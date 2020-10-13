 Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday’s Rugby News looks at South Africa’s TRC involvement, ANZACS, Wykes at the Tahs and, the Ballymore redevelopment.

SA may not come!

Photo by Tom Offer

In news out of South Africa… Well when I say news I mean a tweet from an English Journo about South Africa, It seems that the Springboks are undecided about playing in the TRC. Player welfare is the main reason being thrown around and it’s probably fair a fair enough statement.

South Africa have had a much tougher COVID 19 than either Australia or New Zealand have had and their players haven’t had a handy dandy internal competition to keep them fit.

On a side note if South Africa don’t play again do they keep their number one ranking points forever? You know like Australia are reigning Tri-Nations champs… Forever!

Anyway, the Bok would be facing some pretty strong financial pressure to rock up just like every other sporting body in the world right now and it wouldn’t surprise me if they came and just tried to limit the damage to the reputation as much as possible. Adding to their woes is the decision to allow most of their player to work overseas unlike our system where most of the players are locally based.

It doesn’t appear like the Japanese players will be available and there is pressure on the European players to stay there as they try to ram as many games in as possible to raise revenues.

It must be said that there has been no statement from South African Rugby regarding this matter.

But What If They Don’t Come?

If South Africa stay home it will throw the TRC into disarray! Argentina has done the hard yards and been away from home for weeks already in preparation.

Having one team sitting out every week is not going to make broadcasters happy after they were sold a doubleheader every Saturday for six weeks!

But don’t worry I have a cunning plan that could make everything go off without a hitch.

My plan is to revive the ANZACS. Just bear with me for a sec.

Australia and New Zealand are currently carrying huge squads of over 40 players each because of COVID19. What if we pared those back to 30 and feed the rest into a fourth side? What you’d end up with is about a matchday squad which would need supplementing with a few Australians to make up the difference. Australians because of quarantine issues but happy for Kiwis as well if it works.

All of a sudden we have our fourth side and a side for Kiwis and Aussies to get behind!

What do you think?

Waratahs Second Row

Sam Wykes had a good game

NSW have been short on locks for a couple of years now. They managed to pick up Rob Simmons after he was cruelly discarded by the Reds a couple of years ago and he’s played some good rugby while he’ss been there. But now he’s moving onto greener pastures.

Today the Waratahs have announced his replacement with another veteran in Sam Wykes. IMHO Sam is reasonably underrated and will do well in the Waratahs environment but the Tahs still only have one other ‘real’ lock on the books and a couple of very hand 4-6 guys to cover the position.

Originally from Sydney and once a part of the NSW Waratahs Academy, Wykes has come full circle after a playing career that has featured stints both in Australia and Japan.

Part of an end of season tour of the United Kingdom in 2006, Wykes earnt three NSW caps (#1545) making his debut against the Northampton Wanderers.

He would eventually go on to make his Super Rugby debut with the Western Force the following year, making 87 appearances over seven seasons for the Perth-based franchise.

The towering lock then made his way north to Japan, turning out 21 times for the Sunwolves alongside stints with both the Panasonic Wild Knights and Coca Cola Red Sparks in the Top League.
Wykes said he was looking forward to joining the club he trained with in his youth.

“I was here [at the Academy] in my early days and it’s nice to be back and involved in a pretty exciting time for the club,” Wykes said.

“I had one more year left in Japan, but like many others COVID cut that short for me.

“There were opportunities to head back overseas, but the opportunity to return home with my family and be around friends I grew up with for a time in my career made it an easy choice.

Bolsted backs

If you’ve followed rugby in Queensland for any amount of time you can remember when the Reds played out of Ballymore and probably think it’s a pretty special place. The noise the crowd made every time Ili Tabua, affectionately known as the human skewer, touched the ball, or standing on the hill soaking up the atmosphere, standing at the bar next to Wallaby greats after the game, trying to keep the rain out of your Bundy and watch the footy while your missus dragged you to the stand.

But the Reds moved on to a bigger more accessible stadium and Ballymore fell into disrepair and only gets a mention on the QRU’s financial reports in the red column these days.

But there’s been some good news with the Federal Government and now the Labor party stumping up some cash for the proposed redevelopment. As long as Labor wins the Election due in a couple of weeks.

Of course, this has all happened before with John Howard committing to fund the project just before losing his election and K Rudd knocking it all on the head.

Unless that commitment is mirrored by bipartisan support from the LNP, the long-planned project could remain in limbo, although the public support given by Prime Minister Scott Morrison to the Wallabies of the eve of their epic Bledisloe Cup draw against the All Blacks on Sunday suggests that should not be a major obstacle.

Successive Rugby Australia chairmen and chief executives have made frequent trips to Queensland to lobby for this project which they regard as the biggest and most significant rugby infrastructure program in the country. The existing McLean Stand at Ballymore will be replaced by the $30m high-performance centre although it is expected that the new grandstand will continue to bear the name of the Queensland family which has produced no fewer than seven Wallabies — two of whom captained Australia, Bill McLean and his nephew Paul McLean, the immediate past chairman of Rugby Australia.

  • Geoffro

    SA wont come.Unless they have everything in place ready to pull the trigger,logistically,they’ve left it too late

  • Nutta

    Huge fan of having a scratch ANZAC team.

    Necessity is the mother of invention.

    If we can pull a for-real squad together between us (surely) then it may be exactly the sort of administrative challenge to force the two sides to work together and get over themselves/each-other a bit.

    Who knows where such enforced cooperation may lead regarding OTHER ISSUES OF MUTUAL INTEREST?

    NZ & Oz rugby can stand on their own, but they will do better together.

    • onlinesideline

      Maybe we could create an ANZAC Wallawis
      to play the British and Irish Lions every 2 years

      • Yowie

        ANZAC Wallawis

        I like it. What time does the Trade Mark office open?

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Nah it’s a shit name. I’d leave it as the ANZACs

        • Killabies?

        • Reds Revival

          Lions v the KillerBees

        • Colours gold and black..suits the name

        • Ads

          Oooh that’s the best so far!

        • Nutta

          Murder Hornets? We could use that throat-cutting Haka then…

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          This thread is why I love this site. Almost snorted my coffee a couple of times here

        • Custardtaht

          Nah to the ANZACs. They aren’t soldiers and aren’t ANZACs.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          Yeah true but ANZAC resonates more with the UK than Wallawis. TBH I’m not sold on either name but I really don’t like the 2nd one

        • onlinesideline

          umm i was very serious re the Wallawis

          Wallashaggers ?
          Shaggerbies ?

        • Custardtaht

          The Pavlovas….both countries lay claim.

        • Yowie

          The Phar Lap Russell Crowe Sam Neill Pavlovas?

          Might not leave a lot of room for sponsor naming rights, but otherwise faultless.

        • Clubrooms could be called Crowded House

        • Custardtaht

          As far as names go, that’s a Crowded House.

        • Damo

          All yolks aside I think we can come up with something better.

        • Who?

          I thought we both disowned Rusty..? :-P

        • Custardtaht

          It definitely resonates but I think it is above a team name.

          The concept is good, not sure it would get up anyway.

        • Geoffro

          Call em the Kissies,hongi’s mandatory before all gatherings

        • Nutta

          ANZAN’s then? Aust & New Zealand Anti Northerners?

        • Nutta

          ANZAC – Aust New Zealand Anti Crown? I’m republican…

        • Custardtaht

          Could also be the Australian and New zealand Deportees. The Brits deported their criminals to Australia and we deport ours to NZ.

        • Nutta

          As much as the NZ’ers hate to acknowledge it, given much of their whitefella heritage was Scots driven, then it’s a fair observation to say (I reckon) that one of our unifying features is that the foundations of our modern nations rests in that we were the off-casts of the English (Irish, convicts, Scots etc). I mean the English have made no secret down the centuries that the only folk they hated more than the Scots were the Irish. We have a common bond there. So I reckon it’s the ANZAP’s (Aust New Zealand Anti Poms) or maybe the ANZAF’s (Aust New Zealand Anti Filth). ANZAP would be easier to market.

        • Ads

          Well we are looking for a new sponsor. Change it to Willy-wees, and you could get some prostate treatment provider to chip in $1.50. Given only middle-aged ex-private school men watch Rugby anyway it’s what marketers call a perfect niche!

        • Yowie

          It’s a shame that John Hopoate played Rugba League or he could be the celebrity spokesman for getting checked.

        • Geoffro

          having delved in loig,proctology and boxing dont think he’d mind code hoppa-ing

        • Who?

          I prefer Anzac Killabies (killer bees!). Wear black and gold hoops.

          :-P
          Edit – didn’t see the other posts before I hit ‘post’ on this. Seems to be support for the name and concept! :-D

        • Great minds and all that Who… or perhaps otherwise

      • Nutta

        I would say go 4yrs but split the timing and be the off-set of the Lions (so 2yrs after the Lions but on a 4yr rotation). We go north just like they come south. Fk the Saffa’s – they quit and left.

        The Argies could do the same with Chile & Uruguay and go climb the wall and bash the Yanks/Canadians.

        • onlinesideline

          yeah actually thats what I meant. Could be different. Be good to have the EU get together too. Can you imagine the best of France, Italy, Romania and a few others. They would put together a decent side. Could call them the “EU Subsidies”

        • Ads

          The Brussels Sprouts?

        • onlinesideline

          literally lmao – hysterical

        • Nutta

          The Grecian Bailouts?

        • onlinesideline

          Please welcome the Eastern European Debt Munchers

        • Ads

          To be hosted by the Benelux, where all good countries go to have their wars.

        • Custardtaht

          Or the Surrender Monkeys

        • onlinesideline

          lololol

          Ladies and Gentlemen, please welcome the British and Irish Lions.

          And now put your hands together for the European Surrender Monkeys !!!

          bahahahaha

        • onlinesideline

          the Medieval Minnows

        • Damo

          They won’t win but they might steal your hat.

        • Ads

          With the full name for promotional purposes – The Cheese Eating Surrender Monkeys.

        • KwAussie Rugby Lover

          That’s normally a RWC year mate so it wouldn’t work. I also doubt there’d be support up north for a Lions game outside the current 4 year window. I say do it the same year, ANZAC’s play north and thenagainst the Lions after their tour. If the Lions play SA all good, if they play either NZ or Aus then the ANZAC team would be predominantly the other country for that year but I still see that as workable

      • KwAussie Rugby Lover

        It’d need to be the same year as the current Lions tour as the RWC is halfway between them. I reckon the idea of a Lions Vs ANZAC (not sure on Wallawis as a name TBH) would be fantastic. Love to rub their noses in it even more and it would be great for the NZ/Aus relationship building

        • Nutta

          Ok, so make it the last game of the Lions tour? But that would mean we would have to include the Jarpies and I’m over those bastards.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      That would be cool

      • Bernie Chan

        Would it be too idealistic to make their mantra akin to the Baa Baas…? Pick a side to play ‘run-n-gun’ rugby?

    • Missing Link

      That’d be awesome, kind of like ‘Australia A’ in the one day cricket 25 years ago.

      Build a team out of Aussies and Kiwis who didn’t make it…. Hegarty, Lee-Warner, Stander, Hardwick, Dempsey, TK, Naisirani, Muirhead, Neville, Ralston, Otere Black, Havili, Boshier, Gatland, Dixon, Laumape, Ben Lam to name a few

      • Nutta

        It could be a bit of an anti-establishment side yeh? A sort of a hark-back to an international Brumby’s? It would have had more theatre-effect if Cheks was still coach though…

        • Yowie

          I can’t wait to see the Wallabies play against the Shoulderchips

        • Nutta

          A team chock-full of Quades?

        • Yowie

          Who would do the tackling?

        • Nutta

          Get a few Tuilagi brothers. They will fit right in. And that loose unit Mafi from a few years back.

        • Yowie

          Could work, but would they be enough to hold the line when all the Quades rotate to fullback on defence?

        • Geoffro

          The Chek effect ? wot,turn all the kiwi players into shit too

    • A Dingo Stole My Rugby

      I remember standing on Fourex Hill in 1982 watching the ANZACs play a World XV to celebrate the QRU’s centenary. Played barbarians-style, it was a great game, ultimately won by the good guys.
      I recall that several of the Kiwis originally selected withdrew, but it was still a strong side.
      I’m led to believe that the northern hemisphere suits vowed ‘never again’ due to the shock of seeing their blokes beaten.

      But then in 1986 (I think), when the IRB celebrated its ton, there were a couple of similar games on consecutive weekends at Cardiff and Twickenham – a Northern Hemisphere vs Southern Hemisphere match that even featured limited numbers of Jaapies to get around the boycotts, and the B&I Lions played a World XV that was top-heavy with Australians including Noddy Lynagh and Bird Tuynman. I have video highlights somewhere in my rugby dungeon at home. Must dig them out for some drunken reminiscing…

      • Nutta

        One of my most treasured rugby possessions is my ANZAC jersey. I remember it well.

  • Jason

    How fucking shit is that to wait until only a few weeks out before you announce that you aren’t coming for reasons you knew full well about months ago.

    Only South Africa could do something like this!

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      they haven’t said they aren’t coming yet, it’s only speculation albeit probably pretty accurate speculation. I think they’ve been working hard to see if they can come as they definitely want to and won’t say a definite no until they’ve worked through all the issues

      • Greg

        Classic communications strategy.

        Not saying anything definitive yet…. but there is a chance…

    • Crescent

      And I am going to point out that the Super Rugby SA comp kicked off this weekend as well (the joys of insomnia – being able to watch it in the godforsaken timeslots live), so their players will not be coming into the competition with no contact under the belt at all. Sounds more like posturing around the SA perception that they were “kicked out” of Super Rugby, and sending a message to the rest of SANZAAR.

      It is a long way from home for some tough fixtures with minimal preparation and quarantine periods – do you really blame them for asking if it will be worth the time and effort? They would already be counting the value of the Euros and Pounds they can be banking instead….

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Sully, feeling sad for SA at the moment and while I hope they do come over I can see where they are coming from and to a certain extent I agree with them. In some ways fair enough as they have a lot more to lose than the Argies do, like their No1 world ranking for a start and as you say their decision to let their players go off shore may have been for the right reasons but it was always going to bite in the years between the RWC. I hope they come but sort of resigned to them not.

    I love the idea of an ANZAC team although it’ll be a hell of a mess to sort out, a response to the Lions and wouldn’t it be great to see this expand and either play the Lions or tour North between the Lions and the RWC. By hell we’d have a decent team if we got someone neutral in to look after it. As far as doing it for this RC, I think it has merit and would be a pretty good idea, especially if whoever coached it was allowed to go outside the current squads for players.

    NSW need to get some up and coming locks rather than rely on players ending their career. Most of them are good for 40 mins or so but they need a couple of hard men who can play a whole match. Maybe if they developed players through the NRC instead of the clubs they might have some depth – just saying. Be good to see the Ballymore come back but in these tight times it may be a step too far.

  • juswal

    The usual suspects will be here shortly to argue that a Forrest-funded Force team should be added to TRC.

    • Dunno about that juswal, perhaps a GRR combined could work though. Same issues with Covid though.

    • Missing Link

      Well after WA secede from the rest of the country, they’ll be a separate country that can play against Argentina, NZ and Australia.
      Surely 50% of WA residents are expat South Africans or English so it kind of makes sense. :)

      • You missed the 40% kiwis?

        • Geoffro

          Crikey,is there any Aussies over there

        • Yeah, seen one the other day putting down a hangi.

        • Geoffro

          yeah,pretty good at digging big bloody holes over there

        • Presume he was Oz, dead roo and an AFL jumper, mouthing off about “those bastards comin over here stealin our women” or something

        • Geoffro

          Ohh,..the Premier ?

        • How dare you insult our king

        • Who?

          He ain’t no Westralian – the bloke’s from Melbourne!

        • yeah, the bastard.
          Comin over here stealin our women..

        • Who?

          Even if he didn’t steal your women, I get the allure of the west… We seriously considered moving there.
          We only stayed east coast because I realized the mother-in-law and my mother would want to visit for 2 months at a time… No one would’ve survived.

        • lol, fair reason Who.
          I like the place, been everywhere else n OZ but always come back home.

  • onlinesideline

    If there is one thing I loved above this test and the message moving forward is that if you are good enough you are old enough. Youngin debutants with blistering speed is what internationals have been missing. Too many old farts with “experience” makes it a yawn fest. Cant beat youth speed with no baggage and a point to prove.

    • Missing Link

      It’s a shame Sean Maloney isn’t in the commentary box, or else you’d hear “Pastrami… Paisami… tackled. He was the meat in the sandwich there for a minute”

      • onlinesideline

        Nice guy loves his rugga but his big Daryl Eastlake commnetary style is not for union.

  • onlinesideline

    Hey its a test week. I could get used to this.

  • Moz

    I thought Japan would have been a great choice to have joined if SA can’t make it – great viewing numbers.

  • JaLsWs

    Can someone give me a quick explanation for why Caleb Clarke’s spilled regather from Reece Hodge’s kick wasn’t a knock on … he attempted to gather the ball, and it went forward from contact

  • Who?

    Weren’t SA invited to the European 8 nation tournament this November..? Could this be their way of getting out of TRC, and going there instead? “Oh, the only players we have who are match fit are playing in European comps, so we can play there, but we can’t get them to come all the way down to Australia…” I’d imagine they’d have been offered big money as the reigning RWC champs.

    How it works when we can just shatter existing international rugby tournaments and protocols, I don’t know. Where do Australian, New Zealand and Argentina get left? Given SA’s basically said they’re off to Europe, or at least sending their premier teams there, does this mean SANZAAR’s dead..?

  • Pfitzy

    I hear the Tahs have also picked up Northland’s Sam Caird. Nothing like a bit of ranga to bolster the row…

    https://www.rugbypass.com/mitre-10-cup/teams/northland/players/sam-caird/

  • Parker

    Save the ANZAC Wallawis for the Lions very couple of years but make up the fourth slot for the RC with a combined Pacific Islands team.That will give those unions the boost they need.

Shane "Sully" Sullivan has been in man love with the game since high school in the 70's. He inflicts his passion on family and anyone who will listen. He can't guarantee unbiased opinion but he can tell you the Reds are Awesome!

