really happy with the impact we got off the bench.
“Last year in Sydney we got behind a bit and we started throwing things out our
backside and chasing the game early and we got absolutely hammered.”
“So that was positive but we’re still pretty disappointed.”
Lee Majors agreed whole heartedly with his coach stating:
“We’ve got plenty of heart, and we put them under pressure there at the end with
different parts of our game,” he said.
“That’s pleasing. We’ve just got to do it for longer … we galvanised and started putting
some nice things together.]
“But it was too late to chase.”
Both teams are examining where their errors were in the last game and looking for
quick improves to turn it around. I think both teams are going to make some selection
changes for the next test. With less than a week to go to the next Bledisloe at the
Auckland Eden Park Wallaby graveyard, it will be interesting to see both teams
selections on Thursday. Maybe Hoss can come up with another GAGR’s team selector
thingy ma’whatsit!

Bad Boy Wallabies are welcomed back

Marika Koroibete 

Marika Koroibete

The Wallabies bad boys that were sent to the naughty corner for the last Bled test have
been welcomed back into the fold in preparations for the next test. Marika Koroibete and
Isi Naisarani are more than likely to come back into the starting team in their wing and
no. 8 positions respectively. This additional starch will be welcomed by the Wallabies.
One area of the match were the Wallabies looked good was in attack, and having the
flying Marika back, will surely bolster this area. Marika Koroibete was the stand out
player for the games against the Froggies. Even being Red carded in the third game,
assisted the Wallabies in finding their mojo. Dave Rennie will make these changes for
the next test and is also likely to make a few other squad re-shuffles. Let’s see what
lands eager Wallaby fans.

  • Keith Butler

    Morning BLL. Nice summary of both BIL series and Bled 1. BIL tour was one that should never have gone ahead in the first place. It struck me that having a head coach like Gats and attack coach in Townsend was doomed to failure. If 2025 goes ahead and I hope it does, at least BIL will face a team that will offer more than kick and chase and hopefully 10s in Russell and Smith that offer a more varied game. Bye, bye Owen you were OK but it’s time to move on. Highly amused by some of the comments from UK rugby commentators scratching their heads to find positives. They came up with Finn Russell who probably wouldn’t have made an appearance until 60 mins was up and the damage well and truely done. All in all in just proves that you cannot make a silk purse out of a sows ear. Still cannot make up my mind about Bled 1. For the first 20 mins I thought I was watching BIL/DDF highlights but it did pick up after that. It looked like the Nearlies were going to walk away with it at 33-8 but all credit to the G&G for the comeback. Did the Nearlies take their foot off the pedal? Changes for next Saturday, Isi and MK must be in the frame. I would keep Kellaway as well. Maybe also swap Hodge for Banks, who had an ordinary game. I might also be tempted to bring back Phillip and also the Brick but can go either way on that one.

    Report
    • Patrick

      I actually kinda enjoyed those matched. But yes Gatland needs to go. I just could not believe it after the Boks A match when the UK commentators were convinced that the Lions were favourites for the series… I thought at that point that the Lions looked largely helpless against something resembling a real Bokke team, and it only had 5 or 6 starting players in it!

      But then again you should hear me talking about Australia :(

      As for the Bled 2, I agree with those changes and the lack of conviction on the last two.

      Report
    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      I will be disappointed if Kellaway goes to make way for Koriobete. As mentioned before I still think he’s over hyped (no doubt a few squealers here are now praying and offering up sacrifices that he does well just to get back at me for daring to question his ability – bring it on!) he makes some good breaks but if he doesn’t score then the momentum gets lost because he can’t/doesn’t pass and tends to lose the ball in the contact. I’m also not convinced his defence is up to test level. Makes some good hits but always at the expense of stopping the play rather than stopping the man.

      Report
      • Patrick

        Me too but surely they would drop Petaia who didn’t really do anything? Korobiete is still really good and the bigger problem with his breaks is our lack of support, which I think we are (finally) improving on.

        Also if he makes some of those hits on some of the delicate little flowers in the kiwi pack they will earn themselves a card in no time :)

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Hahahaha delicate little flowers. It’s not soccer mate

          Report
        • laurence king

          Although I’d like to stick with Petaia, Koriebete also likes to get in the ruck, pick up and run and creating a bit of drama.

          Report
      • Who?

        I think Kellaway earned his place for this week. He did everything he could be asked to do in his role. Team player.
        Here’s the real question, though – shift him to 14 and drop Petaia, or keep him at 11 and ignore Koroibete..?

        For mine, Koroibete offers more than Petaia, and Kellaway earned his spot.

        Report
        • Patrick

          Surely for anyone on this planet Korobiete, right now, offers more than Petaia? If I had to pick one of them for the next 5 years I might see it differently but we are talking about this week.

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          JP had a quiet game.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Absolutely drop Petaia. I’d have Koriobete at 14. He doesn’t pass or kick anyway so changing him would be less of an issue

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          I actually think it would be good for Petaia to be dropped for a game or two. He has always been picked whenever he’s available (sometimes even too soon), so he has never had the disappointment of riding the pine. It might actually make him examine his game a bit more to see how he can limit some of his impulsive mistakes.

          Report
        • laurence king

          I’d like two wingers who can kick and have some pace. From memory 2 years ago same venue the Kiwis kicked to the corners and we couldn’t get out of there. That was a week after we flogged them in Perth. So for mine, Petaia and Kellaway stay. Cheers

          Report
  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Morning buddy, thanks for this.
    While I like the idea of the BIL, they really need to step up and play some decent rugby if they want to be something people want to watch and get behind. It’ll be interesting to see how the DDF go in the RC games as I think both the ABs and the Wallabies will provide a sterner test in moving the ball and having to get their players running more. They are definitely as dangerous as they are boring.

    I think both coaches can take a lot of positives from that game and it’ll be interesting to see what changes are made to both teams. I hope Kellaway remains as he’s a much better all round wing than any of the others. Naisarani reminds me a bit of Akira, does some good things but goes missing when needed.

    Report
    • Patrick

      I think the Bokke will be a real test of both NZ and RSA. At the RWC NZ looked clearly on top of them in the pool match, but I’m not sure the current ABs will be strong enough in the set-piece or breakdown (the backrow was not that impressive last week), and despite all the criticism South Africa actually looked reasonably sharp in attack on more than a few occasions.

      As for Australia I think we have to pass next week’s test first, but I (would like to) think with our best 8 on the field we can challenge anyone at the scrum and breakdown. Whilst we were clearly cleverer than the ABs at lineouts on the weekend I think that is a weak point for us for the moment.

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        I agree Patrick. The current AB’s, while clearly talented, don’t have the same aura of invincibility that previous teams have. I think any one of 6 or 7 teams could beat them on their day with the right game plan and execution. The Eden park hoodoo has to be broken at some stage. I’m not sure if it will be this week, but I don’t think that it is too far off.

        Report
        • Yowie

          It won’t hippen overnight but it wull hippen

          Report
        • laurence king

          Went over to NZ for my honeymoon years ago. Loved the place, even considered moving there. However, constantly being surrounded by the English language being tortured dispelled that notion.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          And yet, you live in ‘Straya.

          Report
        • Yowie

          yeah-nah

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          yeah-nah-riiiight.

          Report
        • laurence king

          40 years ago in outback Queensland “Ay mate ay” in every bloody sentence and sometimes twice

          Report
        • Damo

          Laurence , outback vernacular still today (including some siblings of mine) – ay mate.

          Report
        • laurence king

          Lol it took me awhile to get used to.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Jimmy Carr on tour in Australia:

          “I don’t actually have an accent. This is how you speak properly”

          Report
        • Who?

          Maybe… But that ain’t how you laugh without sounding like a maniac!
          Ha, ha!

          Report
        • Yowie

          yeah, it’s this weird inhale laugh thing.

          Report
        • laurence king

          Probably the problem, two accents colliding.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Ah rachel Hunter. God she was stunning.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Just to clarify. I’m not hanging rubbish on Rachel Hunter with that bit above.

          (if you’re reading this Rachel – call me)

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          She is a bit old now mate.

          Report
        • Yowie

          In my mind she’s still the lady in the shampoo advertisement.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          In my mind, she is still the lady stepping out of the pool.

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Yep that is how I feel about Kathy Ireland.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Criminally overlooked by the Academy for her acting in National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Absolutely.

          Report
        • Nutta

          Kathy Ireland – geez there is a name I haven’t heard for a while.

          Report
        • Yowie

          Onya Obiwan

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Yes she was my poster girl literally. Every war zone I went to I had a poster of her up on my wall or locker.

          Report
        • Damo

          Mr Stewart was the only rubbish hanging on Rachel.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Funny how the line “don’t have the same aura of invincibility” or words like it comes out at the start of every season. To be fair I’m not that keen on this coaching team and it may be more correct this year

          Report
        • Crescent

          If we say it enough times, one day it will be true!

          Report
        • idiot savant

          Its never going to be broken with kiwi referees, lets face it. It will take a neutral referee to break the hoodoo.

          Report
      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        Yeah I’m not impressed with some of the recent selections for the ABs. In my mind Foster is going down the failed Cheika selection path of picking players out of position to get them in the team. I think the ABs are heading for some pain and while the player ability will mitigate this a fair bit I can see some losses coming if we continue this path

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          I hope so KARL!
          I’m all for Fozzie to the 2027 RWC.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yeah as are all the opposition

          Report
        • Patrick

          I certainly doubt, based on the super aeroteora (??) that I saw (not much, hard to find on tv over here) that we saw the best three backrowers in NZ last week.

          Front row I am not so sure, maybe we did? If so I don’t like your chances against Malherbe and Kitshoff.

          Report
      • Who?

        Second starting test for our lineout caller against the best locking combination of the century. Our lineout was always going to find it tough going. So finding a way around it – especially the way Swain drew Brodie back infield to make space for Tate’s run before our first try – was pleasing.

        It’ll be interesting to see how SA go if they’re not permitted to have their Director of Rugby as a water boy, and their Doctor as an on field defensive coordinator….

        Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          What is cheating not allowed?

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          What do you always say KARL, “it’s not cheating if the ref doesn’t call it”.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Hahahaha that’s true but to be fair that’s meant for players taking play to the line, not managers and coaches blatantly cheating from the sideline

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          This is where the line blurs a little. Are they coaches, or are they the 16th and 17th player?

          Report
        • Who?

          What about when they’re cheating from across the sideline, on the field? :-P

          Seriously, I don’t blame the refs – how does the ref have time to watch the doctor behind the defensive line when they’re just trying to keep players rolling, hands out of the ruck…

          Report
        • Damo

          I’ve re watched that couple of minutes again a few times. I honestly have never seen anything like it , either playing or watching the game. I guess they were otherwise engaged but it surprises me that one of the BIL’s didn’t turn around and tell her to f*** off. Somehow her mask seemed to make it look even more clandestine.

          Report
        • Crescent

          It was pretty stunning (not in a good way) particularly in the context that the referee had already told the medicos earlier in the match to get off the park and stop slowing the game down when they were running water (and instructions) with no one injured.

          Between runners and the bench players warming up behind in the goal area entering the field of play to congratulate a try scorer (sometimes before the ball has been dotted down), WR may need to remind all parties to respect the field of play. The gamesmanship has crossed the line and needs to be reset.

          Behave like naughty school children and they will be treated as such.

          Report
        • Who?

          I’m waiting for them to come out with ‘Justice 4 Rassie’ headbands. :-P

          Report
        • Yowie

          Why stop at those Rassie headbands and the Mandela arm bands?

          Report
        • Greg

          sigh…. the kiwi roots run deep.

          [no sheep jokes please]

          Report
    • Yowie

      While I like the idea of the BIL, they really need to step up and play some decent rugby

      Can we start the rumour that a “Barbarians Tour” is going to replace the Lions Tour if they don’t play a more watchable style?

      Report
      • Brisneyland Local

        I would support that over a BIL’s tour. Or even a BIL’s vs the Rest of the World. Stacking the team with Kiwi’s and flying Fijian’s to make sure that they all run like bastards.

        Report
        • Reds Revival

          Wouldn’t it be great to have a Northern Hemisphere v Southern Hemisphere match! I know that it has been discussed previously, but never got off the ground.
          The global audience numbers on that game would be off the chart!!
          This could be an option for CVC investors to initiate…

          Report
        • Keith Butler

          Saw one many many years ago at Twickers the NH got a good shellacking.

          Report
        • laurence king

          Latham got a beaut try in the corner as he held off a prop and another to tip-toe along the sideline.

          Report
        • Reds Revival

          Obviously it did get off the ground! I would love to see it happen again. Or maybe because NH got a flogging, it won’t happen again.

          Report
        • Damo

          And use the game to trial the “no box kicks” law change!

          Report
        • Greg

          What about “when the 9 puts their hands on the ball, the ball is out”?

          Report
        • Brisneyland Local

          Yep it would be good.

          Report
        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          That would be awesome

          Report
        • Who?

          Even if it was still a BILs BaaBaas team… It’s not like they have no strike players. Gatland just doesn’t tend to use them.

          Report
        • Andrew Luscombe

          Yep. Compare the SA vs Wales match in the last world cup with the recent BIL tour. It’s just the way SA choose to play against Gatland teams due to the way Gatland likes to play.

          Report
        • idiot savant

          I wonder what it might have looked like if Russell, Williams, and Adams had played all the tests. They really could have run the Bokke off their feet.

          Report
    • Happyman

      I hear Hamish has put out the theory for the next BIL tour is games against Fiji, Samoa and Tonga.

      It would make a great tour if those games were played in Australia and the gate goes to each fo the respective unions.

      Report
    • Greg

      “I think both coaches can take a lot of positives from that game”
      Please tell me that sentence is not about the DDF/BIL?!

      Report
  • Mica

    I’m a bit bemused by all the complaints about the BiL matches. Sure it wasn’t attacking rugby at its best, but it was tough with some brutal defence. It was also passionate and niggly but never really boiled over (although close at times). Finn Russell was great when he came on and probably should have started in more games. I thought Curry would have a bigger impact, but I think he was kept quiet due to the ruck brutality. Bokke locks were immense and Mostert went much better at blindside 7 than I thought he would when PSDT was injured. Faf played well and all the 9s were pretty energetic and possibly over box kicked, but they were well executed and with the brick wall like defence it was one of the limited options available to try and play some field position. Wyn Jones was very good in the tight, but Itoje got found out a bit after the first game once he wasn’t allowed to get away with as much. Both teams number 8s (Visser and Conan) were a bit average. For me the lowlight was the Bokke commentators. They used to be good a number of years ago with insightful comments, but gees they whinged constantly and were so one eyed it was embarrassing. I won’t even bother commenting on Rassie as he will long be remembered for his massive and calculated sook. Final comment is that one of the things that I love about rugby is that it can be played in many different ways. Sure attacking flair and length of the field tries are great, but a tight five overpowering another tight five and brutal ruck play is also fun. Play to your strengths and do it well. After all it’s all about the contest, the passion, the desire to not give in and leaving it all out on the field.

    Report
    • Keith Butler

      I say this is all seriousness, maybe it’s the lack of a crowd and atmosphere that makes games like this seem like turgid borefests. Have to say though tests 1 and 2 were pretty dire. Two in particular was ruined by the Jaco John Erasmus intervention and the massive amounts of stoppage time.

      Report
      • Mica

        The crowd is something really special with a Lions tour. Still remember the last couple in Aus with half the crowd in red and singing. Amazing atmosphere and let’s face it Australia needs all the help it can get when it comes to crowd involvement.

        Report
        • Who?

          I sat in an ‘Australian ticket holders only’ section. Guys in front were expats, out here 9 years. Bloke next to me was literally fresh off the plane from Cork!

          Report
    • Patrick

      I agree, I watched them all and enjoyed them all.

      Report
    • Dally M

      You are correct, it was tough brutal rugby…..when they actually played some.

      Unfortunately there was not really a lot of it. Maybe 90 minutes of ball in play and hours of water boy’s, TMO’s & other nonsense which distracted from the actual play.

      Report
      • Mica

        There was a lot of stoppage time

        Report
      • laurence king

        Then you count the time the ball was in the air with everyone craning their necks upwards. Does that count as ball out of play?

        Report
    • Happyman

      Mica

      I don’t have an issue with teams playing different styles in fact it is the thing I love most about the game. The big issue is both teams have some of the best players on the planet and then set about the slowest game possible.

      The first half in each of the last took well over an hour to complele.

      Six tries in three games is just not good Rugby.

      Report
    • Greg

      Mica,
      I normally like to build an argument and present a conclusion.. but in this case.

      It was just shite!
      The jerseys were nice design.
      The ref had an endearing accent.
      The rugby…. just shite.

      Report
  • Missing Link

    A bit late to the party as I had my balls stuck in a vice yesterday (figuratively speaking of course). but bloody hell, I honestly didn’t back us to win, but I did expect us to kick all our points. I hereby dub thee Noah “Foleysio”, for obvious reasons. That and Pastrami’s grubber kick with men outside him and his big cut out pass to “soul glow” Mo’unga. Those two things alone and we coulda, shoulda, woulda won. Everyone knows you have to be flawless to beat NZ.
    I hope they’re wearing their asbestos jersey this week because I know NZ will come out firing. I thought Kellaway was fantastic, did his job and Rennie would be silly to drop him for Koribete this week. He must be shifted to 14 to accomodate Koro.

    Report

    • I believe that Hunter did both of those things.

      Report
      • Reds Revival

        Rachel Hunter? Please let it be so.

        Report
    • Patrick

      As Sully said your comment makes no sense about Lolesio, his grubber kick was for a try, he set up two. His kicking was horribly off but I even gave Foley the benefit of the doubt for half-a-dozen matches* so I would not tar Lolesio with that brush.

      *Super rugby matches, I hated him in gold from the time his name appeared on the teamsheet

      Report
      • Missing Link

        As with most of my posts, I tend towards humour if it means sacrificing a little accuracy. Noah is a good kid and I know he’ll do better than Saturday night. I just wish that he nailed his points and Paisami had made better decisions in attack, we may have given the darkness a good shake up.

        Report
  • Nutta

    Morning Cobbers and thanks BLL

    Bad Boys – a good swift kick in the pants was deserved and well timed. Missing a Bled is a hole in your career. Missing it because you were a dumbarse is a significant embarrassment. The punishment fit the crime and on we go.

    Rennie and positives in Bled1 – the biggest thing I look to is up to last year we would have reached for low-percentage, desperate gimmick-plays from 60min and lost by 30. Now we don’t. That’s a significant shift in maturity and intra-team trust. That’s a big step forward.

    Allun WynJones and Lions Tours – Touring as we used to know it is gone. Relocating overseas for a 2-3mth sojourn breathed its last breath in the 1990’s. But at the same time, these days Test teams play 12-15 tests a year. That’s not far off a regular club-team season. My point is that unlike the amateur and touring days, the Test Team is a familiar unit by the sheer amount of time and games they spend together now. They aren’t ‘coming together’ and having to build a Team as happened in amateur/touring days. A good chunk of that extraordinary amount of time spent on-tour was against zone & club teams with one of the major reasons for that being building a test team (along with raising funds and bonhomie). So whilst we may miss the romance of the tour and the obscure matches against NSW Country in Tamworth or whatever, the rugby itself didn’t suffer. But this new environment is problematic for the Lions though in that they have the worst of both worlds – no familiarity as a team and no time to build one. That is their new challenge. Like it or lump it. Personally I would say ‘get over it’ – you like to market yourselves as the pinnacle so prove it. Otherwise, let’s go for a 3x Test series every 4yrs off-set against the World Cup and let’s make it Lions vs ANZAC’s or we include France and Japies and PI and make it North vs South. And then the unfamiliarity & time factor is the same for both sides.

    Report
