Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Tuesday’s Rugby News sees alarm bells for the Tahs, Ellia’s ankle, Eddie warning the Six Nations bosses and, that broadcast deal.

Alarm Bells In Tah Land The Waratahs have had a nightmare of a start to their Super Rugby Season! They’ve been smashed by both the Crusaders and the Blues in their first two games. They currently sit fifth in the Australian conference with a for and against of -38. But it’s not all their fault. Yes, I’m going to defend them. Yes Really. When Rugby Australia snavelled Tatsy Taylor from Scotland to put some muscle into the Wallabies defence it probably didn’t realise it would cost the Waratahs a defensive coach. Steve Tandy left at the last moment to take up Taylor’s old position in Scotland and his replacement really hasn’t had time to put his stamp on things. Phill Bailey is no mug, a League international and a respected coach, but the Tahs haven’t had time to work out what Phill has to offer. “Our defence was a bit vulnerable, that’s a big work-on for us, and it’s nowhere near where we need to be with that,” Penney said. “I did feel like a couple of times we were short out wide, on reflection I don’t actually know what that is at the moment. That’ll be something we look at,” halfback Jake Gordon said. “In wet conditions we spoke about kicking the ball out, not giving the back three too much loose possession. I thought for parts of the game we did that, but there were a few crucial ones where we gave the ball away very easily and opened the game up and allowed their outside backs to put us to the sword out wide.” NSW winger Alex Newsome was caught out a couple of times as the last line of defence but Penney and Bailey will be looking at the defensive patterns overall. The Blues made gain line metres at will as the Waratahs struggled to switch on.

Ellia Greens Ankle Fans lost their shit this week when this photo showed up on Ellia Green’s Instagram feed. Especially when the caption stated “Definitely not ideal but not Impossible either, challenge accepted” immediately worst-case scenarios seemed to be everywhere. Green was inundated with well-wishes from teammates and World Series stars alike, with Carlin Isles replying: “Better be speedy! The Olympics needs you.” So what’s the story? Is Green, gasp, in danger of missing the Olympics? Breathe easy because Aussie sevens officials say no. The ankle surgery was a general clean-up, and the expectation is while Green may miss tournaments in the next month or two as she rehabs, the 173 days before the start of the Aussie women’s title defence begins at the Tokyo Olympics should be more than enough to see the star flyer back on her feet and scoring tries.

Eddie Jones Warning Six Nations Hot on the heels of the news that South Africa wants into the Six Nations is a timely warning from Eddie Jones. Jones warned that expansion to seven or even eight teams could stuff the Six Nations in the same way as expanding from 12 teams to 14 stuff Super Rugby. It’s hard to disagree with Eddie on this one. As calls persist for World Cup champions South Africa, Japan and Georgia to be added, Jones believes tinkering with a winning format is ill-advised. “It’s called the greatest rugby tournament in the world and I think it is. So why would you want to add other teams that are going to decrease the level of competition,” Jones said. “I can only talk from experience. Super Rugby was the golden egg of rugby – brilliant, 12 teams, competitive. As soon as it had gone to 14 and 15, it had lost its allure.” “You want the best teams playing against each other. There’s something about the Six Nations – because of the history of the relationships between the nations, it makes it more outstanding. “The competition is much harder contested than the World Cup. It’s become a lot more physical and it’s only going to get more so. “You don’t want this type of game every week, but southern hemisphere coaches certainly admire the Six Nations. “From the first Six Nations I did to now, I think we’ve seen a general rise in the quality of the teams.”