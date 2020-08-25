Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday’s Rugby News looks at The lack of a Wallaby captain, the All Black’s coach talking up Super Rugby AU, a history-making former wild child, no crowd for north v south game.

No Skipper Yet

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie hasn’t named his Wallaby captain yet! And you know what? I’m okay with that. In fact, I’d be happy with the captain being named after each matchday 23 was named. I don’t believe a representative side should be tied to a player no matter what and that seems to have been the case in recent times.

Now, I’m a pragmatist and I know RA needs someone to sit in press conferences and do media calls. But surely we could pick a squad for each campaign and pick leaders from the players picked? Right now, for the Bledisloe series, we’d probably end up with Michael Hooper and next year for the mid-year tests probably still Hooper but as we move forward things get murkier. Why lock ourselves into one person when we can pick the best guy multiple times a year.

Rennie has stated that he will pick a captain when he picks his squad and not before and that he holds the current Wallaby captain, Michael Hooper in high esteem.

“I’ve spoken lots to Hoops and he’s an impressive man and playing really good footy.

“But from the start we’ve always said that you’ve got to earn the right to play for the Wallabies, so we want to pick guys who are in form and then we’ll pick a skipper and leaders from that group.

“There’s no hurry to do that and I just think from our perspective if we pick a captain early it gives a bit of a signal to other guys that we’ve already made up our mind over who is number one.”

While Hooper is favourite to once again wear the No.7 jersey, Reds duo Liam Wright and Fraser McReight are two players in form that are also in the frame to play for the Wallabies in 2020.

Hooper, who has led the Wallabies 46 times since first skippering Australia in 2014, spoke last month of his desire to continue leading his country.

“We’re trying to keep pressure on everyone,” Rennie said.

“The greatest thing from our perspective, Hoops has made it clear he wants to be skipper and enjoys the role and he did a pretty good job the one time he was skipper this year with the Waratahs -had a big win – which is great from our perspective.

“Once we name our squad we’ll name our skipper and leaders at the same time.”