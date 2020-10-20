 Tuesday's Rugby News - Green and Gold Rugby
Tuesday’s Rugby News has a gander at To’omua’s groin,

To’omua’s Injury Brings Selection Headache.

Toomua – very precise

When Matt To’omua’s troublesome groin flared up in Saturday’s Bledisloe cup match it played havoc with the Wallabies attack and defence. But now while there has been no update on the injury that To’omua has carried all year it does leave a selection problem for the Wallaby selectors going forward.

Hunter Paisami wouldn’t have imagined playing 50 minutes of test rugby before Saturday but given the chance to show off some of his distribution skills he didn’t hesitate. While you wouldn’t say Paisami is an out and out 12 in 13’s clothing he did show enough to be considered a possibility of continuing there, all be it with a couple of weeks training under his belt.

Another option is Brumbies inside centre Irae Simone who had a stellar season in Super Rugby but has no test experience. Simone has plenty of experience at inside centre and would be a perfect, almost like for like fit for To’omua in the back line.

In his post-match press conference, Rennie also heaped praise on Paisami, but tellingly name-dropped Brumbies second playmaker Irae Simone as another candidate to wear the No.12 jersey.

“I think Hunter’s going great. A young man who wasn’t even sure he’d play Super Rugby at the start of the year, so he’s started the first two Tests and I thought he made a pretty good fist of moving into 12,” Rennie said.

“We do have some pretty good options, who didn’t play today as well, Irae Simone being one fella who has spent a bit of time over here in New Zealand – a big part of the Brumbies set up – so we do have some options, but I thought Hunter was strong.”

Other options could be moving James O’Connor to 12 and debuting Noah Loleso at fly-half and picking 2016 touring inside centre Reece Hodge to do the job.

If To’omua’s groan doesn’t heal I think the two Brumbies players would have the inside running.

RA’s Broadcast Rights Deal

Raelene Castle and Scott Johnson

When Raelene Castle and the RA board decided to take there broadcast rights to the open market instead of taking Foxtel’s reduced offer they unleashed a media attack of a size we rarely see in this country. Castle eventually caved and resigned but many of the wheels she helped set in motion are reaching very interesting stages.

The coaching team Scott Johnson and Castle coaxed into the Wallaby set up are showing signs of great things. And yes I watched every minute of Bledisloe 2 but I can see things improving is the Wallaby setup despite the scoreline. Remember our test side have only been together for weeks and we have a long way to go.

But more intriguing is the Broadcast rights situation. The good news is there are at least two bidders. Foxtel seems to have realised that they might need rugby to keep their subscriber base intact. Rumour has it that their offer is about what their last deal was so at worst Australian rugby would at least be where it is right now.

The other bidder is the nine network who are reportedly offering a slightly lower number but have the added carrot of a game each week on free to air television. Australian rugby supporters have long hoped for a vehicle to show Super Rugby to the vast majority of people not signed up to Foxtel’s platform. Nin’s bid, on face value, seems to give that opportunity. Where the one free to air game would be televised amongst Nine’s Rugby League matches has not been discussed in the media. The remainder of the Super Rugby matches would be shown on Nine’s streaming service, Stan, a cheaper option than both Foxtel and Kayo, where they’re currently shown.

So RA’s decision is to either take the cash or the broader platform.

I’ve done my best to keep Bledisloe 2 out of today’s news because we’ve covered it, Mainstream media has covered, every man and his proverbial dog has got it on their feed and I just thought you guys might like a wee break. Unfortunately, I’ve had a look around and can’t really find another two articles that seem interesting enough to chuck in and that we haven’t covered already.

Instead, here’s something I found on Reddit to hopefully give you a laugh.

https://en.reddit.com/r/rugbyunion/comments/jduejs/the_secret_ingredient_is_crime/?ref=share&ref_source=link

xm1due1v1zt51

  • Mart

    Looked pretty clear to me that Banks tackled Caleb Clarke, he didn’t release and just kept going

    • Geoffro

      Banks and Koro tripped him but didn’t hold him at all,reckon it was play on.Nice tackle by White but too late by then

    • mortlucky

      Said same to the tv. That pesky ‘interpretation’ thang again. If the tackler has to release immediately…

      • Geoffro

        All I saw was Clarkes legs slip through Banks grasp and Koro give him a bit of a push.You gotta hold something to release.Same as an ankle tap or any other check , he was entitled to keep going

    • Funk

      Yeah Clarke definitely hit the ground and Banks still had a hold. Gus was pretty quick in wanting to look at BPA for getting up again maybe he should have done the same for this “try”.

    • Reds Revival

      If you watch the replay, Clarke momentarily puts the ball down and picks it up again as he is standing up. Unfortunately, it was both legal, and impressive rugby skills.

    • Crescent

      In real time on the coverage it looked suspicious and I was getting antsy at the time, then I saw the replay – Clarke played it legally and ridiculously fast. Bloody annoying, but legal and play on in my view.

      • Greg

        The thing that confuses us all is that if the ball is on the ground we expect to see a black jersey lying over the top of it.

        This new guy hasn’t got with the program yet. Give him some time to come up to speed.

  • KwAussie Rugby Lover

    Thanks Sully, interesting seeing Castles influence doing so well and just shows how myopic and insulting her detractors were. Pretty sad actually.
    I really don’t get what people see in Hodge for either 12 or 13. Can’t pass well, can’t tackle and slow. Yeah he’s got a big boot, not sure it’s that accurate but distance makes up for it and he’s not bad under the high ball but I don’t see him as a good midfielder in Super Rugby let alone test level. Time to bring in both Simone and Lolesio, one starting and one off the bench

    • Geoffro

      I reckon what keeps Reece around is his awareness and rugby brain.He usually seems to be in the right space but fully agree with your assessment of his actual skills.Not in my matchday 23 at all.

    • Happyman

      Hi Mate
      Castles detractors were all of the guys who were challenged by her agenda. Mostly the guys with there snouts in the trough at Foxtel and previous RA shindigs.

      Re Hodge. I listen to a few NFL podcasts and a commentator put it this way. In the NFL draft if you are a first round pick you have to convince people that you are not capable of playing at that level. If you are a 6th round pick you spend and entire career trying to convince people that you can play at that level. For mine Hodge is a first round pick and he has had more than enough chances he is not at this level.

      I will also say this I picked Australia to win at Eden park without Whitelock or Retallic and was incorrect but if someone had said in 2020 we go to NZ and have a draw and a not terrible loss I with a new coach and a new squad I would have banked it.

  • Custardtaht

    The fewer Tahs strategy of team selection has not worked.

    It is time for a Stahting 15 strategy.

    • Geoffro

      I think you mean tradgedy not strategy

    • Yowie

      The trend line for the first two tests is “more Tahs” correlating with (or indeed causing) “worse results”.

      • Custardtaht

        I can see that things could be interpreted that way. Rennie thought having a few Tahs would lift the others, he thought wrong.

        Selection socialism only works when the lessers are outnumbered by the betters. What we saw is what happens when the lessers outnumber the betters

        The best on ground for the Wallabies were the 4 Tahs, but they were let down by the others.

        More tahs equals higher ceiling higher floor, fewer tahs equals lower floor.

        • Reds Revival

          Simmo was best on ground???

        • Yowie

          If he was, he was channelling his Reds experience for those moments.

        • Geoffro

          chain….yanked

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Hahahahaha gold

  • onlinesideline

    These guys dead set live like royalty and they are paid a fortune to do it.
    If Rennie Ball cant beat the darkness this time around we really need to square up with these guys. The Cheshire Cat v Cheika ratio was an absolute humiliation.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9RcHNkTo6s

  • onlinesideline

    Question: I actually thought the upcoming Sydney match was the last of the actual Bledislo’e matches. I thought it was best of 3. I’m under the impression that the 4th match between OZ and NZ is just part of the RC. But I keep hearing we “have to win the next 2 to win the Bled back”. So is the Bled 4 matches ? – what happens if it was 2 wins each or is it in fact first to win 2 ?

    • The RC game counts as a Bledisloe. If it’s tied the holders retain the cup.

    • KwAussie Rugby Lover

      Changes for this year mate. Best of 4. Still alive for sure. You have to win it to get the Chip away from the holder so because of the draw it’s essentially best of 3. If NZ wins one more Or draws one and loses one they hold it. If Aus wins both they get it

  • Jason

    Am I the only one who thinks the Hunter / Jordie centres combination is worth sticking with for game 3?

