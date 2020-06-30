Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday’s Rugby News looks at Jack Maddocks at 15, Matt Giteau doing a Farnham, the Rebels temporary move to Canberra, and Twiggy stumping up for Grassroots Rugby.

Maddocks doesn’t give a jack about the money

Jack Maddocks is ready to play according to GeeRob over at SMH. It’s taken the early departure of Kurtley Beale for Maddocks to get a crack at the fullback spot for the Waratahs but, he’s keen as mustard to have a crack.

“From my point of view, personally, I’m finally in a position that I’ve wanted to be in for a long time and I’m really excited to play some footy,” he said.

“I know I can’t speak for everyone – there are guys in our team with three or four kids and people relying on them – but I’m confident that everyone will come to a resolution we’re happy with.”

The situation looked headed for resolution early this week, with sources suggesting RUPA had secured RA’s agreement to sign an interim three-month deal, with cuts easing from 60 per cent on average to between 30 and 40 per cent until the end of September.

The parties will have to negotiate a third variation before the end of the third quarter but by then RA should have a broadcast deal locked in for 2021 and will at least know what Rugby Championship Tests the Wallabies will play in October and November.

I vaguely remember being unencumbered and living the rugby life. Thankfully the internet wasn’t a thing and my talent was limited. A small part of me is envious of a young man finally getting a shot at his dream. But I’m pretty certain I wouldn’t give up the wife and kids for a chance to go back… Yep pretty certain.