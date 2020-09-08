Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby

Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday’s Rugby News looks at Melbourne’s Bledisloe, the Rebels making the finals, Positive virus tests in South America and, that tackle.

Melbourne’s Bledisloe test Re-scheduled

Remember that thing where the All Blacks and Australia play rugby every year and we lose a lot? Well, they were supposed to play in Victoria this year but a pandemic stuffed that upso, instead of just cancelling on them RA have negotiated a do over next July.

Here’s the media release.

Rugby Australia today confirmed that the Bledisloe Cup Test between the Qantas Wallabies and New Zealand that had been set down for Melbourne this year will be rescheduled for 2022.

The 2022 Test match against New Zealand will added to the calendar for Victorian rugby fans with the state set to host a Test in July 2021 as well as the touring British and Irish Lions in 2025.

Rugby Australia Interim Chief Executive Rob Clarke said: “Victorians are sticking together as the state works to slow the spread of coronavirus and it’s not possible to play this match in 2020.”

“The decision to swap the All Blacks Test to 2022 is a sensible one and I thank Premier Daniel Andrews and the Victorian Government for their flexibility and support.”

“Rugby Australia will continue to support the Victorian Rugby community over the coming months.

“There is an exciting Test schedule ahead for all of our Victorian Rugby fans and I know that the Wallabies players, as well as players from around the world, are always extremely excited to play in Melbourne due to the terrific home support and the wonderful hospitality of all Victorians,” Clarke said.

The new location for the Test against New Zealand in Australia will be announced in the near future.