Tuesday's Rugby News. - Green and Gold Rugby

Tuesday’s Rugby News.

Tuesday’s Rugby News looks at Crowds for Super Rugby Aotearoa and star recruit Suliasi Vunivalu looks for certainty.

Crowds Allowed For Super Rugby Aoteoroa

Super Rugby Aotearoa will be the first rugby comp in the world to allow crowds at matches in the post-COVID-19 world.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has confirmed there will be no limit on crowd numbers when the Highlanders play the Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday 13 June and the Blues host the Hurricanes at Eden Park the following day, Sunday 14 June.

The welcome news for rugby fans comes after the Government confirmed New Zealand will move to Alert Level 1 at midnight tonight lifting all restrictions on mass gatherings including at stadiums.

NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson said the Government announcement was fantastic news for rugby.

“It is a testament to all New Zealanders that we are in a position to lift restrictions on mass gatherings and it’s a massive boost for Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa,” he said.

“We’re incredibly proud, and grateful, to be the first professional sports competition in the world to be in a position to have our teams play in front of their fans again. It’s going to be a very special and unique competition and it’s fitting that New Zealanders now have a chance to be part of it.”