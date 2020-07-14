Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday’s Rugby News looks at Super Time, the Top of the table Reds, a little bit of a tiff around the Rebels, and the Wallaby Selection panel is sticking around.

Is It Really ‘Super’ Time? In the wake of the Reds v Rebels Super Time snooze-athon Rugby Australia says nothing will change. The ten minutes of extra time included some of the dourest rugby ever seen on this and possibly other planets, where the highlight was a missed 50-metre penalty shot from Bryce Hegarty. There was no call for this particular law change. There was talk of cleaning up the ruck, speeding up the scrum, closer inspection of the offside line but, and I read a lot of rugby based articles, not once did I hear ‘we need to force a result even if there are two evenly matched side who both deserve to win’. RA is able to change rules if it wants but would need the changes to be signed off by World Rugby, which has encouraged the governing body to keep the same law variations in place for the 12-week competition. However, it is understood there will be no tinkering and a review will be held after the season. Stopping the clock while the ball is not in play and allowing only tries to break the deadlock are two ideas that were floated in the aftermath of the dour match at Brookvale Oval.

Reds top Super Rugby AU table It’s not my fault! Once I saw the headline on Rugbypass it was in! And yes I know the Brumbies have a game in hand but, you have to take pleasure where you can. So I’m taking it here. Let’s see what they have to say? No longer the whipping boys, Queensland Reds have emerged as early frontrunners after continuing their unbeaten start to the Super Rugby AU season. The Reds leapfrogged the resting Brumbies with their historic 18-18 draw with the Melbourne Rebels as NSW Waratahs broke a three-match, four-month duck with a 23-14 comeback win over the Western Force. The bottom-placed Australian finishers in 2018 and 2019, the developing Reds have turned the corner since Super Rugby’s reincarnation after the coronavirus-forced shutdown in March. It would have been easy to put the cue in the rack when we were down by 10 points but the guys just keep going,” Thorn said. “You can always improve your game but (the Reds have) that stuff inside you that wants to compete, just play, and it’s something the Queensland jersey demands so it’s good.” I mean, what could go wrong?

Eddie Jones to the Canterbury Bulldogs Okay, so firstly WTF! So the article in the Australian doesn’t actually quote anyone but there could be some meat to this. Eddie has expressed an interest in Rugby League before and the Bulldogs could be looking for a coach in the near future. Working against this is Jones’ contract with the Eglish Rugby union which runs until 2023. Canterbury have been formally sounded out about their interest in England rugby union coach Eddie Jones as part of a coaching structure that could involve former Bulldogs halfback Brett Kimmorley. The Australian understands the club was told that the former Wallabies coach would potentially be interested in returning to Australia if an opportunity arose for him in the NRL. Melbourne assistant Jason Ryles, who is due to join Jones’s England coaching staff at the end of the year, could also form part of the new set-up. The Bulldogs are mulling over a decision on the future of coach Dean Pay, who is off contract at the end of the season and yet to convince club officials that he is worthy of an extension. Jones has remained tight-lipped after being linked with a variety of rugby league roles in recent months. However, the silence has fuelled speculation over his future amid suggestions there is genuine interest in returning to Australia to becoming involved in the NRL.